Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Perla Negra Mariscos

691 Reviews

$$

235 S Bolingbrook Dr.

Bolingbrook, IL 60440

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Empanadas (4) - Shrimp & Cheese
Mojarra
Platillo de Camarones

Appertivos

Aguachiles

$20.00

Whole shrimp marinated in fresh lime juice with your choice of green, red, or black sauce.

Ceviche de Pescado

$15.99+

Tilapia, cucumber, onion, tomato, carrots, cilantro & fresh lime juice

Ceviche Mixto

$19.99+
Ceviche Pocho

$17.99+

Shrimp, cucumber, onion, cilantro, tomato, light serrano sauce, salt & pepper.

Empanadas (4) - Shrimp & Cheese

$12.99

Deep fried pastry stuffed with cheese & shrimp.

Guacamole

$9.99

Fresh lime juice, avocados, onions, tomatoes, & black pepper.

Oysters (Regular)

$11.99+
Papas Locas

$13.99

Shrimp Fries

Pulpo Asado

$24.99+

Grilled octopus marinated in our Zarandeado sauce

Seis Locos

$29.99

Tacos (Steak) (3)

$12.99
Tostadas

La Bolsita

$13.99

Wings (8)

$10.99

Oysters (Especiales)

$15.99+

Oysters topped with shrimp, octopus, lemon, salt, cucumber, onion, & tomato.

Tacos

Quesabirrias (3)

$13.00
Tacos De Arrachera (3)

$12.00
Tacos De Pollo Asado (3)

$10.00
Tacos De Pulpo Zarandeado (3)

$12.00
Tacos Gobernador (3)

$12.00

Tacos De Barbacoa (3)

$10.00

Tacos De Camarones (3)

$12.00

Tacos De Pescado (3)

$12.00

Tacos De Pastor (3)

$10.00

Catering

1\2 Charola Ceviche Mixto

$59.99

1\2 Charola Aguachiles Bandera

$99.99

1\2 Charola Ceviche Pocho

$64.99

1\2 Charola Ceviche Pescado

$54.99

Cocteles (Cold)

Campechana

$19.00

Shrimp, octopus, crab, scallops, and chopped clams in our house cocktail juice.

Coctel De Camaron

$15.00

Shrimp in our house cocktail.

Vuelve a La Vida

$20.00

Shrimp, octopus, crab, scallops, chopped clams, fish ceviche, and oysters in our house cocktail.

Coctel de Camaron y Pulpo

$19.00

Shrimp and octopus in our house cocktail.

Coctel De Pulpo

$18.00

Octopus in our house cocktail.

Kids Menu

Quesadillas (2) and Fries

$7.99

Chicken Tenders (4) and Fries

$7.99

Empanada and Fries

$7.99

Cheese Sticks (5) and Fries

$7.99

Camarones and Fries

$7.99

Filete (10) and Fries

$7.99

Platillos

Camarones Zarandeado

$32.99

Jumbo butterfly shrimp grilled and topped with our famous zarandeado sauce(comes with salad & rice).

Carne Asada

$26.99

10oz Grilled skirt steak seasoned with our house seasoning(Comes with a side of frijoles charros, rice, & tortillas)

Carne Asada Con Camarones

$33.00

Enchiladas Verdes (3)

$11.99
Fajitas

Hot Sizzling Fajitas!

Filete De Pescado

$12.99

Swai Fish seasoned(comes with fries, rice, & salad)

Huachinango

$34.99

Red snapper seasoned, fried, and topped off with your choice of Nayarit, diabla, ajo, ajillo, cucaracha, or mantequilla sauce (comes with fries, bread, rice, & salad).

Lobster Roll

$26.00Out of stock
Mojarra

$16.99

Mojarra seasoned and fried and topped of with your choice of Nayarit, diabla, ajo, ajillo, cucaracha or mantequilla sauce(comes with fries, rice, & salad).

Molcajete Perla

$32.99

Molcajete with crab legs, octopus, clams, chopped clam, mussels, scallops, and shrimp.

Molcajete Sorullo

$29.99

Molcajete with steak, chicken, chorizo, and shrimp simmered in our house sauce. (Hot in temperature)

Pasta a La Crema

$19.99

Shrimp, Mussels, Clams, Mushrooms, Bell Pepper in a Creamy White Sauce.

