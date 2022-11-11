Restaurant header imageView gallery
Perle Wine Bar

499 Reviews

$$

2058 MOUNTAIN BLVD

Oakland, CA 94611

Popular Items

MUSHROOM “CAPPUCCINO” SOUP TOGO
ONGLET STEAK TOGO
FRENCH ONION DIP ANGUS BURGER TOGO

PERLE CLASSICS TOGO

FRIED OYSTER DEVILED EGGS TOGO

$14.00

SMOKED TROUT ROE, CALABRIAN PEPPER AND CAPER RELISH

MUSHROOM “CAPPUCCINO” SOUP TOGO

$12.00

BLACK TRUFFLE FOAM, PORCINI POWDER

PERNOD MUSSELS TOGO

$29.00

FENNEL SAUSAGE MEATBALLS, BREAD, SAFFRON ROUILLE, HERBS

BEEF TARTARE & BONE MARROW TOGO

$27.00

PICKLED FENNEL AND SHALLOT, HERBS SALAD, TRUFFLE CAVIAR, TOAST

FRENCH ONION DIP ANGUS BURGER TOGO

$18.00

CARAMELIZED ONION SOUP, PAIN AU LAIT, FIELD GREENS

APPETIZERS TOGO

CHARCUTERIE TOGO

$20.00

SAUCISSON SEC, JAMBON, DUCK RILLETTES , PICKLES, BREAD

FROMAGE TOGO

$20.00

BRILLAT-SAVARIN, ROQUEFORT, CHÈVRE, HONEY, BREAD

SMOKED SALMON TOAST TOGO

$12.00

CRÈME FRAÎCHE, BEET PICKLED SHALLOTS, CHIVES

SUMMER HEIRLOOM TOMATO SALAD TOGO

$16.00

PICKLED STRAWBERRIES, BURRATA CHEESE, HAZELNUT BASIL PESTO

MAINS TOGO

ONGLET STEAK TOGO

$39.00

POMMES AU GRATIN, PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM, PEAS, CABERNET JUS DE VEAU (includes bread, salad, soup and dessert)

STEAK FOR FAMILY OF 4 TOGO

$80.00

POMMES AU GRATIN, PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM, PEAS, CABERNET JUS DE VEAU (includes bread, salad, 2 soups, and 2 desserts)

BERKSHIRE CÔTE DE PORC TOGO

$39.00

POMMES TARTLET, BUTTERED ARROW CABBAGE, VADOUVAN APPLE & PEAR CHUTNEY, CRÈME FRAÎCHE (includes bread, salad, soup and dessert)

BERKSHIRE CÔTE DE PORC FOR FAMILY OF 4 TOGO

$80.00

POMMES TARTLET, BUTTERED ARROW CABBAGE, VADOUVAN APPLE & PEAR CHUTNEY, CRÈME FRAÎCHE (includes bread, salad, 2 soups, and 2 desserts)

LINGUINI CON VONGOLE TOGO

$39.00

CHERRYSTONE CLAMS CASINO, GARLIC, PANCETTA, CHIVES (includes bread, salad, soup and dessert)

LINGUINI CON VONGOLE FOR FAMILY OF 4 TOGO

$80.00

CHERRYSTONE CLAMS CASINO, GARLIC, PANCETTA, CHIVES (includes bread, salad, 2 soups and 2 desserts)

ROULADE DE POULET TOGO

$39.00

TRUFFLE & PORCINI PESTO STUFFED CHICKEN, CHICKEN LIVER TOAST, DIJON MUSTARD CHANTERELLE REDUCTION (includes bread, salad, soup and dessert)

ROULADE DE POULET FOR FAMILY OF 4 TOGO

$80.00

TRUFFLE & PORCINI PESTO STUFFED CHICKEN, CHICKEN LIVER TOAST, DIJON MUSTARD CHANTERELLE REDUCTION (includes bread, salad, 2 soups, and 2 desserts)

TUNA NICOISE TOGO

$39.00

WARM POTATO “SALAD,” HARICOT VERTS, DIJON FRIED SMELT, EGG, WARM CHERRY TOMATOES (includes bread, salad, soup and dessert)

TUNA FOR FAMILY OF 4 TOGO

$80.00

WARM POTATO “SALAD,” HARICOT VERTS, DIJON FRIED SMELT, EGG, WARM CHERRY TOMATOES (includes bread, salad, 2 soups, and 2 desserts)

DESSERTS TOGO

CLASSIC CREME BRULEE TOGO

$10.00

SEASONAL FRUIT

HOT CHOCOLATE POT DE CREME TOGO

$10.00

ESPRESSO, MATCHA CHANTILLY

SWEET POTATO PIE TOGO

$10.00Out of stock

LINGONBERRY, VANILLA CHANTILLY, GOLD LEAF

WHOLE SWEET POTATO PIE TOGO

$26.00Out of stock

LINGONBERRY, VANILLA CHANTILLY, GOLD LEAF

CELEBRATION CAKE FOR TWO...TOGO

$18.00

(BIRTHDAY!, ANNIVERSARY!, LAST MINUTE SURPRISE!)... PLEASE NOT FOR OCCASION...

