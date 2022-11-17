Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Perry's Restaurant - Odenton

review star

No reviews yet

1210 Annapolis Rd

Odenton, MD 21113

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Gyros
Gyro Platter
Buffalo Wings

Pizza Specials

Cheese Pizza

$8.99

Pepperoni Pizza

$9.99

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.99

Gyro Pizza

$16.99

Mexican Pizza

$12.99

Crab Pizza

$21.99

Breakfast

Cheese Add on

Egg Sandwich

$3.25

Egg

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.25

Egg & Meat Sandwich

$4.99

Tats Breakfast Wrap

$12.99

Plain Omelet

$5.50

Cheese Omelet

$5.95

Bacon Omelet

$6.95

Sausage Omelet

$6.95

Mushroom Omelet

$6.50

Western Omelet

$7.50

Greek Omelet

$8.95

Gyro Omelet

$9.95

Ham Omelet

$6.95

2 Egg Platter

$4.95

Creamed Chip Beef Platter

$6.99

Sausage Gravy Platter

$6.99

Steak and eggs

$15.95

Short Stack

$4.99

Tall Stack

$6.50

Blueberry Pancakes

$7.95

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$7.95

3 French Toast

$5.99

Waffles

$6.50

Stuffed French Toast

$7.99

Country Omelet

$7.99

Spinach Omelet

$7.99

Crab Meat Omelet

$13.99

Scrambled Egg Tortilla Wrap

$7.99

Country Fried Steak & 2 Eggs

$11.99

2 Hot Cakes & 2 Eggs Breakfast Special

$6.99

2 French Toast & 2 Eggs Breakfast Special

$6.99

Crab Egg Benedict

$14.99

Shrimp and Grits

$14.99

Egg Benedict

$9.99

2 Slices of Toast

$1.50

6oz Ribeye Steak

$9.99

Additional Egg

$1.10

English Muffin

$1.95

Extra home fries

$1.50

Fruit

$2.00

Grits

$1.50

Home Made Biscuit

$1.95

Side Bacon

$4.50

Side Ham

$4.50

Side Sausage

$4.50

Side Scrapple

$4.50

Cup Sausage Gravy

$4.00

Cup Chipped Beef

$4.00

Kids 1 French Toast w/ Side of Fruit

$5.99

4 Mini Pancakes

$5.99

Kids One Egg w/ Toast and Homefries

$5.99

Kids Meat Add on

$1.50

Appetizers

Appetizer Combo Platter

$9.99

Imperial Skins

$13.99

Crab Pretzel

$11.99

Jumbo BBQ Shrimp APP

$9.99

Steamed Shrimp

Crab Balls

$16.99

Crab Dip

Nachos

$8.99

Buffalo Wings

$13.99

Chicken Tenders Appetizer

$9.99

Stuffed Mushrooms with Crab Meat

$12.99

Bourbon Shrimp

$12.99Out of stock

Poppers

$7.99

Mozzarella Moons

$9.99

Potato Skins

$7.99

Onion Rings

$7.99

Super Chicken Quesadilla Grande

$11.99

Perry’S Huge App Sampler

$49.99

Perry’S Huge App Sampler TO GO

$55.99Out of stock

Salads & Soups

Tossed Salad

Caesar Salad

Chef Salad

$12.99

Soup of the Day

Chili

French Onion

Cup cream of crab

$7.00

Bowl cream of crab

$9.00

Cup Md crab

$7.00

Bowl MD Crab

$9.00

Cup Soup Of Day

$4.00

Bowl Soup Of Day

$6.50

Dinners

Chopped Steak with Fried Onions

$14.99

Meatloaf

$14.99

Liver & Onions with Sliced Bacon

$14.99

Steaks & Chops

Filet Mignon

$28.99

T-Bone Steak

$22.99

Porterhouse

$36.99Out of stock

New Your Strip Steak

$23.99

Pork Chops

$18.99Out of stock

Prime Rib

$24.99

Bone-In Ny Strip

$23.99Out of stock

Seafood

Stuffed Flounder

$21.99

Stuffed Shrimp

$21.99

Breaded Flounder

$18.99

Jumbo Breaded Shrimp

$16.99

Scallops

$34.99

BBQ Shrimp Dinner

$19.99

Fried Seafood Platter

$29.99

Two Crab Cakes

$36.99

Broiled Seafood Platter

$29.99

Poultry

Chesapeake Chicken

$22.99

Chicken Marsala

$16.99

Pasta

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.99

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.99

Chicken Parmesan over Linguine

$14.99

Linguine with Marinara Sauce

$11.99

Sandwich, Subs, & Wraps

Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.99

Turkey Sandwich

$10.99

Ham Sandwich

$10.99

Corned Beef

$10.99

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$12.99

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.99

BLT Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$9.99

Corned Beef Reuben Sandwich

$10.99

Crab Cake Sandwich

$19.99

Flounder Filet Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$9.99

Prime Rib Sandwich

$17.99

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$10.99

Turkey Reuben Sandwich

$10.99

Turkey Club

$10.99

Roast Beef Club

$10.99

Ham & Cheese Club

$10.99

Chicken Salad Club

$10.99

Tuna Salad Club

$10.99

Hamburger Sub

$10.99

Steak Sub

$10.99

Cheeseburger Sub

$10.99

Cheese Steak Sub

$10.99

Meatball Sub

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Greek Salad Wrap with Chicken

