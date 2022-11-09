Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Casa Pernoi

4 Reviews

310 E Maple

Birmingham, MI 48009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Rigatoni Spicy Palamino
Crispy Salad
Cacio E Pepe

BOARDS/PANE

SMALL Board

$19.00

chef's choice of charcuterie, warm olives, roasted garlic puree, marcona almonds 2-4 people

LARGE Board

$36.00

Chef's choice of charcuterie, warm olives, roasted garlic puree, marcona almonds 4-6 people

Calabrian Chilies

$6.00

Olives

$8.00

warm olives with orange and rosemary

Parmesan Reggiano

$6.00

Roasted Garlic Puree

$4.00

Side Marinara

$5.00

FEATURES

Warm Kale Salad

$13.00

Pheasent Tortellini

$20.00

Roasted Pheasant

$60.00Out of stock

Dover Sole

$75.00Out of stock

Porterhouse

$175.00

Add Burrata

$10.00

Add Feta

$8.00

FISH

Verlasso Salmon

$33.00

fregola, lobster broth, chorizo, pesto

Roasted Branzino

$49.00

sicilian capanota, roasted potato

MEAT

Berkshire Pork Chop

$39.00

sweet potato mash, house sauerkraut

Steak Siciliano

Steak Siciliano

$43.00

breaded NY strip, ammoglio, confit maitake

Tuscan Chicken

$26.00

Roman gnocchi, chicken jus, charred scallion

Veal Parmigiana

$43.00

marinara, buffalo mozzarella

PASTA

Mafaldine al Tartufo

Mafaldine al Tartufo

$40.00

seasonal truffles, local wild mushrooms

Pasta Aglio e Olio

$22.00

olive oil and garlic

Rigatoni Spicy Palamino

Rigatoni Spicy Palamino

$28.00

chili, tomato, cream

Tagliatelle Bolognese

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$29.00

Chef Luciano's ragu

Fettucini Shrimp

$33.00

shrimp, lemon cream, chives

Cacio E Pepe

Cacio E Pepe

$21.00

spaghetti, black pepper, parmigiana, pecorino romano

Saffron Risotto

$26.00

bay scallops, scallion, parmigiana

Squash Agnolotti

$27.00

brown butter, ricotta, sage, hazelnuts

$ Add Salmon

$15.00

$ Add Chicken

$10.00

$ Add Sausage

$5.00

$ 3 Shrimp

$12.00

$ Add Truffles

$20.00

$ Add Meatball

$4.00

$ Add Mushroom

$5.00

SIDES

Marble Potatoes

Marble Potatoes

$12.00

scallion aioli

Charred Broccolini

$12.00

peanut chili sauce

Green Beans

$12.00

garlic, hazelnuts

SMALL PLATES

Crispy Salad

Crispy Salad

$14.00

frisée, arugula, 12 yr balsamic, pine nuts, lavash, ricotta salata

Beef Carpaccio

Beef Carpaccio

$24.00

truffle aioli, arugula, fennel, lemon oil

Burrata

$16.00

apple butter, pear, cranberry, hot honey, almond

Charred Octopus

Charred Octopus

$23.00

cece tonnato, fennel and celery agrodolce

Pumpkin Soup

$12.00

coconut milk, maple, pumpkin seed oil

Sausage & Peppers

Sausage & Peppers

$16.00

house made sausage, hot banana peppers

Cauliflower

$19.00

walnut and bean puree, currants, crispy garlic

Meatballs

$16.00

tomato braised beef meatballs, marinara, parmigiano, parsley

$ Add Meatball

$4.00

DESSERTS

Ricotta E Pistacchio

$12.00

pistachio and ricotta creams, sponge cake, crushed pistachios

Gelato Trio

$10.00

chocolate, vanilla, pistachio

1 Scoop Gelato

$4.00

Sorbet Trio

$10.00

1 Scoop Sorbet

$4.00

Tiramisu

$14.00

lady fingers soaked in espresso, layered with mascarpone mousse, dusted with cocoa

Chocolate Hazelnut Torta

$12.00

layers of chocolate cake, chocolate and hazelnut cream, hazelnut crunch, chocolate glaze.

Caramel Sauce

$2.00

Chocolate Sauce

$2.00

Affogato

$9.00

Torta Della Nonna

$12.00

pastry cream on a base of shortcrust pastry, covered with pine nuts, almonds and powdered sugar

NY Cheesecake

$12.00

Cobbler

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markCorkage Fee
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

A casual yet sophisticated Italian restaurant in the heart of Birmingham with house-made breads and pastas made daily.

Website

Location

310 E Maple, Birmingham, MI 48009

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Crispelli's - Troy
orange starNo Reviews
645 East Big Beaver Rd Troy, MI 48083
View restaurantnext
Crispelli's Catering - Troy
orange star4.7 • 3,835
645 E Big Beaver Rd Troy, MI 48083
View restaurantnext
Crispelli's - Berkley
orange star4.7 • 7,896
28939 Woodward Ave Berkley, MI 48072
View restaurantnext
Crispelli's Catering - Berkley
orange star4.7 • 7,896
28939 Woodward Ave Berkley, MI 48072
View restaurantnext
Pop's for Italian
orange starNo Reviews
280 W. 9 Mile Rd Ferndale, MI 48220
View restaurantnext
Crispelli's - West Bloomfield
orange star4.7 • 4,302
6690 Orchard Lake Rd West Bloomfield, MI 48322
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Birmingham

Hunter House Hamburgers
orange star4.2 • 763
35075 Woodward Avenue Birmingham, MI 48009
View restaurantnext
Mad Hatter Bistro - Birmingham
orange star4.3 • 699
185 N Old Woodward Ave Birmingham, MI 48009
View restaurantnext
7Greens - Birmingham
orange star4.6 • 529
344 Hamilton Row Birmingham, MI 48009
View restaurantnext
Eli Tea Bar
orange star4.4 • 483
108 S Old Woodward Ave Birmingham, MI 48009
View restaurantnext
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Birmingham
orange star4.6 • 62
270 W. Maple RD Birmingham, MI 48009
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston