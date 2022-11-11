Restaurant header imageView gallery

Peterson Fish

1009 S Huntington St

Syracuse, IN 46567

Popular Items

Famous Fish 4 Pc (Copy)
French Fries
Hush Puppies

To Go Appetizers

Onion Rings 1/2 Order

$4.99

Onion Rings Full Order

$7.99

Clam Strips APP

$6.99

Four Coconut Shrimp

$6.99

Scallops APP

$8.99

Crab Cakes

$8.99

Hush Puppies

$5.99

Calamari

$7.99

Potato Skins

$3.50

Cheese Curds

$6.99

To Go Entrees

1 Pound Fish

$12.99

2 Pound Fish

$23.99

3 Pound Fish

$29.99

4 Pound Fish

$37.99

5 Pound Fish

$49.99

1/2 Pound Shrimp

$8.99

1 Pound Shrimp

$14.99

2 Pound Shrimp

$21.99

3 Pound Shrimp

$29.99

4 Pound Shrimp

$39.99

Family Pack

$36.99

1 Pound Broiled Fish

$13.99

2 Pound Broiled Fish

$24.99

3 Pound Broiled Fish

$32.99

Famous Fish 2 Pc (Copy)

$10.99

Famous Fish 4 Pc (Copy)

$12.99

4 Piece Broiled Fish (Copy)

$14.99

Coconut Shrimp (Copy)

$13.99

Clam Strip Dinner (Copy)

$11.99

Jumbo Shrimp (Copy)

$14.99

Shrimp Scampi (Copy)

$14.99

To Go Salad Bar

$12.99

TO go 2 Pc Broil

$12.99

To Go Sides

French Fries

$4.99+

Vegetable Of The Day

$2.99

Baked Beans

$2.99

Homemade Coleslaw

$2.59+

Applesauce

$2.99

Long Grain Wild Rice

$2.99

Mac N Cheese

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.99Out of stock

Baked Sweet Potato

$3.49

Dessert

$3.99

DIRT PUDDING

$3.99+

French Fries

$4.99+

TOSS SALAD

$4.99

Sweet potato mash

$3.49Out of stock

To Go Soups & Salads

12 Oz Soup To Go

$6.99

32 Oz Soup To Go

$14.99

4 Oz Cold Salad

$2.59

8 Oz Cold Salad

$3.99

16 Oz Cold Salad

$5.99

32 Oz Cold Salad

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

16oz Soup

$8.99

To Go Sandwiches

Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Dock Burger

$10.99

Yard Bird

$11.99

Broiled Fish Sandwich

$11.99

Pork Tenderloin

$11.99

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$6.99

To Go Kids Meals

Kids 1 Piece Fish

$6.99

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$6.99

KIDS Macaroni & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tindies

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$6.99

Child Soft Drink

$1.99

Kids Milk

$1.29

To Go Sauce

2 OZ Sauce

$0.49

4 Oz To Go Sauce

$1.89

8 Oz To Go Sauce

$2.59

16 Oz To Go Sauce

$3.99

32oz To Go Sauce

$6.99

Drinks To Go (Copy)

Cherry Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Mellow yellow

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Lemonade bottles

$2.50

Mexican Coke bottles

$3.50

AMOUNT

10

$10.00

15

$15.00

20

$20.00

25

$25.00

30

$30.00

40

$40.00

50

$50.00

60

$60.00

70

$70.00

80

$80.00

90

$90.00

100

$100.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family Owned and Operated! Specializing in bringing the community the BEST FISH available! We also pride ourselves in options for ALL! Amazing Appetizers, Drinks and Desserts to finish a great experience!

Location

1009 S Huntington St, Syracuse, IN 46567

Directions

