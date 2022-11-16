Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Petal N Bean Co. - Cass CIty MI.

1 Review

6450 Main Street

Suite 3

Cass City, MI 48726

Order Again

Popular Items

Campbell Club
Tuscola
Bubble Tea

Breakfast

Tuscola

Tuscola

$6.99

Thick smoked house bacon & egg with Cheddar, Swiss or Gouda on your choice of house made bread

Huron

Huron

$6.99

Black Forest ham & egg with Cheddar, Swiss or Gouda on your choice of house made bread

Sanilac

Sanilac

$6.99

Savory sausage & egg with Cheddar, Swiss or Gouda on your choice of house made bread

Tri County

Tri County

$10.99

Bring your appetite for this one!! 2 eggs with 4 slices of gouda cheese, 4 strips of bacon, sausage and 2 oz of ham on your choice of bread

St. Clair Breakfast Bowl

St. Clair Breakfast Bowl

$7.99

Egg & Sausage Breakfast Skillet

Genesee (2 egg Sandwich)

$8.99

2 eggs layered with 2 meat options - ham, bacon or sausage topped with onion, tomato, garlic and cream cheese with your choice of Cheddar, Swiss, Fontina or Gouda

Lunch Sandwich

Seeger & Main

Seeger & Main

$8.99

The perfect pairing of Black Forest ham & imported Switzerland Swiss cheese and spicy deli mustard. upon request we add lettuce, tomato and onion.

Campbell Club

Campbell Club

$10.99

Roasted oven gold turkey breast, Black Forest ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, onion & tomato on your choice of house made bread with garlic mayo.

Bartnik (Italian Melt)

Bartnik (Italian Melt)

$10.99

Handcrafted with Boar's head branded black forest ham, genoa salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, tomato, red onion and lettuce with herbs, extra virgin olive oil and red wine vinegar dressing on a ciabatta roll.

Brewster's Beef

Brewster's Beef

$10.99

Roast beef, provolone cheese, lettuce, onion & tomato on your choice of house made bread with horseradish mayo.

Rawson BLT

Rawson BLT

$8.99

Thick smoked house bacon, lettuce, tomato on your choice of house made bread with mayo.

Going Back

Going Back

$8.99

Specialty house tuna salad with lettuce & tomato on a warm, flaky croissant

The Cass River

The Cass River

$9.99

BYO - Choose the bread, 3oz. of meat, 1 cheese with your choice of toppings and dressing.

Grilled MacPhail

Grilled MacPhail

$8.99

Fontina and Tomato Grilled Cheese - Fontina cheese melted beautifully to provide a creamy complement to fresh tomatoes, black pepper and basil

The River Road (Reuben)

The River Road (Reuben)

$10.99
Schneeberger

Schneeberger

$8.99

The Schneeberger is our egg salad sandwich. This is not a bland, mayo-laden affair, Schneeberg is bursting with vibrant, fresh and delicious flavor!

Chips

Chips

Snack Happy. Every chip. Every bag. Great Lakes Potato Chip Company is a family run business in Northern Michigan. Petal N Bean Co. is proud to serve them in our cafe.

Salted Pretzel with Cheese

Salted Pretzel with Cheese

$5.29Out of stock
Cinn Sugar Pretzel

Cinn Sugar Pretzel

$5.29Out of stock

Salad or Soup

The Chronicle

$12.99

Fresh romaine, roma tomatoes, grated cheese, turkey, ham, bacon & red onion with your choice of dressing.

The Enterprise

$11.99

Fresh romaine, roma tomatoes, grated cheese, bacon & red onion with caesar dressing.

The Sommers Wedge

The Sommers Wedge

$11.99

A generous wedge of crisp iceberg lettuce topped with bacon, red onion, crumbled feta, & roma tomatoes with your choice of dressing.

The Sawmill

$8.69

Iceberg and Romain mixed, Roma tomatoes, red onions, shredded cheese, with your choice of dressing.

