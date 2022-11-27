Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

Perl Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

2420 NE Miami Gardens Drive

Suite #100

North Miami, FL 33180

Order Again

Popular Items

Perl Caesar Salad
Faroe Island Salmon
Maitake Mushroom

Appetizers

Grilled Heart of Palm

Grilled Heart of Palm

$20.00
Maitake Mushroom

Maitake Mushroom

$21.00
Stracciatella

Stracciatella

$21.00

Grilled Octopus

$29.00

Crudos

Local Fish Ceviche

Local Fish Ceviche

$19.00
Big Eye Tuna Tartare

Big Eye Tuna Tartare

$19.00
Salmon Tiradito

Salmon Tiradito

$19.00

Salads

"Classic" Caesar Salad

"Classic" Caesar Salad

$18.00
Perl Caesar Salad

Perl Caesar Salad

$19.00
Ahi Tuna Salad

Ahi Tuna Salad

$25.00

IP House Salad

$18.00

Entrees

Faroe Island Salmon

Faroe Island Salmon

$32.00
Striped Bass Filet

Striped Bass Filet

$36.00

Crispy Skin Branzino

$36.00
Big Eye Tuna Steak

Big Eye Tuna Steak

$34.00Out of stock
1/2 Roasted Chicken

1/2 Roasted Chicken

$26.00
Enoki Mushroom Lasagna

Enoki Mushroom Lasagna

$29.00

12oz Kosher Rib Eye

$65.00Out of stock

15oz Kosher Rib Eye

$80.00

16oz Kosher Rib Eye

$85.00

17oz Kosher Rib Eye

$90.00

14oz Kosher Rib Eye

$75.00

Sides

House Cut Fries

$8.00
Japanese White Sweet Potato

Japanese White Sweet Potato

$8.00
Potato Pave

Potato Pave

$8.00

Roasted Mushrooms

$13.00
Spicy Charred Broccolini

Spicy Charred Broccolini

$10.00

Jumbo Asparagus

$12.00

Bamboo Rice

$7.00Out of stock

Dessert

Gods Gift

Gods Gift

$7.00Out of stock
Milo Chocolate Fudge Brownie

Milo Chocolate Fudge Brownie

$10.00

Yuzu Pana Cotta

$10.00

Strawberry Sorbet

$5.00

Coconut Sorbet

$6.00

Crème Brûlée

$10.00

Scoop Of VB Gelato

$5.00

Lunch Salads

Lunch Classic Baby Gem Caesar

$10.00

Lunch PERL Baby Gem Caesar

$11.00

Kids Items

Kids Salmon

$19.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$17.00

Chicken Shnitzel

$15.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Add-Ons/Extras

Add Avocado

$3.00

Side Dressing

$3.00

Au Poive

$4.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$2.00

Add Anchovies

$2.00

Side of Tostones

$3.00

N/A Beverages

Pellegrino 750ml

$8.00

Pellegrino 1 Liter

$9.00

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Grapefruit Juice

$6.00

Watermelon Juice

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Mocktail

$7.00

Signature Cocktails

Perl Martini

Perl Martini

$17.00
Lychee Martini

Lychee Martini

$17.00
Watermelon Margarita

Watermelon Margarita

$18.00
Spicy Margarita

Spicy Margarita

$17.00
Espresso Martini

Espresso Martini

$19.00
Passion Cumbe

Passion Cumbe

$17.00
PERL Spritz

PERL Spritz

$19.00
Caipirihna

Caipirihna

$17.00
Moscow Mule

Moscow Mule

$17.00

Margarita

$17.00

Southside

$17.00

Whiskey Untucked

$17.00

Spicy Passion Martini

$18.00

Cardamom Sour

$18.00

Wine/Champagne

Corkage Fee

$50.00

Benvolio Prosecco GL

$12.00

Hartford Court GL

$15.00

Crowded House GL

$12.00

Le Caprice De Clementine Rose GL

$14.00

Bertani Velante GL

$12.00

Benvolio Prosecco BTL

$39.00

Nicolas Feuillatte Brut Reserve BTL

$79.00

Hartford Court BTL

$60.00

Stags Leap Chard Karia BTL

$69.00

Patz & Hall BTL

$78.00

Bertani Pinot Grigio BTL

$49.00

Pighin Pinot Grigio BTL

$50.00

Crowded House BTL

$45.00

Le Caprice De Clementine Rose BTL

$52.00

