Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bars & Lounges

Petee's Cafe

No reviews yet

505 myrtle ave

brooklyn, NY 11205

Savories

Chicken Pot Pie

$15.00Out of stock

We make our 6" Chicken Pot Pie using organic, free range whole roasted chicken, and a rotating selection of locally sourced seasonal vegetables.

Cheese & Onion Pot Pie

$15.00Out of stock

This pie is super simple and shockingly delicious. Underneath our flaky butter crust is a luscious combination of Harvest Moon cheese from 5 Spoke Creamery, luscious oven-roasted onions, and Ronnybrook cream.

Chile Garlic Beef Shank Pot Pie

$15.00Out of stock

We slow cook grass-fed beef shanks with red chiles and plenty of garlic, then add roasted Japanese sweet potatoes and a touch of toasted sesame oil. It's baked in a butter crust with sesame seeds and chile flakes for a super satisfying meal.

Egg Salad Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

Sesame buns with egg salad from local free range eggs. Homemade pickled root vegetables and sprouts from local farms.

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

Sesame buns with ham from Ends Meat, a local whole-animal butcher shop, cheese from Hawthorne Valley, an upstate creamery, and Satur Farms mesclun.

Mortadella Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Focaccia with mortadella from Ends Meat, a local whole-animal butcher shop. Homemade pickles made with seasonal veggies from local farms and Satur Farms arugula.

Pies by the Slice

Hudson Valley Apple Slice

$7.25Out of stock

New York State grows more apple varieties than any other, and our single varietal apple pies are a celebration of classic New York and heirloom varietals. We add just enough sugar and spices to enhance their natural flavor.

Apple Crumb Slice

$7.25Out of stock

Contains nuts.

NY Sour Cherry Slice

$7.25Out of stock

We use Montmorency cherries from upstate New York in our Sour Cherry Pie-- and we don't sugarcoat 'em either. We let their vibrant, tart flavor take center stage. Add a scoop of ice cream to this bright red cherry pie and it will really knock your socks off!

Cherry Crumb Slice

$7.25Out of stock

Contains nuts.

Blueberry Crumb Slice

$7.25Out of stock

Contains nuts.

Pear Streusel Slice

$7.25Out of stock

Every bite tastes like the best parts of Autumn. Juicy asian pears seasoned with brown butter, maple syrup, and spices; topped with a texture-rich almond hazelnut streusel and just a touch of sea salt.

Salty Chocolate Chess Slice

$7.25Out of stock

Chess pie is a classic southern dish based on some of our favorite ingredients: butter, eggs, buttermilk, and sugar. This version is flavored with sea salt, bittersweet chocolate and cocoa.

Brown Butter Honey Pecan Slice

$7.25Out of stock

Instead of the traditional corn syrup, we bake our pecan pie with NY apple blossom honey and organic brown sugar. Browned butter lends an extra layer of flavor.

Black Bottom Almond Chess Slice

$7.25Out of stock

Chess pie is a classic southern dish based on some of our favorite ingredients: butter, eggs, buttermilk, and sugar. This version is flavored with amaretto, topped with toasted almonds and has a bottom layer of chocolate ganache.

Maple Whiskey Walnut Slice

$7.25Out of stock

A great alternative to a pecan pie for nut lovers! This pie contains walnuts over a rich, delicious filling made with maple syrup and whiskey.

Coconut Custard Slice

$6.50Out of stock

Nothing hits the spot like this old-fashioned, comforting custard pie. An NYC classic.

Pumpkin Slice

$6.50Out of stock

We roast a variety of locally grown pumpkins and winter squash to make this classic autumn pie.

Sweet Potato Slice

$6.50Out of stock

We roast locally sourced sweet potatoes from Phillips Farm until they have a rich, molasses-type sweetness to create this creamy fall classic.

Key Lime Slice

$8.00Out of stock

We squeeze fresh limes to make a creamy tart filling. It's baked into a coconut crust and it's a tropical vacation in a pie shell!

Lemon Meringue Slice

$8.00Out of stock
Banana Cream Slice

$8.00Out of stock

Old-fashioned vanilla pudding topped with fresh banana slices and dolloped with whipped cream.

Lavish Chocolate Cream Slice

$8.00Out of stock

A rich, old-fashioned chocolate pudding made with bittersweet chocolate and cocoa, topped with dollops of fresh whipped cream and real gold leaf-adorned chocolate flakes.

Classic NY Cheesecake Slice

$8.00Out of stock

Our version of the classic NY Cheesecake is light yet decadent and flavored with fresh orange zest and real vanilla beans. Instead of graham cracker crumbs, we crush our famous buttery crust and turn it into a crunchy crust.

Nesselrode Slice

$8.00Out of stock

Nesselrode is an NYC classic. It is a fluffy chestnut custard with rum soaked cherries and dollops of cream on top.

Strawberry Rhubarb Slice

$7.25Out of stock

Whole Pies

Hudson Valley Apple Whole Pie

$40.00

New York State grows more apple varieties than any other, and our single varietal apple pies are a celebration of classic New York and heirloom varietals. We add just enough sugar and spices to enhance their natural flavor.

Apple Crumb Whole Pie

$40.00

Contains nuts.

NY Sour Cherry Whole Pie

$40.00

We use Montmorency cherries from upstate New York in our Sour Cherry Pie-- and we don't sugarcoat 'em either. We let their vibrant, tart flavor take center stage. Add a scoop of ice cream to this bright red cherry pie and it will really knock your socks off!

Cherry Crumb Whole Pie

$40.00

Contains nuts.

Wild Maine Blueberry Whole Pie

$40.00

A fresh and delicious pie made with scrumptious organic wild blueberries from Josh Pond, Maine. Only a quarter cup of sugar in a whole pie to let the natural sweetness and flavor of the blueberries shine through.

Blueberry Crumb Whole Pie

$40.00

Contains nuts.

Pear Streusel Whole Pie

$40.00Out of stock

Every bite tastes like the best parts of Autumn. Juicy asian pears seasoned with brown butter, maple syrup, and spices; topped with a texture-rich almond hazelnut streusel and just a touch of sea salt.

Salty Chocolate Chess Whole Pie

$40.00

Chess pie is a classic southern dish based on some of our favorite ingredients: butter, eggs, buttermilk, and sugar. This version is flavored with sea salt, bittersweet chocolate and cocoa.

Brown Butter Honey Pecan Whole Pie

$40.00

Instead of the traditional corn syrup, we bake our pecan pie with NY apple blossom honey and organic brown sugar. Browned butter lends an extra layer of flavor.

Black Bottom Almond Chess Whole Pie

$40.00

Chess pie is a classic southern dish based on some of our favorite ingredients: butter, eggs, buttermilk, and sugar. This version is flavored with amaretto, topped with toasted almonds and has a bottom layer of chocolate ganache.

Maple Whiskey Walnut Whole Pie

$40.00

A great alternative to a pecan pie for nut lovers! This pie contains walnuts over a rich, delicious filling made with maple syrup and whiskey.

Coconut Custard Whole Pie

$35.00Out of stock

Nothing hits the spot like this old-fashioned, comforting custard pie. An NYC classic.

Pumpkin Whole Pie

$35.00

We roast a variety of locally grown pumpkins and winter squash to make this classic autumn pie.

Sweet Potato Whole Pie

$35.00

We roast locally sourced sweet potatoes from Phillips Farm until they have a rich, molasses-type sweetness to create this creamy fall classic.

Key Lime Whole Pie

$45.00Out of stock

We squeeze fresh limes to make a creamy tart filling. It's baked into a coconut crust and it's a tropical vacation in a pie shell!

Lemon Meringue Whole Pie

$45.00Out of stock
Banana Cream Whole Pie

$45.00Out of stock

Old-fashioned vanilla pudding topped with fresh banana Whole Pies and dolloped with whipped cream.

