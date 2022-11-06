- Home
Perla Negra Mariscos
691 Reviews
$$
235 S Bolingbrook Dr.
Bolingbrook, IL 60440
Appertivos
Aguachiles
Whole shrimp marinated in fresh lime juice with your choice of green, red, or black sauce.
Ceviche de Pescado
Tilapia, cucumber, onion, tomato, carrots, cilantro & fresh lime juice
Ceviche Mixto
Ceviche Pocho
Shrimp, cucumber, onion, cilantro, tomato, light serrano sauce, salt & pepper.
Empanadas (4) - Shrimp & Cheese
Deep fried pastry stuffed with cheese & shrimp.
Guacamole
Fresh lime juice, avocados, onions, tomatoes, & black pepper.
Oysters (Regular)
Papas Locas
Shrimp Fries
Pulpo Asado
Grilled octopus marinated in our Zarandeado sauce
Seis Locos
Tacos (Steak) (3)
Tostadas
La Bolsita
Wings (8)
Oysters (Especiales)
Oysters topped with shrimp, octopus, lemon, salt, cucumber, onion, & tomato.
Tacos
Catering
Cocteles (Cold)
Campechana
Shrimp, octopus, crab, scallops, and chopped clams in our house cocktail juice.
Coctel De Camaron
Shrimp in our house cocktail.
Vuelve a La Vida
Shrimp, octopus, crab, scallops, chopped clams, fish ceviche, and oysters in our house cocktail.
Coctel de Camaron y Pulpo
Shrimp and octopus in our house cocktail.
Coctel De Pulpo
Octopus in our house cocktail.
Kids Menu
Platillos
Camarones Zarandeado
Jumbo butterfly shrimp grilled and topped with our famous zarandeado sauce(comes with salad & rice).
Carne Asada
10oz Grilled skirt steak seasoned with our house seasoning(Comes with a side of frijoles charros, rice, & tortillas)
Carne Asada Con Camarones
Enchiladas Verdes (3)
Fajitas
Hot Sizzling Fajitas!
Filete De Pescado
Swai Fish seasoned(comes with fries, rice, & salad)
Huachinango
Red snapper seasoned, fried, and topped off with your choice of Nayarit, diabla, ajo, ajillo, cucaracha, or mantequilla sauce (comes with fries, bread, rice, & salad).
Lobster Roll
Mojarra
Mojarra seasoned and fried and topped of with your choice of Nayarit, diabla, ajo, ajillo, cucaracha or mantequilla sauce(comes with fries, rice, & salad).
Molcajete Perla
Molcajete with crab legs, octopus, clams, chopped clam, mussels, scallops, and shrimp.
Molcajete Sorullo
Molcajete with steak, chicken, chorizo, and shrimp simmered in our house sauce. (Hot in temperature)
Pasta a La Crema
Shrimp, Mussels, Clams, Mushrooms, Bell Pepper in a Creamy White Sauce.
Pasta Brava
Shrimp, Mussels, Clams, Mushrooms, Bell Pepper in a creamy red spicy sauce.
Pasta la Perla
Creamy linguine pasta in poblano sauce mixed with shrimp, mussels, & clam.
Pescado Zarandeado
Red Snapper fileted and topped with or famous zarandeado sauce and then smooked on the grill(comes with fries, rice, & salad).
Pina Rellena
Shrimp, octopus, scallops, chopped clams, crab, bell peppers mixed in a creamy mushroom sauce(comes with fries, rice, & salad).
Platillo de Camarones
Camarones cooked with choice of nayarit, diabla, ajo, ajillo, cucaracha, or mantequilla sauce(comes with fries, rice, & salad).
Platillo de Langostinos
Platillos De Langostinos Served with rice and fries
Pollo Asado (Chicken Breast)
Chicken Breast grilled and topped off with our zarandeado sauce(comes with frijoles charros, rice, & tortillas).
Tampiquena
Shareables
Sides
1\2 Charola De Ensalada
Arroz Poblano
Elote (Mexican Corn)
Corn with mayonnaise, cotija cheese, & cayenne pepper on top.
French Fries
Frijoles Charroz
Jalapeños (2)
Orden De Arroz 32 Oz
Order of Tortillas (6)
Servicio De Chips
Side Cebollas Asadas
Side De Ceviche De Pescado
Side De Chips
Side De Pepinos
Side De Pico De Gallo
Side of Avocado
Side of Bread (3pc)
Side of Cheese
Side of Empanada Sauce
Side of Guacamole (4oz)
Side of Limes
Side of Mayonnaise
Side of Ranch
Side Of Salad
Side of Sauces
Side of Sour Cream
Side Of Tostadas
Soups
Sodas & Non Alcoholic
Aguafresca Daily
Apple Juice
Bottle Water
Can Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Can Coke
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Grapefruit Juice
Horchata
Jamaica Water
Jarrito Fruit Punch
Jarrito Lime
Jarrito Mandarina
Jarrito Pineapple
Jarrito Tamarindo
Kids Drink
Lemonade
Manzanila Sol
Mexican Coke
Michelada Mix (1 Cup)
Michelada Mix 1 Liter
Mist
OJ
Orange Crush
Pepsi
Pineapple Juice
Raspberry
Sangria
Sidral
Can Sprite
Can Squirt
Topo Chico
Unsweetened Tea
Virgin Margarita
Water Bottle
Aguafresca Pitcher
Orange Juice Pitcher
Pineapple Pitcher
Clamato Preparado
Piña Colada Virgin
Kids Agua Fresca
Kids Soft Drink
Red Bull
Marley CBD Honey
Marley CBD Peach
Marley CBD Lemon
Squirt Bottle
Mezcal
Banhez Arroqueno 1
Banhez Arroqueno 2
Banhez Cuishe 1
Banhez Cuishe 2
Banhez Espadin/Barril 1
Banhez Espadin/Barril 2
Banhez Pechuga 1
Banhez Pechuga 2
Banhez Tepeztate 1
Banhez Tepeztate 2
Banhez Tobala 1
Banhez Tobala 2
Casamigos Espadin 1
Casamigos Espadin 2
Del Maguey Vida Espadin 1
Del Maguey Vida Espadin 2
Derrumbes Durango 1
Derrumbes Durango 2
Derrumbes Michaocan 1
Derrumbes Michaocan 2
Derrumbes San Luis Potosi 1
Derrumbes San Luis Potosi 2
Derrumbes Tamaulipas 1
Derrumbes Tamaulipas 2
Derrumbes Zacatecas 1
Derrumbes Zacatecas 2
El Buho Espadin 1
El Buho Espadin 2
El Jolgorio Arroqueno 1
El Jolgorio Arroqueno 2
EL Jolgorio Espadin 1
El Jolgorio Espadin 2
El Jolgorio Madre Cuishe 1
El Jolgorio Madre Cuishe 2
El Jolgorio Tepeztate 1
El Jolgorio Tepeztate 2
El Jolgorio Tobala 1
El Jolgorio Tobala 2
Ilegal Joven 1
Ilegal Joven 2
Projilo Anejo 1
Projilo Anejo 2
Projilo Blanco 1
Projilo Blanco 2
Projilo Reposado 1
Projilo Reposado 2
Puntamanguera Mezcal Espadin 1
Puntamanguera Mezcal Espadin 2
Puntamanguera Mezcal Cupreata 1
Puntamanguera Mezcal Cupreata 2
Marca Negra Espadin 1
Marca Negra Espadin 2
Coffee
Food Specials
Friday - Camarones Cora (Charola) (Shell-Less)
Friday - Camarones Cora (Jumbo) (Shell-Less)
Camarones Per Pound
Cucarachas/Bucket of Corona
Familia Shrimp Special
Familia Taco Special (10)
Parrillada
Grilled Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, & Chorizo all in one plate! Perfect meal for 4 people!
Perla's Surf and Turf
Bday Special
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
235 S Bolingbrook Dr., Bolingbrook, IL 60440