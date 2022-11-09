A map showing the location of Petee's Pie Company LESView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream

Petee's Pie Company LES

3,097 Reviews

$

61 Delancey Street

New York, NY 10002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Lavish Chocolate Cream Slice
Hudson Valley Apple Slice
Brown Butter Honey Pecan Slice

Savories

Cheese and Onion Pot Pie

Cheese and Onion Pot Pie

$13.00

This pie is super simple and shockingly delicious. Underneath our flaky butter crust is a luscious combination of Harvest Moon cheese from 5 Spoke Creamery, luscious oven-roasted onions, and Ronnybrook cream.

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$13.00Out of stock

We make our 6" Chicken Pot Pie using organic, free range whole roasted chicken, and a rotating selection of locally sourced seasonal vegetables.

Chile Garlic Beef Shank Pot Pie

Chile Garlic Beef Shank Pot Pie

$13.00

We slow cook grass-fed beef shanks with red chiles and plenty of garlic, then add roasted Japanese sweet potatoes and a touch of toasted sesame oil. It's baked in a butter crust with sesame seeds and chile flakes for a super satisfying meal. Served with a side salad.

Pies by the Slice

Hudson Valley Apple Slice

Hudson Valley Apple Slice

$7.25

New York State grows more apple varieties than any other, and our single varietal apple pies are a celebration of classic New York and heirloom varietals. We add just enough sugar and spices to enhance their natural flavor.

Apple Crumb Slice

Apple Crumb Slice

$7.25

Contains nuts.

NY Sour Cherry Slice

NY Sour Cherry Slice

$7.25

We use Montmorency cherries from upstate New York in our Sour Cherry Pie-- and we don't sugarcoat 'em either. We let their vibrant, tart flavor take center stage. Add a scoop of ice cream to this bright red cherry pie and it will really knock your socks off!

Cherry Crumb Slice

Cherry Crumb Slice

$7.25

Contains nuts.

Wild Maine Blueberry Slice

Wild Maine Blueberry Slice

$7.25

A fresh and delicious pie made with scrumptious organic wild blueberries from Josh Pond, Maine. Only a quarter cup of sugar in a whole pie to let the natural sweetness and flavor of the blueberries shine through.

Blueberry Crumb Slice

Blueberry Crumb Slice

$7.25

Contains nuts.

Pear Streusel Slice

$7.25

Every bite tastes like the best parts of Autumn. Juicy asian pears seasoned with brown butter, maple syrup, and spices; topped with a texture-rich almond hazelnut streusel and just a touch of sea salt.

Salty Chocolate Chess Slice

Salty Chocolate Chess Slice

$7.25

Chess pie is a classic southern dish based on some of our favorite ingredients: butter, eggs, buttermilk, and sugar. This version is flavored with sea salt, bittersweet chocolate and cocoa.

Brown Butter Honey Pecan Slice

Brown Butter Honey Pecan Slice

$7.25

Instead of the traditional corn syrup, we bake our pecan pie with NY apple blossom honey and organic brown sugar. Browned butter lends an extra layer of flavor.

Black Bottom Almond Chess Slice

Black Bottom Almond Chess Slice

$7.25

Chess pie is a classic southern dish based on some of our favorite ingredients: butter, eggs, buttermilk, and sugar. This version is flavored with amaretto, topped with toasted almonds and has a bottom layer of chocolate ganache.

Maple Whiskey Walnut Slice

$7.25

A great alternative to a pecan pie for nut lovers! This pie contains walnuts over a rich, delicious filling made with maple syrup and whiskey.

Coconut Custard Slice

Coconut Custard Slice

$6.50

Nothing hits the spot like this old-fashioned, comforting custard pie. An NYC classic.

Farm Fresh Pumpkin Slice

$6.50

We roast a variety of locally grown pumpkins and winter squash to make this classic autumn pie.

Sweet Potato Slice

$6.50

We roast a variety of locally grown pumpkins and winter squash to make this classic autumn pie.

Key Lime Slice

Key Lime Slice

$8.00

We squeeze fresh limes to make a creamy tart filling. It's baked into a coconut crust and it's a tropical vacation in a pie shell!

Lemon Meringue Slice

Lemon Meringue Slice

$8.00
Banana Cream Slice

Banana Cream Slice

$8.00Out of stock

Old-fashioned vanilla pudding topped with fresh banana slices and dolloped with whipped cream.

Lavish Chocolate Cream Slice

Lavish Chocolate Cream Slice

$8.00

A rich, old-fashioned chocolate pudding made with bittersweet chocolate and cocoa, topped with dollops of fresh whipped cream and real gold leaf-adorned chocolate flakes.

Classic NY Cheesecake Slice

Classic NY Cheesecake Slice

$7.00

Our version of the classic NY Cheesecake is light yet decadent and flavored with fresh orange zest and real vanilla beans. Instead of graham cracker crumbs, we crush our famous buttery crust and turn it into a crunchy crust.

Whole Pies

Hudson Valley Apple Whole Pie

$40.00

New York State grows more apple varieties than any other, and our single varietal apple pies are a celebration of classic New York and heirloom varietals. We add just enough sugar and spices to enhance their natural flavor.

Apple Crumb Whole Pie

Apple Crumb Whole Pie

$40.00

Contains nuts.

NY Sour Cherry Whole Pie

$40.00

We use Montmorency cherries from upstate New York in our Sour Cherry Pie-- and we don't sugarcoat 'em either. We let their vibrant, tart flavor take center stage. Add a scoop of ice cream to this bright red cherry pie and it will really knock your socks off!

