pesce lulu seafood kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

601 Lexington Ave

NYC, NY 10022

Popular Items

seafood platter combo
mahi fish sandwich
tres tacos

breakfast

aloha breakfast box

aloha breakfast box

$9.95
breakfast wrap

breakfast wrap

$9.95
peschuka

peschuka

$13.75

our version of shakshuka has arrived! Enjoy our special tomato pesce boulibasse w two eggs + Balthazar herbal foccachia. You can also customize and add mahi : shrimp : chickpeas + sauces

oatmeal

oatmeal

$6.80

steel cut irish oats, ny maple syrup, golden raisins

yogurt w granola

yogurt w granola

$6.80

organic plain yogurt : maple syrup : seasonal fruit : granola

coffee

coffee

$3.65

costume "lu" blend by Brooklyn roasted company coffee

tea

tea

$3.30
juice

juice

$3.65

orange + pineapple

water still

water still

$3.65
water sparkling

water sparkling

$3.65
coconut water

coconut water

$3.95
aloha breakfast set

aloha breakfast set

$18.35

SPECIAL - wrap of the day

grilled mahi mahi wrap

grilled mahi mahi wrap

$13.40Out of stock
grilled salmon wrap

grilled salmon wrap

$13.40
cilantro shrimp wrap

cilantro shrimp wrap

$13.40
tempura shrimp wrap

tempura shrimp wrap

$13.40Out of stock
crispy fish wrap

crispy fish wrap

$13.40
mediterranean salmon wrap

mediterranean salmon wrap

$13.40Out of stock

grilled salmon : basmati + farro rice : osaka cabbage salad : tsaziki + cilantro green sauce

chilean seabass wrap

chilean seabass wrap

$16.13

grilled salmon : basmati + farro rice : osaka cabbage salad : tsaziki + cilantro green sauce

Tuna sandwich

$13.40

tacos

un taco

un taco

$5.50

mexican style street taco with your choice of battered fish : grilled shrimp : grilled mahi : salmon : chickpeas

dos tacos combo + one side

dos tacos combo + one side

$14.90

mexican style street taco with your choice of battered fish : grilled shrimp : grilled mahi : salmon : chickpeas choose two tacos and ADD one salad : side : french fries : soup

tres tacos

tres tacos

$15.90

mexican style street taco with your choice of battered fish : grilled shrimp : grilled mahi : salmon : chickpeas choose THREE tacos

Taco SPECIAL

Taco SPECIAL

$18.35

chilean seabass tacos (2) choose (2) side : salad : fries : soup

sandwiches

mahi fish sandwich

mahi fish sandwich

$17.65

mahi prepared grilled a la plancha nested on a bed of osaka cabbage salad : red cabbage remoulade : pickled onion : cilantro green sauce : smoke salt on a buttered lightly toasted balthazar brioche bun.

salmon sandwich

salmon sandwich

$16.60

salmon : arcadia salad mix : cucumber pickled onions : preserve lemon caper aioli balthazar brioche bun

fish finger sandwich

fish finger sandwich

$15.50

crispy battered fish : arcadia salad mix picked onions : ketchup + chipotle rosè aioli : balthazar brioche bun

seafood "a la plancha"

seafood platter combo

seafood platter combo

$26.60

choose your market seafood grilled "a la plancha" choose any TWO - salad : side : fries : soup

skewer platter combo

skewer platter combo

$18.70

choose shrimp or mahi accompanied by any TWO salads, sides, fries or soup additional skewers +8.8

individual skewers / seafood

individual skewers / seafood

Chilean Seabass special

$26.60Out of stock

Chilean seabass skewer marinated w preserved lemon : soy : garlic : EVOO accompanied with basmati farro grains + sautéed greens w osaka salad finished w crispy chickpeas and smoked salt.

snacks

fish + chips

fish + chips

$15.40

crispy battered fish :: french fries + chipotle mayo

fish fingers

fish fingers

$13.80

crispy battered fish, chipotle mayo, cilantro green sauce, fresh herbs, citrus sqeeze : smoke salt

french fries

french fries

$6.90
truffle fries

truffle fries

$9.90

french fries w parmesan cheese :: truffle oil :: fresh herbs :: choose chipotle mayo or ketchup ADD beer or Prosecco for $6.00

chips + salsa

chips + salsa

$6.40
pressels chips

pressels chips

$3.65

salads

arcadia spring salad

arcadia spring salad

$9.50

mix of green + red leaf tangos : lola rosa : batavia : oak lettuce : julien carrots : pepita pickled onion : dressed in a apple cider vinaigrette +add on shrimp or mahi skewers +8.8 +add on cilantro chickpeas +3.2

mediterranean salad

mediterranean salad

$9.50

cucumber, tomato, parsley, red onion, mint, olive oil, fresh lemon juice, smoked salt

osaka cabbage salad

osaka cabbage salad

$9.50

red cabbage, sliced red pepper, cilantro, preserved lemon, lime ponzu

sides

couscous

couscous

$9.50

pearled couscous : diced red peppers : olive oi l+ lemon juice : spices : fresh herbs smoke salt

chickpeas

chickpeas

$9.50

garbanzo beans : cilantro green sauce : olive oil + lemon juice : pickled jalapeno : smoked salt

sauteed greens

sauteed greens

$9.50Out of stock

steamed : cold shocked : lime ponzu : house umami : preserved lemon : black sesame seeds

fisherman chowder

fisherman's chowder

fisherman’s chowder

$6.80+

classic manhattan style tomato base chowder : caramelized onions : carrots : celery : san marazano tomatoes : mahi mahi : salmon : cod : whiting : herbs + spices + balthazar herbal foccachia.

specials after 4PM

lulu platter (shareables)

lulu platter (shareables)

$29.80

choose two tacos accompanied by fish fingers : chips + salsa : french fries

sample platter (shareables)

sample platter (shareables)

$29.80

choose any four salads or sides to share

calamari

calamari

$14.95
seafood pasta

seafood pasta

$24.95

Chefs Dinner Special

$31.88Out of stock

something sweet + mint

ferraro rocher

ferraro rocher

$1.00

sweetness, texture and flavor found in this golden wrapped ball of fine hazelnuts :: crispy wafers :: chocolate :: something small, simple and sweet!

ferraro rocher (x4)

ferraro rocher (x4)

$3.50

sweetness, texture and flavor found in this golden wrapped ball of fine hazelnuts :: crispy wafers :: chocolate :: something small, simple and sweet!

altoids mint

altoids mint

$3.60
lindts chocolate

lindts chocolate

$1.00
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
A fine fast casual seafood kitchen in NYC inspired by the open air seafood markets around the globe. Sourcing wild / sustainable seafood No antibiotics and No chemicals. Serving fish and shrimp tacos :: mahi sandwiches :: fisherman chowder :: fish bites :: shrimp skewers :: vegan sides :: craft beer selections and coastal organic wine list.

601 Lexington Ave, NYC, NY 10022

