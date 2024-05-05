Parrilladas - On the Grill

Mariscos - Seafood

Pollo A La Brasa - Rotisserie Chicken Platter

Pollo a la Brasa

Especiales - Weekend Specials

Especiales

Menu Del Dia - Menu of the Day

Menu del Dia

Porciones - Sides

Bebidas - Beverages

Bebidas Naturales

Sodas

Jugos- Juices (Copy)

Postres - desserts

Postres

Salsas - Sauces

Salsas