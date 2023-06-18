Main picView gallery

Pesto's by Lance 1830 N College Ave

review star

No reviews yet

1830 N College Ave

Fayetteville, AR 72703

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Appetizers - Cold

Bruschetta

Fresh olive and herb focaccia topped with tomato-basil salad

Mozzarella Caprese

$11.00

Italian style fresh mozzarella, served with sliced plum tomato and finished with olive oil, balsamic reduction, and basil chiffonade

Garlic Bread W/ Red Sauce

$5.00

Caprese HH

$10.00

Bruschetta - Charge

$3.00

Pesto Cheesy Bread

$6.00

NC Caesar

Appetizers - Hot

Meatballs

$12.00

Sausage Appetizer

$12.00

Mussels

$19.00

Meatballs HH

$9.00

Calamari HH

$9.00

Melanzana

Out of stock

Dante's Al Forno

Lasagna Al Forno

$26.00Out of stock

Layers of seasoned ground beef, pomodoro sauce, pasta, and mozzarella cheese

Manicotti Al Forno

$23.00

Sleeves of pasta abundantly filled with a combination of fresh ricotta cheese, herbs, topped with house marinara sauce and a sprinkling of Romano, Pecorino, and Parmesan

Cannelloni Al Forno

$24.00

Sleeves of pasta stuffed with a blend of seasoned beef, fresh ricotta cheese, covered in house marinara sauce and a sprinkling of Romano, Pecorino, and Parmesan

Seafood Ravioli Al Forno

$28.00

Pasta-less Veggie Lasagna Al Forno

$26.00Out of stock

Chef's specialty, delicious and healthy! This dish is gluten free and vegetarian. Unique layers of seasonal veggies, pomodoro sauce, and mozzarella

Ziti Al Forno

$18.00Out of stock

Ziti pasta smothered in fresh marinara topped with shredded mozzarella and baked to golden perfection

Mushroom Ravioli Al Forno

$22.00Out of stock

Cheese ravioli smothered in fresh marinara topped with shredded mozzarella and baked to golden perfection

Entrees

Pollo Tuscana Piccatta

$27.00

Chicken breast medallions sauteed together with mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, and spinach, with a delicious roasted garlic Parmesan cream. Served over linguini

Tortellini Ala Vodka with Prosciutto

$23.00

Cheese tortellini tossed with sauteed diced prosciutto, garlic, and caramelized onion tossed in a pink vodka-tomato cream sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$33.00

Traditional Italian scampi. Sauteed ocean-fresh shrimp with garlic in a white wine butter sauce over pasta, topped with Parmesan

Zuppa Di Mare

$40.00

Delicious Entrée-size portion of seafood soup with shrimp, scallops, calamari, and mussels in savory white wine tomato broth, served over linguine

Pasta Pomodoro

A hearty serving of angel hair pasta tossed and topped with fresh, light, classic tomato sauce. Add chicken or shrimp

Eggplant Parmesan

$22.00

Vegetarian friendly. Fresh herb crusted, pan fried eggplant, layered with marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella

Chicken Parmesan

$25.00

Fresh herb crusted pan fried chicken, topped with marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella

Linguine Alfredo

$21.00

Linguine tossed in a blend of farm fresh cheese with a delightful, creamy Alfredo sauce. Add chicken or shrimp

Linguine Pesto

$21.00

Linguine tossed in a garden-fresh pesto sauce, with sautéed artichoke hearts, blended fresh herbs. Add chicken or shrimp

Veal Florentine

$28.00

Tender veal cutlet pan seared and finished with an authentic mushroom marsala sauce. Side of chefs veg and pasta marinara

Chicken Portofino

$33.00

Tender sauteed chicken breast topped with shrimp and finished with melted Provolone and fresh diced roma tomato and pesto cream. Served with chef's selection of vegetables and pasta marinara

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$20.00

Shrimp & Scallop Picatta

$34.00

Chicken Marsala

$27.00

Piccata Vincenzo

$27.00Out of stock

Chicken medallions sauteed with capers and artichoke hearts, finished in light lemon herb butter chardonnay sauce. Served with vegetable and side of pasta red sauce

Pizzas

Pesto's Classic Pizza

$19.00

Pesto sauce, diced Italian ham, capers, fresh tomatoes, topped with a blend of Italian cheeses

