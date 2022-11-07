Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Peri Peri Chicken 4450 Nelson Brogdon Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

4450 Nelson Brogdon Blvd

Buford, GA 30518

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Chargrilled Chicken

4 pcs Leg and Thigh

$8.99

6 pcs leg and thigh

$11.99

8 pcs Leg and Thigh

$14.99

1/2 Chicken Leg and Breast

$10.99

Full Chicken

$18.99

4 pcs Wings

$6.99

6 pcs Wings

$8.99

8 pcs Wings

$11.99

3 pcs Lamb Chops

$16.99

6 pcs Lamb Chops

$28.99

25 pcs wings

$35.99

Veg

Aloo Tikki Burger

$6.89

Chicken

Jerk Sandwich

$7.49

Peri Peri Chicken Sandwich

$6.89

Tandoori Chicken Sandwich

$7.49

Lamb

Lamb Burger

$9.89

Bowls

Butter Chicken Curry Bowl

$9.99

Butter Paneer Curry Bowl

$9.99

Chickpea Curry Bowl

$8.99

Falafel Bowl

$8.99

Jerk Chicken Bowl

$8.99

Lamb Kofta Bowl

$12.89

Papadi Chaat

$6.99

Peri Peri Chargrilled Chicken Kabobs Bowl

$8.99

Peri Peri Fried Chicken Bowl

$8.99

Peri Peri Fried Shrimp Bowl

$12.99

Peri Peri Grilled Shrimp Bowl

$12.99

Samosa Chaat

$6.99

Tandoori Chicken Bowl

$8.99

Tandoori Paneer Bowl

$8.99

Tilapia Bowl

$8.99

Wraps

Peri Peri Chargrilled Chicken Wrap

$8.49

Peri Peri Fried Chicken Wrap

$8.49

Jerk Chicken Wrap

$8.49

Tandoori Chicken Wrap

$8.49

Tandoori Paneer Wrap

$8.49

Falafel Wrap

$8.49

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.49

Combo choices

Combo Choice

$2.99

Extra drink Charges

Indian Drink

$0.99

Sides

Fries

$1.89

Large Fries

$3.49

Cole Slaw

$2.49

Grilled Veg.

$2.49

Peri Peri Street Corn

$2.49

Peri Peri Rice Small

$1.89

Peri Peri Rice Large

$3.49

Samosa

$2.00

House Salad

$2.99

Chai

$1.88

Soda can

Soda Can

$1.49

Bottle Drinks

Water

$1.49

Soda Bottle

$1.89

Indian Drinks

$1.89

Maaza Frooti

$0.99

Kids

Kids 3 wings With Fries

$5.99

Kids Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids 3 pcs Chargrilled Peri Peri Kabobs With Fries

$5.99

Momos

Chicken Momo

$8.99

Veg Momo

$8.99

Protein

Peri Peri Protein

Kulfi

Coconut Kulfi

$3.49

Donut Kulfi

$3.49

Gulab Jamun Malai

$3.49

Kulfi

$2.89

Laddo Kulfi

$3.49

Milk Cake Kulfi

$3.49

Paan Kulfi

$3.49

Pakola Kulfi

$3.49

Pina Colada Kulfi

$3.49

Rose Falooda

$3.49

Sugar Free Kesar Malai

$3.49

Tutti Fruition Malai

$3.49

Blue Bell

Single Scoop

$2.49

2 Scoop

$3.49

3 Scoop

$4.49

Peri Peri Sauce

Peri Peri Garlic and Herb Sauce 2 oz

$0.50

Peri Peri Lemon and Herb 2 oz

$0.50

Peri Peri Mango Sauce 2 oz

$0.50

Peri Peri Sweet n Spicy Pineapple Sauce 2 oz

$0.50

Peri Peri Sauce Bottles

Mild Sauce 12 oz

$6.99

Medium Sauce 12 oz

$6.99

Hot Sauce 12 oz

$6.99

Lemon n Herb Sauce 12 oz

$6.99

Garlic n Herb Sauce 12 oz

$6.99

Mango Sauce 12 oz

$6.99

Pineapple Sweet n Spicy Sauce 12 oz

$6.99

Kathi Rolls

Tandoori Chicken Kathi Rolls

$8.99

Jerk Chicken Kathi Rolls

$8.99

Tandoori Paneer Kathi Rolls

$8.99
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Fusion food

Location

4450 Nelson Brogdon Blvd, Buford, GA 30518

Directions

Gallery
Peri Peri Chicken image
Peri Peri Chicken image
Peri Peri Chicken image

Similar restaurants in your area

La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant - Buford
orange starNo Reviews
4965 LANIER ISLANDS PARKWAY STE 106 BUFORD, GA 30518
View restaurantnext
Cheeky Taqueria Suwanee - Moore Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
1039 Peachtree Ind Blvd Suwanee, GA 30024
View restaurantnext
Hot-To-Molly
orange starNo Reviews
1039 Peachtree Ind Blvd Suwanee, GA 30024
View restaurantnext
Tacos & Tequilas - Cumming
orange star4.5 • 789
2155 Market Place Blvd Cumming, GA 30041
View restaurantnext
Ribbys Wings and Ribs
orange starNo Reviews
1956 Duluth Hwy A-104 Lawrenceville, GA 30043
View restaurantnext
Suroor Halal Restaurant - Junoon - Duluth
orange starNo Reviews
2863 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard Duluth, GA 30097
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Buford

Saigon Cafe - Buford
orange star4.6 • 1,946
3380 Buford Drive F320 Buford, GA 30519
View restaurantnext
Vinny’s NY Pizza & Italian Grill- Buford
orange star4.5 • 989
4977 Lanier Islands Pkwy Buford, GA 30518
View restaurantnext
Parma Tavern
orange star4.3 • 887
3350 Buford Dr Buford, GA 30519
View restaurantnext
Antoinette's Cafe
orange star4.6 • 323
1630 Buford Highway Buford, GA 30518
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Buford
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Flowery Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Cumming
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Dacula
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Lawrenceville
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Alpharetta
review star
Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston