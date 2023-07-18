Pete's Eggnest
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Egg & Us is a friendly family-owned restaurant specializing in cozy and comforting breakfast food! We pride ourselves in not only providing great food, but a great dining experience as well. We have locations in Issaquah, Washington as well as the Ballard and Greenwood neighborhoods of Seattle so come in for one of the finest dining experiences around!
Location
7717 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Chicken Supply - 7410 Greenwood Ave N
No Reviews
7410 Greenwood Ave N Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurant