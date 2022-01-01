Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Perry's Family Diner 30432 Broad Street

review star

No reviews yet

30432 Broad Street

Bruceton, TN 38317

Popular Items

Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwhich
Reg Bbq Sand
Breakfast Family Style Option

Breakfast Appetizers

Vanilla Yogurt Parfait

$3.95

Vanilla yogurt topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, and granola

Biscuits & Gravy

$2.95

5 Honey tea biscuits served with a side of sausage gravy)

Loaded Breakfast Tater Tots

$5.95

Eggs, sausage, cheddar cheese, red pepper topped with sausage gravy and bacon crumbles

Oatmeal & Cinnamon Baked Apples

$3.95

Brown sugar oatmeal topped with caramelized cinnamon apples

Breakfast Plate

1 Meat, 2 Eggs, 1 Side, Biscuit or Toast

$6.95

1 Meat, 2 Eggs, Waffle

$6.95

1 Meat, 2 Eggs, Toast

$6.95

Waffle Topping

Georgia Peach

$1.69

Bourbon spiced peaches topped with cream

Tiger Pride

$1.69

Blueberries and bananas topped with whipped topping

Caramel Cinnamon Apple

$1.69

Baked cinnamon apples topped with warm caramel syrup

Chef Olivia's Specialty

Chicken 'N Waffles

$8.95

White or dark meat chicken, tossed in a honey hot sauce, with a buttermilk waffle

Breakfast Shrimp 'N Grits

$12.95Out of stock

Six jumbo Shrimp seared with a cream sauce with peppers and bacon, served on a bed of cheese grits, and topped with an egg of your choice

Shrimp ‘N Grits Dinner Style

$12.95Out of stock

Six Jumbo Shrimp seared with a cream sauce with peppers and bacon, served on a bed of cheese grits, and topped with collard greens

Breakfast Meat

2 Strips Bacon

$1.19

1 Single Sausage

$1.19

2 Turkey Sausage Patties

$2.19

1 Slice Fried Bologna

$2.19

Whole Slice Country Ham

$3.69

1 6oz. Fried Pork Chop

$3.69

Breakfast Side Item

Hash brown Casserole

$2.49

Homestyle Fries

$2.49

Grits

$2.49

Oatmeal

$2.49

Whole Waffle

$3.49

2 French Toast

$3.49

3 Sliced Tomato

$2.49

Bowl Gravy

$2.49

Fresh Fruit Dish

$2.49

2 Eggs Your Way

$2.49

Half Waffle

$1.99

1 Egg

$0.99

Biscuits Gravy

$2.95

2pc Toast

$1.19

Breakfast Sandwich

Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwhich

$3.49

Bacon Biscuit

$2.19

Sausage Biscuit

$1.99

Pork Chop Biscuit

$3.69

Country Ham Biscuit

$2.69

Breakfast Family Style

Breakfast Family Style Option

$8.95

Bacon, Sausage, Scrambled Eggs, Hash brown casserole, biscuits & gravy or french toast

Lunch Appetizer

Loaded BBQ Tater Tots

$6.95

Pulled pork, Queso cheese, crispy tots, BBQ sauce, jalapeños, and sour cream

BBQ Nachos

$5.95

pulled pork, Queso cheese, BBQ sauce, tortilla chips, Mayo slaw

Loaded Bbq Fries

$6.95

Lunch Plate

BBQ Plate

$7.95

Meat, 2 sides, Roll Cornbread, or bun

Pulled Chicken Plate

$7.95

Meat, 2 sides, Roll Cornbread, or bun

Soup And Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Lunch Side Item

Onion Rings

$3.09

French Fries

$2.49

Baked Beans

$2.49

Vinegar Slaw

$2.49

Mayo Slaw

$2.49

Potato Salad

$2.49

Chips

Green Beans

Corn

Homefries

Mash Potatoes

Sandwiches

BBQ Grilled Cheese

$6.95

smoked pulled pork, tossed in BBQ sauce with American cheeses

Brisket Sandwich

$8.95

smoked, tender, sliced beef brisket

Bologna Sandwich

$6.95

smoked thick cut bologna, American cheese, pickle with a fried onion ring

Reg Bbq Sand

$6.95

smoked chicken, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato

Jumbo BBQ Sandwich

$7.95

1/2lb Pulled Pork Sandwhich, mayo or vinegar slaw, hot, or mild

Chicken Salad Croissant

$6.95

smoked chicken with grapes, celery, and red onion

Regular BBQ Sandwich Only

$5.00

Jumbo BBQ Sandwich Only

$6.00

Smoked Bologna Sandwich Only

$5.00

Juicy Burger Only

$6.00

Juicy Burger

$7.95

Patti Melt

$6.95

Brisket Sand Only

$6.95

Salads

Fried Chicken Salad

$7.95

spring mix, cheddar cheese, red onion, cucumber, tomato, hardboiled egg, grilled chicken