Pasta Brava

$19.99

Shrimp, Mussels, Clams, Mushrooms, Bell Pepper in a creamy red spicy sauce.

Pasta la Perla

$19.99

Creamy linguine pasta in poblano sauce mixed with shrimp, mussels, & clam.

Pescado Zarandeado

$44.99Out of stock

Red Snapper fileted and topped with or famous zarandeado sauce and then smooked on the grill(comes with fries, rice, & salad).

Pina Rellena

$24.99

Shrimp, octopus, scallops, chopped clams, crab, bell peppers mixed in a creamy mushroom sauce(comes with fries, rice, & salad).

Platillo de Camarones

$18.99

Camarones cooked with choice of nayarit, diabla, ajo, ajillo, cucaracha, or mantequilla sauce(comes with fries, rice, & salad).

Platillo de Langostinos

$22.99

Platillos De Langostinos Served with rice and fries

Pollo Asado (Chicken Breast)

$14.99

Chicken Breast grilled and topped off with our zarandeado sauce(comes with frijoles charros, rice, & tortillas).

Tampiquena

$19.99

Shareables

Camarones Cora

$29.99+
Camarones Cucaracha

$29.99+
Chapuzon

$32.99+
Charola Perla

$59.99+
Chicharron De Pescado

$19.99+
Langostinos

$54.99+
Levanta Muertos

$54.99+
Mejillones

$24.99+
Patas De Jaiba

$69.99+

Parrillada

$45.00

Sides

1\2 Charola De Ensalada

$9.99

Arroz Poblano

$4.99

Elote (Mexican Corn)

$4.99

Corn with mayonnaise, cotija cheese, & cayenne pepper on top.

French Fries

$3.99

Frijoles Charroz

$4.99

Jalapeños (2)

$1.00

Orden De Arroz 32 Oz

$7.99

Order of Tortillas (6)

$2.00

Servicio De Chips

$4.99

Side Cebollas Asadas

$1.00

Side De Ceviche De Pescado

$2.99

Side De Chips

$2.00

Side De Pepinos

$2.00

Side De Pico De Gallo

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Side of Bread (3pc)

$2.00

Side of Cheese

$1.00

Side of Empanada Sauce

$0.50

Side of Guacamole (4oz)

$1.00

Side of Limes

$1.00

Side of Mayonnaise

$0.75

Side of Ranch

Side Of Salad

$3.99

Side of Sauces

$4.99

Side of Sour Cream

Side Of Tostadas

$2.00

Soups

Caldo 7 Mares

$19.99

Our homemade soup made with shrimp, fish, crab legs, clams, bell pepper, celery, potato, carrots, & squash.

Caldo de Camarones

$15.99

Shrimp soup with bell pepper, celery, potato, carrots, & squash.

Caldo de Pescado

$14.99

Fish soup with bell pepper, celery, potato, carrots, & squash.

Sodas & Non Alcoholic

Aguafresca Daily

$3.99

Apple Juice

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.99

Can Coke

$2.59

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Diet Can Coke

$2.59

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Horchata

$3.99

Jamaica Water

$3.99

Jarrito Fruit Punch

$3.99

Jarrito Lime

$3.99

Jarrito Mandarina

$3.99

Jarrito Pineapple

$3.99

Jarrito Tamarindo

$3.99

Kids Drink

Lemonade

$2.99

Manzanila Sol

$3.99

Mexican Coke

$3.99

Michelada Mix (1 Cup)