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.99

Bowl Soup of the Day

$5.99

Bread Bowl w/ soup of the day

$8.99

Coffee and Tea

Drink Of The Day

Drink Of The Day

$6.39+

A delicately hand crafted drink is the perfect way to wake up & start your day. Our specially trained baristas take care to ensure that only freshly ground beans & high quality ingredients are used for your morning (or afternoon, or evening!) cup o’ joe. We offer non-dairy alternatives at an extra charge. Our drinks can be customized to fit your needs, & most drinks can be made over ice or blended as well.

Classic Drip Coffee

Classic Drip Coffee

$2.29+

Locally roasted in Grand Rapids by our partners Schuil Coffee Company.

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.89+

Welcoming Cass City to the caffeine universe it's slow but fast, smooth but potent, suave but savage – youʼve been warned. Brewed over 24 hours.

Americano

Americano

$2.59+

Espresso with hot water.

Doppio Espresso

Doppio Espresso

$2.19

Doppio (meaning 2 shots of Espresso) Less is more: the tastiest shot around. Check out that crema!

Breve

Breve

$4.89+

If you like a cappuccino but would like it to be creamier, try a Breve Coffee. This Italian espresso drink is similar to a cappuccino except that it uses half-and-half

Macchiato Latte

Macchiato Latte

$4.89+

Macchiato latte is made with your choice of flavor syrup, drizzeld caramel sauce on top of steamed milk, foam and topped with a shot of espresso.

Mocha latte

Mocha latte

$4.89+

Our latte your choice of dark, white or tuxedo chocolate made with cocoa.

Latte

Latte

$4.09+

As good as our cappuccino except without the foam.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.09+

Our exceptional espresso with steamed milk & plenty of silky foam.

Iced Tea (Fresh Brew)

Iced Tea (Fresh Brew)

$2.09+

Enjoy a refreshing treat, try our Bubble Tea. Choose your flavor.

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.89+

Made with Ghirardelli Dutch Cocoa, steamed milk & real whipped cream!

Chai GODFATHER

Chai GODFATHER

$6.29+

Spicy and sweet chai tea (our own secret recipe) with steamed milk.

GODFATHER

GODFATHER

$5.49+

Made with Ghirardelli Dutch Cocoa, steamed milk & real whipped cream!

Tea Latte

Tea Latte

$4.39+

Your choice of tea with steamed milk.

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.29+
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.39+

Made with Ghirardelli Dutch Cocoa, steamed milk & real whipped cream!

Java Chip Frappe

Java Chip Frappe

$5.29+

Is it a milkshake? Does it even have coffee? With a drink as yummy as our frappé, it may be difficult to decipher exactly. So if you’re looking for that perfect, easy summer drink, our frappé might be for you.

Mocha Frappe

Mocha Frappe

$5.29+

Is it a milkshake? Does it even have coffee? With a drink as yummy as our frappé, it may be difficult to decipher exactly. So if you’re looking for that perfect, easy summer drink, our frappé might be for you.

Carmel Frappe

Carmel Frappe

$5.29+

Is it a milkshake? Does it even have coffee? With a drink as yummy as our frappé, it may be difficult to decipher exactly. So if you’re looking for that perfect, easy summer drink, our frappé might be for you.

Tahitian Vanilla Frappe

Tahitian Vanilla Frappe

$5.29+

Is it a milkshake? Does it even have coffee? With a drink as yummy as our frappé, it may be difficult to decipher exactly. So if you’re looking for that perfect, easy summer drink, our frappé might be for you.

Charcoal Frappe

Charcoal Frappe

$5.99+

Is it a milkshake? Does it even have coffee? With a drink as yummy as our frappé, it may be difficult to decipher exactly. So if you’re looking for that perfect, easy summer drink, our frappé might be for you.

Hot chocolate Frappe

Hot chocolate Frappe

$4.99+

Is it a milkshake? Does it even have coffee? With a drink as yummy as our frappé, it may be difficult to decipher exactly. So if you’re looking for that perfect, easy summer drink, our frappé might be for you.