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.95

spring mix, smoked chicken salad with cheddar cheese

Dinner Appetizer

Fried Okra with Remoulade Sauce

$5.95Out of stock

Fried Green Tomatoes with Buttermilk Ranch

$5.95Out of stock

Pickled Relish Deviled Eggs

$5.95Out of stock

Dinner Plate

Meat & Three

$9.95

1 Meat, 3 Sides, Biscuits or Cornbread, Tea or Lemonade

Meat & Two

$8.95

2 Meats, 4 Sides, Biscuits or Cornbread, Tea or Lemonade

Meat & One

$7.95

3 Meats, 4 Sides, Biscuites or Cornbread

Three Veggie Plate

$6.95

Dinner Meat

Pulled Pork

Smoked Chicken

Fried Fish

Grilled Fish

Dinner Vegetable

Potato Salad

$2.49+

BBQ Baked Beans

$2.49+

Mayo Slaw

$2.49+

Vinegar Slaw

$2.49+

Mash Potatoes

$2.49+

Soup

$2.49+

Mixed Veggie

$2.49+

Skillet Corn

$2.49+

White Beans

$2.49+

Pintos

$2.49+

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$2.95

Peach Cobbler

$2.95

Cake Pops

$1.50Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop

$1.50Out of stock

Slice Cake

$2.75

Drinks

Coke Products

$1.99

Coffee

$1.59

Tea

$1.59

Juice

$1.99+

Milk

$1.99

Canned Pops

$1.29

Dasani Bottle Water

$1.99

Water

Buffet Tea/Lemonade

Family Bundles

8 Piece Fried Chicken Family Bundle

$19.95

Meat, 2 large sides, 4oz slaw, BBQ sauce, Bread

1 Pound Pulled Pork Family Bundle

$19.95

Meat, 2 large sides, 4oz slaw, BBQ sauce, Bread

2 Pound Pulled Pork Family Bundle

$29.95

Meat, 3 large sides, BBQ sauce, Bread

10 Piece Fish Family Bundle

$29.95

Meat, 3 large sides, BBQ sauce, Bread

1 Pound Brisket Meal

$25.95

Kid's Meal

Kid's Pick 2 Meal

$5.95

Milk, Juice, or Coke Product

Kid's Pick 3 Meal

$6.95

Milk, Juice, or Coke Product

TOGO

TOGO

Extra Bread

Bread

$0.69

BBQ Sauce

BBQ

$0.49+

Food Truck

Reg BBQ Sandwhich

$5.00

Jumbo BBQ Sandwhich

$6.00

Bologna Sandwich

$4.00

Cheeseburger

$5.00

BBQ Nacho's

$7.00

1LB Family Pack

$18.00

Whole Slab Ribs

$20.00

Half Slab

$10.00

Rib Plate

$9.00

1 Pound Pork

$8.00

Chicken Plate

$7.00

Brisket Sandwich

$7.00

Chicken By The Piece

$1.50

1\2 Pound Pork

$4.00

1 Pound Brisket

$13.95

Food Truck Sides

Potato Salad

$2.00

Mayo Slaw

$2.00

Bake Beans

$2.00

Chips

$1.00

Banana Pudding

$3.00

Drinks

$1.25

Plate Combo

$2.50

Dinner Side Items

Baked Beans

Potato Salad

Mayo Slaw

Vinegar Slaw

Mash Potato

Green Beans

Soup

Catering To Go

Whole Butt

$35.00

Whole Stick Bologna

$24.00

Whole Brisket

$95.00

Small Pan Baked Beans

$13.95

Medium Pan Baked Beans

$16.95

Large Pan Baked Beans

$35.95

Small Pan Mayo Slaw

$13.95

Medium Pan Mayo Slaw

$22.95

Large Pan Mayo Slaw

$32.95

Small Pan Vinegar Slaw

$12.95

Medium Pan Vinegar Slaw

$20.95

Large Pan Vinegar Slaw

$27.95

Small Pan Potato Salad

$18.95

Medium Pan Potato Salad

$28.95

Large Pan Potato Salad

$42.95

Small Pan Macaroni & Cheese

$21.95

Medium Pan Macaroni & Cheese

$31.95

Large Pan Macaroni & Cheese

$45.95

Small Pan Corn Pudding

$20.95

Medium Pan Corn Pudding

$28.95

Large Pan Corn Pudding

$43.95

Small Pan Roasted Potatoes

$15.95

Medium Pan Roasted Potatoes

$23.95

Large Pan Roasted Potatoes

$35.95

Whole Chicken

$10.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Perry’s Family Diner is a family restaurant serving home cooked Breakfast, Brunch, and BBQ, featuring dinner meals served family style.

Location

30432 Broad Street, Bruceton, TN 38317

Directions

Gallery
Perry's Family Diner image
Perry's Family Diner image
Perry's Family Diner image

