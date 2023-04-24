Restaurant header imageView gallery

PestoPeri Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

617 Liberty Road Northeast

Roanoke, VA 24012

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

2nd Pizza

2nd Pizza

$20.00

Select 3 Toppings


Deal of Day

select 3 toppings
1st Pizza

1st Pizza

Select Any 3 toppings

2nd Pizza

2nd Pizza

$20.00

Select 3 Toppings

Pizza

01. Pepperoni Pizza

01. Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00+

Sesame Seeds, Pizza Sauce , Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni. 640 Cals/8" Pizza

02. HAWAIIAN PIZZA

02. HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$10.00+

Sesame Seeds, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pineapple. 620 Cals/8" Pizza

3. ALL CHEESE PIZZA

3. ALL CHEESE PIZZA

$10.00+

Sesame Seeds, Pizza Sauce, Feta, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese 760 Cals/8" Pizza

4. PHILLY'S BEEF PIZZA

4. PHILLY'S BEEF PIZZA

$10.00+

Sesame Seeds, Ranch Sauce, Lean Beef, Onion, Green Pepper, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese 790 Cals/8" Pizza

5.MEAT LOVER PIZZA

5.MEAT LOVER PIZZA

$10.00+

Sesame Seeds, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese ,Ham, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Beef, Bacon. 800 Cals/8" Pizza

6. ITALIAN SUPREME PIZZA

6. ITALIAN SUPREME PIZZA

$10.00+

Sesame Seeds, Pizza Sauce, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Pepper,Onion, Mushroom & Mozzarella Cheese 750 Cals/8" Pizza

7. CHICKEN SUPREME PIZZA

7. CHICKEN SUPREME PIZZA

$10.00+

Sesame Seeds, Chicken, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Pineapple, Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese 660 Cals/8" Pizza

8. BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

8. BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$10.00+

Sesame Seeds, BBQ Chicken, Onion, Green Pepper, BBQ Sauce, Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese 680 Cals/8" Pizza

9. SPICY CHICKEN PIZZA

9. SPICY CHICKEN PIZZA

$10.00+

Sesame Seeds, Spicy Chicken, Green Pepper, Jalapeno, Mushroom, Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese 660 Cals/8" Pizza

10. PANEER TIKKA PIZZA

10. PANEER TIKKA PIZZA

$10.00+

Sesame Seeds, Roasted & Marinated Cottage Cheese, Onion, Green Pepper, Corn, Jalapeno, PaneerTika, Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese 740 Cals/8" Pizza

11. VEGGIE FANS

11. VEGGIE FANS

$10.00+

Sesame Seeds, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olive, Jalapeno,Tomato, Corn, Pizza Sauce, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese 640 Cals/8" Pizza

12.Mexican Spicy Pizza

12.Mexican Spicy Pizza

$10.00+

Sesame Seeds, Spicy Chicken, Green Pepper, Green Chili, Mushroom, Jalapeno, Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese 660 Cals/8" Pizza

Create Your Own

Thin Crust

Thin Crust

$10.00+
Regular Crust

Regular Crust

$10.00+
Half & Half

Half & Half

$10.00+

Sides

Nachos

Nachos

$9.99

Crispy Corn Chips Baked with Cheese & finely Chopped Jalapeños, Onions, Black Olives, Green Pepper & Tomatoes. Comes with Salsa & Sour Cream on side 400 Cals per 1/5 Package

Veg Samosas

Veg Samosas

$1.50

The samosa is prepared with an all-purpose flour and stuffed with a filling, of a mixture of diced and cooked or mashed boiled potato, onions, green peas, lentils, ginger, spices and green chili. 1-pc

OVEN BAKED BONELESS CHICKEN BITES

OVEN BAKED BONELESS CHICKEN BITES

$11.00

OVEN BAKED CHICKEN WINGS Oven Roasted Wings. Comes with Dipping Sauce on the Side 270-370 Cals/7 Pieces

OVEN POTATO WEDGES

OVEN POTATO WEDGES

$5.99

Potato Wedges Roasted in the Oven, Salted and served with Tomato Ketchup 120 Cals/6 Pieces

OVEN BAKED CHICKEN WINGS

OVEN BAKED CHICKEN WINGS

$11.00

Choose Your Favorite Flavour 230-330 Cals/7 Piec

GARLIC BREAD STICKS

GARLIC BREAD STICKS

$7.99

Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan cheese, Garlic Spread and Served with Marinara Sauce 510 Cals/8" Pie

BACON RANCH STICKS

BACON RANCH STICKS

$7.99

Bacon, Ranch, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese 670 Cals/8" Pie

VEGGIE RANCH STICKS

VEGGIE RANCH STICKS

$7.99

Pineapple, Jalapeno , Red Onion , Sour Cream , Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese 510 Cals/8" Pie

DIP

GARLIC DIP

GARLIC DIP

$1.50
CHIPOTLE AIOLI DIP

CHIPOTLE AIOLI DIP

$1.50
RANCH

RANCH

$1.50

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$1.10

12 oz/355ml

Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$1.10

12 oz/355ml

Crush Coke

Crush Coke

$1.10

12 oz/355ml

Mtn Dew

Mtn Dew

$1.10

12 oz/355ml

Pepsi

Pepsi

$1.10Out of stock

12 oz/355ml

Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$1.10Out of stock

12 oz/355ml

Water

Water

$1.20Out of stock
Grape Soda

Grape Soda

$1.10Out of stock

12 oz/355ml

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

American OWNED PIZZA TAKEOUT & DELIVERY RESTAURANT

Location

617 Liberty Road Northeast, Roanoke, VA 24012

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rodeo Grande
orange starNo Reviews
4826 Valley View Blvd W NW Roanoke, VA 24012
View restaurantnext
BILLY'S - 102 Market St SE
orange starNo Reviews
102 Market St SE Roanoke, VA 24011
View restaurantnext
Awful Arthur's Seafood Company - Downtown Roanoke
orange star3.8 • 1,103
108 Campbell Ave SE Roanoke, VA 24011
View restaurantnext
Three Notch'd Brewing Comapny - Roanoke
orange star4.4 • 185
24 Campbell Ave SE Roanoke, VA 24011
View restaurantnext
Corned Beef & Company Inc. - 107 S Jefferson St
orange starNo Reviews
107 S Jefferson St Roanoke, VA 24011
View restaurantnext
202 Social House - 202 Market St SE
orange starNo Reviews
202 Market St SE Roanoke, VA 24011
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Roanoke

Macado's - Downtown Roanoke
orange star4.2 • 8,120
120 Church Ave. SW Roanoke, VA 24011
View restaurantnext
Cabo Fish Taco - Roanoke
orange star4.7 • 2,137
14 Campbell Ave SE Roanoke, VA 24011
View restaurantnext
Cabo Fish Taco - Food Truck
orange star4.7 • 2,137
14 CAMPBELL AVE SE ROANOKE, VA 24011
View restaurantnext
Salty's Lobster & Co Food Truck
orange star4.3 • 486
16 Church Ave SW Roanoke, VA 24011
View restaurantnext
Bread Craft
orange star4.6 • 461
24 Church Avenue SW Roanoke, VA 24011
View restaurantnext
Shenandoah Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 400
2905 Shenandoah Ave Roanoke, VA 24017
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Roanoke
Vinton
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Moneta
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Blacksburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Christiansburg
review star
No reviews yet
Radford
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Forest
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Martinsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Lynchburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)
Danville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston