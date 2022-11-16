Petal N Bean Co. - Cass CIty MI.
1 Review
6450 Main Street
Suite 3
Cass City, MI 48726
Popular Items
Breakfast
Tuscola
Thick smoked house bacon & egg with Cheddar, Swiss or Gouda on your choice of house made bread
Huron
Black Forest ham & egg with Cheddar, Swiss or Gouda on your choice of house made bread
Sanilac
Savory sausage & egg with Cheddar, Swiss or Gouda on your choice of house made bread
Tri County
Bring your appetite for this one!! 2 eggs with 4 slices of gouda cheese, 4 strips of bacon, sausage and 2 oz of ham on your choice of bread
St. Clair Breakfast Bowl
Egg & Sausage Breakfast Skillet
Genesee (2 egg Sandwich)
2 eggs layered with 2 meat options - ham, bacon or sausage topped with onion, tomato, garlic and cream cheese with your choice of Cheddar, Swiss, Fontina or Gouda
Lunch Sandwich
Seeger & Main
The perfect pairing of Black Forest ham & imported Switzerland Swiss cheese and spicy deli mustard. upon request we add lettuce, tomato and onion.
Campbell Club
Roasted oven gold turkey breast, Black Forest ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, onion & tomato on your choice of house made bread with garlic mayo.
Bartnik (Italian Melt)
Handcrafted with Boar's head branded black forest ham, genoa salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, tomato, red onion and lettuce with herbs, extra virgin olive oil and red wine vinegar dressing on a ciabatta roll.
Brewster's Beef
Roast beef, provolone cheese, lettuce, onion & tomato on your choice of house made bread with horseradish mayo.
Rawson BLT
Thick smoked house bacon, lettuce, tomato on your choice of house made bread with mayo.
Going Back
Specialty house tuna salad with lettuce & tomato on a warm, flaky croissant
The Cass River
BYO - Choose the bread, 3oz. of meat, 1 cheese with your choice of toppings and dressing.
Grilled MacPhail
Fontina and Tomato Grilled Cheese - Fontina cheese melted beautifully to provide a creamy complement to fresh tomatoes, black pepper and basil
The River Road (Reuben)
Schneeberger
The Schneeberger is our egg salad sandwich. This is not a bland, mayo-laden affair, Schneeberg is bursting with vibrant, fresh and delicious flavor!
Chips
Snack Happy. Every chip. Every bag. Great Lakes Potato Chip Company is a family run business in Northern Michigan. Petal N Bean Co. is proud to serve them in our cafe.
Salted Pretzel with Cheese
Cinn Sugar Pretzel
Salad or Soup
The Chronicle
Fresh romaine, roma tomatoes, grated cheese, turkey, ham, bacon & red onion with your choice of dressing.
The Enterprise
Fresh romaine, roma tomatoes, grated cheese, bacon & red onion with caesar dressing.
The Sommers Wedge
A generous wedge of crisp iceberg lettuce topped with bacon, red onion, crumbled feta, & roma tomatoes with your choice of dressing.
The Sawmill
Iceberg and Romain mixed, Roma tomatoes, red onions, shredded cheese, with your choice of dressing.
Cup Soup of the Day
Bowl Soup of the Day
Bread Bowl w/ soup of the day
Coffee and Tea
Drink Of The Day
A delicately hand crafted drink is the perfect way to wake up & start your day. Our specially trained baristas take care to ensure that only freshly ground beans & high quality ingredients are used for your morning (or afternoon, or evening!) cup o’ joe. We offer non-dairy alternatives at an extra charge. Our drinks can be customized to fit your needs, & most drinks can be made over ice or blended as well.
Classic Drip Coffee
Locally roasted in Grand Rapids by our partners Schuil Coffee Company.
Iced Coffee
Welcoming Cass City to the caffeine universe it's slow but fast, smooth but potent, suave but savage – youʼve been warned. Brewed over 24 hours.
Americano
Espresso with hot water.
Doppio Espresso
Doppio (meaning 2 shots of Espresso) Less is more: the tastiest shot around. Check out that crema!
Breve
If you like a cappuccino but would like it to be creamier, try a Breve Coffee. This Italian espresso drink is similar to a cappuccino except that it uses half-and-half
Macchiato Latte
Macchiato latte is made with your choice of flavor syrup, drizzeld caramel sauce on top of steamed milk, foam and topped with a shot of espresso.
Mocha latte
Our latte your choice of dark, white or tuxedo chocolate made with cocoa.
Latte
As good as our cappuccino except without the foam.
Cappuccino
Our exceptional espresso with steamed milk & plenty of silky foam.
Iced Tea (Fresh Brew)
Enjoy a refreshing treat, try our Bubble Tea. Choose your flavor.
Chai Tea Latte
Made with Ghirardelli Dutch Cocoa, steamed milk & real whipped cream!
Chai GODFATHER
Spicy and sweet chai tea (our own secret recipe) with steamed milk.
GODFATHER
Made with Ghirardelli Dutch Cocoa, steamed milk & real whipped cream!
Tea Latte
Your choice of tea with steamed milk.
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Made with Ghirardelli Dutch Cocoa, steamed milk & real whipped cream!
Java Chip Frappe
Is it a milkshake? Does it even have coffee? With a drink as yummy as our frappé, it may be difficult to decipher exactly. So if you’re looking for that perfect, easy summer drink, our frappé might be for you.