$10.99

hotdog

$5.00Out of stock

Ham, Turkey, & Roast Beef Sandwich

$15.99

Corned Beef, Roast Beef, & Turkey Sandwich

$15.99

Sliced Turkey Sandwich Platter

$9.99

Meatloaf Sandwich Platter

$9.99

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich Platter

$9.99

Hamburger

$10.99

Cheeseburger

$11.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.99

Low Calorie Chicken Salad

$10.99

Low Calorie Shrimp Salad

$12.99

Low Calorie Tuna Salad

$10.99

Side Orders

Add Bacon 2 Pieces

$1.50

Anchoives

$1.50

Applesauce

$2.50

Baked Potato

$4.50

Blackened Seasoning

$0.75

Bread & Butter

$3.00

Brussel Sprouts

$4.99

Carrots n Celery

$2.29

Chips

$0.94

Chips and Cheese

$2.29

Chips and Salsa

$2.29

Cole Slaw

$2.99Out of stock

Extra Pita

$1.75

French Fries

$4.50

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Greek Grilled Veg

$4.99Out of stock

Homemade Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Mashed Potato NO GRAVY

$4.50

Mashed Potato WITH GRAVY

$4.50

Melted Butter

$0.50

Nacho cheese

$1.50

Potato Salad

$2.99

Rice Pilaf

$2.99

Sauteed Mushrooms

$1.00

Sauteed Onion

$1.00

Side Of Cheese

$0.50

Side of Gravy

$0.50

Side Sauce

$0.25

4 oz Beer Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Greek Menu

Greek Appetizer Platter

$18.99

Saganaki

$9.99

Spinach Pie

$7.99

Feta Cheese & Tzatziki

$9.99

Stuffed Grape Leaves

Fried Kalamari

$10.99

Small Greek Salad

$7.99

Large Greek Salad

$10.99

Small Village Salad

$8.99

Large Village Salad

$12.99

Pastitsio Dinner

$14.99

Vegetarian Moussaka

$12.99

Gyros

$10.99

Gyro Platter

$13.99

Greek Hamburger

$14.99

Broiled Lamb Chops

$20.99

Moussaka Dinner

$14.99

Greek Souvlaki

$11.99

Chicken Athenian

$15.99

Braised Calamari

$18.99

Braised Lamb Giouvesti

$26.99Out of stock

Kids menu

Kids Mac n Cheese

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti

$6.99

Kids Dino Nuggets

$6.99

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$6.99

Desserts

Apple Pie

$4.50

Baklava

$4.00

Cake Pop

$3.75

Carrot Cake

$7.50

Choclate Fudge Brownie Cheese cake

$7.50

Cookie and Cream Pie

$7.00Out of stock

German Choc

$7.50

Ice Cream Sunday

$4.50

Key Lime Pie

$4.50

Lemon Coconut Cheesecake

$7.50Out of stock

Original Cheesecake

$6.00

Perry's cookie

$3.75

Rainbow Cake

$7.50

Scoop of ice cream

$2.50

Apple crumb cheesecake

$7.50

Peanut butter pie

$7.50

Pumpkin pie cheesecake

$7.50

Black bottom cheesecake

$7.50

Perry's moose bombs

$8.00

Weekly Dinner Specials

Cheese Curds

$8.99

Jerk Salad

$14.99

PB Bacon Burger

$13.99

Fish & Chips

$14.99

Chic Spinach Pizza

$16.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1210 Annapolis Rd, Odenton, MD 21113

Directions

Gallery
Perry's Restaurant image
Perry's Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

The All American Steakhouse - Odenton
orange starNo Reviews
1502 Annapolis Road Odenton, MD 21113
View restaurantnext
Molloy's Irish Pub
orange starNo Reviews
1053 Maryland Rt 3 N Gambrills, MD 21054
View restaurantnext
Libations - Millersville
orange star4.0 • 161
8541 Veterans Highway Millersville, MD 21108
View restaurantnext
PartyHQ
orange starNo Reviews
15606 Emerald Way Hanover, MD 21076
View restaurantnext
Chevys Fresh Mex - Arundel Mills
orange starNo Reviews
7000 Arundel Mills Circle R-5 Hanover, MD 21076
View restaurantnext
Fat Boys Crab House
orange star3.5 • 240
1651 MD-3 Crofton, MD 21114
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Odenton

Buck Murphy's Bar & Grill
orange star4.6 • 268
378 Mt. Vernon Ave Odenton, MD 21113
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Odenton
Gambrills
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Millersville
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Crofton
review star
Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
Annapolis Junction
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Severna Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Bowie
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Glen Burnie
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston