Seafood
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges
Perl Restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
A pioneer restaurant in the heart of North Miami, Perl was born from a desire to revive Miami’s fine-casual dining scene. Our menu combines influences from Mediterranean and Japanese fare with Chef IP’s signature touch, to create distinct dishes that elevate every-day cuisine. With space thoughtfully designed to become a home away from yours; Perl welcomes the community for everything from a casual luncheon to a night on the town.
2420 NE Miami Gardens Drive, Suite #100, North Miami, FL 33180
