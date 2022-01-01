BG picView gallery

Perrotta's Pizza

149 Reinhardt College Parkway

Canton, GA 30114

Appetizers

10 Wings

$14.30

20 Wings

$27.50

Potato Bombs

$8.80

Garlic Knots w/Red Sauce

$6.60

Served with Red Sauce

Side of Waffle Fries

$6.60

Side of Meatballs

$6.60

Side of Sausage

$6.60

Eggplant Stack

$13.20

Garlic Knots, Sauce, Ricotta, Mozzarella & Ham

Bruschetta

$11.00

Fried Calamari

$12.10

Fried Mozzarella

$8.80

Garlic Parm Fries

$11.00

Rocky's Bacon Ranch Cheese Fries

$11.00

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$12.10

Vinny's Giant Mountain Melt

$14.30

Chicken Tenders, Bacon, Melted Cheese, Drizzled with Ranch over Waffle Fries

Pepperoni Pizza Fries

$11.00

Side of Garlic Parm Fries

$7.70

Mussels

$12.10Out of stock

Salads

House Salad

$7.70

Mixed greens, Tomato, onion, Green olives, Banana Peppers, (Served with Garlic Knot)

Side Caesar Salad

$7.70

Antipasto Salad

$13.20

Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Provolone, Olives, Onion, Pepperoncini, & Tomato (Served with House Italian)

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.20

Cobb Salad

$13.20

Grilled Chicken , Bacon, Egg, Crumbled Blue Cheese Tomato , Olives, & Onions

Gina's Arugula Salad

$13.20

Goat Cheese, Prosciutto, Sun Dried Tomato, Walnuts, Olive Oil & Balsamic Glaze

Mediterranean Salad

$13.20

Feta, Kalamata Olive, Banana Pepper, Tomato, Green olive, Roasted red Pepper, Onion. ( Served with Lemon Feta Dressing

Caprese Salad

$13.20

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil & Balsamic Glaze

Chef Salad

$13.20

Add Grilled Chicken

$4.40

Large Caesar Salad

$9.90

Entrees

Perrotta's Pasta Dish

$13.20

Pasta Dish w/Meatballs

$16.50

Pasta Dish w/Sausage

$16.50

Cheese Ravioli

$14.30

Stuffed Shells w/Ricotta Cheese

$14.30

Baked Ziti

$15.40

Lasagna

$16.50

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.50

Chicken Parmigiana

$17.60

Lou's Lobster Ravioli

$18.70

Giana's Linguine w/ White Clams

$18.70

12" Subs

Italian Stallion

$14.30

Prosciutto, Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Provolone, Arugula, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Banana Pepper, Balsamic Glaze & Olive Oil

The Club Sub

$13.20

Ham, Turkey, Provolone, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Mayo

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$13.20

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$13.20

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$13.20

The Goodfellas

$13.20

Meatballs , Italian Sausage, Sauce & Mozzarella

Sausage, Pepper, Onion, & Cheese

$13.20

Cheesesteak Sub

$13.20

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$13.20

Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato

Grilled Pesto Chicken Sub

$13.20

Provolone Cheese, Roasted Red Pepper, Tomato, & Arugula

The Gerardo

$13.20

Crispy Chicken Tenderloin ,Goat Cheese ,Bacon, & Arugula on a Toasted Sub Dressed with Creamy Honey Mustard

Italian Garden Sub

$13.20

Dessert

Mini Cannolis (2)

$6.60

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$6.60

Turtle Cheesecake

$6.60

Zeppole & Nutella Fried Dough

$6.60

Ashlina's Honey Cinnamon Dough

$6.60

Extras

Side of Dressing

$0.55

Side of Wing Sauce

$0.55

Small Red Sauce

$0.55

Large Red Sauce

$1.38

Side of Alfredo

$2.75

Mayo

Mustard

Ketchup

Kids Menu

KIDS PENNE

$6.00

KIDS LINGUINE

$6.00

KIDS RAVIOLI

$6.00

BYO Pizzas

14" New York Pizza

$16.50

18" New York Pizza

$19.80

Sicilian Thick Crust Pan

$20.90

The Nonna Thin Crust

$19.80

Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Garlic, Olive Oil , & Basil

10" Gluten Friendly Cauliflower Crust

$14.30

Crustless Pizza

$14.30

Pizza of the Week

$22.00

14" Specialty Pizza

14" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

$27.50

14" 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 BYO

$27.50

14" Perrotta Special

$25.30

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers & Extra Cheese

14" The Meat Market

$25.30

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Meatballs, & Extra Cheese

14" Margherita

$25.30

Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Basil, Light Red Sauce, Fresh Garlic & Olive Oil