Abadia de San Campio Albarino BTL

$42.00

Goose Bay BTL

$63.00

Mouton Cadet Bordeaux Blanc BTL

$52.00

Alta Vista Estate GL

$14.00

Finca Nueva Reserva GL

$17.00

San Simeon Cab GL

$16.00

Antinori Pepoli GL

$15.00

The Prisoner GL

$21.00

The Calling GL

$21.00

Mt Brave Cab 1/2 BTL

$50.00

San Simeon Cab BTL

$59.00

Austin Hope Cab BTL

$88.00

Freemark Abbey Cab BTL

$99.00

Stags Leap Artemis Cab BTL

$120.00

Cakebread Cab BTL

$155.00

Resonance Pinot Noir BTL

$75.00

The Prisoner BTL

$85.00

Antinori Guado Al Tasso Bruciato BTL

$69.00

Alta Vista Estate Malbec BTL

$50.00

Matar Cumulus Kosher BTL

$110.00

Valadorna BTL

$93.00

Chateau Lassègue BTL

$98.00

Sassicaia BTL

$350.00

Marques del Riscal Rioja BTL

$56.00

Finca Nueva Reserva Rioja BTL

$65.00

Antinori Pepoli Chianti BTL

$58.00

Terra D'Oro BTL

$50.00

Duckhorn Merlot BTL

$90.00

Alta Vista Single Vineyard Serenade Malbec BTL

$96.00

Bertani Amaroni Classico Della Valpolicella BTL

$195.00

Eight Years in the Dessert BTL

$90.00

Belle Glos BTL

$89.00

Chateau Coudert Grand Cru BTL

$150.00

The Calling BTL

$85.00

Spirits

McConnell's Irish

$14.00

Johnie Walker Black Label

$15.00

High West Bourbon

$16.00

Glenlivet 12'

$16.00

Old Parr 12'

$16.00

High West Rye

$17.00

Macallan 12'

$18.00

Hibiki Harmony

$26.00

Macallan 18' Double Cask

$48.00

Bib & Tucker Bourbon

$17.00

Angels Envy Bourbon

$16.00

Buchanan's 18

$22.00

Glenlivet 15

$23.00

Old parr 18

$22.00

Santa Teresa 1796

$16.00

Zacapa

$18.00

Bacardi

$15.00

Casa Dragones

$20.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado

$18.00

Del Maguey Vida

$16.00

Clase Azul REPO

$42.00

Ilegal Joven

$14.00

Ilegal Reposado

$16.00

Rompe Corazon Reposado

$16.00

Tanqueray

$15.00

Gray Whale Gin

$16.00

The Botanist

$17.00

Empress 1908

$16.00

Hendricks

$17.00

Chopin Pot Vod

$15.00

Tito's

$15.00

Ketel One

$17.00

Hanson Habanero Vodka

$16.00

Grey Goose

$19.00

Beers

Sapporo Bottle

$8.00

Coedo Shiro

$12.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Funky Buddha Hop Gun

$9.00

Estrella Damm Inedit

$10.00

Sake

Shimizu-No-Mai Junmai Daiginjo

$79.00

Aperitif/Digestif

Aperol

$15.00

Aperol Spritz

$18.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$11.00

Limoncello

$10.00

Negroni

$18.00

Sambuca

$13.00

Cumbe Aguardiente

$15.00

Cardenal Mendoza Spanish Brandy

$15.00

Coffee and Hot tea

Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$4.50

Capuccino

$4.50

Americano

$3.50

Latte

$4.50

Machiato

$3.50

Cortadito

$4.50

Fresh Mint Tea

$5.00

Hot Tea

$6.00

Martini

Tanqueray Martini

$19.00

Hendricks Martini

$24.00

The Botanist Martini

$19.00

Empress 1908 Martini

$21.00

Chopin Martin

$20.00

Tito's Martini

$19.00

Ketel One Martini

$22.00

Grey Goose Martini

$23.00

Perl Clothing

PERL T-Shirt

$20.00

PERL Hat

$25.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
A pioneer restaurant in the heart of North Miami, Perl was born from a desire to revive Miami’s fine-casual dining scene. Our menu combines influences from Mediterranean and Japanese fare with Chef IP’s signature touch, to create distinct dishes that elevate every-day cuisine. With space thoughtfully designed to become a home away from yours; Perl welcomes the community for everything from a casual luncheon to a night on the town.

Perl Restaurant image
Perl Restaurant image
Perl Restaurant image

