Persis Grill-Bells Corner 360 Moodie Drive
Appetizer
Cold
- Shirazi Salad
Traditional salad made with chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and dry mint topped with mix of extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice$8.50
- House Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and red cabbage served with the Persis Homemade Dressing (Can be substituted with a dressing of your$12.50
- Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, chicken fillet, garlicky croutons, olive oil, lemon, parmesan, Worcestershire sauce$14.99
- Humus
Puree of chickpeas, tahini, lemon and garlic, served with homemade bread$8.99
- Mast Moosir
Fresh yogurt sprinkled with garlic shallots, served with homemade bread$8.99
- Zeitoon Parvardeh
Green olives marinated with walnuts, pomegranate, herbs and spices$8.99
- Mezze Platter$23.99
Warm
- Bread$3.99
- Chicken Wings$13.99
- French Fries$6.50
- Fried Calamari
Lightly breaded, seasoned and deep fried served with lemon and cocktail sauce. Gluten free$15.50
- Kashk-E-Bademjan
Traditional dip made with a combination of yogurt whey and BBQ eggplant served with homemade bread$10.99
- Mirzaghasemi
A delicious medley of BBQ eggplant, eggs, garlic and spices$10.99
- Soup$7.50
- Mantu$10.99
- Garlic Cheese Naan$8.99
- Bolani$8.99
Main
Beef & Chicken
- Barg Kabab$31.99
- Chicken Kabab
200gr charbroiled marinated boneless chicken breast$25.99
- Koobideh Kabab
2 skewers (260gr) of juicy ground beef seasoned and grilled to perfection$23.99
- Lamb Chop
5 pieces of lamb chop marinated in our special blend and grilled to perfection$32.99
- Sultani Kabab
Combination of 200gr grilled charbroiled marinated tenderloin & 130gr ground beef$37.99
- Torsh Kabab
One skewer (220gr) of charbroiled tenderloin marinated with pomegranate paste and topped with crushed walnuts$31.99
- Vaziri Kabab
Combination of charbroiled marinated 200gr chicken breast with 130gr ground beef$30.99
- Chicken Drumstick$23.99
Seafood
Share Plate
Stew
Extra
Veggy
Desserts
Ice Cream, Baklava & Cakes (Copy)
Beverages
Juices
Water & Soft Drinks
Bar
Shooter
- Bukkeit$6.00
- Jim Beam$6.00
- Maker Mark's$9.00
- Woodford Double Oaked$9.00
- Woodford Reserve$8.00
- Beefeater$7.00
- Bombay Sapphire$8.00
- Gordon's pink$8.00
- Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla$8.00
- Whitley Neill$8.00
- Amaretto$5.00
- Aperol$5.00
- Arak sagi gold$10.00
- Baileys$5.00
- Campari$5.00
- Cointreau$5.00
- Disaronno$5.00
- Jagermeister$5.00
- Kahlua$5.00
- Martini Blanco$5.00
- Martini Rosso$5.00
- Metaxa$5.00
- Ouzo 12$5.00
- Peach Schnapps$5.00
- Rum Chata$5.00
- Bacardi Black$6.00
- Captain Morgan Pineapple$6.00
- Captain Morgan White$6.00
- Havana Club Reserva$5.00
- Kraken$8.00
- Malibu Coconut$6.00
- Stroh 54$8.00
- 1800 Silver$7.00
- Espolon$7.00
- Jose Cuervo$6.00
- Los Arango Reposado$8.00
- Absolut$7.00
- Absolut Citron$7.00
- Grey Goose$9.00
- Smirnoff$5.00
- Smirnoff Vanilla$5.00
- Alberta Premium$5.00
- Crown Royal$6.00
- Grante Triple Wood$6.00
- Jack Daniels$7.00
- Jack Daniels Honey$7.00
- Jameson$6.00
- Peanut Butter Whiskey$5.00
- Royal Salut 21$50.00
- Southern Comfort$6.00
- Green tea
Jameson and peach schnapps$5.99
- Kamikaze
