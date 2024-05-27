NiHao Arlington 1550F Crystal Drive
1550F Crystal Drive
Arlington, VA 22202
Specialties
Cold Tapas
- "Husband and Wife" Tripe & Tendon Slices$14.00
Sliced beef offal with crushed peanuts, sesame seed, and chili oil, an authentic Sichuan specialty
- Pig's Ear Slices in Chili Oil$12.00
Chef Peter's favorite appetizer
- Sesame Oil Yuba Tofu Salad$10.00
Featuring Peter's homemade chewy tofu skin, served mild or slightly spicy
- Garlic Cucumber Salad$6.00
Made with Chinese scallion pesto
- Homemade Sichuan Sausage$10.00Out of stock
Mala spice and spring mix
- Woodear Mushroom Salad$8.00
With pickled Thai chili
- Spicy & Numbing Diced Trio$8.00
Smoked tofu, edamame kernels & carrots medium spicy
- Spicy Chili Oil Chicken$11.00
Shredded chicken with chili crisp, peanuts, sesame seeds, and red chili sauce
Bites & Snacks
- Shanghai Soup Dumplings$8.00
3 pieces. Served in a bamboo steamer with vinegar and ginger (wait time ~15 mins)
- Duck Spring Rolls$8.00
2 pieces. Served with sweet chili sauce
- Signature Shrimp Dumplings$8.00
3 pieces. Fillings made of diced shrimp
- Pan Fried Pork Dumplings$6.00
4 pieces. Pan-fried or steamed served with Peter's soy-chili dip
- Steamed Pork Dumplings$6.00
- Pan Fried Vegetable Dumplings$6.00
3 pieces. Pan-fried or steamed served with Peter's soy-chili dip
- Steamed Vegetable Dumplings$6.00
- Mushroom Spring Roll$4.00
With shiitakes, carrots, vermicelli, and sweet spicy sauce
- Chicken-Stuffed Glutinous Rice Wrapped in Lotus Leaf$8.00
2 pieces. Stuffed and steamed with pork, shrimp, Chinese aromatics, and shiitake mushrooms
- Sichuan Dan Dan Noodles$7.00
Thin noodles, numbing chili sauce, minced chicken, peanuts & Yibin pickled vegetables
- Peter's Chili Wontons$6.00
3 pieces. Steamed wontons stuffed with shrimp and pork topped with chili & Chinese pickle sauce
Seafood
- Salt and Pepper Shrimp$19.00
Light, crunchy, and highly addictive
- Dry Pot Chili Shrimp$21.00
Stir-fried and served in a chafing pot
- Shrimp and Snow Peas$19.00
Lightly stir-fried with garlic
- Walnut Shrimp$19.00
With tangy mayo and tomato lemon garnish
- Dry-Fried Fish$19.00
Lightly battered whitefish with chili & cumin
- Stone Pot Tofu Fish$20.00
Braised fish fillet stewed with chili bean paste favorite Sichuan dish for spice lovers
- Fish Fillet with Crispy Rice$19.00
With a sweet and sour sauce
Poultry
- Kung Pao Chicken$18.00
Popular Sichuan dish with peanuts in vinegar-spice-soy infused sauce
- Chongqing Spicy Chicken$19.00
Chopped, & crispy boneless chicken pieces
- Sweet and Sour Chicken Slices$19.00
With authentic traditional sugar and vinegar sauce
- Chicken Slices Stir-fried with Snow Peas$19.00
Light stir-fry with garlic and scallions
- Mongolian Chicken$19.00
Vegetarian
- Dry-Fried Eggplant$14.00
Chang signature with chili and Sichuan peppercorns
- Dry-Fried Green Beans$16.00
Traditional homestyle Sichuan dish
- Tamago Tofu with Mixed Mushrooms$18.00
Custardy, savory tofu bites with beech, shiitake & button mushrooms
- Mapo Tofu$16.00
Silken tofu bathed in broad bean paste, soy, chili & black bean sauce
- Farmer's Stir-Fry with Eggs$18.00
Unique egg scramble with tofu skin, jalapeños, green peppers & Chinese celery
- Spicy Garlic Eggplant$16.00
Eggplant with basil, soy, rice wine, and sesame oil
Meat
- Mala Pork Ribs & Fries$19.00
Crispy pork ribs, mala spice mix, spike potatoes
- Homestyle Stir-Fried Pork Belly$19.00
With green pepper and garlic
- Stone Pot Red-Braised Pork Belly$19.00
Pork belly braised with soy sauce and sugar
- Osmanthus Sweet & Sour Pork Ribs$15.00
Glazed with housemade plum sauce sprinkled with osmanthus flower
- Guangdong Beef$23.00
Beef tenderloin slices, red dry chili pepper, onion
- Shredded Beef with Green Peppers$23.00
Spicy green peppers
- Three Pepper Beef$23.00
Beef tenderloin slices with bell pepper, pickled chili, jalapeno
- Mongolian Beef$23.00
- Golden Mountain Beef$22.00
Rice & Noodles
Dessert
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
1550F Crystal Drive, Arlington, VA 22202