Italian
Pizza

Perlas Pizza Henrico,Va

No reviews yet

201 Towne Center W Blvd #703

richmond, VA 23233

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Medium 14"

$10.75

Philly Steak Cheese

$6.75+

Sliced rib-eye grilled & topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, raw onions & oil vinegar.

Perlas Supreme Large 16"

$18.95

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and extra cheese

MAIN

Appetizers

Mozzarella Stick

$6.95

Mozzarella stick, six breaded & deep fried to a perfect golden brown on the outside with cheese all melty on the inside

Baked Wings

$7.95+

The freshest wings, not breaded, not fried by the order

Calamari

$8.95

Perfectly fried. Lightly floured on a brown perfection. Served with Sweet Chili Sauce

Toasted Ravioli

$7.00

Ten breaded & deep fried to a perfect golden brown. Toasted ravioli with a mild nacho cheese filling all melty on the inside served w/ a side of house tomato sauce

Garlic Knots

$5.25

Eight hand tied pizza dough into knots, oven baked drizzled with oil and sprinkled w/ garlic powder and oregano. Served with garlic butter and house tomato sauce

Fried Pickles

$7.95

Handful of breaded pickle chips deep fried golden brown served with ranch

Fried Mushrooms

$7.25

Handful of breaded mushrooms deep fried to a crisp served with ranch or tomato sauce

Basket of Fries

$3.00+

Basket of Onion Rings

$3.50+

Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.25

Open face 8 inch sub roll with garlic butter brushed on & toasted mozzarella cheese, served with garlic sauce and tomato sauce on the side

Penne Meat Sauce Trays

$90.00

Side Of Meatballs

$3.00

Medium Dough

$3.00

Steamed Brocc

$2.50

Calzones, Strombolis, & Rolls

Perlas Calzone

$8.50

Fresh pizza dough rolled around mozzarella, plus your choice of toppings for just $1 each

Original Calzone

$9.50

Mozzarella, ricotta & ham

Chicken Florentine Calzone

$10.95

Mozzarella, chunks sauteed chicken breast, ham, spinach, & fresh mushrooms

Belly Buster Stromboli

$10.95

Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers & onions

Meat Lovers Stromboli

$10.95

Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs, bacon

Steak Stromboli

$10.95

Slice ribeye grilled, with onions, green peppers & mozzarella

Grilled Chicken Roll

$8.00

Seasoned grilled chicken breast with parmesan and mozzarella

Sirloin Steak Roll

$8.50

Seasoned steak and mozzarella

Desserts

Cannoli

$4.50

Chocolate coated italian pastry shell filled with sweetened ricotta and chocolate chips

New York Cheesecake

$5.00

A generous wedge of the smoothest, creamiest cheese cake

Tiramisu

$5.00

An italian original sponge cake soaked in brandy and espresso, layered with fresh mascarpone cheese

Limoncello Cake

$5.00

Creamy italian lemon cake

Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.25Out of stock

Ask server for flavor options

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$1.75

Coke Products

16.9 oz bottle

$1.75

Coke Products

2 liter

$3.00

Coke Products

Sunny D

$1.00

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

20 Oz Bottle

$2.25

Powerade

$2.25

Apple Juice

$2.25

Body Armor

$2.25

Kids Menu

Smiley Face Pizza

$4.25

Grilled Cheese

$4.75

Kid Spaghetti

$5.50

A child portion of pasta smothered in tomato sauce or meat sauce.

Kid Baked Spaghetti

$6.50

Small portion of pasta smothered in meat sauce with melted cheese on top.

Chicken Tenders & fries

$6.25

Three battered & seasoned chicken strips served with fries & honey mustard.

Pasta

Spaghetti W/Tomato sauce

$8.50

Baked Spaghetti

$9.75

Pasta al dente smothered in home made meat sauce, layered with mozzarella.

Baked Ziti

$10.50

Penne pasta mixed with ricotta cheese, tomato sauce and meat sauce with mozzarella melted on top.

Cannelloni

$10.50Out of stock

Three pasta tubes stuffed with beef in our home made tomato sauce baked with cheese.

Mannicotti

$10.50

Three pasta tubes, stuffed with ricotta in our home made tomato sauce layered with mozzarella.

Spinach Stuffed Shells

$10.50

Fresh ricotta & spinach stuffed into pasta shells, smothered in our house tomato sauce with mozzarella cheese on top.

Cheese Ravioli

$10.50

A cheese lover's dream, five peaces of raviolis bursting with ricotta, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, smothered in our home tomato sauce.

Meat Ravioli

$10.50

Five peaces of ravioli filled with beef, smothered in tomato sauce baked with cheese

Lasagna

$10.50

Layers upon layers of pasta, 100% ground chuck, special sauce & ricotta.

Chicken Parmigiano

$11.95

Bake with homemade tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella & served with side of spaghetti with tomato sauce.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$10.50

Homemade breaded eggplant with tomato sauce. Topped with mozzarella & served with a side of spaghetti with tomato sauce.

Blackend Chicken Primavera

$13.50

Sauteed Fresh broccoli, zucchini summer squash, diced tomato & penne pasta smothered in alfredo sauce,topped with blackened chicken breast.

Chicken Marsala

$13.25

Thinly sliced chicken breast sauteed with fresh mushrooms made marsala wine sauce, served with pasta or fresh mushrooms.

Greek Spaghetti

$10.75

Fresh tomato and basil sauteed in garlic and onions tossed with spaghetti and feta cheese finished with olive oil and parmesan cheese

Fettuccini Alfredo

$10.50

Penne Ala Vodka

$10.25

Sandwiches on the Grill

Smokehouse Chicken

$8.00

Honey barbecue grilled chicken breast topped with crisp bacon & cheddar cheese on kaiser roll.

Blackened Chicken

$8.00

Chicken breast blackened to perfection with perlas spices and topped with lettuce, tomato, & ranch bacon dressing on a kaiser roll.

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$7.00+

Sliced chicken breast marinated in perlas hot sauce, topped with blue cheese, lettuce & tomato.

Philly Steak Cheese

$6.75+

Sliced rib-eye grilled & topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, raw onions & oil vinegar.

Chicken Philly

$6.75+

A juicy chicken breast diced on the grilled, with mozzarella cheese melted & topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, raw onions and oil vinegar.

Veggie Sub

$6.50+

Grilled onions, olives, green pepper & mushrooms with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and oil vinegar.

Hamburger

$6.75+

A 1/2 lb of 100% chuck roasted grilled to order, topped with cheese, lettuce tomato, onions & mayo served on a kaiser roll

Grilled Chicken B.L.T.

$7.00+

Grilled chicken breast, pilled with lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon with american cheese melted.

Reuben

$8.00

Pastrami, sauerkraut & provolone cheese, topped with Thousand Island dressing and grilled to perfection on rye bread.

Tuna Sub

$8.00

Side Fries

$1.25

Side Onion Rings

$1.25

Bill

$8.50

Off The Grill (Toasted)

Italian Hoagie

$6.75+

Thinly sliced ham, salami, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, raw onion topped with Perlas Italian Dressing.

Perlas Club

$6.75+

Thinly sliced ham, turkey breast, crispy bacon, american cheese, lettuce & tomato piled high on your choice of wheat or white bread & slathered with mayo.

Meatball Sub

$6.75+

100% chuck of meatballs smothered in tomato sauce & covered with melted mozzarella cheese on an 8 inch hoagie roll.

Italian Sausage Sub

$6.75+

Recipe Italian style sausage smothered in tomato sauce and covered with melted mozzarella on an 8 inch hoagie roll

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$7.25+

Breaded and fried chicken, topped with Perlas tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on an 8 inch hoagie roll.

Eggplant Parmegiana Sub

$7.25+

Home made breaded and fried eggplant, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on an 8 inch hoagie roll

Fried Cat Fish Sandwich

$7.00+Out of stock

Fried cat fish on a kaiser roll with american cheese lettuce tomato and tartar sauce.

Shrimp Po'Boy

$9.95

Fried shrimp in an 8 inch sub with lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce.

Fried Chicken

$6.75+

Fried breaded chicken breast on a kaiser roll with mayo, lettuce & tomato.

Turkey & Cheese Sub

$6.00+

Sliced turkey in an 8 inch sub roll with mayo, lettuce, tomato, raw onion & oil vinegar.

Ham & Cheese Sub

$6.75+

Sliced ham in an 8 inch sub roll with mayo, lettuce, tomato and drizzle of home make Italian Dressing.

Side Of Fries

$1.25

Side Of Onion Ring

$1.25

Salads

Small Chef Salad

$6.50

Romaine lettuce. tomato, onion, black olives with sliced ham, salami, turkey and provolone cheese with a choice of your dressing on the side

Large Chef Salad

$9.00

Small Garden Salad

$4.50

Romaine lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives and green pepper With a choice of your dressing on the side.

Large Garden Salad

$6.50

Small Greek Salad

$4.50

Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onions, olives, feta cheese, with homemade Italian dressing on the side.

Large Greek Salad

$7.99

Large Caesar Salad

$7.25

Romain lettuce, cheese, homemade croutons tossed in our creamy ceasar dressing on the side.

Kale Salad

$7.50Out of stock

Kale, candied pecans, bacon, strawberries & goat cheese with a choice of your dressing on the side.

Caprese Salad

$9.00

Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh garlic, oil olive, basil.

Burrata & beet Salad

$8.95Out of stock

Sliced of juicy beets on a bed of peppery arugula and with fresh creamy burrata and pesto drizzle on top.

Small Ceasar

$3.75

Extra dressing

In house Italian

$0.50

Home Made Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Ceaser

$0.50

French

$0.50

Catalina

$0.50Out of stock

Balsamic

$0.50

Name Tag

$0.50

Chips

$1.00

Variety chips

$1.00

1 3/4

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Meat Sauce (Pasta)

$0.50

Tomato Sauce

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Mild

$0.50

Bbq

$0.50

Side Chicken

$3.00

PIZZA

Build Your Own

Slice Pizza

$3.50

Personal 10"

$6.25

Medium 14"

$10.75

Large 16"

$12.00

Extra Large 18"

$14.00

Specialty Pizzas

Perlas Supreme Personal 10"

$8.50

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and extra cheese

Meat Lovers Personal 10"

$8.50

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs, bacon, and extra cheese

Hawaiian Personal 10"

$8.50

Canadian Bacon, ham, pineapple, bacon, and extra cheeese

BBQ Chicken Personal 10"

$8.50

BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, bacon, extra cheese

Buffalo Chicken Personal 10"

$8.50

Chicken, hot sauce, ranch or blue cheese and extra cheese

Philly Steak Pizza Personal 10"

$8.50

Chopped steak with grilled onions, green peppers, covered with cheese

Taco Pizza Personal 10"

$8.50

Fresh ground chuck, banana peppers, fresh tomato, lettuce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Creamy Garlic Chicken Personal 10"

$8.50

Homemade creamy garlic sauce, chicken, green peppers, onions, tomato and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Alfredo Pizza Personal 10"

$8.50

Homemade alfredo sauce, chicken banana peppers, tomatoes and extra cheese

Vegetarian Personal 10"

$8.50

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomato, olives, extra cheese

Margarita Personal 10"

$8.50

Fresh Mozzarella, basil, olive oil drizzled after baked

Pesto Chicken Personal 10"

$8.50

Grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, fresh garlic, pesto sauce

White Pizza Personal 10"

$8.00

Ricotta sauce, fresh garlic with mozzarella cheese

Fresh Tomato Personal 10"

$8.50

Not sauce pizza with mozzarella cheese, fresh diced tomato, fresh garlic and basil

Potato Personal 10"

$8.00

Garlic herb butter and sliced potatoes

Quattro Formaggi

$8.00

Perlas Supreme Medium 14"

$16.95

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and extra cheese

Meat Lovers Medium 14"

$16.95

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs, bacon, and extra cheese

Hawaiian Medium 14"

$16.95

Canadian Bacon, ham, pineapple, bacon, and extra cheeese

BBQ Chicken Medium 14"

$16.95

BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, bacon, extra cheese

Buffalo Chicken Medium 14"

$16.95

Chicken, hot sauce, ranch or blue cheese and extra cheese

Philly Steak Pizza Medium 14"

$16.95

Chopped steak with grilled onions, green peppers, covered with cheese

Taco Pizza Medium 14"

$16.95

Fresh ground chuck, banana peppers, fresh tomato, lettuce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Creamy Garlic Chicken Medium 14"

$16.95

Homemade creamy garlic sauce, chicken, green peppers, onions, tomato and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Alfredo Pizza Medium 14"

