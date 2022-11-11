Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pesci's Pizza & Wings

8065 Main St

Pescistown Plaza

Williamsville, NY 14221

Popular Items

Large Cheese Pizza
Lg Pizza/Pound Boneless Wings
French Fries

Don't Forget the Blue Cheese!

16 oz. Jar Blue Cheese

$7.99
Blue Cheese

$1.40

$ Saving Combos

Lg Pizza/Pound Boneless Wings

Lg Pizza/Pound Boneless Wings

$33.99

Large Cheese pizza & Pound Boneless Wings. BBQ, Cajun, Bourbon, Wild Turkey all come charred. Please specify if you prefer they aren't.

Lg Pizza/10 Chicken Fingers

Lg Pizza/10 Chicken Fingers

$41.99

Large Cheese Pizza/10 Chicken Fingers w/ Curly Q Fries, Blue Cheese and Celery.

Lg Pizza/ 5 Fingers/Pound Boneless

Lg Pizza/ 5 Fingers/Pound Boneless

$46.99

Large Cheese Pizza/5 Chicken Fingers w/ French Fries, Pound Boneless Wings, Blue Cheese and Celery.

Sht Pizza/2.5 Pounds Boneless Wings

Sht Pizza/2.5 Pounds Boneless Wings

$69.99

Sheet Cheese Pizza with 2.5 Pounds (35-40) Boneless Wings. BBQ, Cajun, Bourbon, Wild Turkey all come charred. Please specify if you prefer they aren't.

Sht Pizza/15 Chicken Fingers

Sht Pizza/15 Chicken Fingers

$69.99

Sheet Cheese Pizza with 15 Chicken Fingers/Fries. Try the BBQ or Ragun Cajun and thank us later!

Small Pizza & 1/2 Pound Boneless Wings

Small Pizza & 1/2 Pound Boneless Wings

$21.99

Small Cheese Pizza with a 1/2 Pound (7-8) Boneless Wings. BBQ, Cajun, Bourbon, Wild Turkey all come charred. Please specify if you prefer they aren't.

Pesci's BFLO Pizza -Since 97

Personal Cheese Pizza

Personal Cheese Pizza

$7.99
Small Cheese Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$14.49
Large Cheese Pizza

