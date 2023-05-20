Perlas Pizza Henrico,Va
No reviews yet
201 Towne Center W Blvd #703
richmond, VA 23233
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
MAIN
Appetizers
Mozzarella Stick
Mozzarella stick, six breaded & deep fried to a perfect golden brown on the outside with cheese all melty on the inside
Baked Wings
The freshest wings, not breaded, not fried by the order
Calamari
Perfectly fried. Lightly floured on a brown perfection. Served with Sweet Chili Sauce
Toasted Ravioli
Ten breaded & deep fried to a perfect golden brown. Toasted ravioli with a mild nacho cheese filling all melty on the inside served w/ a side of house tomato sauce
Garlic Knots
Eight hand tied pizza dough into knots, oven baked drizzled with oil and sprinkled w/ garlic powder and oregano. Served with garlic butter and house tomato sauce
Fried Pickles
Handful of breaded pickle chips deep fried golden brown served with ranch
Fried Mushrooms
Handful of breaded mushrooms deep fried to a crisp served with ranch or tomato sauce
Basket of Fries
Basket of Onion Rings
Garlic Cheese Bread
Open face 8 inch sub roll with garlic butter brushed on & toasted mozzarella cheese, served with garlic sauce and tomato sauce on the side
Penne Meat Sauce Trays
Side Of Meatballs
Medium Dough
Steamed Brocc
Calzones, Strombolis, & Rolls
Perlas Calzone
Fresh pizza dough rolled around mozzarella, plus your choice of toppings for just $1 each
Original Calzone
Mozzarella, ricotta & ham
Chicken Florentine Calzone
Mozzarella, chunks sauteed chicken breast, ham, spinach, & fresh mushrooms
Belly Buster Stromboli
Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers & onions
Meat Lovers Stromboli
Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs, bacon
Steak Stromboli
Slice ribeye grilled, with onions, green peppers & mozzarella
Grilled Chicken Roll
Seasoned grilled chicken breast with parmesan and mozzarella
Sirloin Steak Roll
Seasoned steak and mozzarella
Desserts
Cannoli
Chocolate coated italian pastry shell filled with sweetened ricotta and chocolate chips
New York Cheesecake
A generous wedge of the smoothest, creamiest cheese cake
Tiramisu
An italian original sponge cake soaked in brandy and espresso, layered with fresh mascarpone cheese
Limoncello Cake
Creamy italian lemon cake
Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich
Ask server for flavor options
Chocolate Cake
Drinks
Kids Menu
Smiley Face Pizza
Grilled Cheese
Kid Spaghetti
A child portion of pasta smothered in tomato sauce or meat sauce.
Kid Baked Spaghetti
Small portion of pasta smothered in meat sauce with melted cheese on top.
Chicken Tenders & fries
Three battered & seasoned chicken strips served with fries & honey mustard.
Pasta
Spaghetti W/Tomato sauce
Baked Spaghetti
Pasta al dente smothered in home made meat sauce, layered with mozzarella.
Baked Ziti
Penne pasta mixed with ricotta cheese, tomato sauce and meat sauce with mozzarella melted on top.
Cannelloni
Three pasta tubes stuffed with beef in our home made tomato sauce baked with cheese.
Mannicotti
Three pasta tubes, stuffed with ricotta in our home made tomato sauce layered with mozzarella.
Spinach Stuffed Shells
Fresh ricotta & spinach stuffed into pasta shells, smothered in our house tomato sauce with mozzarella cheese on top.
Cheese Ravioli
A cheese lover's dream, five peaces of raviolis bursting with ricotta, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, smothered in our home tomato sauce.
Meat Ravioli
Five peaces of ravioli filled with beef, smothered in tomato sauce baked with cheese
Lasagna
Layers upon layers of pasta, 100% ground chuck, special sauce & ricotta.
Chicken Parmigiano
Bake with homemade tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella & served with side of spaghetti with tomato sauce.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Homemade breaded eggplant with tomato sauce. Topped with mozzarella & served with a side of spaghetti with tomato sauce.
Blackend Chicken Primavera
Sauteed Fresh broccoli, zucchini summer squash, diced tomato & penne pasta smothered in alfredo sauce,topped with blackened chicken breast.
Chicken Marsala
Thinly sliced chicken breast sauteed with fresh mushrooms made marsala wine sauce, served with pasta or fresh mushrooms.
Greek Spaghetti
Fresh tomato and basil sauteed in garlic and onions tossed with spaghetti and feta cheese finished with olive oil and parmesan cheese
Fettuccini Alfredo
Penne Ala Vodka
Sandwiches on the Grill
Smokehouse Chicken
Honey barbecue grilled chicken breast topped with crisp bacon & cheddar cheese on kaiser roll.
Blackened Chicken
Chicken breast blackened to perfection with perlas spices and topped with lettuce, tomato, & ranch bacon dressing on a kaiser roll.