Vodka and mint liqueur$5.99
- Hammer$5.99
- Pornstar
Sourpuss and blue curacao$5.99
- Lemon drop
Lemon vodka and simple syrup$5.99
- Barbie
Vodka,peach schnapps and cranberry juice$5.99
- Chocolate berry
Tequila, strawberry syrup and white chocolate syrup$5.99
- gold persian$10.00
Wine
- Carnivor Cabernet Sauvignon
Chocolat, nuts, dry, spices of vanilla. A little sweet.$13.00
- Castigloni Chianti Classico
Floral, licorice, plum, little sweet, goes with lamb$13.00
- Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon
Flavors of cocoa, ripe fruit, goes with beef$225.00
- Chateau de Nages 2021$16.00
- Chenet Pinot Noir Reserva
Sweet cherry, raspberry, dry, little sweet$11.00
- Confidential Reserva
Berry, chocolate, dark fruit, goes with beef, pork$11.00
- House Shiraz
Chocolate, earth, spices, goes with lamb, beef.$9.00
- Le Volte Dell Ornellaia
Chocolate, floral, honey, smoky notes, sweet, fruity after taste, goes with any roasted, braised meat$21.00
- Luce 2019
Raspberry, sweet spices, almost creamy texture$240.00OUT OF STOCK
- Lucente 2019$24.00
- Muga Reserva
Black plum, dark fruit,not sweet, lot of flavor, goes with chicken$20.00
- Cote Des Roses
Melon, strawberry, white flowers, acidity, dry, body light,$13.00
- Lola Sparkling Rose
Watermelon, candy, soft, extra dry, not sweet, refreshing$12.00
- California Chardonnay
Pear, melon,vanilla Dry, goes well with appetizer$13.00
- Fevre Champs Royaux Chablis
Green apple, white flowers, goes with salad, chicken, pork, salmon$24.00
- J Lohr Chardonnay
Citrus , nuts , vanilla, dry, a little acidic, Goes well with salmon, chicken, salad$13.00
- Kim Crawford Sauvignon
Dry, acids,citrus, tropical fruits, light-bodied Goes with chicken and soup$15.00
- Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial$161.00
- Original G Homeland Riesling
Floral honey, pear Little sweet, lots of flavor, acidic. Goes with shrimp$11.00
- Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio
Nuts, yellow pear, dry, not sweet, acidic, goes with chicken, seafood$14.00
Cocktail
- Espresso martini$17.99
- Sex on the beach$16.99
- Mojito$15.99
- Margarita$20.00
- Old fashioned$18.99
- Bloody Caesar$15.99
- Sugar cookie martini$15.99
- Pink sour$14.99
- Strawberry margarita
Combines tequila , lime juice, triple sec, strawberry syrup and jalapeño$12.99
- Manhattan
Wicket, sweet vermouth, dashes of bitters$13.99
- Amaretto sour$13.99
- Rainbow$12.99
- pirouzeh$14.99
- Green paradise$14.99
- persian cocktail$14.99
- persian mocktail$9.99
- fruit punch$7.99
- shirley temple$6.99
- sparkling cranberry$6.99
- saffron martini$14.00
- persian breeze$14.00
Beer
- 1855 Amber Ale$8.00
- Alexander Keith$7.50
- BC Light$7.50
- Becks ( Non-Alcohol Beer)$6.50OUT OF STOCK
- Budweiser$7.50
- Coors Light$7.50
- Corona Extra$7.50
- Downstream Dry Hopped Sour$8.00
- Farmer's Daughter Blonde Ale$8.00
- Fredderico Cerveza$8.00
- Heinekein$7.50
- Heller Highwater Lager$8.00
- Honey Brown$7.50
- Last Light Lager$7.50
- Miller$7.50
- North Shore Neipa$8.00
- Radler Grapefruit$7.50
- Stella Artois$8.50
- Wild Rasperry Seltzer$8.00
Valentine special
Appetizer
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
360 Moodie Drive, Ottawa, CN K2H 8G3