14" Veggie

$25.30

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Fresh Garlic, & Black Olives

14" Arugula & Prosciutto

$25.30

Arugula, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Sun dried Tomato & A Drizzle of Balsamic Glaze

14" Bacon Cheeseburger

$25.30

Ground Beef, Bacon, Pickle, Onion, Extra Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard,& Sesame Seed Crust

14" BBQ Chicken

$25.30

Smokey BBQ Chicken Topped with Crispy Onion Straws

14" Buffalo Chicken

$25.30

Breaded Chicken Tossed in Hot Sauce Drizzled with Ranch

14" Cheesesteak

$25.30

Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms , Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese

14" Chicken Bacon Alfredo

$25.30

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella & Alfredo Sauce

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$25.30

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, & Cheese

14" Chicken Parmigiana

$25.30

Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella & Provolone

14" Eggplant Parmigiana

$25.30

Eggplant, Mozzarella & Provolone

14" Frutti di Mare

$25.30

Shrimp, Clam, Calamari, Chopped Tomatoes, Light Cheese, Olive Oil & Garlic

14" Hawaii 5.0

$25.30

Pineapple, Ham & Bacon

14" Triple White

$25.30

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Olive Oil & Fresh Garlic

14" Spinach White

$25.30

Spinach, Fresh Tomato, Garlic, Parmesan & Olive Oil

14" Taco Pizza

$25.30

Ground beef, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Tomato, Black Olives, & Jalapeño

14" Breakfast Pizza

$25.30

Bacon, Egg, Sausage, Potato, Cheese, & A light swirl of Maple Syrup

14" The Brooklyn Boy

$25.30

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

14" The Flag

$25.30

White Pizza with Light Red Sauce, Fresh Tomatoes, & Fresh Basil

14" The Boardwalk

$25.30Out of stock

Bisque base, Mozzarella Cheese, Alaskan Pollock, King Crab Meat, Old Bay seasoning, & Garlic Butter

14" The Chicken Pesto

$25.30Out of stock

Pesto, Alfredo, Spinach, Artichoke, Grilled Chicken, & Parmesan

14" Baked Ziti Pizza

$25.30Out of stock

Cheese pizza topped with our home-made meat baked ziti & Parmesan

18" Specialty Pizza

18" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

$31.90

18" 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 BYO

$31.90

18" Perrotta Special

$29.70

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers & Extra Cheese

18" The Meat Market

$29.70

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Meatballs, & Extra Cheese

18" Margherita

$29.70

Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Basil, Light Red Sauce, Fresh Garlic & Olive Oil

18" Veggie

$29.70

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Fresh Garlic, & Black Olives

18" Buffalo Chicken

$29.70

Breaded Chicken Tossed in Hot Sauce Drizzled with Ranch

18" Bacon Cheeseburger

$29.70

Ground Beef, Bacon, Pickle, Onion, Extra Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard,& Sesame Seed Crust

18" Arugula & Prosciutto

$29.70

Arugula, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Sun dried Tomato & A Drizzle of Balsamic Glaze

18" BBQ Chicken

$29.70

Smokey BBQ Chicken Topped with Crispy Onion Straws

18" Cheesesteak

$29.70

Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms , Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese

18" Chicken Bacon Alfredo

$29.70

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella & Alfredo Sauce

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$29.70

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, & Cheese

18" Chicken Parmigiana

$29.70

Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella & Provolone

18" Eggplant Parmigiana

$29.70

Eggplant, Mozzarella & Provolone

18" Frutti di Mare

$29.70

Shrimp, Clam, Calamari, Chopped Tomatoes, Light Cheese, Olive Oil & Garlic

18" Hawaii 5.0

$29.70

Pineapple, Ham & Bacon

18" Spinach White

$29.70

Spinach, Fresh Tomato, Garlic, Parmesan & Olive Oil

18" The Flag

$29.70

White Pizza with Light Red Sauce, Fresh Tomatoes, & Fresh Basil

18" Triple White

$29.70

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Olive Oil & Fresh Garlic

18" Taco Pizza

$29.70

Ground beef, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Tomato, Black Olives, & Jalapeño

18" Breakfast Pizza

$29.70

Bacon, Egg, Sausage, Potato, Cheese, & A light swirl of Maple Syrup

18" The Brooklyn Boy

$29.70Out of stock

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

18" The Boardwalk

$29.70Out of stock

Bisque base, Mozzarella Cheese, Alaskan Pollock, King Crab Meat, Old Bay seasoning, & Garlic Butter

18" The Chicken Pesto

$29.70Out of stock

Pesto, Alfredo, Spinach, Artichoke, Grilled Chicken, & Parmesan

18" Baked Ziti Pizza

$29.70Out of stock

Cheese pizza topped with our home-made meat baked ziti & Parmesan

10" Gluten Friendly Specialty Pizza

10" GF Perrotta Special

$19.80

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers & Extra Cheese

10" GF The Meat Market

$19.80

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Meatballs, & Extra Cheese

10" GF Veggie

$19.80

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Fresh Garlic, & Black Olives

10" GF Margherita

$19.80

Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Basil, Light Red Sauce, Fresh Garlic & Olive Oil

10" GF Hawaii 5.0

$19.80

Pineapple, Ham & Bacon

10" GF Arugula & Prosciutto

$19.80

Arugula, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Sun dried Tomato & A Drizzle of Balsamic Glaze

10" GF Bacon Cheeseburger

$19.80

Ground Beef, Bacon, Pickle, Onion, Extra Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard,& Sesame Seed Crust

10" GF Triple White

$19.80

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Olive Oil & Fresh Garlic

10" GF BBQ Chicken

$19.80

Smokey BBQ Chicken Topped with Crispy Onion Straws

10" GF Breakfast Pizza

$19.80

Bacon, Egg, Sausage, Potato, Cheese, & A light swirl of Maple Syrup

10" GF Buffalo Chicken

$19.80

Breaded Chicken Tossed in Hot Sauce Drizzled with Ranch

10" GF Cheesesteak

$19.80

Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms , Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese

10" GF Chicken Bacon Alfredo

$19.80

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella & Alfredo Sauce

10" GF Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.80

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, & Cheese

10" GF Chicken Parmigiana

$19.80

Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella & Provolone

10" GF Eggplant Parmigiana

$19.80

Eggplant, Mozzarella & Provolone

10" GF Frutti di Mare

$19.80

Shrimp, Clam, Calamari, Chopped Tomatoes, Light Cheese, Olive Oil & Garlic

10" GF Spinach White

$19.80

Spinach, Fresh Tomato, Garlic, Parmesan & Olive Oil

10" GF Taco Pizza

$19.80

Ground beef, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Tomato, Black Olives, & Jalapeño

10" GF The Brooklyn Boy

$19.80Out of stock

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

10" GF The Flag

$19.80

White Pizza with Light Red Sauce, Fresh Tomatoes, & Fresh Basil

10" GF The Boardwalk

$19.80Out of stock

Bisque base, Mozzarella Cheese, Alaskan Pollock, King Crab Meat, Old Bay seasoning, & Garlic Butter

10" GF The Chicken Pesto

$19.80Out of stock

Pesto, Alfredo, Spinach, Artichoke, Grilled Chicken, & Parmesan

10" GF Baked Ziti Pizza

$19.80Out of stock

Cheese pizza topped with our home-made meat baked ziti & Parmesan

Calzones

Medium Calzone

$15.40

Large Calzone

$19.80

Medium Specialty Calzone

$20.90

Large Specialty Calzone

$26.40

Anthony's Stromboli

Medium Stromboli

$15.40

Large Stromboli

$20.90

Medium Specialty Stromboli

$20.90

Large Specialty Stromboli

$26.40

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

As a family-owned and operated business in Canton, Georgia, Perrotta’s Pizza aims to share our Italian heritage through our authentic food. This aspiration started when Lou Perrotta's love for pizza bloomed after frequently visiting his relatives in Naples, Italy as a young boy. Years later, our humble restaurant has become an award-winning pizzeria due to our amazing pizzas, an inviting atmosphere, and excellent customer service from our family to yours.

Website

Location

149 Reinhardt College Parkway, Canton, GA 30114

Directions