ALWAYS HAPPY HOUR TOGO

2 BURGERS AND 1 BOTTLE OF RED WINE TOGO

$40.00

2 FRENCH ONION DIP ANGUS BURGERS AND A BOTTLE OF RED WINE

ASPALL CYDER TOGO

$10.00

6.8% (375ML), DRY ENGLAND

32oz GROWLER TOGO

$15.00

CHOICE OF: CA PILSNER, CA IPA, BELGIUM TRIPLE STRONG ALE

HAPPY HOUR 3 PACK OF WINE TOGO

$40.00

1 BOTTLE BUBBLES, 1 BOTTLE WHITE WINE, 1 BOTTLE RED WINE

COCKTAILS TOGO

PERLE HOUSE-MADE COCKTAILS FOR HOME (PICK-UP ONLY!)

EN ROSE MARTINI TOGO

$8.00

ARETTE REPOSDAO TEQUILA, ST. GEORGE PEAR BRANDY, LILLET & PAMPLEMOUSSE ROSE

EN ROSE MARTINI BOTTLE-750ML TOGO

$45.00

ARETTE REPOSADO TEQUILA, ST. GEORGE PEAR BRANDY, LILLET & PAMPLEMOUSSE ROSE

ST. TROPEZ TOGO

$8.00

HANGAR 1 MANDARIN VODKA, GIFFARD ELDERFLOWER LIQUEUR, PASSION FRUIT, GRAPEFRUIT

ST. TROPEZ BOTTLE-750ML TOGO

$45.00

HANGAR 1 MANDARIN VODKA, GIFFARD ELDERFLOWER LIQUEUR, PASSION FRUIT, GRAPEFRUIT

PERE LACHAISE TOGO

$8.00

LEGENDARIO DOMINGOESPADIN MEZCAL, LILLET BLANC & ROUGE, JURACON, ORANGE OIL

PERE LACHAISE BOTTLE-750ML TOGO

$45.00

LEGENDARIO DOMINGOESPADIN MEZCAL, LILLET BLANC & ROUGE, JURACON, ORANGE OIL

SUMMER NEGRONI TOGO

$8.00

FIG INFUSED RIEGER’S GIN, LILLET BLANC, SUZE LIQUEUR

SUMMER NEGRONI BOTTLE-750ML TOGO

$45.00

FIG INFUSED RIEGER’S GIN, LILLET BLANC, SUZE LIQUEUR

MONTCLAIR MANHATTAN TOGO

$8.00

4 ROSES BOURBON, TAWNY PORT, ANGOUSTURA BITTERS, BRANDIED CHERRY

MONTCLAIR MANHATTEN BOTTLE-750ML TOGO

$45.00

4 ROSES BOURBON, TAWNY PORT, ANGOUSTURA BITTERS, BRANDIED CHERRY

CHAMPAGNE/SPARKLING/MORE TOGO

NV AIMÉ BARON BRUT BLANQUETTE DE LIMOUX-TOGO

$18.00

NV SIMONNET-FEBVRE BRUT ROSE CREMANT DE BOURGOGNE-TOGO

$24.00

2020 BEAVER CREEK S. B. PÉT NAT LAKE COUNTY-TOGO

$24.00

NV DUVAL-LEROY BRUT RESERVE-TOGO

$45.00

NV KRUG GRANDE CUVEE-TOGO

$175.00

VIN BLANC TOGO

2019 CHATEAU DU COING DE ST FIACRE MUSCADET TOGO

$21.00

2019 DOMAINE LES PIERRES ECRITES PETITS BOULAY MONTLOIUS SUR LOIRE TOGO

$24.00

2020 DOMAINE HERVÉ AZO CHABLIS TOGO

$29.00

2020 PASCAL & MIREILLE RENAUD MÂCON-CHARNAY TOGO

$24.00

2021 HOURGLASS SAUVIGNON BLANC NAPA TOGO

$24.00

2021 DUCKHORN CHARDONNAY NAPA VALLEY TOGO

$24.00

VIN ROSE TOGO

2020 FONCALIEU PIQUEPOUL ROSÉ TOGO

$21.00

2021 FLOWERS SONOMA COAST TOGO

$27.00

VIN ROUGE TOGO

2018 CHATEAU DU CHATELARD BEAUJOLAIS TOGO

$21.00

2017 DOMAINE LE COUROULU VACQUEYRAS TOGO

$24.00

2020 DOMAINE VIGNE AU ROY PROSPER MAUFOUX H.C.D.N. TOGO

$29.00

2019 CHATEAU LE PUY DUC DES NAUVES BORDEAUX TOGO

$27.00

2018 DUMOL WESTER REACH PINOT NOIR RUSSIAN RIVER VALLEY TOGO

$50.00

2019 MY FAVORITE NEIGHBOR S.L.O TOGO

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bringing casual elegance, an extensive wine list and French inspired cuisine to the hills of Oakland. We strive to exceed our guests expectations of what a wine bar should be.

Website

Location

2058 MOUNTAIN BLVD, Oakland, CA 94611

Directions