Chai Frappe

Chai Frappe

$5.99+

Is it a milkshake? Does it even have coffee? With a drink as yummy as our frappé, it may be difficult to decipher exactly. So if you’re looking for that perfect, easy summer drink, our frappé might be for you.

Emerald Crush

$5.99+
Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.29+

Our smoothies are thick and creamy perfect for breakfast or just a snack.

Banana Strawberry Smoothie

Banana Strawberry Smoothie

$5.29+

Our smoothies are thick and creamy perfect for breakfast or just a snack.

Mixed Berry Smoothie

Mixed Berry Smoothie

$5.29+

Our smoothies are thick and creamy perfect for breakfast or just a snack.

Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$5.29+

Our smoothies are thick and creamy perfect for breakfast or just a snack.

Peach Smoothie

Peach Smoothie

$5.29+

Our smoothies are thick and creamy perfect for breakfast or just a snack.

Raspberry Smoothie

$5.29+
Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$3.99+

Your choice of flavored syrup with soda water.

Bubble Tea

Bubble Tea

$4.29+

Enjoy a refreshing treat, try our Bubble Tea. Choose your flavor.

Vanilla Cold Brew

Vanilla Cold Brew

$4.99+

Our Cass City cold brewed coffee with whip cream & vanilla syrup.

Cass City Cold Brew

Cass City Cold Brew

$3.99+

Welcoming Cass City to the caffeine universe it's slow but fast, smooth but potent, suave but savage – youʼve been warned. Brewed over 24 hours.

Iced Sasnio Bubbly Espresso

$3.99+

Sparkling Espresso A quick and refreshing espresso drink, with SPARKLING water. Even if you don't usually take your coffee drinks without some kind of cream, you'll love the mix of sparkling water and espresso. Add your favorite flavored syrup to taylor the flavor!

Bean Box to GO

Bean Box to GO

$21.99

Coffee Information:$18.95 per box– Serves 12 Total of 96 oz. boxes: Regular ______ Decaf _____ Each box of coffee will come with 12 cups, sugar packets, milk, stir sticks, and napkins.

Chai GODFATHER

Chai GODFATHER

$6.29+

Spicy and sweet chai tea (our own secret recipe) with steamed milk.

Pup Cup of WHIPCREAM

$1.50

Gallon of Cold Brew

$39.99

Soda | Water Beverages

Aquafina Water 16.9 oz

Aquafina Water 16.9 oz

$1.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Coke

Coke

$2.00
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.00
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.00
Sparkling Ice Orange mango

Sparkling Ice Orange mango

$1.25
Sparkling Ice Black Raspberry

Sparkling Ice Black Raspberry

$1.25
Sparkling Ice Cherry

Sparkling Ice Cherry

$1.25

Sparkling Ice Lemon Lime

$1.25

Sparkling Ice Lemon

$1.25
CapriSun

CapriSun

$1.00

Milk and OJ or Lemonade

White Milk

$1.99+

Enjoy a refreshing glass of milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.69+

Enjoy a refreshing glass of milk.

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.99+

Our smoothies are thick and creamy perfect for breakfast or just a snack.

Donuts

A delicious treat to indulge in on any given day. Go on treat yourself!
Choose Your Donuts

Choose Your Donuts

A delicious treat to indulge in on any given day. Go on treat yourself!

1/2 Dozen Donuts

1/2 Dozen Donuts

Bring to a friend's house, share with coworkers or for a delicious treat to indulge in on any given day. This box comes with 6 donuts. Go on treat yourself!

Dozen Donuts

Dozen Donuts

Pastries

Our pastries make a great addition to your brunch, or serve them up with a steamy cup of our coffee for a delectable breakfast during the week. Did you know yummy pastries are also the perfect dessert to wrap up any meal?
SINGLE Pastry

SINGLE Pastry

Cupcake SOLD INDIVIDUAL ONLY

Cupcake SOLD INDIVIDUAL ONLY

Each cupcake is hand cored and filled with unique ingredients to make this dessert worth every last bite.

