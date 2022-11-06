Restaurant header imageView gallery

Perla Mexican Cuisine 400 West 4th Street

400 West 4th Street

Santa Ana, CA 92703

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Small Plates Brunch

Special Avocado Toast

$18.00

Toasted Bread, Avocado, Mixed Greens, Sunny Side Up Egg, and a Side of Fruit

Ceviche de Camaron

$18.00

Shrimp, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Avocado, Onion, and Cilantro, and Spicy Soy Sauce

Guacamole

$14.00

Avocado and Pico de Gallo

Rajas Con Queso

$13.00

Sauteed Green Peppers, Corn, Onion, Sour Cream, and House Chips

Queso Fundido

$13.00

Hot Melted Cheese Served With Three Flour Tortillas

Ceviche de Ahi Tuna

$23.00

Ahi Tuna, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Avocado, Onion, Cilantro, and Spicy Soy Sauce

Mexican Bay Scallop Aguachile

$24.00

Fresh Mexican Scallops Marinated in Lime, Grapefruit, Serrano Peppers, and Don Julio Primavera Reposado Tequila

Entrees Brunch

Chilaquiles

$20.00

Crispy Tortillas, Shredded Chicken, Queso Fresco, Sour Cream, in our House Salsa verde

Enchiladas Suizas

$22.00

Three Chicken Enchiladas with Our Special Green Gourmet Salsa and Melted Cheese

Enchiladas de Camaron

$28.00

Three Shrimp Enchiladas with Our Secret Chipotle Sauce, and Melted Cheese

Enchiladas de Mole

$24.00

Three Chicken Enchiladas with Authentic Michoacan Mole and Melted Cheese

Enchiladas Michoacanas

$22.00

Three Chicken Enchilas with Huajillo Salsa, Roasted Carrots, Roasted Potatoes, Lettuce, Queso Fresco, and Sour Cream

Torta Ahogada

$19.00

Carnitas (Pork) Torta with Our Secret Chipotle Sauce

Salads Brunch

Steak Primavera Salad

$25.00

6 oz. Arrachera Steak, Spring Mixed Greens, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Strawberries, Toasted Almonds, with Vegan Agave ustard Vinaigrette

House Salad

$13.00

Fresh Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Dried Cranberries, Pecans Tossed in Our House Maracuya Citrus Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Crouptons Tossed in Our House Caesar Dressing, Topped with Parmesan Cheese

Huevos Brunch

Steak N' Eggs

$24.00

New York Steak, Eggs Any Style, Served with House Potatoes

Huevos Con Chorizo

$19.00

Chorizo, Eggs Any Style, Served with House Potatoes

Build Your Own Omelette

$22.00

Spinach, Bell Peppers, Ham, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Cheese

Huevos Divorciados

$19.00

Two over Easy Eggs with Green and Red Salsa Served with Our House Potatoes

Dulce Brunch

Cajeta French Toast

$14.00

Three French Toast Served with our Secret recipe House-Made Cajeta and Mixed Berries

Pancakes

$13.00

Three Butter Milk Pancakes served with Maple Syrup and Mixed Berries

Brunch Mimosa & Prosecco

La Marca Prosecco BTL

$45.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$25.00

Mimosa Single

$10.00

Mimosa Flight

$25.00

Appetizer

Queso Fundido

$13.00

Hot Melted Cheese Served With Three Flour Tortillas

Esquite

$12.00

Roasted Corn, Cotija Cheese, Lime, and Chilli Powder

Guacamole

$14.00

Avocado and Pico de Gallo

Rajas Con Queso

$13.00

Sauteed Green Peppers, Corn, Onion, Sour Cream, and House Chips

Sopes

$14.00

Two Chicken or Chorizo Sopes, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, and Green Salsa

Seared Scallops

$29.00

Jumbo Seared Scallops Served Over Sauteed Quinoa and Mixed Vegetables with a Lime Citrus Vinaigrette

Uchepos Michoacanos

$12.00

Corn Tamales, Queso Fresco, Crema Mexicana, and Salsa Verde

Cecina

$25.00

Tacos

Filet Mignon Tacos

$28.00

Three Filet Mignon Tacos, Mushrooms, Onions, Poblano Peppers, Tomato, Rice, Beans, and Salsa

Short Rib Tacos

$24.00

Three Short Rib Tacos Braised 48 hrs in Red Wine From Valle de Guadalupe MX, Queso Oaxaca, Corn Tortillas, Salsa de Molcajete, and Salsa Verde

