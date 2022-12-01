Restaurant header imageView gallery

Petaluma

1356 1st Avenue

New York, NY 10021

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$20.00

Mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil

Truffle Mushroom Pizza

$29.00

Mozarella, ricotta, arugula & truffle oil

Prosciutto Pizza

$27.00

Mozarella, ricotta, arugula & cherry tomato

Tomato Pesto Pizza

$22.00

Mozarella, roasted organic tomato, basil pesto

Classic Pepperoni Pizza

$24.00

Spinach Artichoke Pizza

$25.00

Artichoke hearts, Spinach, Cheesy cream sauce

Vegan Veggie Pizza

$28.00

Locally farmed vegetables, tomato sauce

Sausage Pizza

$26.00

Homemade Sausage, Mozarella, tomato sauce

Chicken Vodka Sauce Pizza

$26.00

Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, light cream, marinara sauce

New York Style Pizza

$20.00

Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Pizza

$26.00

Sausage, Broccoli Rabe, Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella

Melanzana Pizza

$17.00

Carnivore Pizza

$24.00

Insalate

Caesar

$20.00

Chopped romaine, anchovies, house caesar dressing

Shaved Brussels

$21.00

Red onion, hazelnut, parmesan, lemon vinaigrette

Beets & Goat Cheese

$21.00

Mixed greens, walnuts, sliced orange, lemon dressing

Classic Caprese

$21.00

Mozarella di bufala, tomato, basil, balsamic vinegr glaze

Mediterranean Salad

$21.00

Chopped romaine, cucumber, tomato, red onion,black olives, banana peppers, feta cheese

Mixed Greens

$19.00

Romaine herats, carrots, walnuts, olives, dried cherries

Zuppe

Chicken Vegetable Soup

$16.00

Organic chicken, locally sourced seasonal root vegetables

Soup of the day

$19.00

Vegetarian

Mediterranean Cauliflower Rice

$26.00

sauteed Zuchini, plums, sundried tomatoes, onios, mushrooms, garlic

Cauliflower Parmesan

$26.00

Breaded cauliflower, parmesan cheese, arugula

Eggplant Parmesan

$26.00

Crispy eggplant, house blend of cheeses, marinara sauce

Verdure Grigliate

$26.00

Grilled Vegetables with Fresh Mozarella on top

Penne Putanesa

Contorni

Sauteed Broccolini & Garlic

$14.00

Grilled Asparagus

$14.00

Capellini Pomodoro

$21.00

Brussel Sprouts with Bacon

$14.00

Linguine Aglio e Olio

$21.00

Zucchini Fritte

$17.00

Pasta and Zoodles

Penne Ala Vodka

$26.00

Prosciutto, peas, signature homemade vodka sauce

Spaghetti Meatballs

$27.00

Spaghetti, meatballs & marinara sauce

Gnocchi Bolognese

$28.00

House made yukon gold potato Gnocchi

Shrimp Scampi

$28.00

Pan seared shrimp, capellini, lemon, garlic, white wine

Linguine with Mussels

$34.00

P.E. Mussels over choice of Angel Hair or Fetuccini, choice of sauce

Spaghetti Carbonara

$28.00

Poached egg, parmigiano cheese, fresh peas, lardon

Zoodles Chicken Marsala

$34.00

Grilled chicken breast, zucchini, marsala wine sauce

Zoodles Marinara

$24.00

Homemade marinara sauce

Whole Wheat Pasta Primavera

$29.00

Mixed vegetables, light marinara sauce,

Orecchiette Classico

$28.00

Homemade sausage, broccoli rabe, crushed red peppers

Eggplant Ravioli

$27.00

Sundried tomato, cream sauce, cherry tomatos

Seafood Pasta

$36.00

Mixed seafood, cherry tomato, light marinara sauce

Rigatoni Nonna

$29.00

Roasted eggplant, ricotta salata, cherry tomato

Rigatoni Sausage Arribiata

$28.00

House made spicy sausage, san merzano tomato sauce

Zoodles Shrimp Alla Vodka

$32.00

Grilled shrimp, homemade alla vodka sauce

Zoodles with Salmon

$35.00

Pan seared Salmon, white wine sauce

Antipasti

Artichoke Dip

$18.00

Grilled Crostini, artichoke hearts, house cheese blend

Burrata and Prosciutto

$25.00

local burrata, 18 months aged Italian prociutto

Nona's Sliders

$19.00

trio of meatballs, basil oil, crispy angel hair pasta

Crispy Calamari

$20.00

fresh calamari, zucchini chips, marinara sauce

Chcken Meatballs

$19.00

trio of chicken meatballs, fontina tomato sauce

Baked Clams Oregenata

$20.00

Oven roasted clams, parmesan bread crumbs & garlic

Grilled Octopus

$25.00

roasted potatoes, red onions, white beans

Secondi

Chicken Cacciatore

$31.00

potatoes, bell peppers, tomatoes, capers, basil, onions

Chicken Scarpello

$31.00

Red Pepper, Sweet Sausage, Fingerling Potatoes, Lemon, White Wine

Chicken Francaise

$31.00

lightly floured chicken breast, white wine lemon sauce

Chicken Picata

$31.00

Veal Marsala

$35.00

Veal top round with marsala sauce over linguini

Chcken Parmigiana

$31.00

side of spaghetti marinara

Tuscan Roasted Chicken

$32.00

mashed potatoes & mixed vegetables

Mediterranean Branzino

$35.00

Pan seared whole branzino, arugala & lemon

Pan Seared Barramundi

$37.00

buttery white fish, roasted vegetables & lemon caper sauce

Atlantic Salmon

$32.00

pan seared salmon, string beans, lemon butter sauce

Veal Parmigiana

$35.00

side of spaghetti marinara

Sirloin Steak

$35.00

Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes, Arugula, Cherry Tomato, Carrots, Lemon dressing, Rosemary and Garlic

Dessert

Tiramisu

$14.00

Afogato

$12.00

Donutella

$12.00

Biscotti

$8.00

Canolli Trio

$12.00

Fruit Plate

$12.00

Srbet Trio

$10.00

Gelato Trio

$10.00

Sorbet Scoop

$4.00

Gelato Scoop

$4.00

Cheesecake

$14.00

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Sides

Fried Olives

Pasta with Butter

$14.00

Truffle Tots

$16.00

French Fries

$12.00

Mixed Vegetables

$14.00

REG Broccoli

$14.00

Spinach

$14.00

Roasted Potatoes

$14.00

Broccolini

$14.00

Mashed Potatoes

$14.00

Roasted Potatoes

$14.00

Bacon

$11.00

NA BEV

Club Soda

$4.00

Coke

$6.00

Diet Coke

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Iced Tea

$6.00

Pana Still Water

$12.00

Pellegrino

$13.00

Sanpellegrino Aranciata

$6.00

Sanpellegrino Limonata

$6.00

Apple Juice

$6.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$6.00

Sprite

$6.00

HOT BEV

Cappuccino

$7.00

Tea

$6.00

Coffee

$6.00

Espresso Shot

$6.00

Double Shot

$8.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$7.00

Decaf Coffee

$6.00

Mint Tea

$6.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Chamomile Tea

$6.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
1356 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10021

