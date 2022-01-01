Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Food Trucks

Peruvian Brothers

290 Reviews

$

1280 4th St NE

Washington, DC 20002

Popular Items

Beef Empanadas
Chicken Empanadas
Pollo - Quarter Chicken DARK

Pan

Chicharron

Chicharron

$10.00

Asado

$12.00
Chorizo

Chorizo

$9.00
Triple

Triple

$9.00
Pollo

Pollo

$9.00

Pollo

Pollo - Quarter Chicken WHITE

Pollo - Quarter Chicken WHITE

$7.00
Pollo - Quarter Chicken DARK

Pollo - Quarter Chicken DARK

$6.00
Pollo - Half Chicken

Pollo - Half Chicken

$10.00
Pollo - Whole Chicken

Pollo - Whole Chicken

$16.00

Sides

Small Primavera Rice

Small Primavera Rice

$4.00
Small Yuca Fries

Small Yuca Fries

$4.00
Small French Fries

Small French Fries

$4.00
Small Fried Plantains

Small Fried Plantains

$4.00
Small Mixed Green Salad

Small Mixed Green Salad

$4.00
Small Sautéed Vegetables

Small Sautéed Vegetables

$6.00
Small Quinoa Salad

Small Quinoa Salad

$6.00

Add Avocado + $2

$2.00

Add Extra Meat + $3

$3.00
Large Primavera Rice

Large Primavera Rice

$6.00
Large Yuca Fries

Large Yuca Fries

$6.00
Large French Fries

Large French Fries

$6.00
Large Fried Plantains

Large Fried Plantains

$6.00
Large Mixed Green Salad

Large Mixed Green Salad

$6.00
Large Sautéed Vegetables

Large Sautéed Vegetables

$8.00
Large Quinoa Salad

Large Quinoa Salad

$8.00

Saltados

Lomo Saltado (Filet Mignon)

$19.00

Shrimp Saltado

$18.00

Chicken Saltado

$16.00

Vegetable Saltado

$14.00

Extra Meat (Saltado)

$6.00

Ceviche

Ceviche Meal - Picante

$16.00

Ceviche Meal - No Picante

$16.00

Empanadas

Beef Empanadas

Beef Empanadas

$6.00
Chicken Empanadas

Chicken Empanadas

$6.00
Spinach & Cheese Empanadas

Spinach & Cheese Empanadas

$6.00
Tray of Empanadas (18) - BAKED OR FROZEN

Tray of Empanadas (18) - BAKED OR FROZEN

$100.00

Impossible Empanadas

$7.00

Empanada + Coffee

Desserts

Alfajores Cookie

Alfajores Cookie

$3.00

Flan

$5.00

Picarones

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic

Water

Water

$2.00
Coke

Coke

$2.00
Chicha Morada

Chicha Morada

$4.00
Inca Kola

Inca Kola

$2.50
Diet coke

Diet coke

$2.00
Ginger ale

Ginger ale

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Gatorade

Gatorade

$3.00

Pelegrino

$3.00

Diet Inca Kola

$3.00

Monster

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Alcoholic Drinks

Cusqueña

Cusqueña

$7.00
Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$5.00
Flying Dog Blood Orange IPA

Flying Dog Blood Orange IPA

$7.50
Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA

Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA

$7.00
Pisco Sour Slushie

Pisco Sour Slushie

$9.00

Pisco Sour Slushie Happy Hour - BOGO 1/2 OFF

$13.50

Truly Pineapple

$6.00

Truly Wild Berry

$6.00

Truly Watermelon & Kiwi

$6.00

Glass of White Wine (Chardonnay)

$8.00

Bottle of White Wine (Chardonnay)

$30.00

Glass of Red Wine (Syrah)

$8.00

Bottle of Red Wine (Syrah)

$30.00

Pisco Bogo All Day

$9.00

Buy One Get One Free Pisco

$9.00

Picarones

Picarones

$6.00

Picarones Y Pollo

$12.00

Empanada + Coffee

$8.00

Alfajor Cookie + Coffee

$5.00

Soup

Chicken Quinoa Soup

$8.00

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Hot Sauce

Rocoto (1 Bottle)

Rocoto (1 Bottle)

$6.00
Rocoto (2 x $10)

Rocoto (2 x $10)

$10.00
Rocoto (10 Bottles)

Rocoto (10 Bottles)

$50.00
SSS (1 Bottle)

SSS (1 Bottle)

$6.00
SSS (2 x $10)

SSS (2 x $10)

$10.00
SSS (10 Bottles)

SSS (10 Bottles)

$50.00
Starter Pack (1 Rocoto + 1 Smoky Sweet & Spicy)

Starter Pack (1 Rocoto + 1 Smoky Sweet & Spicy)

$10.00

#EatPeruvian T-Shirt

Tshirt

$19.00

Hoodie

$25.00

Hat

$21.00

Chullo Peruvian Brothers Hats

Peruvian Brothers Hat - Red with White Logo

$20.00

Peruvian Brothers Hat - Black with White Logo

$20.00

Peruvian Brothers Hat - Black with Red Logo

$20.00

Peruvian Brothers Hat - White with Red Logo

$20.00

#EatPeruvian Sweatshirt

Sweatshirt

$30.00

$10 Meal Coupon

$10 Meal Coupon

$10.00

1/2 Chicken + $4

$4.00

Chicha Morada + $1

$1.00

1/4 Pollo - Dark

1/4 Pollo - White

SIDES - Primavera Rice

SIDES - French Fries

SIDES - Yucca Fries

SIDES - Fried Plantains

SIDES - Mixed Green Salad

BEVERAGE - Soda, Coca Cola

BEVERAGE - Soda, Diet Coca Cola

BEVERAGE - Soda, Ginger Ale

BEVERAGE - Water

BEVERAGE - 2 Liter Inca Cola

$6.00

Sprite

Coffee + $1

$1.00

Inka Cola +$1

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markPet Friendly
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

The Peruvian Brothers, Giuseppe and Mario Lanzone, serve authentic “Comida Criolla”, the tastiest part of their Peruvian heritage rooted in Andean, Spanish, African and Asian influences. The flavors that dominated their childhood in Lima are the tastes they craved most after moving to the United States. Sandwiches like Pan con Chicharrón, an addictive combination of salted pork loin and sweet potato pair nicely with fresh sides and salads packed with Superfoods from Peru. Recipes passed down in the Lanzone family as well as Chef Mario’s own original spins on traditional Peruvian favorites give the menu an authentic taste with a unique, healthy twist.

Website

Location

1280 4th St NE, Washington, DC 20002

Directions

Gallery
Peruvian Brothers image
Peruvian Brothers image
Peruvian Brothers image
Peruvian Brothers image

