Persis Grill- Preston 345 Preston St
345 Preston St
Ottawa, CN K1S 5N4
Starters
Appetizers
- Artichoke Dip
Cheesy Artichoke dip with Naan bread on the side.$15.99
- Calamari
Flour breaded and fried calamari with chipotle aioli and fine herbs$17.99
- Humus
Puree of chickpeas, tahini, lemon and garlic, served with homemade bread$8.99
- Mast Moosir$8.99
- Mezze Platter
A combination of three cold sides: Fresh yogurt sprinkled with garlic shallots, Humus and Green olives marinated with pomegranate paste, walnuts, herbs and spices served with bread$23.99
- Mirzaghasemi$12.99
- Sauteed Garlic Shrimp
Shrimp Sauteed in garlic butter infused with fine herbs$18.99
- Special Fries
Truffle Oil with parmesan and fine herbs$12.99
- Zeytoon Parvardeh
Green olives marinated with walnuts, pomegranate, herbs and spices topped with pomegranate and walnut.$8.99
Soup & Salads
- Soup of the Day$5.50
- French Onion Soup
Beef broth, caramelized onions, thyme, parsley and parmesan.$7.50
- Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, bacon, chicken breast, garlic croutons, olive oil, lemon and parmesan$14.99
- Greek Salad
Cucumber, Cherry tomato, red pepper, red onion, black olive with Greek dressing$14.99
- Shirazi Salad
Smoked Salmon, soft boiled egg, green beans, olives, cherry tomatoes, red skin potatoes with white wine vinaigrette$10.99
Bread
Dining Menu
Steak
Pasta & Chicken
Kabab Platters
Beverages
Hot Drinks
Water & Soft Drinks
Alcohol
Beer
- Alexander Keith$7.00
- Blue - Bottle$6.00
- Bud light - Bottle$6.00
- Budweiser$7.00
- Coors light$7.00
- Corona Extra - Bottle$7.50
- grapefruit- Draft$7.00
- Heinekein$7.50
- Miller- Bottle$7.00
- Molson Canadian- Bottle$6.50
- paulaner$7.00
- Sapporo- Bottle$7.50
- Stella$7.50
- Persis Lager$7.50
- sleeman clear. draft$9.25
- unibroue$9.25
- Non Alc Corona$6.50
- persis amber$7.50
- Guiness$7.50
Cocktails
- Apple Jack$15.50
- Bloody Caesar$15.50
- Chocolate Mudslide$17.50
- Classic Martini$14.50
- Cosmopolitan$17.50
- Espresso Martini$16.50
- Georgia Gin$16.50
- Lemon Drop Martini$15.50
- Long Island Iced Tea$16.50
- Margarita$15.50
- Mermaid Lemonade$15.50
- Mojito$15.50
- Negroni$16.50
- Old Fashioned$15.50
- Persis Signature$17.50
- Pink Senorita$17.99
- Rum Punch$16.50
- Sea Breeze$15.50
- Sex on the beach$17.50
- The Orange Empress$16.50
- Honey Dew$17.50OUT OF STOCK
- Spanish Calimocho$15.50OUT OF STOCK
Liquors
- cognac$8.50
- Crown and coke$8.50
- Gin tonic$6.50
- Rum and coke$6.50
- Rye and coke$6.50
- Rye and ginger$6.50
- Vodka Cran$6.50
- Vodka Soda$6.50
- tequila soda$6.50
- Bombay Saphire$8.00
- Empress 1908$8.50
- bacardi black$6.50
- Bacardi Gold$6.50
- Bacardi White$6.50
- Kraken Black rum$8.00
- absolut citron$6.50
- absolut vodka$6.50
- bacardi black$6.50
- bacardi white$6.50
- barcardi gold$6.50
- Campari (liqueur)$6.00
- canadian club (whiskey)$6.50
- cointreau (liqueur)$6.00
- crown royal (whiskey)$7.50
- Don julio blanco$8.50
- don julio reposado$8.50
- Glenfiddich$9.50
- glenfiddich (whiskey)$9.50
- Hennessey (cognac)$15.00
- jack daniels (whiskey)$7.50
- jose cuervo$6.50
- knob creek (bourbon)$8.00
- Kraken Black rum$8.00
- Louis royer$15.00
- Patron$12.00
- Triple sec (liqueur)$6.00
- Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey$7.50
- Grey Goose$8.00
- Royal Salute Blended$55.00
- Jagermeister$6.50
- Disaronno$7.00
- Fireball$6.50
- Limoncello$6.50
- Baileys$6.50
- Peach Schnapps$6.50
- Fireball$5.50
- Honey Jack Daniels$6.50
- 1800 Tequila$6.50
- Chambord$6.50
- Empress 1908 Gin
- St Remy Brandy$7.50
- Captain Morgan Spiced Rum$6.50
- Casamigos Reposado$8.50
- Casamigos Blanco$8.50
- johnnie walker (Red Label)$8.50
- Johnnie Walker BLUE LABEL$32.00
- Johnnie Walker GOLD LABEL$12.50
- Johnnie Walker GREEN LABEL$13.00
- Johnnie Walker DOUBLE BLACK$10.50
- Johnnie Walker BLACK LABEL$8.50
- Don julio blanco$8.50
- don julio reposado$8.50
- Jose Cuervo
- Patron$12.00
- canadian club (whiskey)$6.50
- crown royal (whiskey)$7.50
- glenfiddich (whiskey)$9.50
- jack daniels (whiskey)$7.50
- johnnie walker (Red Label)$8.50
- knob creek (bourbon)$8.00
- Proper Twelve$7.50
- black label$14.50
- green label$17.50
- blue label$32.00
Mocktails
Wine
- Barbera d'alba$21.99
- Barolo Sierralunga Casina$125.00
- Brunello di Montalcino$225.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon 47 anno domini$13.99
- Caburnio Monteti Maremma$13.99
- House Wine Red$9.57
- J.P Chenet Pinot noir Reserve VdFrance
Smoky aroma followed by sweet cherry, raspberry with light spice and floral notes. Goes well with Nicoise salade, grilled vegetable, salmon$15.50OUT OF STOCK
- Pinot Noir Colterenzio$21.99
- Woolshed Shiraz 2021
Black pepper and spice with hints of vanilla and plum. Goes well with filet mignon, koobideh, lamb chop,$14.99
- GLS Cabernet
- Chardonnay Postage Stamp$20.99
- Gavi del comune di Gavi$21.99
- J. Lohr Riverstone Chardonnay
This is a super-popular Chardonnay from the coastal region of Monterey. It's bursting with citrus, grilled nuts, vanilla and toast flavours. Delightful with grilled salmon steaks, butter chicken, or smoky prawns with green-mango salad, seafood pasta.$12.77
- NV Prosecco$14.99
- Pinot Grigio Matto Veneto$10.99
- Sauvignon Blanc Crowded House$18.99
- House Wine White$14.95
- Rose cuvee Marie$13.99
Patio
Finger Foods
Burgers & Sandwiches
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