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Sliced chicken breast marinated in perlas hot sauce, topped with blue cheese, lettuce & tomato.
Philly Steak Cheese
Sliced rib-eye grilled & topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, raw onions & oil vinegar.
Chicken Philly
A juicy chicken breast diced on the grilled, with mozzarella cheese melted & topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, raw onions and oil vinegar.
Veggie Sub
Grilled onions, olives, green pepper & mushrooms with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and oil vinegar.
Hamburger
A 1/2 lb of 100% chuck roasted grilled to order, topped with cheese, lettuce tomato, onions & mayo served on a kaiser roll
Grilled Chicken B.L.T.
Grilled chicken breast, pilled with lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon with american cheese melted.
Reuben
Pastrami, sauerkraut & provolone cheese, topped with Thousand Island dressing and grilled to perfection on rye bread.
Tuna Sub
Side Fries
Side Onion Rings
Bill
Off The Grill (Toasted)
Italian Hoagie
Thinly sliced ham, salami, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, raw onion topped with Perlas Italian Dressing.
Perlas Club
Thinly sliced ham, turkey breast, crispy bacon, american cheese, lettuce & tomato piled high on your choice of wheat or white bread & slathered with mayo.
Meatball Sub
100% chuck of meatballs smothered in tomato sauce & covered with melted mozzarella cheese on an 8 inch hoagie roll.
Italian Sausage Sub
Recipe Italian style sausage smothered in tomato sauce and covered with melted mozzarella on an 8 inch hoagie roll
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Breaded and fried chicken, topped with Perlas tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on an 8 inch hoagie roll.
Eggplant Parmegiana Sub
Home made breaded and fried eggplant, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese on an 8 inch hoagie roll
Fried Cat Fish Sandwich
Fried cat fish on a kaiser roll with american cheese lettuce tomato and tartar sauce.
Shrimp Po'Boy
Fried shrimp in an 8 inch sub with lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce.
Fried Chicken
Fried breaded chicken breast on a kaiser roll with mayo, lettuce & tomato.
Turkey & Cheese Sub
Sliced turkey in an 8 inch sub roll with mayo, lettuce, tomato, raw onion & oil vinegar.
Ham & Cheese Sub
Sliced ham in an 8 inch sub roll with mayo, lettuce, tomato and drizzle of home make Italian Dressing.
Side Of Fries
Side Of Onion Ring
Salads
Small Chef Salad
Romaine lettuce. tomato, onion, black olives with sliced ham, salami, turkey and provolone cheese with a choice of your dressing on the side
Large Chef Salad
Small Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives and green pepper With a choice of your dressing on the side.
Large Garden Salad
Small Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onions, olives, feta cheese, with homemade Italian dressing on the side.
Large Greek Salad
Large Caesar Salad
Romain lettuce, cheese, homemade croutons tossed in our creamy ceasar dressing on the side.
Kale Salad
Kale, candied pecans, bacon, strawberries & goat cheese with a choice of your dressing on the side.
Caprese Salad
Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh garlic, oil olive, basil.
Burrata & beet Salad
Sliced of juicy beets on a bed of peppery arugula and with fresh creamy burrata and pesto drizzle on top.
Small Ceasar
Extra dressing
In house Italian
Home Made Ranch
Blue Cheese
Thousand Island
Honey Mustard
Ceaser
French
Catalina
Balsamic
Name Tag
Chips
Variety chips
1 3/4
Garlic Butter
Pizza Sauce
Meat Sauce (Pasta)
Tomato Sauce
Hot
Mild
Bbq
Side Chicken
PIZZA
Specialty Pizzas
Perlas Supreme Personal 10"
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and extra cheese
Meat Lovers Personal 10"
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs, bacon, and extra cheese
Hawaiian Personal 10"
Canadian Bacon, ham, pineapple, bacon, and extra cheeese
BBQ Chicken Personal 10"
BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, bacon, extra cheese
Buffalo Chicken Personal 10"
Chicken, hot sauce, ranch or blue cheese and extra cheese
Philly Steak Pizza Personal 10"
Chopped steak with grilled onions, green peppers, covered with cheese
Taco Pizza Personal 10"
Fresh ground chuck, banana peppers, fresh tomato, lettuce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Creamy Garlic Chicken Personal 10"
Homemade creamy garlic sauce, chicken, green peppers, onions, tomato and mozzarella cheese
Chicken Alfredo Pizza Personal 10"
Homemade alfredo sauce, chicken banana peppers, tomatoes and extra cheese
Vegetarian Personal 10"
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomato, olives, extra cheese
Margarita Personal 10"
Fresh Mozzarella, basil, olive oil drizzled after baked
Pesto Chicken Personal 10"
Grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, fresh garlic, pesto sauce
White Pizza Personal 10"
Ricotta sauce, fresh garlic with mozzarella cheese
Fresh Tomato Personal 10"
Not sauce pizza with mozzarella cheese, fresh diced tomato, fresh garlic and basil
Potato Personal 10"
Garlic herb butter and sliced potatoes
Quattro Formaggi
Perlas Supreme Medium 14"
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and extra cheese
Meat Lovers Medium 14"
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs, bacon, and extra cheese
Hawaiian Medium 14"
Canadian Bacon, ham, pineapple, bacon, and extra cheeese
BBQ Chicken Medium 14"
BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, bacon, extra cheese
Buffalo Chicken Medium 14"
Chicken, hot sauce, ranch or blue cheese and extra cheese
Philly Steak Pizza Medium 14"
Chopped steak with grilled onions, green peppers, covered with cheese
Taco Pizza Medium 14"
Fresh ground chuck, banana peppers, fresh tomato, lettuce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Creamy Garlic Chicken Medium 14"
Homemade creamy garlic sauce, chicken, green peppers, onions, tomato and mozzarella cheese
Chicken Alfredo Pizza Medium 14"
Homemade alfredo sauce, chicken banana peppers, tomatoes and extra cheese
Vegetarian Medium 14"
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomato, olives, extra cheese
Margarita Medium 14"
Fresh Mozzarella, basil, olive oil drizzled after baked
Pesto Chicken Medium 14"
Grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, fresh garlic, pesto sauce
White Pizza Medium 14"
Ricotta sauce, fresh garlic with mozzarella cheese
Fresh Tomato Medium 14"
Not sauce pizza with mozzarella cheese, fresh diced tomato, fresh garlic and basil
Potato Medium 14"
Garlic herb butter and sliced potatoes
Quattro Formaggi
Perlas Supreme Large 16"
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and extra cheese
Meat Lovers Large 16"
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs, bacon, and extra cheese
Hawaiian Large 16"
Canadian Bacon, ham, pineapple, bacon, and extra cheeese
BBQ Chicken Large 16"
BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, bacon, extra cheese
Buffalo Chicken Large 16"
Chicken, hot sauce, ranch or blue cheese and extra cheese
Philly Steak Pizza Large 16"
Chopped steak with grilled onions, green peppers, covered with cheese
Taco Pizza Large 16"
Fresh ground chuck, banana peppers, fresh tomato, lettuce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Creamy Garlic Chicken Large 16"
Homemade creamy garlic sauce, chicken, green peppers, onions, tomato and mozzarella cheese
Chicken Alfredo Pizza Large 16"
Homemade alfredo sauce, chicken banana peppers, tomatoes and extra cheese
Vegetarian Large 16"
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomato, olives, extra cheese
Margarita Large 16"
Fresh Mozzarella, basil, olive oil drizzled after baked
Pesto Chicken Large 16"
Grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, fresh garlic, pesto sauce
White Pizza Large 16"
Ricotta sauce, fresh garlic with mozzarella cheese
Fresh Tomato Large 16"
Not sauce pizza with mozzarella cheese, fresh diced tomato, fresh garlic and basil
Potato Large 16"
Garlic herb butter and sliced potatoes
Perlas Supreme X Large 18"
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and extra cheese
Meat Lovers X Large 18"
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs, bacon, and extra cheese
Hawaiian X Large 18"
Canadian Bacon, ham, pineapple, bacon, and extra cheeese
BBQ Chicken X Large 18"
BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, bacon, extra cheese
Buffalo Chicken X Large 18"
Chicken, hot sauce, ranch or blue cheese and extra cheese
Philly Steak Pizza X Large 18"
Chopped steak with grilled onions, green peppers, covered with cheese
Taco Pizza X Large 18"
Fresh ground chuck, banana peppers, fresh tomato, lettuce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Creamy Garlic Chicken X Large 18"
Homemade creamy garlic sauce, chicken, green peppers, onions, tomato and mozzarella cheese
Chicken Alfredo Pizza X Large 18"
Homemade alfredo sauce, chicken banana peppers, tomatoes and extra cheese
Vegetarian X Large 18"
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomato, olives, extra cheese
Margarita X Large 18"
Fresh Mozzarella, basil, olive oil drizzled after baked
Pesto Chicken X Large 18"
Grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, fresh garlic, pesto sauce
White Pizza X Large 18"
Ricotta sauce, fresh garlic with mozzarella cheese
Fresh Tomato X Large 18"
Not sauce pizza with mozzarella cheese, fresh diced tomato, fresh garlic and basil
Potato X Large 18"
Garlic herb butter and sliced potatoes
ESPECIALES
Especial
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come enjoy our pizza slice, appetizers, salads, pasta's, sandwiches, deserts, our lunch price, and MUCH MORE!
201 Towne Center W Blvd #703, richmond, VA 23233