Margherita Pizza

$18.00

Classic margherita with fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil topped with a drizzle of balsamic reduction

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

Red sauce, blend of Italian cheeses, & hearty helping of pepperoni

Vegetarian Pizza

$22.00

Red sauce, blend of cheeses, mushrooms, bell peppers, sundried tomatoes, onions, artichoke hearts, banana peppers, roasted garlic, and basil

Luciano's Razorback

$20.00

Red sauce, Italian sausage, diced meatballs, seasoned beef, topped with a blend of Italian cheeses

Alfredo Florentine

$21.00

Creamy alfredo sauce, spinach, artichoke, sundried tomato, diced chicken, blend of cheeses and topped with a sprinkling of fresh herbs

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

SPECIAL PIZZA

$17.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$9.00Out of stock

Classic Italian dessert, creamy with hints of espresso and topped with a dusting of cocoa powder

Cannoli

$6.00

Classic Italian cannoli filled with sweet cream

Cheesecake

$7.00

Classic cheesecake topped with berry reduction, chocolate or caramel

Spumoni

$7.00

Chocolate, pistachio, and cherry-almond ice cream topped with chilled sweet mint cream sauce

Misc Sides

Side Parmesan

$2.00

Side Marinara

$2.95

Salads

Classic Caesar

$13.00

Crisp romaine tossed with chef's recipe Caesar dressing. Finished with shaved Parmesan and garlic oil croutons

NC Caesar

NC House

Out of stock

House Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Crisp romaine topped with shredded carrot, tomato wedges, cucumber and pepperoncini

Antipasto Salad

$17.00

Crisp romaine topped with rolled ham, mortadella, and Provolone with tomato wedges, shredded carrot, cucumbers and pepperoncini. Paired with house Italian dressing

Side Caeser

$6.00

Side Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Soup

Pasta Fagioli

$6.00Out of stock

Delicious traditional soup made with cannellini beans, prosciutto, onion, garlic and a light tomato broth. Served over ditalini pasta

