PESO
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
PESO is a Modern Filipino-American Neighborhood Restaurant and Lumpia Bar by Eater LA nominated “Best Chef of Los Angeles” Chef Ria Dolly Barbosa. Specializing in contemporary Filipino-American cuisine, natural wine, craft cocktails, beer, baked goods (Eater LA Best Cookie in Los Angeles) and great vibes! The concept is recognized by 101 LA Times Best Restaurants, Eater LA 38 Essential Restaurants, Timeout LA’s 15 Best New Restaurants and has also opened it's baby sister concept Petite Peso in June at the Uncommons Las Vegas.
Location
1200 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI 96814
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Island Brew Coffeehouse - Ward Village
No Reviews
1108 Auahi St #160 Honolulu, HI 96813
View restaurant
The Social Honolulu - 1170 Auahi Street Ste 250
4.1 • 448
1170 Auahi Street Honolulu, HI 96814
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Honolulu
Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish - Howe Ave
4.5 • 8,152
1229 Howe Ave Sacramento, CA 96825
View restaurant