Food Menu

Benedicts

Veggie Benedict

$12.75

Ham Benedict

$13.25

Chorizo Benedict

$13.25

Florintine Benedict

$13.50

Meat Benedict

$14.00

Western Benedict

$13.75

Bacon Benedict

$13.25

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.75

California Burger

$12.00

Cheese Burger

$11.25

Hamburger

$10.00

Patty Melt On Rye

$12.00

Cold Sandwiches

Danish Cold Sandwich

$11.25

Tuna Cold Sandwich

$12.00

Turkey Club Cold Sandwich

$12.25

Turkey Cranberry Cold Sandwich

$12.00

Turkey Cold Sandwich

$11.25

BLT Cold Sandwich

$12.75

Country Specials

Biscuit & Gravy With Eggs

$12.00

Breakfast On A Biscuit

$14.25

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$15.25

Biscuit & Gravy (2) - Side

$9.00

Eggs & Meat

Bacon & Eggs

$12.25

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.50

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$14.00

Country Sausage & Eggs

$12.25

Danish Ham & Eggs

$13.00

Greek Laukaniko Sausage & Eggs

$13.25

Gyros & Eggs

$12.75

Louisiana Hot Links & Eggs

$13.00

Pork Chops & Eggs

$14.75

Sausage Links & Eggs

$12.25

Steak & Eggs

$16.25

Three Eggs Any Style

$10.50

Hot Sandwiches

Kitchen Sink

$12.75

Chicken Club

$12.75

Chicken Gyro Sandwich

$12.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.50

Gyro Sandwich

$12.50

Hot Pastrami

$12.25

Monte Cristo

$12.75

Pete's Grilled Clubhouse

$13.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.75

Reuben

$12.25

Tuna Melt

$12.25

Kid's Menu

Kid's Pancake

$6.50

Kid's Waffle

$6.50

Kid's French Toast

$6.75

Kid's 1 Egg

$7.25

Kid's PB & J

$6.25

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.25

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.50

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Omelette

Avocado Ham Swiss Omelette

$13.00

Bacon Triple Cheese Omelette

$12.75

Bacon Avocado Cheddar Omelette

$13.00

Country Omelette

$13.45

Denver Omelette

$13.00

Feta Spinach Omelette

$12.45

Greek Omelette

$13.45

Gyro Omelette

$13.00

Hobo Omelette

$13.00

House Omelette

$12.75

South Of The Border Omelette

$13.45

Spanish Omelette

$13.00

Veggie Omelette

$13.50

Build Your Own Omelette

$10.00

Platter

Chicken Strip Platter

$12.25

Scrambles

Athenian Greek Scramble

$13.65

Bacon Cheese Scramble

$12.60

Belltown Scramble

$13.45

California Scramble

$13.95

Chiliquiles Scramble

$13.00

Chorizo Scramble

$13.25

Farmers Scramble

$13.45

Ham Cheese Scramble

$12.60

Ham Scramble

$12.95

Hot Loisianna Scramble

$13.45

Italian Sausage Scramble

$13.25

Joe's Scramble

$13.30

Miga's Scramble

$13.75

New York Scramble

$13.25

Pesto Florentine Scramble

$13.00

Pete's Special Scramble

$12.75

Polish Sausage Scramble

$13.45

Sausage Scramble

$12.95

Veggie Scramble

$13.00

Village Scramble

$12.95

Wester Scramble

$13.00

Build Your Own Scramble

$10.00

Sides

1 Egg

$2.00

1 Pc French Toast

$4.75

1 Pc Lemon Ricotta Pancake

$7.00

1 Pc Pancake

$4.00

1 Pc Swedish

$4.25

1000 Island

$1.00

2 Eggs

$3.50

2 Pc Chicken Tender

$6.00

2 Pc Swedish

$7.50

Avocado

$2.50

Bacon (2pc)

$3.50

Bacon (4pc)

$5.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00

Biscuit

$3.25

Biscuit & Gravy (1) - Side

$6.75

Biscuit & Gravy (2) - Side

$9.00

Black Beans

$3.25

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Broccoli - Sautéed

$3.75

Caeser Dressing

$1.00

Chicken Breast - Side

$6.00

Corn Tortillas (3)

$2.50

Corned Beef Hash - Side

$7.50

side Gravy

$3.00

Country Sausage (2pc)

$5.50

Devonshire

$1.50

French Fries

$4.75

Fruit Bowl

$5.50

Fruit Cup

$4.50

side Greek Loukaniko Sausage

$5.60

Greek Vinaigrette

$1.00

Ham Steak

$5.50

Hashbrowns

$4.25

Hollandaise

$2.00

Hot Link Sausage - Side

$5.50

Lingonberries

$1.50

Mayo

$1.00

Mixed Berries

$7.00

Pesto

$1.25

Ranch

$1.00

Red Potatoes

$5.50

Rice

$3.75

Salsa

$2.00

Sausage Links (2pc)

$3.50

Sausage Links (4pc)

$5.50

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.25

Soup - Bowl

$6.00

Soup - Cup

$4.50

Sour Cream

$1.50

Spinach - Sautéed

$3.75

Steak - Side

$10.00

Strawberries

$6.00

Toast - Side

$2.50

Tzatziki

$1.50

Side Veggie Sausage

$5.50

side lemon crm

$3.00

side penup butter

$1.00

Skillets

Mexican Skillet

$13.50

Veggie Skillet

$12.50

Chicken Fried Steak Skillet

$15.50

Corned Beef Skillet

$15.50

Specialties

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Huevos Rancheros

$13.50

Issaquah Breakfast Strata

$13.25

Mexican Breakfast

$14.25

Sweets

Belgium Waffle

$9.00

Belgium Waffle Combo

$14.00

French Toast (3)

$10.50

French Toast Combo

$14.00

Pancakes (3)

$8.75

Pancake Combo

$14.00

Swedish Pancakes (3)

$9.25

Swedish Pancake Combo

$14.00

Specials (Weekly)

Special French Toast Combo

$18.00

Avocado Toast

$12.50

Breakfast Croissant

$12.75

Special Scramble

$16.50

Cinnamon Roll

$6.50

Lemon Ricotta Pancake

$15.50

Special Benedict

$20.00

#1 french toast special (no side)

$13.00

Drink Menu

Beverages

Apple Juice - LG

$3.85

Apple Juice - SM

$3.35

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Chocolate Milk - LG

$3.75

Chocolate Milk - SM

$3.25

Coffee

$3.50

Cranberry Juice - LG

$3.85

Cranberry Juice - SM

$3.35

Grapefruit Juice - LG

$3.85

Grapfruit Juice - SM

$3.35

Hot Cocoa

$3.35

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk - LG

$3.00

Milk - SM

$2.50

OJ - LG

$4.00

OJ - SM

$3.50

Soda

$4.25

kids drink

$2.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Tea

$3.50

Tomato Juice - LG

$3.85

Tomato Juice - SM

$3.35

Alcohol

Beer Bottle

$7.50

Champange

$8.00

Mimosa

$9.00