Bar

Aperitifs & Liqueurs

Aperol

$6.50

Averna

$8.00

Campari

$7.00

Disaronno

$7.00

Fernet

$7.00

Herbis

$8.00

Montenegro

$7.00

Oak & Bean

$6.50

Pallini Limoncello

$6.00

Cocktails

Amalfy Coast Negroni

$10.00

Lombardy Rita

$10.00

Milano Wake Me Up

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Padua Spritz

$9.00

Roman Afternoons

$10.00

Cocktails - Seasonal

All Daiq'ed Up

$8.00

Dark Side Of June

$12.00Out of stock

Garlic Martini

$10.00

Back Porch OF

$10.00

Gin

Artanical

$7.00

Artanical DBL

$8.50

Malfy Orange

$7.00

Malfy Orange DBL

$8.50

Prairie Gin - HOUSE

$6.00

Prairie Gin DBL

$7.50

Tanqueray

$7.00

Tanqueray DBL

$8.50

Tequila

21 Seeds Orange

$7.00

21 Seeds Orange DBL

$8.50

El Jimador - HOUSE

$6.00

El Jimador DBL

$7.50

Espolon

$7.00

Espolon DBL

$8.50

Una Familia Reposado

$9.00

Una Familia Reposado DBL

$11.00

Vodka

Boxley

$7.00

Boxley DBL

$8.50

Ketel One

$8.00

Ketel One DBL

$9.50

Ketel One Grapefruit

$8.00

Ketel One Grapefruit DBL

$9.50

Prairie Vodka DBL

$7.50

Prarie Vodka - HOUSE

$6.00

Titos

$7.00

Titos DBL

$8.50

Whiskey

Jim Beam - HOUSE

$6.00

Jim Beam DBL

$7.50

Blantons

$20.00

Blantons DBL

$25.00

Uncle Nearest

$9.00

Uncle Nearest DBL

$11.00

Wild Parallel Straight

$7.00

Wild Parallel Straight DBL

$8.50

Wild Parallel Toasted

$8.00

Wild Parallel Toasted DBL

$9.50

Cutty Sark Scotch

$7.00

Cutty Sark Scotch DBL

$8.50

Beer

American Solera Lager

$5.00

Black Apple Hibiscus

$6.00

Black Apple Peach

$6.00

FC Blonde

$5.00

FC La Brea Brown

$4.00

FC Session IPA

$4.00

FC Italian

$5.00

Modelo Especial Draft

$5.00

Ozark IPA - Draft

$5.00

Peroni - Draft

$5.00

Scarlett Purple

$4.00

Lunch Specials

Christo's Corner - Lunch Specials

Italian Grinder

$11.00

Meatball Grinder

$11.00

Chicken Parmesan Grinder

$11.00

Eggplant Parmesan Grinder

$11.00

Wine

House Wine

Castellani Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Castellani Pinot Noir

$7.00

Don Simon Sparkling

$7.00

Murphy Goode Cabernet

$7.00

Sea Sun Chardonnay

$7.00

Red Wine

Fable Merlot GLASS

$10.00

Fable Merlot BTL

$35.00

Fiction Zin Blend GLASS

$10.00

Fiction Zin Blend BTL

$35.00

Pogiosecco Chianti GLASS

$11.00

Pogiosecco Chianti BTL

$36.00

Fable Tempranillo GLASS

$11.00

Fable Tempranillo BTL

$36.00

Fable Pinot Noir GLASS

$11.00

Fable Pinot Noir BTL

$36.00

White Wine

Haut Branda Sauv GLASS

$10.00

Haut Branda Sauv BTL

$30.00

Kung Fu Girl GLASS

$9.00

Kung Fu Girl BTL

$28.00

Mer Soleil Chard GLASS

$10.00

Mer Soleil Chard BTL

$32.00

Osyter Bay GLASS

$9.00

Oyster Bay BTL

$28.00

Teutonic Riesling GLASS

$13.00

Teutonic Riesling BTL

$40.00

Bottles Only

Prisoner Cabernet

$65.00

Pet Nat Field Recordings

$30.00

Belle Glos Dairymen

$50.00

The Heights White Blend

$45.00

Sparkling & Rose

Erath Rose GLASS

$11.00

Erath Rose BTL

$35.00

N/A Drinks

Soda

Sprite

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$6.00

Espresso

$2.50

Happy Hour

Cocktails

Amalfy Coast Negroni

$9.00

Lombardy Rita

$9.00

Milano Wake Me Up

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Padua Spritz

$8.00

Roman Afternoons

$9.00

Wine

Pet Nat BTL

$25.00

Erath Rose BTL

$28.00

Fiction Zinfandel BTL

$25.00

Fabelist BTL

$25.00

HH Pinot Grigio

$6.00

HH Chardonnay

$6.00

HH Cabernet

$6.00

HH Pinot Noir

$6.00

HH Sparkling

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1830 N College Ave, Fayetteville, AR 72703

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

King Burrito - College
orange starNo Reviews
2050 North College Avenue Fayetteville, AR 72703
View restaurantnext
Stone Mill Bread Co. - Fayetteville
orange starNo Reviews
2600 N. Gregg Ave Fayetteville, AR 72703
View restaurantnext
Shake's Frozen Custard Fayetteville - 2797 N. College Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
2797 N. College Ave. Fayetteville, AR 72703
View restaurantnext
The Hills Hideaway
orange starNo Reviews
401 W Watson St Unit #203 Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurantnext
Tony's New York Style Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
412 West Dickson Street Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurantnext
Atlas The Restaurant
orange star5.0 • 1,131
208 North Block Street Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fayetteville

Atlas The Restaurant
orange star5.0 • 1,131
208 North Block Street Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurantnext
Southern Food Company
orange star4.2 • 937
3575 West Wedington Drive Fayetteville, AR 72704
View restaurantnext
Theo’s Fayetteville
orange star4.7 • 724
318 N Campbell Ave Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurantnext
King Burrito - MLK
orange star4.4 • 516
1634 M.L.K. Jr Boulevard Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurantnext
Xuma Kitchens
orange star4.2 • 232
25 East Center St Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurantnext
Chick'n Headz
orange star4.8 • 156
3162 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Fayetteville, AR 72704
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fayetteville
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Rogers
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Bentonville
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Fort Smith
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Branson
review star
Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)
Joplin
review star
Avg 4 (15 restaurants)
Russellville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Nixa
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Broken Arrow
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston