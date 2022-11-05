Restaurant header imageView gallery

Perry's

review star

No reviews yet

1811 Columbia Road Northwest

Washington, DC 20009

Order Again

Popular Items

Miso Soup
Steamed Edamame
Spicy Crunchy Tuna Maki

Nigiri/Sashimi

Maguro

$8.00

tuna

Sake

$8.00

salmon

Sake Toro

$8.00

fatty salmon

Hamachi

$8.00

yellowtail

Buri Toro

$8.00

fatty yellowtail

Shiromi

$7.00

white fish

Ebi

$5.00

shrimp

Botan Ebi

$9.00

spot prawn

Hotatekai

$8.00

japanese scallop

Ika

$5.00

squid

Tako

$7.00

octopus

Unagi

$8.00

freshwater eel

Tamago

$4.00

grilled omelet

Inari

$4.00

sweet tofu

Ikura

$8.00

salmon roe

Uzura

$2.00

quail egg

Tobiko

$6.00

flying fish roe

Uni

$15.00

Sawara

$9.00

Ura Maki Rolls

Spicy salmon, cucumber

California Maki

$8.00

crab stick, masago, avocado, cucumber

Philly Maki

$9.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber

Shrimp Tempura Maki

$8.00

spicy mayo, avocado

Tuna Avocado Maki

$10.00

cucumber

Salmon Avocado Maki

$10.00

cucumber

Spicy Tuna Maki

$10.00

cucumber

Spicy Crunchy Tuna Maki

$10.00

Spicy Crunchy Salmon Maki

$10.00

Unagi Maki

$10.00

eel, cucumber

Rainbow Maki

$16.00

tuna, salmon, yellowtail, whitefish, shrimp, crab stick, avcoado, cucumber, masago

Element Maki

$16.00

yellowtail, avocado, tempura flakes, tobiko, serrano, kabayaki sauce

Phoenix Maki

$16.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, spicy tuna

Crunchy Tiger Maki

$16.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, spicy salmon, tempura flakes

Fire Cracker Maki

$17.00

crabmeat, asparagus, avocado, seared salmon, eel sauce, spicy mayo, micro greens

Chesapeake Maki

$17.00

lump crab, crab stick, tarragon, avocado, rice cracker, tempura flakes

“Harasu” Hako Sushi Maki

$15.00

salmon belly, ikura, micro greens, tartare, sushi ginger

Dragon Roll Maki

$17.00

shrimp tempura, asparagus, eel, avocado, tobiko

Pink Panther Maki

$17.00

serrano pepper, scallion, toro, tuna, avocado

Crunchy Shrimp

$8.00

Spider Roll

$19.00

Spicy salmon

$10.00

Fried Oyster Roll

$17.00Out of stock

Tamago, salmon, shiso, rice paper wrap, ikura, avocado sauce, ponzu

Hoso Maki Rolls

Kappa Maki

$5.00

cucumber

Aspara Maki

$5.00

asparagus

Avokado Maki

$5.00

avocado

Ume Shiso Maki

$5.00

plum, shiso leaf

Tekka Maki

$7.00

tuna

Negitoro Maki

$10.00

fatty tuna, scallion

Sake Maki

$7.00

salmon

Hamachi Maki

$7.00

yellowtail, scallion

Veggie Futomaki Maki

$8.00

shiitake, avocado, asparagus, cucumber, kampyo

Osusume

Osusume Toro Fatty Tuna

$15.00

Osusume Bronzini Seabass

$8.00

Osusume Madai Seabream

$10.00

Hot Starters

Steamed Edamame

$5.00

japanese sea salt

Agedashi Tofu

$8.00

ginger, bonito, soy, dashi 411

Ika Karaage

$14.00

fried calamari, shiso chimichurri sauce

Pork Gyoza Dumpling

$11.00

cabbage, ginger, garlic

Chicken Karaage Takuan

$11.00

pickled daikon, spicy kewpie mayo

Crispy Kakiage Vegetable Tempura

$9.00

Kushiyaki 2 Skewers

$7.00

Petite Okonomiyaki

$11.00

Garlic Edamame Dumplings

$11.00

Grilled Avocado

$12.00

Grilled Avocado, Shiso Vinaigrette, Pasteurized Egg

Sushi Appetizers

Perry's Hamachi Crudo

$16.00

mango salsa, onion, cucumber, spicy ponzu, avocado sauce

Salmon Poke

$17.00

sesame oil, avocado, onion, fried ginger, edamame

Perry's Ceviche

$15.00

hotate, ebi, tako, ikura, cherry, tomato, onion, satsuma, imo chips

Toro Uni

$20.00

spicy sesame sauce

Spicy Shiromi Crudo

$15.00

cilantro, red onion

Oyster

$10.00Out of stock

Soup/Salads

Miso Soup

$4.00

scallion, tofu, wakame

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

sesame

Mixed Green Salad

$7.00

tomato, carrot, carrot-ginger dressing

Napa Caesar Salad

$14.00

Goma Ae

$5.00

Green Beans, Sweet Black Sesame Sauce

Nasu Agedashi

$7.00

Sesame Cucumber

$5.00

Mains

Garlic Fried Rice

$11.00

garlic, scallion, egg

Yakisoba

$11.00

soba noodles stir-fried cabbage, mushroom, carrots, onion, yakisoba sauce, beni shoga

Japanese Kare Udon Noodle

$14.00

mushrooms, scallion, carrots, beni shoga

Bento Box

$17.00

furikake rice, tsukemono (pickled vegetables), tamagoyaki (omelet), nasu agedashi (eggplant) potato salad, squid salad, miso soup

Taco Beef Bowl

$14.00

Miso Butter Clams

$20.00

Sushi Platters

Veggie Combo

$16.00

asparagus, shiitake, avocado, inari, kanpyo, veggie lover roll

Sushi Regular

$19.00

nigiri: tuna, salmon, white fish, shrimp, eel, maki: california roll

Sashimi Regular

$24.00

3 tuna, 2 salmon, 2 white fish, 2 suzuki, 2 squid

Sashimi Deluxe

$33.00

3 tuna, 2 salmon, 2 white fish, 2 yellowtail, 2 suzuki, 2 scallop, 2 squid

Sushi Deluxe

$28.00

nigiri: tuna, salmon, yellowtail, eel, white fish, squid, shrimp, mackeral, maki: crunch shrimp roll

Sushi & Sashimi

$39.00

sashimi: 3 tuna, 2 salmon, 2 white fish nigiri: tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish, shrimp, eel maki: spicy salmon roll

Sushi & Sashimi For Two

$70.00

sashimi: 4 tuna, 4 salmon, 4 yellowtail, 4 white fish, nigiri: 2 tuna, 2 salmon, 2 eel, 2 yellowtail, 2 white fish, 2 shrimp, maki: California roll, spicy tuna roll

Chirashi Donburi

$32.00

Chef’s choice of assorted fresh fish on top of sushi rice w/ vegetables, sweet omelet

Omakase To Entrust

Tuna Lover

$25.00

Salmon Lover

$25.00

Deluxe Platter for 4

$150.00

Deluxe Platter for 6

$200.00

Sides

Rice

$2.00

Sushi Rice

$2.00

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Eel Sauce

$0.50

Tamari

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
A neighborhood staple in Adams Morgan since 1984, Perry's has been featured in the Washington Post, City Paper, Washingtonian, Eater DC, Zagat, Fox News, BBC, Travel Channel and many more for our Japanese fare, rooftop terrace, and DC's longest running Sunday drag brunch.