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Three Tempura Beer Battered Fish Tacos, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Cheese, and Salsa Verde

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Three Grilled Shrimp Tacos, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Cheese, and Salsa Verde

Tacos de Salmon

$24.00

Three Grilled Salmon Tacos, Pico de Gallo, Purple Cabbage, Red Radish, Chipotle Sauce, Chesse on Flour Tortillas

Veggie Tacos

$13.00

Small Plates

Tuetanos a la Perla

$27.00

Wagyu Bone Marrow, Melted Cheese, Grilled Onions, Purple Cabagge, Crispy New York Steak Bites, and Tomatillo Salsa

Mango Shrimp Tower

$18.00

Mango, Cucumber, Avocado, Onion, Cilantro, Shrimp, and Special Sauce

Ceviche de Camaron

$18.00

Shrimp, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Avocado, Onion, and Cilantro, and Spicy Soy Sauce

Ceviche de Ahi Tuna

$23.00

Ahi Tuna, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Avocado, Onion, Cilantro, and Spicy Soy Sauce

Special Avocado Toast

$18.00

Toasted Bread, Avocado, Mixed Greens, Sunny Side Up Egg, and a Side of Fruit

Perla Ahi Bowl

$20.00

Sushi Rice, Pan Seared Blackened Ahi Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Bell Peppers, and Serrano Ponzu

Perla Flautas

$18.00

Shredded Beef Taquitos, Lettuce, Queso Fresco, Sour Cream, and Salsa Verde

Mexican Bay Scallop Aguachile

$24.00

Fresh Mexican Scallops Marinated in Lime, Grapefruit, Serrano Peppers, and Don Julio Primavera Reposado Tequila

Perla Sliders

$16.00

Soups

Sopa de Fideo Cup

$10.00

Toasted Noodles in Tomato Broth

Sopa de Fideo Bowl

$14.00

Toasted Noodles in Tomato Broth

Entrees

Enchiladas Suizas

$22.00

Three Chicken Enchiladas with Our Special Green Gourmet Salsa and Melted Cheese

Enchiladas de Camaron

$28.00

Three Shrimp Enchiladas with Our Secret Chipotle Sauce, and Melted Cheese

Enchiladas de Mole

$24.00

Three Chicken Enchiladas with Authentic Michoacan Mole and Melted Cheese

Enchiladas Michoacanas

$22.00

Three Chicken Enchilas with Huajillo Salsa, Roasted Carrots, Roasted Potatoes, Lettuce, Queso Fresco, and Sour Cream

Trio de Enchiladas

$30.00

One Shrimp Enchilada, One Mole Enchilada, and One Enchilada Suiza Platter

Fajitas Mixtas

$28.00

Latin Stir Vegetables, Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, Served with Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo, and Tortillas

Fettuccine Alfredo

$25.00

House Made Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, and Garlic Bread

Chipotle Pasta

$26.00

Grilled Chciken, Roasted Corn, Poblano Peppers, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Our Secret Chipotle Sauce, and Garlic Bread

Veggie Fajitas

$16.00

Sandwiches

Sandwich de Carne

$22.00

New York Steak in a French Roll, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Grilled Onions, Provolone Cheese, Mustard Aioli, and a Side of Fries

Torta Ahogada

$19.00

Carnitas (Pork) Torta with Our Secret Chipotle Sauce

Perla Burger

$17.00

Brioche Buns, Beef Patty, Cheese, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Pineapple, and a Side of Fries

Specialties

Prime Arrachera Plate

$38.00

10 oz. Prime Skirt Steak, Gruacamole, Grilled Onions, Serrano Peppers, and Salsa

Bone In Ribeye

$52.00

14 oz. Black Angus Ribeye, Grilled Nopales, Onions, Tomatoes, and Chimichurri

Black Angus New York

$40.00

12 oz. Black Angus New York, Grilled Nopales, Onions, Tomatoes, and Chimichurri

Filete con Rajas

$35.00

Filet Mignon, Poblano Peppers, and Melted Cheese

Salmon

$29.00

Grilled Fresh Atlantic Salmon Served with Baby Carrots, Mango Relish, in a Bed of Quinoa Mixed Vegetables

Ahi Tuna Tostadas

$23.00

Crispy Wonton Tostadas, Scallion, Cucumber, Avocado, Ahi Tuna, Soy, Ginger, and Chile Chiltepin

