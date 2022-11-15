- Home
Petee's Cafe
505 myrtle ave
brooklyn, NY 11205
Savories
Chicken Pot Pie
We make our 6" Chicken Pot Pie using organic, free range whole roasted chicken, and a rotating selection of locally sourced seasonal vegetables.
Cheese & Onion Pot Pie
This pie is super simple and shockingly delicious. Underneath our flaky butter crust is a luscious combination of Harvest Moon cheese from 5 Spoke Creamery, luscious oven-roasted onions, and Ronnybrook cream.
Chile Garlic Beef Shank Pot Pie
We slow cook grass-fed beef shanks with red chiles and plenty of garlic, then add roasted Japanese sweet potatoes and a touch of toasted sesame oil. It's baked in a butter crust with sesame seeds and chile flakes for a super satisfying meal.
Egg Salad Sandwich
Sesame buns with egg salad from local free range eggs. Homemade pickled root vegetables and sprouts from local farms.
Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Sesame buns with ham from Ends Meat, a local whole-animal butcher shop, cheese from Hawthorne Valley, an upstate creamery, and Satur Farms mesclun.
Mortadella Sandwich
Focaccia with mortadella from Ends Meat, a local whole-animal butcher shop. Homemade pickles made with seasonal veggies from local farms and Satur Farms arugula.
Pies by the Slice
Hudson Valley Apple Slice
New York State grows more apple varieties than any other, and our single varietal apple pies are a celebration of classic New York and heirloom varietals. We add just enough sugar and spices to enhance their natural flavor.
Apple Crumb Slice
Contains nuts.
NY Sour Cherry Slice
We use Montmorency cherries from upstate New York in our Sour Cherry Pie-- and we don't sugarcoat 'em either. We let their vibrant, tart flavor take center stage. Add a scoop of ice cream to this bright red cherry pie and it will really knock your socks off!
Cherry Crumb Slice
Contains nuts.
Blueberry Crumb Slice
Contains nuts.
Pear Streusel Slice
Every bite tastes like the best parts of Autumn. Juicy asian pears seasoned with brown butter, maple syrup, and spices; topped with a texture-rich almond hazelnut streusel and just a touch of sea salt.
Salty Chocolate Chess Slice
Chess pie is a classic southern dish based on some of our favorite ingredients: butter, eggs, buttermilk, and sugar. This version is flavored with sea salt, bittersweet chocolate and cocoa.
Brown Butter Honey Pecan Slice
Instead of the traditional corn syrup, we bake our pecan pie with NY apple blossom honey and organic brown sugar. Browned butter lends an extra layer of flavor.
Black Bottom Almond Chess Slice
Chess pie is a classic southern dish based on some of our favorite ingredients: butter, eggs, buttermilk, and sugar. This version is flavored with amaretto, topped with toasted almonds and has a bottom layer of chocolate ganache.
Maple Whiskey Walnut Slice
A great alternative to a pecan pie for nut lovers! This pie contains walnuts over a rich, delicious filling made with maple syrup and whiskey.
Coconut Custard Slice
Nothing hits the spot like this old-fashioned, comforting custard pie. An NYC classic.
Pumpkin Slice
We roast a variety of locally grown pumpkins and winter squash to make this classic autumn pie.
Sweet Potato Slice
We roast locally sourced sweet potatoes from Phillips Farm until they have a rich, molasses-type sweetness to create this creamy fall classic.
Key Lime Slice
We squeeze fresh limes to make a creamy tart filling. It's baked into a coconut crust and it's a tropical vacation in a pie shell!
Lemon Meringue Slice
Banana Cream Slice
Old-fashioned vanilla pudding topped with fresh banana slices and dolloped with whipped cream.
Lavish Chocolate Cream Slice
A rich, old-fashioned chocolate pudding made with bittersweet chocolate and cocoa, topped with dollops of fresh whipped cream and real gold leaf-adorned chocolate flakes.
Classic NY Cheesecake Slice
Our version of the classic NY Cheesecake is light yet decadent and flavored with fresh orange zest and real vanilla beans. Instead of graham cracker crumbs, we crush our famous buttery crust and turn it into a crunchy crust.
Nesselrode Slice
Nesselrode is an NYC classic. It is a fluffy chestnut custard with rum soaked cherries and dollops of cream on top.
Strawberry Rhubarb Slice
Whole Pies
Hudson Valley Apple Whole Pie
New York State grows more apple varieties than any other, and our single varietal apple pies are a celebration of classic New York and heirloom varietals. We add just enough sugar and spices to enhance their natural flavor.
Apple Crumb Whole Pie
Contains nuts.
NY Sour Cherry Whole Pie
We use Montmorency cherries from upstate New York in our Sour Cherry Pie-- and we don't sugarcoat 'em either. We let their vibrant, tart flavor take center stage. Add a scoop of ice cream to this bright red cherry pie and it will really knock your socks off!
Cherry Crumb Whole Pie
Contains nuts.
Wild Maine Blueberry Whole Pie
A fresh and delicious pie made with scrumptious organic wild blueberries from Josh Pond, Maine. Only a quarter cup of sugar in a whole pie to let the natural sweetness and flavor of the blueberries shine through.
Blueberry Crumb Whole Pie
Contains nuts.
Pear Streusel Whole Pie
Every bite tastes like the best parts of Autumn. Juicy asian pears seasoned with brown butter, maple syrup, and spices; topped with a texture-rich almond hazelnut streusel and just a touch of sea salt.
Salty Chocolate Chess Whole Pie
Chess pie is a classic southern dish based on some of our favorite ingredients: butter, eggs, buttermilk, and sugar. This version is flavored with sea salt, bittersweet chocolate and cocoa.
Brown Butter Honey Pecan Whole Pie
Instead of the traditional corn syrup, we bake our pecan pie with NY apple blossom honey and organic brown sugar. Browned butter lends an extra layer of flavor.
Black Bottom Almond Chess Whole Pie
Chess pie is a classic southern dish based on some of our favorite ingredients: butter, eggs, buttermilk, and sugar. This version is flavored with amaretto, topped with toasted almonds and has a bottom layer of chocolate ganache.
Maple Whiskey Walnut Whole Pie
A great alternative to a pecan pie for nut lovers! This pie contains walnuts over a rich, delicious filling made with maple syrup and whiskey.
Coconut Custard Whole Pie
Nothing hits the spot like this old-fashioned, comforting custard pie. An NYC classic.
Pumpkin Whole Pie
We roast a variety of locally grown pumpkins and winter squash to make this classic autumn pie.
Sweet Potato Whole Pie
We roast locally sourced sweet potatoes from Phillips Farm until they have a rich, molasses-type sweetness to create this creamy fall classic.
Key Lime Whole Pie
We squeeze fresh limes to make a creamy tart filling. It's baked into a coconut crust and it's a tropical vacation in a pie shell!
Lemon Meringue Whole Pie
Banana Cream Whole Pie
Old-fashioned vanilla pudding topped with fresh banana Whole Pies and dolloped with whipped cream.
Lavish Chocolate Cream Whole Pie
A rich, old-fashioned chocolate pudding made with bittersweet chocolate and cocoa, topped with dollops of fresh whipped cream and real gold leaf-adorned chocolate flakes.
Classic NY Cheesecake Whole
Our version of the classic NY Cheesecake is light yet decadent and flavored with fresh orange zest and real vanilla beans. Instead of graham cracker crumbs, we crush our famous buttery crust and turn it into a crunchy crust.
Nesselrode Whole PIe
Nesselrode is an NYC classic. It is a fluffy chestnut custard with rum soaked cherries and dollops of cream on top.
Sides
Whipped Cream 4oz
Is it life changing? Yes.
Whipped Cream Pint
Is it life changing? Yes.
Vanilla Ice Cream 4oz
Made in-house and churned fresh daily.
Vanilla Ice Cream Pint
Made in-house and churned fresh daily.
Chocolate Chess Ice Cream
Luscious chunks of Salty Chocolate Chess Pie swirled into our homemade vanilla ice cream.
Pecan Pie Ice Cream
Gooey chunks of our Brown Butter Honey Pecan Pie swirled into our homemade vanilla ice cream.
Side Salad
Brunch
Biscuit
baked fresh with choice of... (sorry, no substitutions)
Biscuit w/ Veg Omelette & Cheese
Fluffy buttermilk biscuit with farm fresh eggs, locally grown veggies and cheese.
Biscuit w/ Sausage & Pepper Jelly
Fluffy buttermilk biscuit with housemade heritage pork sausage patty and hot pepper jelly.
Biscuit Supreme
Fluffy buttermilk biscuit with omelet, extra cheese, sausage, pepper jelly. No substitutions.
Cheese & Seasonal Veg Quiche
6" quiche for one or two people, made with local eggs and grass-fed dairy.
Cheese & Canadian Bacon Quiche
6" quiche for one or two people, made with local eggs and grass-fed dairy.
Pastries
Baked Goods
Junior Pies
6" Junior Apple Pie
Two ample servings to four modest servings. Perfectly sized for you and your buddy.
6" Junior Apple Crumb
Two ample servings to four modest servings. Perfectly sized for you and your buddy. Contains nuts.
6" Junior Blueberry Pie
Two ample servings to four modest servings. Perfectly sized for you and your buddy.
6" Junior Blueberry Crumb Pie
Two ample servings to four modest servings. Perfectly sized for you and your buddy. Contains nuts.
6" Junior Cherry Pie
Two ample servings to four modest servings. Perfectly sized for you and your buddy.
6" Junior Chocolate Chess Pie
6" Junior Pecan Pie
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Damn fine pie for damn fine people.
505 myrtle ave, brooklyn, NY 11205
