Peso

1200 Ala Moana Boulevard

Honolulu, HI 96814

Dinner Small Plates

Salted Duck Egg

$16.00

Ensaladang Talong

$14.00

Kaua'i Prawns

$18.00

Kinilaw

$18.00

Lumpia

$14.00

Pancit

$14.00

Pinakbet

$16.00

Rice

$3.00

Ukoy Fritter

$16.00

Dinner Soups & Stews

Kare Kare

$26.00

Rice

$3.00

Sinigang

$24.00

Dinner Large Plates

1/2 Chicken Adobo

$26.00

Bistek Steak

$50.00

Crispy Pata

$52.00Out of stock

Rice

$3.00

Steamed Fish

$46.00

Whole Chicken Adobo

$46.00

Dinner Desserts

Pandan Soft Serve

$10.00

Sans Rival

$14.00

Ube Budino

$12.00

Ginger Soft Serve

$10.00

Swirl Soft Serve

$10.00

Bday Pandan

Anniversary Pandan

Suman

$12.00

Pinoymakase

Pinoymakase Sabaw

Pinoymakase Lumpiang Sariwa

Pinoymakase Ukoy

Pinoymakase Chawanmushi

Pinoymakase Foie Gras

Pinoymakase Prawns

Pinoymakase Dinuguan

$120.00

Pinoymakase Sans Rival

Pinoymakase Take Home Loaf

All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

1200 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI 96814

