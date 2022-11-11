Bars & Lounges
French
Perle Wine Bar
499 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Bringing casual elegance, an extensive wine list and French inspired cuisine to the hills of Oakland. We strive to exceed our guests expectations of what a wine bar should be.
Location
2058 MOUNTAIN BLVD, Oakland, CA 94611
Gallery