Pulpo a la Parrilla

$28.00

Grilled Octopus, Cherry Tomatoes, Mango, Chimichurri, Served With a Side of Rice and Beans

Chile Relleno

$25.00

Roased Poblano Chile Stuffed with Shrimp, Corn, Tomato, Onion, Mozarella, Sour Cream, and Topped with Chipotle Sauce

Chilaquiles

$20.00

Crispy Tortillas, Shredded Chicken, Queso Fresco, Sour Cream, in our House Salsa verde

Chile En Nogada

$25.00

Roasted Poblano Chile Stuffed with Ground Beef, Fruit & Nuts Mix, Topped with Nogada Sauce contains nuts and dairy and Pomegranate.

Salads

Steak Primavera Salad

$25.00

6 oz. Arrachera Steak, Spring Mixed Greens, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Strawberries, Toasted Almonds, with Vegan Agave ustard Vinaigrette

House Salad

$13.00

Fresh Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Dried Cranberries, Pecans Tossed in Our House Maracuya Citrus Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Crouptons Tossed in Our House Caesar Dressing, Topped with Parmesan Cheese

Postre

Churros Rellenos

$13.00

Tradicional Churros, with Homemade Cajeta or Strawberry Filling and a Scoop of Ice Cream on a Bed of Maria Cookie Crumbs

Flan de la Casa

$13.00

Homemade Flan, Topped with Chocolate and Homemade Cajeta

House Cheesecake

$11.00

Tacos A La Carte

Single Filet Mignon Taco

$12.00

Single Short Rib Taco

$10.00

Single Fish Taco

$7.00

Single Shrimp Taco

$7.00

Single Salmon Taco

$10.00

Sides

Rice

$6.00

Beans

$6.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Quinoa Veggie Mix

$6.00

Fries

$6.00

Vegetable Medley

$6.00

Flour Tortillas

$3.00

Corn Tortillas

$3.00

Eggs Side

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Enchiladas Suizas

$11.00

Draft Beer

Modelo Negra 16 oz. Draft

$6.00

Modelo Especial 16 oz. Draft

$6.00

Pacifico 16 oz. Draft

$6.00

Dos Equis Amber 16 oz. Draft

$6.00

Dos Equis Lager 16 oz. Draft

$6.00Out of stock

Por Favor Mexican IPA 14 oz. Draft

$8.00Out of stock

No Guey Mango IPA 14 oz. Draft

$8.00Out of stock

N/A Heineken

$6.00Out of stock

Loba Paraiso Guava Gose

$7.00

Colimita Colima 16oz Draft

$7.00Out of stock

Veraniegra Blonde Ale

$7.00Out of stock

Mexi Hazy IPA Wendlant Cervezeria

$8.00

Agua Santa Mexican Lager 16oz

$7.00Out of stock

Cabotella Blonde Ale 16oz

$8.00

Escorpion Negra Black Ale 16 oz

$7.00

El Rey Kolsch

$7.00

South Norte Sea Senor Lager

$7.00

Joven

Well Mezcal

$12.00+

Banhez (Joven)

$12.00+Out of stock

Espadin

400 Conejos (Espadin)

$12.00+

Del Maguey Vida (Espadin)

$13.00+

Del Maguey Vida (Espadin) DBL

$26.00+

El Silencio (Espadin)

$12.00+

Madre (Espadin)

$12.00+

Ojo de Tigre (Espadin)

$15.00+

Verde (Espadin)

$12.00+

Espadin Flight

$20.00+

Cupreata

Amaras (Cupreata)

$17.00+

Pechuga

Banhez (Pechuga)

$20.00+

Ensamble

Madre (Ensamble)

$15.00+

Madre (Ensamble) DBL

$30.00+

Tobala

Fosforo Tobala Mezcal

$19.00

Aguas Frescas

Lemonade

$3.00

Horchata

$4.50Out of stock

Jamaica

$4.50

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Squirt

$3.50

Topo Chico

$5.50

Ginger ale Btl

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Ginger beer Btl

$5.00

Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.50

Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Mango Juice

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Located in the energetic, historic street of the Downtown Santa Ana on the corner of W Fourth St & N Birch St, Perla is a new authentic, family owned restaurant. Perla is truly an authentic representation of the culinary diversity of Mexico. The main focus is to introduce the traditional Mexican flavors enhanced with a personal touch of long family recipes and traditions.

Location

400 West 4th Street, Santa Ana, CA 92703

Directions

