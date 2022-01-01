Pesca 14735 Sylvan Drive
14735 Sylvan Drive
Bigfork, MT 59911
First Catch
1/2 dozen oysters
Artisan Bread
Ceviche
seasonal
Clams
pistachio pesto, white wine, butter, cilantro, fry bread
Crispy Calamari
Fry bread
Grilled Romaine Wedge
roma tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese, house buttermilk blue dressing
Lamb Wraps
Pesca Salad
Chicken add on for salad
Prawns add on for salad
King add on for salad
Queso & Arepas
chihuahua cheese, roasted poblano, caramelized onion, smoked paprika
Soup of the Day
soup of the day
Turkish Fig & Apple Salad
strawberries, chevre, pistachios, blood orange vinaigrette
Main Catch
Blackened NY
Branzino
Burger Special
Cedar Plank Salmon
Chicken Walleye Prep
Coffee NY
parmesan whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetables, Pesca steak sauce
Double Douroc
Filet Mignon
Gnocchi
preserved lemon, white wine sauce, parsley
Lemon Herb Chicken
Pesca Burger
house ground patty, brown sugar bacon, honey-chipotle aioli, sharp cheddar, crispy onion strings, lettuce, tomato, brioche
Prawn & Langoustine
garlic mojo, squid ink fettuccini, crispy prosciutto, cilantro
Seafood Risotto
prawns, langoustino, crispy calimari, parmesan
Steak Oscar
tenderloin fillet, lump crab, seasonal vegetables, parmesan whipped potatoes, Bernaise sauce
Walleye
preserved lemon, curried couscous, toasted pistachios, roasted cauliflower, dates, kale
Dessert
Kids
Papa Pasta
grilled chicken breast, buttered noodles, lemon, parmesan cheese.
Fish Sticks & Fries
Pesca batter, house-cut steak fries, Dijon aioli.
Chicken Schnitzel
crispy chicken breast, lemon cous cous, honey-Dijon aioli.
Poco Loco
house ground beef patty, white rice, sunnyside egg.
Shells and Cheese
mini pasta, sharp cheddar, panko, parmesan.
Event
Glass white
White bottles
Cuvasion
Domains Lafage Novellum BTL
La Greffiere BTL
Ramey BTL
Sandi BTL
Talley BTL
Toad Hollow BTL
Trathen Hall Arlyn BTL
Vincent Sophie Saint Aubin BTL
Mount Riley BTL
Domaine du Veil Orme Sav. Blanc BTL
Adami 1/2 BTL
Coonqulla Cava 1/2 BTL
Gaston Chiquet BTL
Gruet Noir BTL
Monopole BTL
Mouzon-Leroux BTL
Monopole Split
Le Contesse
Sauvage
Bodegas Avancia BTL
Clic Pinot Grigio BTL
Famega BTL
Kiki Juan White BTL
Mr Pink BTL
Sant' Elena BTL
Sichel Sauternes BTL
Summer Water 750ml BTL
Von Winnings BTL
Vouvray BTL
Red bottles
Caparzo Montalcino BTL
Caravan BTL
Janasse CDR BTL
Kiki Juan Tinto BTL
Kind Stranger Alter BTL
L' Aventure Cote a Cote BTL
L'Aventure Optimus BTL
La Retro BTL
Lagone BTL
Linne Calodo Grenache BTL
Mark Ryan BTL
Narassa BTL
Stereotype Red BTL
Tesselae GSM BTL
Yalumba Shiraz BTL
Airfield BTL
Chappellett BTL
Darioush Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Eberle Cab BTL
Kind Stranger Cab BTL
Silver Oak Napa BTL
Mark Ryan
Martin Ray BTL
Domaine Chanson Burgundy BTL
Paul Hobbs Pinot BTL
Raeburn Pinot BTL
J dusi BTL
Pepperbridge Merlot BTL
Beer
16oz Sacred Waters IPA
16oz Summit Cider
16oz Shane Center
16oz Yambiko Rice Lager Draught
20oz Sacred Waters IPA
20oz Summit Cider
20oz Yambiko Rice Lager Draught
20oz Shane Center
20oz Michelob Ultra
Bavik Pilsner
Canned Beer
Hitachino white ale
IPA
Kolsch
NA Beer
Plank hefewiezen
Porter
Saison
Stem cider
Weihenstephaner hefe
Weihenstephaner pilsner
N/A Bev
Cocktails & Liquor
Aperol Spritz
Bloody Mary
Boulevardier
Chocolate Martini
Corpse Reviver no2
Cosmopolitan
Flatliner
French 75
Greyhound
Hemingway Daquiri
Huckleberry Lemondrop
Last Word
Lavender Bees Knees
Lemon Drop
Manhattan
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Oaxaca Old Fashioned
Old Fashioned
Oranje Cosmo
Parisian summer
Screwdriver
Spicy Cadillac
Strawberry Caparinha
Sunkissed Martini
Tan Ferrari
Thai Gimlet
White russian
Well Vodka
Chopin
Grey goose
Ketel One
Titos
44 North Huck
Avaition gin
Bombay Sapphire
Empress gin
Fords
Hendricks
Monkey 47
Tanquerey
Well gin
Whistling Andy Cucumber
Whistling Andy Pear
Buffalo Trace
Bushmills
Crown Royal
Eagle Rare
Jameson
Knobb Creek
Makers
Well whiskey
Whistle Pig
Jack Daniels
Four Roses
Rittenhouse
Well tequila
Casamigos Reposado
Sauza Silver
Tequila Corralejo Reposado
Vida Mescal
Clase Azul Reposado
Milagro Blanco
Jose Cuervo
Hornitos Reposado
Casamgos Blanco
Well rum
Captain Morgan Spiced
Malibu Coconut
Flor De Cana 12
Well scotch
Dewars white
Glenlivet 12
Glenmorangie 10 yr.
Johnny Walker Black
The Dalmore
Glenlivet 15
Macallan 12
Chivas
Aperol
Baileys
Campari
Disaronno
Dows 10 yr Tawny GL
Dows 2015 vintage Port GL
Fernet Branca
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Lillet Blanc
Remy Martin
Romana Sambvca
Salads & Soup
Burgers/Sandos/Strips
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
BLT
lg chicken strips
Pattymelt
1/2 Dozen Wings
Dozen Wings
Shrimp Salad
Cold Roast beef sand
Cold Turkey and Swiss
Tuna melt
quesadilla
Small 2 piece chicken strips
cold Ham sandwich
Reuben
Swan
Beer Burger
Mushroom swiss burger
Riley's Burger
Fish and Chips
Sides
Kids
Chix Strips
Grilled Cheese
Kids eggs
One egg, one piece of toast. 1/2 order meat and hash browns
cheese quesadilla
Kids milk or soda
Waffle
Kids FF
Kids Tots
Kids Cottage cheese
Kids burger
Kids fruit cup
Kids Juice
Kids Breakfast Quesadilla
French Toast
Breakfast
Breakfast Burrito
Biscuits and Gravy Single
Biscuits and Gravy Double
Breakfast Sandwich
Waffle
One Egg Traditional Breakfast
Two Egg Traditional
Special
Cold Cereal
coffee cake
Quiche onion
Quiche Sausage
Eggs Benedict
Montana Pie
Breakfast sides
Corn beef hash
Steak and eggs
French Toast
Specialty Drinks
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
14735 Sylvan Drive, Bigfork, MT 59911
Photos coming soon!