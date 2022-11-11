Restaurant header imageView gallery

Persnickety Crane Cafe

204 Reviews

$$

209 Village Ave

Suite C

Yorktown, VA 23693

Popular Items

Cafe Latte, Brew Size 12 oz
"The Italian Garden" Turkey, Tomato, Pesto
Designer OATMEAL

Simple Espresso

Espresso, Brew Size 2 oz

$4.20

Americano

Americano, Brew Size 12 oz

$4.60

Cappuccino

Cappuccino, Brew Size 6 oz

$4.90

Cortado

Cortado, Brew Size 4 oz

$4.50

The Coffee Whisperer

The Coffee Whisperer, Brew Size 6 oz

$5.20

Persnickety's Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte, Brew Size 12 oz

$6.20

Lemon Cheesecake Latte

Lemon Cheesecake Latte, Brew Size 12 oz

$6.20

Blueberry Pancake Latte

Blueberry Pancake Latte, Brew Size 12oz

$6.30

Café Latte

Cafe Latte, Brew Size 12 oz

$5.70

Dirty Chai

Dirty Chai, Brew Size 12 oz

$6.70

Traditional Cup of Coffee

Traditional Cup of Coffee, Brew Size 12 oz

$4.40

Traditional Cup of Coffee, Large 16 oz

$4.80

Traditional Cup of Coffee, $1 Drip

$1.00

Café Au Lait

Café Au Lait, Brew Size 12 oz

$4.70

Café Au Lait, Large 16 oz

$5.20

Cold Brew

Cold Brew, Brew Size 12 oz

$4.90

Cold Brew, Large 16 oz

$5.50

The Cold Bloom

Cold Bloom, Brew Size 12 oz

$4.90

Cold Bloom, Large 16 oz

$5.90

Pour Over

Kalita Wave 16 oz

$6.50

Chemex 16 oz

$6.50

Affogato

Affogato, Brew Size

$6.50

Coffee Flights

Coffee Flights

$16.00

Chai Latte

Chai Latte, Standard Steep

$5.70

London Fog

London Fog, Standard Steep 12 oz

$5.50

Persnickety Iced Tea

Iced Tea, Standard

$3.20

Iced Tea, Large

$3.90

Matcha Tea

Matcha Tea, Standard Steep

$5.90

Matcha Latte

MATCHA Latte, Standard Steep

$6.70

Loose Leaf Teas

Standard Steep 12 oz

$4.80

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate, Mini

$3.00

Hot Chocolate, Standard

$4.90

Juice of The Day

Juice of the Day, Standard

$5.70

Bottled Beverages Grab Go

Crimson Lemonade

$5.60Out of stock

Lavender Limeade

$5.50

Cold Brew

$5.75

The Sunshine Smoothie

The Sunshine Smoothie

$6.70

Adult Lemonade

Apple Cider

$2.80

Sparkling Sangria

Sparkling Sangria

$5.40

Water

Bottled Water

$1.25

Water Cup

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Little Crane Beverages

Mini Hot Chocolate

$3.80

Vanilla Steamer

$3.70

Apple Juice

$2.70

Orange Juice

$2.70

Lemonade

$1.80

Kid's Juice Of Day

$4.40

Breakfast

Next Level Breakfast Bagel

$10.70

Sunrise Breakfast

$13.70

Designer OATMEAL

$7.90

Muesli Mug

$7.90Out of stock

Colossal Breakfast Burrito

$13.30

Persnickety Avocado Toast

$9.20

House French Toast

$12.50

Parfait

$5.80

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$6.80

Bagel with Cream Cheese & Fruit

$5.40

Cheese Cresent Bake

$5.50Out of stock

Sausage Cresent Bake

$6.50Out of stock

Sandwich Bundle

"The Waldorf" Southern Styled Sandwich

$13.90

"The Hipster" Apple Cheddar Bacon

$13.90

White Cheddar Cheese, Honeycrisp Apple Slices, Hickory Smoked Bacon, Baby Spinach, European Butter & Four Berry Jam

"The Italian Garden" Turkey, Tomato, Pesto

$13.90

Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Havarti Cheese, Basil Pesto, Cucumber, Vine-ripe Tomato, Avocado-Mayo Spread

“The Mediterranean” Avocado Vegetable

$13.90

Salads

Next level chicken Salad

$12.40

Berry & Nut Salad

$11.90

Cucumber Caprese

$11.20

Bites & Pairs

Hawaiian Sliders

$7.90Out of stock

Mini Charcuterie Tray

$5.70

Bagel & Coffee Pair

$7.40

Cheesy Egg Frittata

$5.50

Toast & Juice Pair

$7.40

Soups

Fire Roasted Vegetable & Kielbasa

$8.80Out of stock

White Bean & Bacon

$8.80

Butternut Squash Bisque

$8.80Out of stock

Crane Craft Bagels

The Brazilian Bagel

$7.90

The Parisian Bagel

$7.90

The London Bagel

$7.90

Acai Bowls

Beast Mode Bowl

$12.90

Pomegranate, Lemon, Peaches, Basil, Blueberries, Strawberries, Acai, Coconut, Milk Topped with Greek Yogurt, Granola, Almonds, Strawberries, Blueberries

Aloha Immunity Bowl

$12.90

Mango, Acai, Pineapple, Cherries, pomegranate Topped with Oranges, Chia Seeds, Pecans, Kiwi

Little Crane Kid’s Menu

Egg & Cheese Breakfast Bagel

$6.90

Bagel with Butter

$3.90

Parfait

$5.80

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$6.80

Mini-Charcuterie Tray

$5.20

Kid’s Custom Grazer

$7.20

Baked Goods & Treats

Pieces Of Cake Or Pie

$7.20

Mini Muffin

Cookies

Muffins

Energy Bites (GF)

$3.75

Donut

$2.50

Choc Espresso Cake

$4.75Out of stock

Orange Cran Scone

$4.50Out of stock

Mini Almond Biscotti

$2.25

Mini Blueberry Cheesecake

$3.75Out of stock

Mini Chai Pumpkin Cheesecake

$2.75Out of stock

Cake Pop

$2.75Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$4.25

Cherry Mousse Cheesecake Round

$6.20Out of stock

Bread Pudding W/Caramel

$6.20Out of stock

Pistachio Date Gourmet Cookie

$3.75Out of stock

Creme Brulee Madeline

$2.25Out of stock

Lemon Cake Slice

$2.95Out of stock

Zucchini Bread

$2.25Out of stock

Cranberry Orange Scones

$4.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Roll

$2.75Out of stock

Banana Pistacio Dust Bread

$4.20Out of stock

Butter Crossiant

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolates

Fruit Nut Drop

$2.25

Milk Choc Toffee

$3.25

Dark Choc Toffee

$3.25

Small Choc Pop

$2.50

Large Chocolate Lollipop

$4.00

Milk Caramel Sea Salt Truffle

$1.70

Dark Caramel Sea Salt Truffle

$1.70

Truffle Box (6)

$12.00Out of stock

Cashew Caramel Squares

$3.50Out of stock

Rice Crispy Treat

$2.50Out of stock

Truffle Box (2)

$5.25Out of stock

Bunny Choc Pop

$3.50Out of stock

Easter Choc Basket

$22.00Out of stock

Other

Chips

$1.50

Mints

$1.25

Gold Fish

$2.00

Misc

Espresso French Toast

$30.00

Mediterranean Melt Special

$10.50

15 Charcuterie

$15.00

30 Charcuterie

$30.00

45 Charcuterie

$45.00

Pup Cup

$4.00

Thanksgiving Feast

Thanksgiving Feast

$17.00

Grab and Go

Juice

$5.65

Cold Brew

$5.15

Sports Drink

$2.90

Fish Crackers

$2.00

Biscotti

$2.25

Blanchards Coffee

Blanchard's Muda Tatesa

$16.50

Blanchard's Handshake Blend - Lightroast

$13.50Out of stock

Blanchard’s Finca San Jose De Las Nubes

$16.50Out of stock

Blanchard's Nano Genji

$16.50Out of stock

Blanchard's Sanson El Duraznal

$16.50Out of stock

Blanchard’s El Zacatin

$17.00Out of stock

Blanchard’s La Vega

$18.00Out of stock

Blanchard's Yukro

$18.00Out of stock

Blanchard’s La Luisa

$18.00Out of stock

Blanchard’s Beartrap Blend

$14.00

Blanchard's Blackdog

$14.00Out of stock

Blanchard's Basecamp

$12.50Out of stock

Blanchard's Decaf

$13.50Out of stock

Blanchard's El Obraje

$16.50Out of stock

Blanchard’s Midnight Oil

$13.50

Blanchard’s Finca La Roma

$16.50Out of stock

Blanchards La Esmeralda

$16.50

Blanchards Santa Maria Ocotlan

$16.50

Blanchards El Diviso

$16.50

Blanchards Teshome Gemechu

$16.50Out of stock

The Pup Cup

The Pup Cup

$4.00

VIP Membership

$100 For May

$100.00

$125

$125.00
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

209 Village Ave, Suite C, Yorktown, VA 23693

