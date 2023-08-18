Restaurant info

PESO is a Modern Filipino-American Neighborhood Restaurant and Lumpia Bar by Eater LA nominated “Best Chef of Los Angeles” Chef Ria Dolly Barbosa. Specializing in contemporary Filipino-American cuisine, natural wine, craft cocktails, beer, baked goods (Eater LA Best Cookie in Los Angeles) and great vibes! The concept is recognized by 101 LA Times Best Restaurants, Eater LA 38 Essential Restaurants, Timeout LA’s 15 Best New Restaurants and has also opened it's baby sister concept Petite Peso in June at the Uncommons Las Vegas.

