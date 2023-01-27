Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Seafood
Sandwiches

Pete’s Seafood and Sandwich 3382 30th St

review star

No reviews yet

3382 30th St

San Diego, CA 92104

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

New England style seafood and east coast sandwiches!

Location

3382 30th St, San Diego, CA 92104

Directions