Mocha Frappe
Is it a milkshake? Does it even have coffee? With a drink as yummy as our frappé, it may be difficult to decipher exactly. So if you’re looking for that perfect, easy summer drink, our frappé might be for you.
Carmel Frappe
Is it a milkshake? Does it even have coffee? With a drink as yummy as our frappé, it may be difficult to decipher exactly. So if you’re looking for that perfect, easy summer drink, our frappé might be for you.
Tahitian Vanilla Frappe
Is it a milkshake? Does it even have coffee? With a drink as yummy as our frappé, it may be difficult to decipher exactly. So if you’re looking for that perfect, easy summer drink, our frappé might be for you.
Charcoal Frappe
Is it a milkshake? Does it even have coffee? With a drink as yummy as our frappé, it may be difficult to decipher exactly. So if you’re looking for that perfect, easy summer drink, our frappé might be for you.
Hot chocolate Frappe
Is it a milkshake? Does it even have coffee? With a drink as yummy as our frappé, it may be difficult to decipher exactly. So if you’re looking for that perfect, easy summer drink, our frappé might be for you.
Chai Frappe
Is it a milkshake? Does it even have coffee? With a drink as yummy as our frappé, it may be difficult to decipher exactly. So if you’re looking for that perfect, easy summer drink, our frappé might be for you.
Emerald Crush
Strawberry Smoothie
Our smoothies are thick and creamy perfect for breakfast or just a snack.
Banana Strawberry Smoothie
Our smoothies are thick and creamy perfect for breakfast or just a snack.
Mixed Berry Smoothie
Our smoothies are thick and creamy perfect for breakfast or just a snack.
Mango Smoothie
Our smoothies are thick and creamy perfect for breakfast or just a snack.
Peach Smoothie
Our smoothies are thick and creamy perfect for breakfast or just a snack.
Raspberry Smoothie
Italian Soda
Your choice of flavored syrup with soda water.
Bubble Tea
Enjoy a refreshing treat, try our Bubble Tea. Choose your flavor.
Vanilla Cold Brew
Our Cass City cold brewed coffee with whip cream & vanilla syrup.
Cass City Cold Brew
Welcoming Cass City to the caffeine universe it's slow but fast, smooth but potent, suave but savage – youʼve been warned. Brewed over 24 hours.
Iced Sasnio Bubbly Espresso
Sparkling Espresso A quick and refreshing espresso drink, with SPARKLING water. Even if you don't usually take your coffee drinks without some kind of cream, you'll love the mix of sparkling water and espresso. Add your favorite flavored syrup to taylor the flavor!
Bean Box to GO
Coffee Information:$18.95 per box– Serves 12 Total of 96 oz. boxes: Regular ______ Decaf _____ Each box of coffee will come with 12 cups, sugar packets, milk, stir sticks, and napkins.
Chai GODFATHER
Spicy and sweet chai tea (our own secret recipe) with steamed milk.
Pup Cup of WHIPCREAM
Gallon of Cold Brew
Soda | Water Beverages
Milk and OJ or Lemonade
Donuts
Pastries
SINGLE Pastry
Cupcake SOLD INDIVIDUAL ONLY
Each cupcake is hand cored and filled with unique ingredients to make this dessert worth every last bite.
Brownie SOLD INDIVIDUAL ONLY
Chewy, fudgy dark chocolate brownie made with rich cocoa and chocolate chunks and topped with a rich chocolate icing.
Cannoli
Nutella Croissant filled with Nutella
Cinnamon Roll Jack Attack
Sweet dough with a cinnamon sugar filling, and finished with white icing
1/2 Dozen Cinnamon Rolls Jack Attack
1/2 Dozen Pastries
Cookies
David's JUMBO Cookie's
Cookie lovers beware. These oversized cookies make a memorable experience that keeps you coming back for more. Reeses Cookies are made with broken pieces of real Reeses Peanut Butter Cups and Reeses Peanut Butter Chips. Triple chocolate cookie is made with Hershey's® mini kisses, semi sweet chocolate chunks, and milk chocolate chunks.
Sugar Cookie
3 pk Sugar Cookies
Dozen Sugar Cookie
Wall Art
Balloon Bouquet
Celebration Balloon Bouquet
Includes: • 3 Mylar • 5 Colorful Latex Balloons Celebration Balloon Bouquet of assorted styles. Great for graduates, business associates, or any momentous occasion. Please note occasion at checkout. Substitutions may be necessary the utmost care and attention is given to your order to ensure that it is as similar as possible to the requested item.
Floral Bouquet
Designer's Choice
Our local florists Doris LeValley will create a one of a kind arrangement to help you express yourself perfectly. She will use the freshest flowers in the shop to arrange a beautiful sentiment into a bouquet. These arrangements are completely unique.. Help support our local artisans who put their passion and creativity into each and every gift! Fresh bouquet of beautiful blooms, selected and arranged by our expert florists Floral colors and varieties will vary depending on local availability The best possible value in each size available: Small, Medium, Large, Extra Large, Deluxe & Premium
Lisa BEE signs
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 2:30 pm
Enjoy a retail concept that is built upon Community, Flowers, Coffee, fresh baked pastries and handcrafted sandwiches on our freshly baked breads. Our location is behind the CASS theater (corner of Leach and Pine St.).
