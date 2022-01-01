Perrotta's Pizza
149 Reinhardt College Parkway
Canton, GA 30114
Appetizers
10 Wings
20 Wings
Potato Bombs
Garlic Knots w/Red Sauce
Served with Red Sauce
Side of Waffle Fries
Side of Meatballs
Side of Sausage
Eggplant Stack
Garlic Knots, Sauce, Ricotta, Mozzarella & Ham
Bruschetta
Fried Calamari
Fried Mozzarella
Garlic Parm Fries
Rocky's Bacon Ranch Cheese Fries
Chicken Tenders & Fries
Vinny's Giant Mountain Melt
Chicken Tenders, Bacon, Melted Cheese, Drizzled with Ranch over Waffle Fries
Pepperoni Pizza Fries
Side of Garlic Parm Fries
Mussels
Salads
House Salad
Mixed greens, Tomato, onion, Green olives, Banana Peppers, (Served with Garlic Knot)
Side Caesar Salad
Antipasto Salad
Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Provolone, Olives, Onion, Pepperoncini, & Tomato (Served with House Italian)
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Cobb Salad
Grilled Chicken , Bacon, Egg, Crumbled Blue Cheese Tomato , Olives, & Onions
Gina's Arugula Salad
Goat Cheese, Prosciutto, Sun Dried Tomato, Walnuts, Olive Oil & Balsamic Glaze
Mediterranean Salad
Feta, Kalamata Olive, Banana Pepper, Tomato, Green olive, Roasted red Pepper, Onion. ( Served with Lemon Feta Dressing
Caprese Salad
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil & Balsamic Glaze
Chef Salad
Add Grilled Chicken
Large Caesar Salad
Entrees
12" Subs
Italian Stallion
Prosciutto, Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Provolone, Arugula, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Banana Pepper, Balsamic Glaze & Olive Oil
The Club Sub
Ham, Turkey, Provolone, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Mayo
Meatball Parmigiana Sub
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
The Goodfellas
Meatballs , Italian Sausage, Sauce & Mozzarella
Sausage, Pepper, Onion, & Cheese
Cheesesteak Sub
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato
Grilled Pesto Chicken Sub
Provolone Cheese, Roasted Red Pepper, Tomato, & Arugula
The Gerardo
Crispy Chicken Tenderloin ,Goat Cheese ,Bacon, & Arugula on a Toasted Sub Dressed with Creamy Honey Mustard
Italian Garden Sub
Dessert
Extras
BYO Pizzas
14" Specialty Pizza
14" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty
14" 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 BYO
14" Perrotta Special
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers & Extra Cheese
14" The Meat Market
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Meatballs, & Extra Cheese
14" Margherita
Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Basil, Light Red Sauce, Fresh Garlic & Olive Oil
14" Veggie
Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Fresh Garlic, & Black Olives
14" Arugula & Prosciutto
Arugula, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Sun dried Tomato & A Drizzle of Balsamic Glaze
14" Bacon Cheeseburger
Ground Beef, Bacon, Pickle, Onion, Extra Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard,& Sesame Seed Crust
14" BBQ Chicken
Smokey BBQ Chicken Topped with Crispy Onion Straws
14" Buffalo Chicken
Breaded Chicken Tossed in Hot Sauce Drizzled with Ranch
14" Cheesesteak
Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms , Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese
14" Chicken Bacon Alfredo
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella & Alfredo Sauce
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, & Cheese
14" Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella & Provolone
14" Eggplant Parmigiana
Eggplant, Mozzarella & Provolone
14" Frutti di Mare
Shrimp, Clam, Calamari, Chopped Tomatoes, Light Cheese, Olive Oil & Garlic
14" Hawaii 5.0
Pineapple, Ham & Bacon
14" Triple White
Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Olive Oil & Fresh Garlic
14" Spinach White
Spinach, Fresh Tomato, Garlic, Parmesan & Olive Oil
14" Taco Pizza
Ground beef, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Tomato, Black Olives, & Jalapeño
14" Breakfast Pizza
Bacon, Egg, Sausage, Potato, Cheese, & A light swirl of Maple Syrup
14" The Brooklyn Boy
Broccoli Rabe & Sausage
14" The Flag
White Pizza with Light Red Sauce, Fresh Tomatoes, & Fresh Basil
14" The Boardwalk
Bisque base, Mozzarella Cheese, Alaskan Pollock, King Crab Meat, Old Bay seasoning, & Garlic Butter
14" The Chicken Pesto
Pesto, Alfredo, Spinach, Artichoke, Grilled Chicken, & Parmesan
14" Baked Ziti Pizza
Cheese pizza topped with our home-made meat baked ziti & Parmesan
18" Specialty Pizza
18" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty
18" 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 BYO
18" Perrotta Special
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers & Extra Cheese
18" The Meat Market
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Meatballs, & Extra Cheese