$16.95

Homemade alfredo sauce, chicken banana peppers, tomatoes and extra cheese

Vegetarian Medium 14"

$16.95

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomato, olives, extra cheese

Margarita Medium 14"

$16.95

Fresh Mozzarella, basil, olive oil drizzled after baked

Pesto Chicken Medium 14"

$16.95

Grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, fresh garlic, pesto sauce

White Pizza Medium 14"

$13.95

Ricotta sauce, fresh garlic with mozzarella cheese

Fresh Tomato Medium 14"

$13.95

Not sauce pizza with mozzarella cheese, fresh diced tomato, fresh garlic and basil

Potato Medium 14"

$13.95

Garlic herb butter and sliced potatoes

Quattro Formaggi

$13.95

Perlas Supreme Large 16"

$18.95

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and extra cheese

Meat Lovers Large 16"

$18.95

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs, bacon, and extra cheese

Hawaiian Large 16"

$18.95

Canadian Bacon, ham, pineapple, bacon, and extra cheeese

BBQ Chicken Large 16"

$18.95

BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, bacon, extra cheese

Buffalo Chicken Large 16"

$18.95

Chicken, hot sauce, ranch or blue cheese and extra cheese

Philly Steak Pizza Large 16"

$18.95

Chopped steak with grilled onions, green peppers, covered with cheese

Taco Pizza Large 16"

$18.95

Fresh ground chuck, banana peppers, fresh tomato, lettuce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Creamy Garlic Chicken Large 16"

$18.95

Homemade creamy garlic sauce, chicken, green peppers, onions, tomato and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Alfredo Pizza Large 16"

$18.95

Homemade alfredo sauce, chicken banana peppers, tomatoes and extra cheese

Vegetarian Large 16"

$18.95

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomato, olives, extra cheese

Margarita Large 16"

$18.95

Fresh Mozzarella, basil, olive oil drizzled after baked

Pesto Chicken Large 16"

$18.95

Grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, fresh garlic, pesto sauce

White Pizza Large 16"

$15.95

Ricotta sauce, fresh garlic with mozzarella cheese

Fresh Tomato Large 16"

$15.95

Not sauce pizza with mozzarella cheese, fresh diced tomato, fresh garlic and basil

Potato Large 16"

$15.95

Garlic herb butter and sliced potatoes

Perlas Supreme X Large 18"

$21.95

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and extra cheese

Meat Lovers X Large 18"

$21.95

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs, bacon, and extra cheese

Hawaiian X Large 18"

$21.95

Canadian Bacon, ham, pineapple, bacon, and extra cheeese

BBQ Chicken X Large 18"

$21.95

BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, bacon, extra cheese

Buffalo Chicken X Large 18"

$21.95

Chicken, hot sauce, ranch or blue cheese and extra cheese

Philly Steak Pizza X Large 18"

$21.95

Chopped steak with grilled onions, green peppers, covered with cheese

Taco Pizza X Large 18"

$21.95

Fresh ground chuck, banana peppers, fresh tomato, lettuce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Creamy Garlic Chicken X Large 18"

$21.95

Homemade creamy garlic sauce, chicken, green peppers, onions, tomato and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Alfredo Pizza X Large 18"

$21.95

Homemade alfredo sauce, chicken banana peppers, tomatoes and extra cheese

Vegetarian X Large 18"

$21.95

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomato, olives, extra cheese

Margarita X Large 18"

$21.95

Fresh Mozzarella, basil, olive oil drizzled after baked

Pesto Chicken X Large 18"

$21.95

Grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, fresh garlic, pesto sauce

White Pizza X Large 18"

$21.95

Ricotta sauce, fresh garlic with mozzarella cheese

Fresh Tomato X Large 18"

$19.00

Not sauce pizza with mozzarella cheese, fresh diced tomato, fresh garlic and basil

Potato X Large 18"

$19.00

Garlic herb butter and sliced potatoes

ESPECIALES

Especial

2 MEDIUM PIZZA

$19.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come enjoy our pizza slice, appetizers, salads, pasta's, sandwiches, deserts, our lunch price, and MUCH MORE!

Location

201 Towne Center W Blvd #703, richmond, VA 23233

Directions

Gallery
Perlas Pizza image
Perlas Pizza image
Perlas Pizza image