Cherry Crumb Whole Pie

Cherry Crumb Whole Pie

$40.00

Contains nuts.

Wild Maine Blueberry Whole Pie

Wild Maine Blueberry Whole Pie

$40.00

A fresh and delicious pie made with scrumptious organic wild blueberries from Josh Pond, Maine. Only a quarter cup of sugar in a whole pie to let the natural sweetness and flavor of the blueberries shine through.

Blueberry Crumb Whole Pie

Blueberry Crumb Whole Pie

$40.00

Contains nuts.

Pear Streusel Whole Pie

Pear Streusel Whole Pie

$40.00

Every bite tastes like the best parts of Autumn. Juicy asian pears seasoned with brown butter, maple syrup, and spices; topped with a texture-rich almond hazelnut streusel and just a touch of sea salt.

Salty Chocolate Chess Whole Pie

Salty Chocolate Chess Whole Pie

$40.00

Chess pie is a classic southern dish based on some of our favorite ingredients: butter, eggs, buttermilk, and sugar. This version is flavored with sea salt, bittersweet chocolate and cocoa.

Brown Butter Honey Pecan Whole Pie

$40.00

Instead of the traditional corn syrup, we bake our pecan pie with NY apple blossom honey and organic brown sugar. Browned butter lends an extra layer of flavor.

Black Bottom Almond Chess Whole Pie

Black Bottom Almond Chess Whole Pie

$40.00

Chess pie is a classic southern dish based on some of our favorite ingredients: butter, eggs, buttermilk, and sugar. This version is flavored with amaretto, topped with toasted almonds and has a bottom layer of chocolate ganache.

Maple Whiskey Walnut Whole Pie

Maple Whiskey Walnut Whole Pie

$40.00

A great alternative to a pecan pie for nut lovers! This pie contains walnuts over a rich, delicious filling made with maple syrup and whiskey.

Coconut Custard Whole Pie

$35.00

Nothing hits the spot like this old-fashioned, comforting custard pie. An NYC classic.

Farm Fresh Pumpkin Whole Pie

$35.00

We roast a variety of locally grown pumpkins and winter squash to make this classic autumn pie.

Sweet Potato Whole Pie

$35.00

We roast locally sourced sweet potatoes from Phillips Farm until they have a rich, molasses-type sweetness to create this creamy fall classic.

Key Lime Whole Pie

Key Lime Whole Pie

$45.00Out of stock

We squeeze fresh limes to make a creamy tart filling. It's baked into a coconut crust and it's a tropical vacation in a pie shell!

Lemon Meringue Whole Pie

Lemon Meringue Whole Pie

$45.00
Banana Cream Whole Pie

Banana Cream Whole Pie

$45.00Out of stock

Old-fashioned vanilla pudding topped with fresh banana Whole Pies and dolloped with whipped cream.

Lavish Chocolate Cream Whole Pie

Lavish Chocolate Cream Whole Pie

$45.00

A rich, old-fashioned chocolate pudding made with bittersweet chocolate and cocoa, topped with dollops of fresh whipped cream and real gold leaf-adorned chocolate flakes.

Classic NY Cheesecake Whole

Classic NY Cheesecake Whole

$51.75

Our version of the classic NY Cheesecake is light yet decadent and flavored with fresh orange zest and real vanilla beans. Instead of graham cracker crumbs, we crush our famous buttery crust and turn it into a crunchy crust.

Sides

Maple Whipped Cream 4oz

Maple Whipped Cream 4oz

$1.50Out of stock

Is it life changing? Yes.

Maple Whipped Cream Pint

Maple Whipped Cream Pint

$7.00

Is it life changing? Yes.

Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream 4oz

$3.00

Made in-house and churned fresh daily.

Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream Pint

Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream Pint

$9.00Out of stock

Made in-house and churned fresh daily.

Pint of Chocolate Chess Ice Cream

Pint of Chocolate Chess Ice Cream

$9.00Out of stock

Luscious chunks of Salty Chocolate Chess Pie swirled into our homemade vanilla ice cream.

Pint of Pecan Pie Ice Cream

Pint of Pecan Pie Ice Cream

$9.00

Gooey chunks of our Brown Butter Honey Pecan Pie swirled into our homemade vanilla ice cream.

Pint of Raspberry Lemon Ice Cream

$9.00Out of stock

It is our vanilla ice cream with raspberry glaze and lemon curd swirled in.

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

61 Delancey Street, New York, NY 10002

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Doughnut Plant - LES
orange star4.5 • 7,378
379 Grand St. New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Whipped - Urban Dessert Lab
orange star4.6 • 227
95 Orchard St New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Sami & Susu - 190 Orchard Street
orange star5.0 • 12
190 Orchard Street New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Milk Bar - Nolita
orange star4.6 • 620
246 Mott St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Ruby's Cafe - Mulberry Street
orange star4.6 • 9,792
219c Mulberry Street New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Café Cannal
orange star4.5 • 6
416 Broadway New York, NY 10013
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New York

Doughnut Plant - LES
orange star4.5 • 7,378
379 Grand St. New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Ivan Ramen USA - 25 Clinton
orange star4.5 • 5,479
25 Clinton New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Russ & Daughters Cafe - Orchard Street
orange star4.6 • 3,552
127 Orchard St New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Verlaine
orange star4.2 • 2,458
110 Rivington St New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Sweet Chick - LES
orange star4.1 • 2,017
178 Ludlow Street New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Cafe Katja
orange star4.6 • 1,415
79 Orchard St New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Flatiron
review star
Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
South Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Kips Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
TriBeCa
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Greenwich Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
East Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Nolita
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Morningside Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston