Pesca 14735 Sylvan Drive

First Catch

1/2 dozen oysters

$20.00Out of stock

Artisan Bread

$5.00
Ceviche

Ceviche

$18.00

seasonal

Clams

Clams

$19.00

pistachio pesto, white wine, butter, cilantro, fry bread

Crispy Calamari

$12.00

Fry bread

$6.00

Grilled Romaine Wedge

$14.00

roma tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese, house buttermilk blue dressing

Lamb Wraps

$15.00

Pesca Salad

$10.00

Chicken add on for salad

$10.00

Prawns add on for salad

$15.00

King add on for salad

$20.00
Queso & Arepas

Queso & Arepas

$15.00

chihuahua cheese, roasted poblano, caramelized onion, smoked paprika

Soup of the Day

$6.00

soup of the day

Turkish Fig & Apple Salad

Turkish Fig & Apple Salad

$12.00

strawberries, chevre, pistachios, blood orange vinaigrette

Main Catch

Blackened NY

$46.00

Branzino

$38.00Out of stock

Burger Special

$20.00Out of stock

Cedar Plank Salmon

$40.00

Chicken Walleye Prep

$32.00
Coffee NY

Coffee NY

$46.00

parmesan whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetables, Pesca steak sauce

Double Douroc

$42.00

Filet Mignon

$48.00

Gnocchi

$24.00

preserved lemon, white wine sauce, parsley

Lemon Herb Chicken

$36.00

Pesca Burger

$20.00Out of stock

house ground patty, brown sugar bacon, honey-chipotle aioli, sharp cheddar, crispy onion strings, lettuce, tomato, brioche

Prawn & Langoustine

Prawn & Langoustine

$29.00

garlic mojo, squid ink fettuccini, crispy prosciutto, cilantro

Seafood Risotto

Seafood Risotto

$36.00

prawns, langoustino, crispy calimari, parmesan

Steak Oscar

$56.00

tenderloin fillet, lump crab, seasonal vegetables, parmesan whipped potatoes, Bernaise sauce

Walleye

Walleye

$32.00

preserved lemon, curried couscous, toasted pistachios, roasted cauliflower, dates, kale

Dessert

Bday Dessert

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Choc Silk

$9.00

Seasonal Crème brûlée

$9.00

Dessert Special

$9.00

Coffee Mud Pie

$9.00

Seasonal Cheesecake

$9.00

Seasonal Crisp a la mode

$9.00

Pumpkin Chiffon Pie

$9.00

Ice cream trio

$9.00

Single Scoop

$4.00

Huckleberry Mud Pie

$9.00

Kids

Papa Pasta

$9.00

grilled chicken breast, buttered noodles, lemon, parmesan cheese.

Fish Sticks & Fries

$9.00

Pesca batter, house-cut steak fries, Dijon aioli.

Chicken Schnitzel

$9.00

crispy chicken breast, lemon cous cous, honey-Dijon aioli.

Poco Loco

$9.00

house ground beef patty, white rice, sunnyside egg.

Shells and Cheese

$9.00

mini pasta, sharp cheddar, panko, parmesan.

