Pescatore Ristorante West Palm Beach

237 Reviews

$$

1600 North Dixie Highway,

West Palm Beach, FL 33407

Salad & Soup

Pasta Fagioli

$10.00

Baby Greens Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Arugula Salad

$15.00

Caprese

$16.00

Beet Salad

$16.00

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$13.00

Meatballs

$15.00

Caprese

$16.00

Rollino

$17.00

Eggplant Rollatini

$17.00

Mussels

$18.00

Clams

$20.00

Calamari

$18.00

Pasta

Penne alla Vodka

$22.00

Ravioli Basilico

$21.00

Gnocchi Pomodoro

$21.00

Fettuccine con Pollo

$23.00

Orecchiette Salsiccia

$23.00

Spaghetti Polpette

$23.00

Fettuccine Bolognese

$24.00

Linguine Vongole

$25.00

Linguine Di Mare

$30.00

Fettuccine Aragosta

$32.00

Entrees

Eggplant Parmesan

$24.00

Chicken alla...

$26.00

Veal alla...

$31.00

Sole Francese

$30.00

Grilled Salmon

$31.00

Branzino

$33.00

Sides

Linguine Garlic and Olive Oil Side

$11.00

Spaghetti Marinara Side

$11.00

Penne Butter and Parmesan Side

$11.00

Sauteed Spinach Side

$11.00

Sauteed Mushrooms Side

$11.00

Vegetable of the Day Side

$11.00

Broccoli Rabe

$12.00

Deserts

Tiramisu

$12.00

Chocolate Torte

$12.00

Tartufu Pistachio

$12.00

Tartufu Vanilla

$12.00

Cheesecake

$12.00

Specials

Special Apetizer

$21.00

Special Fish

$38.00

Special Pasta

$34.00

Special Salad

$19.00

Special Desert

$10.00

Special Chicken

$34.00

Special Veal

$39.00

Small Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Margherita Pizza

$20.00

Spinach Ricotta Pizza

$21.00

Vegan Pizza

$20.00

Sausage Onion Pizza

$21.00

Pepperoni Gorg Pizza

$21.00

5 Cheese Pizza

$21.00

Cappriciosa Pizza

$21.00

Carnivore Pizza

$23.00

Prosciutto Pizza

$25.00

Clam Pizza

$25.00

Mushroom Pizza (Vegan)

$26.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Soda

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.50

Panna

$7.00

Pellegrino

$7.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Mocha

$6.00

Cappuccino

$5.50

Latte

$6.00

Decaf Espresso

$4.00

Decaf Double Espresso

$5.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$5.50

Decaf Latte

$6.00

Decaf Mocha

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Hot Water

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Red Wine Bottles

BTL Tomaiolo Classico Chianti

$44.00

BTL Villa d’Angelo Vino Nobile

$60.00

BTL Castellani Chianti Riserva

$60.00

BTL La Cattura

$60.00

BTL Poggio Antico Lemartine

$114.00

BTL La Lecciaia Brunello

$112.00

BTL Poiggio Antico Altero

$225.00

BTL Del Martin Barbera d’Asti

$50.00

BTL Cantina del Nebbiolo Barbaresco

$80.00

BTL Zeni Amarone

$126.00

BTL Bila Haut

$60.00

BTL Chateau Vieux

$66.00

BTL Margarett's Cab

$44.00

BTL Pacific Pinot

$44.00

BTLl Eden Rift Pinot Noir

$100.00

BTL Hamilton Creek Merlot

$60.00

BTL Escudo Rojo Cab

$60.00

Cork Fee

$30.00

BTL Bricco Montepulciano

$45.00

White Wine Bottles

BTL Moscato

$36.00

BTL Villa Jolanda Prosecco

$40.00

BTL Veuve Clicqot

$140.00

BTL Mi Mi En Provence

$60.00

BTL Scarlet Pinot Grigio

$40.00

BTL La Leccia Orvieto

$40.00

BTL Fonatanavecchia Falanghina

$54.00

BTL Castellani Vermentino

$60.00

BTL St Michael - Eppan Pinot Grigio

$64.00

BTL Pouilly Fuisse

$104.00

BTL Cole Cellars Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL Patrizi Gavi De Gavi

$52.00

BTL Escudo Rojo Chardonnay

$56.00

BTL Tramari Rose

$44.00

BTL Maison Legrend Sauvignomn

$40.00

Corkage Fee

$30.00

Gift Certificate

GC 25

$25.00

GC 50

$50.00

GC 75

$75.00

GC 100

$100.00

check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1600 North Dixie Highway,, West Palm Beach, FL 33407