18" Margherita
Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Basil, Light Red Sauce, Fresh Garlic & Olive Oil
18" Veggie
Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Fresh Garlic, & Black Olives
18" Buffalo Chicken
Breaded Chicken Tossed in Hot Sauce Drizzled with Ranch
18" Bacon Cheeseburger
Ground Beef, Bacon, Pickle, Onion, Extra Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard,& Sesame Seed Crust
18" Arugula & Prosciutto
Arugula, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Sun dried Tomato & A Drizzle of Balsamic Glaze
18" BBQ Chicken
Smokey BBQ Chicken Topped with Crispy Onion Straws
18" Cheesesteak
Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms , Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese
18" Chicken Bacon Alfredo
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella & Alfredo Sauce
18" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, & Cheese
18" Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella & Provolone
18" Eggplant Parmigiana
Eggplant, Mozzarella & Provolone
18" Frutti di Mare
Shrimp, Clam, Calamari, Chopped Tomatoes, Light Cheese, Olive Oil & Garlic
18" Hawaii 5.0
Pineapple, Ham & Bacon
18" Spinach White
Spinach, Fresh Tomato, Garlic, Parmesan & Olive Oil
18" The Flag
White Pizza with Light Red Sauce, Fresh Tomatoes, & Fresh Basil
18" Triple White
Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Olive Oil & Fresh Garlic
18" Taco Pizza
Ground beef, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Tomato, Black Olives, & Jalapeño
18" Breakfast Pizza
Bacon, Egg, Sausage, Potato, Cheese, & A light swirl of Maple Syrup
18" The Brooklyn Boy
Broccoli Rabe & Sausage
18" The Boardwalk
Bisque base, Mozzarella Cheese, Alaskan Pollock, King Crab Meat, Old Bay seasoning, & Garlic Butter
18" The Chicken Pesto
Pesto, Alfredo, Spinach, Artichoke, Grilled Chicken, & Parmesan
18" Baked Ziti Pizza
Cheese pizza topped with our home-made meat baked ziti & Parmesan
10" Gluten Friendly Specialty Pizza
10" GF Perrotta Special
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers & Extra Cheese
10" GF The Meat Market
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Meatballs, & Extra Cheese
10" GF Veggie
Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Fresh Garlic, & Black Olives
10" GF Margherita
Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Basil, Light Red Sauce, Fresh Garlic & Olive Oil
10" GF Hawaii 5.0
Pineapple, Ham & Bacon
10" GF Arugula & Prosciutto
Arugula, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Sun dried Tomato & A Drizzle of Balsamic Glaze
10" GF Bacon Cheeseburger
Ground Beef, Bacon, Pickle, Onion, Extra Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard,& Sesame Seed Crust
10" GF Triple White
Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Olive Oil & Fresh Garlic
10" GF BBQ Chicken
Smokey BBQ Chicken Topped with Crispy Onion Straws
10" GF Breakfast Pizza
Bacon, Egg, Sausage, Potato, Cheese, & A light swirl of Maple Syrup
10" GF Buffalo Chicken
Breaded Chicken Tossed in Hot Sauce Drizzled with Ranch
10" GF Cheesesteak
Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms , Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese
10" GF Chicken Bacon Alfredo
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella & Alfredo Sauce
10" GF Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, & Cheese
10" GF Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella & Provolone
10" GF Eggplant Parmigiana
Eggplant, Mozzarella & Provolone
10" GF Frutti di Mare
Shrimp, Clam, Calamari, Chopped Tomatoes, Light Cheese, Olive Oil & Garlic
10" GF Spinach White
Spinach, Fresh Tomato, Garlic, Parmesan & Olive Oil
10" GF Taco Pizza
Ground beef, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Tomato, Black Olives, & Jalapeño
10" GF The Brooklyn Boy
Broccoli Rabe & Sausage
10" GF The Flag
White Pizza with Light Red Sauce, Fresh Tomatoes, & Fresh Basil
10" GF The Boardwalk
Bisque base, Mozzarella Cheese, Alaskan Pollock, King Crab Meat, Old Bay seasoning, & Garlic Butter
10" GF The Chicken Pesto
Pesto, Alfredo, Spinach, Artichoke, Grilled Chicken, & Parmesan
10" GF Baked Ziti Pizza
Cheese pizza topped with our home-made meat baked ziti & Parmesan
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
As a family-owned and operated business in Canton, Georgia, Perrotta’s Pizza aims to share our Italian heritage through our authentic food. This aspiration started when Lou Perrotta's love for pizza bloomed after frequently visiting his relatives in Naples, Italy as a young boy. Years later, our humble restaurant has become an award-winning pizzeria due to our amazing pizzas, an inviting atmosphere, and excellent customer service from our family to yours.
149 Reinhardt College Parkway, Canton, GA 30114