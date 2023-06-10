Restaurant header imageView gallery

Peter's Pour House

review star

No reviews yet

111 Mercer St

Baltimore, MD 21202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food Menu

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

$10.95

Chips & Cheese

$8.95

Chips & Salsa

$8.95

Fries

$8.95

Mozzarella Stick

$9.95

Nacho Grande

$15.95

Onion Rings

$9.95

Steamed Shrimp 1 lb

$23.95

Steamed Shrimp 1/2 lb

$14.95

Wings

$11.95

Soup/Salad

Baked Potato Bowl

$8.95

Baked Potato Cup

$6.95

Blackbean Bowl

$8.95

Blackbean Cup

$7.95

Caesar Salad

$13.95

Chef's Delight

$15.95

Chili Bowl

$11.95

Chili Cup

$7.95

Chix & Rice Bowl

$8.95

Chix & Rice Cup

$6.95

Crab & Corn Chowder Bowl

$11.95

Crab & Corn Chowder Cup

$9.95

Cream of Mushroom Bowl

$8.95

Cream of Mushroom Cup

$6.95

Garden Salad

$13.95

Maryland Crab Bowl

$11.95

Maryland Crab Cup

$9.95

NE Clam Chowder Bowl

$11.95

NE Clam Chowder Cup

$9.95

Seafood Bisque Bowl

$11.95

Seafood Bisque Cup

$9.95

Side Caesar Salad

$8.95

Side Garden Salad

$8.95

Tomato Bisque Bowl

$8.95

Tomato Bisque Cup

$6.95

Crab Cake

Crab Cake Melt

$25.95

Crab Cake over Caesar

$25.95

Crab Cake over Garden Salad

$25.95

Crab Cake Platter

$43.95

Crab Cake Sandwich

$25.95

Platter

Ahi Tuna Platter

$20.95

Chicken Salad Platter

$16.95

Combo Salad Platter

$19.95

Hot Roast Beef

$16.95

Hot Turkey Platter

$16.95

Rockfish Platter

$20.95

Salmon Platter

$20.95

Shrimp Salad Platter

$18.95

Tuna Salad Platter

$14.95

Sandwich

Bacon Cheese Burger

$15.95

Beef Burger

$13.95

BLT

$11.95

Blue Cheese Burger

$14.95

California Burger

$16.95

California Chicken Breast

$16.95

Cheese Burger

$14.95

Chicken Salad Melt

$13.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.95

Cole Slaw

$4.95

Corned Beef Melt

$13.95

Corned Beef Rachel

$15.95

Corned Beef Reuben

$15.95

Corned Beef Sandwich

$15.95

French Dip

$15.95

Garden Burger

$14.95

Grilled Bacon & Cheese

$15.95

Grilled Cheese

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.95

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$15.95

Ham & Turkey Club

$15.95

Ham Sandwich

$11.95

Roast Beef Sandwich

$14.95

Shrimp Salad Melt

$20.95

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$20.95

Tex Mex Burger

$15.95

Tuna Salad Melt

$13.95

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$13.95

Turkey BLT

$17.95

Turkey Club

$17.95

Turkey Club with Bacon

$18.95

Turkey Rachel

$15.95

Turkey Reuben

$15.95

Turkey Sandwich

$14.95

Breakfast

1 Egg Platter

$8.95

2 Egg and Cheese Omelette

$10.95

2 Egg Platter

$10.95

3 Egg and Cheese Omelette

$13.95

Breakfast Meat

$3.95

Egg Sandwich

$5.95

French Toast Platter

$11.95

Pancake Platter

$10.95

Pub Platter

$14.95

Side 1 Egg

$2.95

Side 2 Eggs

$3.95

Side French Toast

$4.95

Side Pancake

$4.95

Toast

$3.25

Western Omelette

$14.95

To Go Bag

To Go Bag Charge

$0.20

Sides

Side Garden Salad (Copy)

$8.95

Side Caesar Salad (Copy)

$8.95

Side Fries

$4.95

Side coleslaw

$4.95

Catering

Catering Mozz Stix

Catering Wings

Catering Weggy Platter

Catering Bites

Catering Quesadillas

Catering Tenders

Catering Sliders

Catering Chips & Salsa

Catering Crab Balls

HAZMAT Food

$1,750.00

HAZMAT Beer

$3,375.00

HAZMAT Liquor

$3,375.00

NA Beverages

Soda

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.95

Pineapple Juice

$3.95

Orange Juice

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.95

Coffee

$3.95

Red Bull

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

V-8

$3.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Pub & Restaurant

Location

111 Mercer St, Baltimore, MD 21202

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Werner's
orange starNo Reviews
231 East Redwood Street Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
La Calle Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 579
10 South Street Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
QG's Clock Restoration Kitchen & Bar - Downtown Baltimore
orange starNo Reviews
31 S. Calvert Street Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
R&R Taqueria
orange star4.1 • 736
2 E Lombard St Baltimore, MD 21201
View restaurantnext
Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
orange starNo Reviews
100 Light St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - E Pratt
orange star4.3 • 836
200 East Pratt St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

honeygrow - Charles Village
orange star4.5 • 6,630
3212 St Paul St Baltimore, MD 21218
View restaurantnext
honeygrow - Harbor Point
orange star4.6 • 5,718
1309 Dock St. Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Sip & Bite
orange star4.3 • 5,471
2200 Boston St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
The Food Market
orange star4.8 • 5,172
1017 W 36th St Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Blue Hill Tavern
orange star4.8 • 4,503
938 S Conkling St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Amicci's
orange star4.3 • 4,074
231 S High St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Towson
review star
Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)
Parkville
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Dundalk
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Catonsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Pikesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Nottingham
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Lutherville Timonium
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston