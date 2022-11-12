Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pesky Pelican Brew Pub 923 72nd ST N

review star

No reviews yet

923 72nd ST N

Saint Petersburg, FL 33710

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

12" St. Louis Style Build Your Own Pizza.
Wings
Damian Salad

Appetizers

Wings

Wings

$9.99+

5 or 10 Bone-in Served with Celery and Carrot Stix and Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing

Boneless Wings

$9.00+

6 or 12 pieces of breaded boneless chicken, fried golden brown, and then coated in your favorite sauce. Served with Celery and Carrot Stix and Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing

Toasted Ravioli

Toasted Ravioli

$9.99

A St. Louis Favorite! Meat ravioli deep fried & dusted with Parmesan cheese. Served with Marinara for dipping

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$10.99

Soft pretzel balls served with beer cheese for dipping

Chicken Fingers & Fries

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$14.99

Hand-cut chicken strips fried golden brown and served with the best fries in town.

Jalapeno Bites.

Jalapeno Bites.

$9.99

Full-flavored cheddar cheese and spicy diced jalapeño in a light, crispy potato flake breading fried up golden brown and served with a ranch-style dipping sauce.

Nachos Supreme

Nachos Supreme

$11.99

A large portion of our house-made tortilla chips covered with Jack cheddar cheese, house-made chili, lettuce, tomato, onion, & jalapenos. Smaller Portion available

Quesadilla

$10.99

Grilled tortilia with sautéed onions, mushrooms & monterey jack cheddar cheese. Add Diced Chicken or Prime Rib

Quesadilla Small

$5.99

Grilled tortilia with sautéed onions, mushrooms & monterey jack cheddar cheese. Add Diced Chicken or Prime Rib

Redneck Nachos

Redneck Nachos

$13.50

Kettle-style potato chips OR crispy Tater Tots with BBQ sauce, House-Smoked Pork, Monterey Jack cheese, and Jalapenos.

Redneck Totchos

$13.99

A plate of golden brown tater tots topped with BBQ sauce, smoked pork, Monterey jack, jalapenos.

Smoked Fish Spread

Smoked Fish Spread

$10.99

Fresh from our smoker and prepared in-house.

Tater Totchos

Tater Totchos

$12.99

Golden brown tater tots topped with Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and jalapenos and finished with our special sauce.

Chili / Soup

Chili / Soup

$3.99+

Soup of the day or House-made Chili with a little kick. Topped with cheese, onion, and jalapeno.

Basket of Fries

$5.99
Basket of Onion Rings

Basket of Onion Rings

$8.99

Onion rings fried golden brown served with Texas Petal Sauce

Basket of Tots

$6.99

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Kettle-Style Chips and Gravy

$10.99

We freshly fry Kettle-style potato chips until super crisp and serve them with our rich brown gravy.

Burgers & Sandwiches

Ultimate Pesky Burger

Ultimate Pesky Burger

$13.99

Our Signature Burger. ⅓ lb Angus Beef patty covered in sautéed onions & mushrooms, white American cheese & smoked bacon.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.49

An Angus beef patty cooked to temperature topped with Sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

No Bun Burger

$12.99

Angus Beef patty served on fresh lettuce, topped with Monterrey jack, sautéed mushrooms & onions. Served with a side salad. Served with tortilla chips.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$12.99

Angus Beef patty or topped with Swiss cheese then covered in sautéed mushrooms and onions served on grilled rye bread. Served with tortilla chips.

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$13.99

The Impossible™ Burger on a vegan-friendly Hawaiian bun.

Prime Rib French Dip

Prime Rib French Dip

$16.99

Thinly sliced house-made Prime Rib stacked on a grilled Amoroso hoagie roll, then covered with Provolone. Served with Au Jus. Served with tortilla chips.

Hickory Burger

$13.49

Monterey jack cheddar cheese then topped with BBQ sauce, applewood smoked bacon.

Black N Bleu Burger

Black N Bleu Burger

$12.99

Blackened beef patty topped with bleu cheese & sautéed mushrooms.

Prime Rib Philly

Prime Rib Philly

$16.99

Thinly sliced Prime Rib stacked on a grilled Amoroso roll mixed with grilled mushroom & onions, white American cheese, & mayo. Served with tortilla chips.

Smoked Pork Sandwich

Smoked Pork Sandwich

$13.99

Hand-Rubbed and slow-smoked to perfection. Piled high on a toasted bun with pickle slices. Sauce on the side. Served with tortilla chips.

Beer Battered Fish Sandwich

$14.99

Beer battered cod fried golden brown. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion and tartar sauce. Served with tortilla chips.

