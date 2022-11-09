pesce lulu seafood kitchen
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
A fine fast casual seafood kitchen in NYC inspired by the open air seafood markets around the globe. Sourcing wild / sustainable seafood No antibiotics and No chemicals. Serving fish and shrimp tacos :: mahi sandwiches :: fisherman chowder :: fish bites :: shrimp skewers :: vegan sides :: craft beer selections and coastal organic wine list.
601 Lexington Ave, NYC, NY 10022