Brownie SOLD INDIVIDUAL ONLY

Brownie SOLD INDIVIDUAL ONLY

$4.29

Chewy, fudgy dark chocolate brownie made with rich cocoa and chocolate chunks and topped with a rich chocolate icing.

Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.99
Nutella Croissant filled with Nutella

Nutella Croissant filled with Nutella

$3.59
Cinnamon Roll Jack Attack

Cinnamon Roll Jack Attack

$3.79

Sweet dough with a cinnamon sugar filling, and finished with white icing

1/2 Dozen Cinnamon Rolls Jack Attack

1/2 Dozen Cinnamon Rolls Jack Attack

$16.99
1/2 Dozen Pastries

1/2 Dozen Pastries

$13.69

Cookies

A real American style cookie, Petal N Bean Co. incorporates the finest ingredients like Belgian chocolate chunks, Sicilian lemon, juicy raisins and jumbo oats. Our authentic American recipe gives a crunchy bite with a mouth-watering, moist center. Just wait till you take a bite!
David's JUMBO Cookie's

David's JUMBO Cookie's

$3.95

Cookie lovers beware. These oversized cookies make a memorable experience that keeps you coming back for more. Reeses Cookies are made with broken pieces of real Reeses Peanut Butter Cups and Reeses Peanut Butter Chips. Triple chocolate cookie is made with Hershey's® mini kisses, semi sweet chocolate chunks, and milk chocolate chunks.

Sugar Cookie

Sugar Cookie

$2.79

3 pk Sugar Cookies

$6.79

Dozen Sugar Cookie

$27.00

Bagels

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$5.29
Asiago Bagel

Asiago Bagel

$5.29
Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$5.29
Blueberry Bagel

Blueberry Bagel

$5.29

Wall Art

Treat yourself or someone special with our Wooden Wall Barn Quilts. Each of these one of a kind, hand cut and painted, wooden pieces is shaped and designed to create a unique work of art. Made in Michigan, with recycled wood, hanging hardware included.
Wooden Wall Barn Quilt Art

Wooden Wall Barn Quilt Art

$89.99

Each of these one of a kind, hand cut and painted, wooden pieces is shaped and designed to create a unique work of art. Custom color and sizing available. Made in Michigan, with recycled wood, hanging hardware included.

Balloon Bouquet

Includes: • 3 Mylar Balloons • 5 Colorful Latex Balloons Celebration Balloon Bouquet of assorted styles. Great for graduates, business associates, or any momentous occasion. Substitutions may be necessary the utmost care and attention is given to your order to ensure that it is as similar as possible to the requested item.
Celebration Balloon Bouquet

Celebration Balloon Bouquet

$39.99

Includes: • 3 Mylar • 5 Colorful Latex Balloons Celebration Balloon Bouquet of assorted styles. Great for graduates, business associates, or any momentous occasion. Please note occasion at checkout. Substitutions may be necessary the utmost care and attention is given to your order to ensure that it is as similar as possible to the requested item.

Floral Bouquet

Designer's Choice

Designer's Choice

$34.95+

Our local florists Doris LeValley will create a one of a kind arrangement to help you express yourself perfectly. She will use the freshest flowers in the shop to arrange a beautiful sentiment into a bouquet. These arrangements are completely unique.. Help support our local artisans who put their passion and creativity into each and every gift! Fresh bouquet of beautiful blooms, selected and arranged by our expert florists Floral colors and varieties will vary depending on local availability The best possible value in each size available: Small, Medium, Large, Extra Large, Deluxe & Premium

Lisa BEE signs

10x10 sign

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy a retail concept that is built upon Community, Flowers, Coffee, fresh baked pastries and handcrafted sandwiches on our freshly baked breads. Our location is behind the CASS theater (corner of Leach and Pine St.).

Website

Location

6450 Main Street, Suite 3, Cass City, MI 48726

Directions

Gallery
Petal N Bean Company image
Petal N Bean Company image
Petal N Bean Company image
Petal N Bean Company image