Huge Chicken Sandwich

Huge Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Boneless chicken breast prepared your way grilled, jerk, buffalo, or blackened. Toasted bun dressed with lettuce, tomato & mayo.

Cuban

Cuban

$14.99

Cuban pork, ham, salami, Swiss cheese, pickles, mayo & mustard pressed & grilled. *Ranked top 10 by St Pete Foodies* stpetersburgfoodies.com/restaurants/best-places-in-st-petersburg/10-best-cuban-sandwiches-in-st-petersburg-fl-2022/

Gerber Sandwich.

Gerber Sandwich.

$14.99

Our hoagie roll grilled with Garlic Butter then topped with Ham and melted PROVEL cheese served open-faced. Served with tortilla chips.

California Rueben

$14.99

Thinly shaved turkey breast with swiss cheese, coleslaw & thousand island dressing. Served with tortilla chips.

Grilled Chicken Philly

Grilled Chicken Philly

$13.99

Chicken breast stacked on a grilled Amoroso roll mixed with grilled mushroom & onions, white American cheese, & mayo. Served with tortilla chips.

Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

$14.99

Boneless chicken breast coated with a special breading then coated in Nashville Hot sauce served on a toasted bun with coleslaw and pickle chips.

Southern Chicken Sandwich

Southern Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

(Yes, you can get this on Sunday's) Boneless chicken breast coated with a special breading and served on a toasted bun with pickle chips.

Seafood

Captains Platter

Captains Platter

$21.99

Beer-battered Cod, Panko Butterfly Shrimp, Clam Strips and tender Crab Balls all fried Golden brown and served with fries and coleslaw

Beer Battered Fish N Chips

Beer Battered Fish N Chips

$16.99

Beer battered haddock fried golden brown served with coleslaw and french fries.

Fried Fish Sandwich

Fried Fish Sandwich

$14.99

Beer battered cod fried golden brown. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion, and tartar sauce.

Fried Shrimp Basket

Fried Shrimp Basket

$16.99

Large Panko Butterfly Shrimp fried golden brown. Served with fries and french coleslaw.

Shrimp Dinner

Shrimp Dinner

$17.99

Prepared your way grilled, blackened, jerk, buffalo or butterfly fried shrimp served with coleslaw & choice of a side.

Crab Ball Basket

Crab Ball Basket

$18.99

Maryland-Style Crab Cake Balls fried to golden brown and served with French Fries and Coleslaw.

Peel & Eat Shrimp

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$17.99

A Full pound of easy Peel and Eat Shrimp cooked in Old Bay™ seasoning and served warm or cold

Boom Boom Shrimp Basket

Boom Boom Shrimp Basket

$17.99

Large Panko Butterfly Shrimp fried golden brown then hand-tossed in Boom Boom Sauce. Served with fries and french coleslaw.

Fish-N-Shrimp Basket

$17.99
Clam Basket

Clam Basket

$15.99

Tender clam strips fried golden brown and served with coleslaw and our famous fries

Entrees

Chicken Breast Dinner

$16.99

Beef Tips (Copy)

$9.99

Salads

Caesar Salad.

Caesar Salad.

$11.99

add grilled chicken for only $3.99 pictured with grilled chicken

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$13.99

Fresh mixed greens topped with turkey, ham, tomato, Monterey jack cheese, cucumber, kalamata olives, and pepperoncini

Damian Salad

Damian Salad

$14.99

Huge portions of Fresh Mixed Greens, mounded with Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Boiled Eggs, and Applewood Smoked Bacon. Featuring Damian’s own Dressing

House Salad.

House Salad.

$5.99

Mixed lettuce, tomato, cucumber, shredded carrot, onion & cheese.

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$15.99

Piles of Fresh Mixed Greens tossed with Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Celery, Shredded Carrots, Green & Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini and Feta Cheese

St. Louis Salad.

St. Louis Salad.

$12.99

Mixed greens with artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, and red onion tossed in a parmesan Italian dressing. Topped with PROVEL Cheese

Pizza

10" St. Louis Style Build Your Own Pizza.

10" St. Louis Style Build Your Own Pizza.

$10.99

10" Ultra-thin crust pizza with Provel Cheese. Toppings: Bacon, Beef, Sausage, Pepperoni, Spinach, Diced Onion, Red Onion, Sautéed Onion, Diced Tomato, Sautéed Mushroom, Jalapeno, Artichoke, Roasted Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Green Olive, Kalamata Olive, Black Olive.