Event

Kids Chicken Strips

Event Wedge Ranch

Event Wedge Bleu

Event NY

Event 1/2 Chix

Event Salmon

Event Carrot Cake

Event Mud Pie

Event Pecan Pie

A La Mode

Event Meal

$55.00

Event Space

$3,000.00

Glass white

Bodegas Avancia GL

$12.00

Cava GL

$9.00

Clic Pinot Grigio GL

$11.00

Corkage Fee

$30.00

Domaine du veil or me GL

$11.00

Gruet GL

$12.00

Sichel Sauternes GL

$11.00

Mr Pink GL

$11.00

Toad Hollow GL

$13.00

Le Contesse

$10.00

Glass red

Airfield GL

$14.00

Chanson GL

$16.00

Alter GL

$14.00

La Retro GL

$13.00

Martin Ray G L

$14.00

White bottles

Cuvasion

$66.00

Domains Lafage Novellum BTL

$56.00

La Greffiere BTL

$58.00Out of stock

Ramey BTL

$68.00

Sandi BTL

$58.00

Talley BTL

$46.00

Toad Hollow BTL

$50.00

Trathen Hall Arlyn BTL

$60.00

Vincent Sophie Saint Aubin BTL

$68.00

Mount Riley BTL

$34.00

Domaine du Veil Orme Sav. Blanc BTL

$42.00

Adami 1/2 BTL

$16.00

Coonqulla Cava 1/2 BTL

$22.00

Gaston Chiquet BTL

$85.00Out of stock

Gruet Noir BTL

$47.00

Monopole BTL

$72.00

Mouzon-Leroux BTL

$110.00

Monopole Split

$20.00

Le Contesse

$10.00

Sauvage

$50.00

Bodegas Avancia BTL

$46.00

Clic Pinot Grigio BTL

$42.00

Famega BTL

$40.00

Kiki Juan White BTL

$38.00

Mr Pink BTL

$46.00

Sant' Elena BTL

$50.00

Sichel Sauternes BTL

$28.00

Summer Water 750ml BTL

$42.00

Von Winnings BTL

$49.00

Vouvray BTL

$42.00

Red bottles

Caparzo Montalcino BTL

$55.00

Caravan BTL

$85.00

Janasse CDR BTL

$54.00

Kiki Juan Tinto BTL

$42.00

Kind Stranger Alter BTL

$54.00Out of stock

L' Aventure Cote a Cote BTL

$270.00

L'Aventure Optimus BTL

$110.00

La Retro BTL

$50.00

Lagone BTL

$52.00

Linne Calodo Grenache BTL

$110.00Out of stock

Mark Ryan BTL

$54.00

Narassa BTL

$58.00

Stereotype Red BTL

$85.00

Tesselae GSM BTL

$58.00

Yalumba Shiraz BTL

$48.00

Airfield BTL

$56.00Out of stock

Chappellett BTL

$160.00

Darioush Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$235.00

Eberle Cab BTL

$60.00

Kind Stranger Alter BTL

$50.00Out of stock

Kind Stranger Cab BTL

$40.00Out of stock

Silver Oak Napa BTL

$185.00

Mark Ryan

$54.00

Martin Ray BTL

$60.00

Domaine Chanson Burgundy BTL

$62.00

Paul Hobbs Pinot BTL

$140.00Out of stock

Raeburn Pinot BTL

$66.00

J dusi BTL

$65.00

Pepperbridge Merlot BTL

$80.00

Beer

16oz Sacred Waters IPA

$6.00

16oz Summit Cider

$6.00

16oz Shane Center

$6.00

16oz Yambiko Rice Lager Draught

$6.00

20oz Sacred Waters IPA

$7.00

20oz Summit Cider

$7.00

20oz Yambiko Rice Lager Draught

$7.00

20oz Shane Center

$7.00

20oz Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Bavik Pilsner

$6.00

Canned Beer

$5.00

16oz Sacred Waters IPA

$6.00

Hitachino white ale

$7.00

IPA

$5.00

Kolsch

$7.00

NA Beer

$5.00

Plank hefewiezen

$7.00

Porter

$6.00

Saison

$5.00

Stem cider

$6.00

Weihenstephaner hefe

$9.00

Weihenstephaner pilsner

$7.00

N/A Bev

Bitburger 0.0

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$4.50

Decaf

$3.00

Diet

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Oj

$4.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Soda Water

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Liquid Death

$4.00

Cocktails & Liquor

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Corpse Reviver no2

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Flatliner

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Hemingway Daquiri

$12.00

Huckleberry Lemondrop

$12.00

Last Word

$13.00

Lavender Bees Knees

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Negroni

$12.00

Oaxaca Old Fashioned

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Oranje Cosmo

$12.00

Parisian summer

$13.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Spicy Cadillac

$13.00

Strawberry Caparinha

$13.00

Sunkissed Martini

$12.00

Tan Ferrari

$10.00

Thai Gimlet

$13.00

White russian

$11.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

Chopin

$11.00

Grey goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Titos

$8.00

44 North Huck

$10.00

Avaition gin

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Empress gin

$12.00

Fords

$8.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Monkey 47

$10.00

Tanquerey

$10.00

Well gin

$6.00

Whistling Andy Cucumber

$10.00

Whistling Andy Pear

$10.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Bushmills

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Eagle Rare

$12.00

Jameson

$8.00

Knobb Creek

$11.00

Makers

$9.00

Well whiskey

$7.00

Whistle Pig

$17.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Four Roses

$8.00

Rittenhouse

$9.00

Well tequila

$7.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Sauza Silver

$8.00

Tequila Corralejo Reposado

$12.00

Vida Mescal

$12.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$22.00

Milagro Blanco

$8.00

Jose Cuervo

$7.00

Hornitos Reposado

$10.00

Casamgos Blanco

$11.00

Well rum

$6.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$8.00

Malibu Coconut

$7.00

Flor De Cana 12

$10.00

Well scotch

$6.00

Dewars white

$7.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

Glenmorangie 10 yr.

$13.00

Johnny Walker Black

$10.00

The Dalmore

$15.00

Glenlivet 15

$22.00

Macallan 12

$16.00

Chivas

$12.00

Aperol

$8.00

Baileys

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Disaronno

$9.00

Dows 10 yr Tawny GL

$11.00

Dows 2015 vintage Port GL

$13.00

Fernet Branca

Frangelico

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Lillet Blanc

$7.00

Remy Martin

$11.00

Romana Sambvca

$10.00

Event

Prosecco

$25.00

Ipa

$3.00

Pilsner

$3.00

Sauv blanc btl

$25.00

Red blend btl

$25.00

Desserts

Brownie

$9.00

Carrotcake

$9.00

Huck cheesecake

$9.00

Huck mud pie

$9.00

cookie

$3.00

Creme Brule

$9.00

Salads & Soup

Cobb

$14.00

House

$10.00

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$14.00

grilled chicken salad

$14.00

creaser salad with chicken

$14.00

Caesar salad no chicken

$10.00

Side salad

$7.00

Cole Slaw side

$3.00

Soup of the day

$5.00+

Chili

$5.00+

Cup of tomato with half grilled cheese

$8.00

Burgers/Sandos/Strips

Hamburger

$12.00

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

BLT

$12.00

lg chicken strips

$15.00

Pattymelt

$14.00

1/2 Dozen Wings

$10.00

Dozen Wings

$14.00

Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Cold Roast beef sand

$14.00

Cold Turkey and Swiss

$14.00

Tuna melt

$14.00

Pattymelt

$15.00

quesadilla

$12.50

Small 2 piece chicken strips

$13.00

cold Ham sandwich

$14.00

Reuben

$14.00

Swan

$15.00

Beer Burger

$14.00

Mushroom swiss burger

$14.00

Riley's Burger

$15.00

Fish and Chips

$14.00

Sides

Coleslaw

$4.00

Cup of Fruit

$4.00

French Fries

$7.00

Macaroni Salad

$5.00

Onion Rings

$10.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Tater Tots

$7.00

hasbrowns

$3.00

Kids

Chix Strips

$5.50

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Kids eggs

$5.00

One egg, one piece of toast. 1/2 order meat and hash browns

cheese quesadilla

$4.00

Kids milk or soda

$1.75

Waffle

$4.00

Kids FF

$2.25

Kids Tots

$2.25

Kids Cottage cheese

$1.50

Kids burger

$4.75

Kids fruit cup

$1.75

Kids Juice

$2.50

Kids Breakfast Quesadilla

$5.00

French Toast

$4.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Biscuits and Gravy Single

$7.00

Biscuits and Gravy Double

$8.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Waffle

$8.00

One Egg Traditional Breakfast

$9.00

Two Egg Traditional

$12.00

Special

$12.00

Cold Cereal

$2.50

coffee cake

$5.00

Quiche onion

$12.00

Quiche Sausage

$12.00

Traditional 2 eggs Hash browns and toast

$7.00

Eggs Benedict

$14.00

Montana Pie

$12.50

Breakfast sides

$4.00

Corn beef hash

$14.00

Steak and eggs

$18.00

French Toast

$8.00

Starters

French onion Dip and Chips

$9.00

Homemade Salsa and chips

$9.00

N/A Bev (Copy)

Coke

$3.00

Diet

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Oj

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Tonic

$3.00

Soda Water

Hot Tea

$3.00

Specialty Drinks

Prickly pear margarita

$13.00

Painkiller

$10.00

Huckleberry Mojito

$12.00

Line Colada

$10.00

Rum Punch

$10.00

Mimosa OJ

$8.00

Mimosa Mango

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Beer/Wine

White J Dusi

$6.00

Red J Dusi

$6.00

Mtns Walking IPA

$5.00

Stem Cider

$5.00

Bavik Pilsner

$5.00

Shane Center Amber

$5.00

Michelob ultra

$4.00

Rice Lager

$5.00

Hungry Horse

$5.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14735 Sylvan Drive, Bigfork, MT 59911

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