Lavish Chocolate Cream Whole Pie

$45.00Out of stock

A rich, old-fashioned chocolate pudding made with bittersweet chocolate and cocoa, topped with dollops of fresh whipped cream and real gold leaf-adorned chocolate flakes.

Classic NY Cheesecake Whole

$45.00Out of stock

Our version of the classic NY Cheesecake is light yet decadent and flavored with fresh orange zest and real vanilla beans. Instead of graham cracker crumbs, we crush our famous buttery crust and turn it into a crunchy crust.

Nesselrode Whole PIe

$45.00Out of stock

Nesselrode is an NYC classic. It is a fluffy chestnut custard with rum soaked cherries and dollops of cream on top.

Sides

Whipped Cream 4oz

$1.50Out of stock

Is it life changing? Yes.

Whipped Cream Pint

$7.00Out of stock

Is it life changing? Yes.

Vanilla Ice Cream 4oz

$3.00Out of stock

Made in-house and churned fresh daily.

Vanilla Ice Cream Pint

$9.00Out of stock

Made in-house and churned fresh daily.

Chocolate Chess Ice Cream

$9.00Out of stock

Luscious chunks of Salty Chocolate Chess Pie swirled into our homemade vanilla ice cream.

Pecan Pie Ice Cream

$9.00Out of stock

Gooey chunks of our Brown Butter Honey Pecan Pie swirled into our homemade vanilla ice cream.

Side Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Brunch

Baked fresh with choice of... (sorry, no substitutions).

Biscuit

$4.00Out of stock

baked fresh with choice of... (sorry, no substitutions)

Biscuit w/ Veg Omelette & Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Fluffy buttermilk biscuit with farm fresh eggs, locally grown veggies and cheese.

Biscuit w/ Sausage & Pepper Jelly

$7.00Out of stock

Fluffy buttermilk biscuit with housemade heritage pork sausage patty and hot pepper jelly.

Biscuit Supreme

$10.00Out of stock

Fluffy buttermilk biscuit with omelet, extra cheese, sausage, pepper jelly. No substitutions.

Cheese & Seasonal Veg Quiche

$12.00Out of stock

6" quiche for one or two people, made with local eggs and grass-fed dairy.

Cheese & Canadian Bacon Quiche

$12.00Out of stock

6" quiche for one or two people, made with local eggs and grass-fed dairy.

Pastries

Cinnamon Roll

$4.25Out of stock
Plain Croissant

$4.25Out of stock
Chocolate Croissant

$4.25Out of stock

Matcha Croissant

$4.25Out of stock

Chocolate Matcha Croissants

$4.25Out of stock

Baked Goods

Sandwich loaf

$9.00Out of stock

Classic soft white bread, perfect toasted with butter and jam, or used in a grilled cheese sandwich.

Focaccia

$10.00Out of stock

Made with local organic flour and organic olive oil. Great for snacking or sandwiches.

Junior Pies

6" Junior Apple Pie

$15.00Out of stock

Two ample servings to four modest servings. Perfectly sized for you and your buddy.

6" Junior Apple Crumb

$15.00Out of stock

Two ample servings to four modest servings. Perfectly sized for you and your buddy. Contains nuts.

6" Junior Blueberry Pie

$15.00

Two ample servings to four modest servings. Perfectly sized for you and your buddy.

6" Junior Blueberry Crumb Pie

$15.00Out of stock

Two ample servings to four modest servings. Perfectly sized for you and your buddy. Contains nuts.

6" Junior Cherry Pie

$15.00Out of stock

Two ample servings to four modest servings. Perfectly sized for you and your buddy.

6" Junior Chocolate Chess Pie

$15.00Out of stock

6" Junior Pecan Pie

$15.00Out of stock
Damn fine pie for damn fine people.

505 myrtle ave, brooklyn, NY 11205