10" Four Cheese Pizza

$13.99

A perfect blend of Provel, Mozzarella, Monterrey Jack, and Cheddar cheeses.

10" Mediterranean Pizza

$15.99

Red sauce topped with Feta cheese, spinach, tomato, and kalamata olives.

10" Prime Rib Pizza

$15.99

Garlic butter, Provel cheese, topped with thinly shaved Prime Rib then drizzled with horseradish sauce.

10" Redneck Pizza

$14.99

BBQ sauce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, Smoked Pork, and Jalapenos

10" Taco pizza

$14.99
12" St. Louis Style Build Your Own Pizza.

12" St. Louis Style Build Your Own Pizza.

$14.99

10" Ultra-thin crust pizza with Provel Cheese. Toppings: Bacon, Beef, Sausage, Pepperoni, Spinach, Diced Onion, Red Onion, Sautéed Onion, Diced Tomato, Sautéed Mushroom, Jalapeno, Artichoke, Roasted Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Green Olive, Kalamata Olive, Black Olive.

12" Four Cheese Pizza

$16.99

A perfect blend of Provel, Mozzarella, Monterrey Jack, and Cheddar cheeses.

12" Prime Rib Pizza

$18.99

Garlic butter, Provel cheese, topped with thinly shaved Prime Rib then drizzled with horseradish sauce.

12" Redneck Pizza

$17.99

BBQ sauce, Monterey Jack cheddar cheese, Smoked Pork, and Jalapenos

12" Taco pizza

$17.99

Sides

Baked Potato

$3.99

SD Coleslaw

$2.99

Crispy Kettle Chips

$4.99

SD French Fries

$3.49

SD Green Beans

$3.49

SD Kraft Mac N Cheese

$3.99

SD Potato Salad

$3.49

Side Salad

$3.99

Tater Tots

$3.49

SD Tortilla Chips

$2.99

SD Shrimp (5)

$5.99
1 LB Provel Cheese

1 LB Provel Cheese

$10.99

Side 5 Shrimp

$5.99

SD Bacon

$3.49

SD Lobster Mac

$8.99Out of stock
5 LB Block Provel Cheese

5 LB Block Provel Cheese

$38.00

SD meatballs (3)

$5.99

Lil Pelicans

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Hot Dog

$6.99

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.99

Kids Grilled cheese

$6.99

Kids BLT

$6.99

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Dessert

Gooey Butter Cake

Gooey Butter Cake

$8.99

A little "Taste of Heaven". Best described as a cross between a cheesecake and a pound cake. Topped with vanilla ice cream.

Molten Lava Cake

Molten Lava Cake

$8.99

Rich warm chocolate cake filled with chocolate ganache & topped with vanilla ice cream

Killer Key Lime Pie

Killer Key Lime Pie

$7.99

This Four-Time National Champion is a truly "Authentic" Key Lime Pie that was voted by Peoples magazine as the best pie in Florida.

Cheese Cake

Cheese Cake

$6.99

Made in traditional Midtown style, this cheesecake is cooked in a water bath allowing the cake to rise slowly to make it a dense cake, yet light in texture.

Gluten-Free/ VEGAN CHOCOLATE CAKE

Gluten-Free/ VEGAN CHOCOLATE CAKE

$9.99

omprised of plant-based ingredients mixed with a healthy quantity of cocoa and finished with a chocolate glaze. This vegan and gluten-free chocolate cake is made with avocados for a moist texture.

Gluten-Free Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

Gluten-Free Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

$8.99

Gluten-Free Chocolate Peanut Butter cake made by our own Dee.

Grouper Nuggets

Hand-Dipped Beer battered Grouper Nuggets fried golden brown. Served with French Fries and coleslaw. We dare you to find any better!

Grouper Nuggets

$17.99

Grouper Sandwich

Choice of Beer Battered Grouper Fried golden brown, Blackened, Grilled, or Jerk topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and tartar sauce.

Grouper Sandwich

$18.99

Grouper Dinner

Grouper prepared your way Grilled, Blackened, Jerk or, Fried to perfection then topped with our homemade Mango Salsa. Served with your choice of two sides.

Grouper Dinner

$21.99

Beef Tips

Beef Tips

$9.99

NA Beverages

Soda Water

$1.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Can Coke

$2.00

Can Diet Coke

$2.00

Can Sprite

$2.00

Can Dr Pepper

$2.00

Can Mt Dew

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Coffee

$2.49

Can Root Beer

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Pesky Pelican Brew Pub is a one-of-a-kind restaurant with a menu that everyone in the family will enjoy.

Location

923 72nd ST N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710