$3.00

Michelada Mix 1 Liter

$20.00

Mist

$2.99

OJ

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Raspberry

$2.50

Sangria

$3.99

Sidral

$3.99

Can Sprite

$2.59

Can Squirt

$2.59

Topo Chico

$2.59

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Water Bottle

$1.50

Aguafresca Pitcher

$9.99

Orange Juice Pitcher

$8.00

Pineapple Pitcher

$8.00

Clamato Preparado

$6.00

Piña Colada Virgin

$6.00

Kids Agua Fresca

$2.00

Kids Soft Drink

$1.20

Red Bull

$3.99

Marley CBD Honey

$8.99

Marley CBD Peach

$8.99

Marley CBD Lemon

$8.99

Squirt Bottle

$3.99

Mezcal

Banhez Arroqueno 1

$21.00

Banhez Arroqueno 2

$28.00

Banhez Cuishe 1

$19.00

Banhez Cuishe 2

$23.00

Banhez Espadin/Barril 1

$9.00

Banhez Espadin/Barril 2

$11.00

Banhez Pechuga 1

$19.00

Banhez Pechuga 2

$23.00

Banhez Tepeztate 1

$19.00

Banhez Tepeztate 2

$23.00

Banhez Tobala 1

$23.00

Banhez Tobala 2

$27.00

Casamigos Espadin 1

$8.00

Casamigos Espadin 2

$14.00

Del Maguey Vida Espadin 1

$10.00

Del Maguey Vida Espadin 2

$12.00

Derrumbes Durango 1

$14.00

Derrumbes Durango 2

$18.00

Derrumbes Michaocan 1

$16.00

Derrumbes Michaocan 2

$19.00

Derrumbes San Luis Potosi 1

$9.00

Derrumbes San Luis Potosi 2

$14.00

Derrumbes Tamaulipas 1

$15.00

Derrumbes Tamaulipas 2

$19.00

Derrumbes Zacatecas 1

$10.00

Derrumbes Zacatecas 2

$15.00

El Buho Espadin 1

$10.00

El Buho Espadin 2

$12.00

El Jolgorio Arroqueno 1

$28.00

El Jolgorio Arroqueno 2

$40.00

EL Jolgorio Espadin 1

$10.00

El Jolgorio Espadin 2

$16.00

El Jolgorio Madre Cuishe 1

$14.00

El Jolgorio Madre Cuishe 2

$23.00

El Jolgorio Tepeztate 1

$21.00

El Jolgorio Tepeztate 2

$29.00

El Jolgorio Tobala 1

$22.00

El Jolgorio Tobala 2

$26.00

Ilegal Joven 1

$11.00

Ilegal Joven 2

$13.00

Projilo Anejo 1

$26.00

Projilo Anejo 2

$30.00

Projilo Blanco 1

$10.00

Projilo Blanco 2

$12.00

Projilo Reposado 1

$13.00

Projilo Reposado 2

$15.00

Puntamanguera Mezcal Espadin 1

$13.00

Puntamanguera Mezcal Espadin 2

$18.00

Puntamanguera Mezcal Cupreata 1

$15.00

Puntamanguera Mezcal Cupreata 2

$19.00

Marca Negra Espadin 1

$16.00

Marca Negra Espadin 2

$22.00

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Champagne

Moet Bottle

$200.00

Mionetto Bottle

$49.99

Moet Rose Bottle

$250.00

Mimosa Tower

$60.00

Food Specials

Friday - Camarones Cora (Charola) (Shell-Less)

$34.00

Friday - Camarones Cora (Jumbo) (Shell-Less)

$56.00
Camarones Per Pound

Camarones Per Pound

$15.00Out of stock

Cucarachas/Bucket of Corona

$45.00Out of stock

Familia Shrimp Special

$30.00Out of stock

Familia Taco Special (10)

$25.00Out of stock
Parrillada

Parrillada

$49.99Out of stock

Grilled Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, & Chorizo all in one plate! Perfect meal for 4 people!

Perla's Surf and Turf

$25.00Out of stock

Bday Special

$50.00
Pasta la Perla

$16.00

Creamy linguine pasta in poblano sauce mixed with shrimp, mussels, & clam.

Pasta a La Crema

$19.99

Shrimp, Mussels, Clams, Mushrooms, Bell Pepper in a Creamy White Sauce.

Pasta Brava

$16.00

Shrimp, Mussels, Clams, Mushrooms, Bell Pepper in a creamy red spicy sauce.

Pasta Roja

$16.00

Shrimp, Mussels, Clams, Mushrooms, Bell Pepper in a creamy red sauce.

PASTELES

Tiramisu

$6.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Lava Cookie

$6.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Explosion

$6.00Out of stock

Chocoflan

$4.99Out of stock

Chocoflan

$5.00Out of stock

Flan

$4.00Out of stock

CHURROS

Churro Oreo

$3.50Out of stock

Churro Cajeta

$3.50Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
Casual
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

235 S Bolingbrook Dr., Bolingbrook, IL 60440

Directions

