Restaurant header imageView gallery

Petes 881 Club

151 Reviews

$

721 Lincoln Av

San Rafael, CA 94901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Cup Of Soup

$4.50

Bowl Of Soup

$7.00

House Chips

$4.00

Fries

$7.00

Tator Tots

$8.00

Cup Of Chili

$4.50

Bowl Of Chili

$7.00

Parmesan Garlic Fries

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Bowl Of Potato Salad

$4.50

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

Beef Sliders

$6.00

Chicken Strips

$12.00

Waffle Fries

$7.00

1\2 Fries

$4.00

1\2 Tots

$4.00

1\2 Waffle

$4.00

Arancini

$10.00

Carne Asada Baked Potato

$12.00

Fried Ravioli

$10.00

Pillow Potatoes

$8.00

Philly Cheese Steak Fries

$15.00

1\2 Order Wings

$6.00

1\2 Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

1\2 Order Onion Rings

$4.00

1\2 Order Garlic Fries

$5.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Greek Salad

$11.00

Iceberg Wedge

$12.00

bacon, red onions, chopped tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese and creamy blue cheese dressing

Chef Salad

$15.00

beets, red onions, feta cheese, tomato and house dressing

Green Salad

$8.00

1/2 Green Salad

$5.00

1/2 Caesar

$6.00

1\2 Greek

$6.00

Pizza

Margherita

$22.00

Pesto & Pepperoni

$20.00

BYO Pizza

$20.00

12" pizza choose three toppings

Sandwiches

Chicken Milanese Caesar

$15.00

lightly breaded chicken breast with lettuce, pickled red onion, shredded parmesian cheese and caesar dressing on a sweet roll

BLT

$12.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted sourdough

Philly Cheese Steak

$16.00

sirloin steak, jack cheese, sauteed onions and bell peppers with mayo on a sweet roll

Turkey Club

$15.00

slice turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted sourdough

Egg Salad Sandwich

$10.00

California Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Triple Stack Grilled Cheese

$13.50

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

BLAT

$13.00

Burgers

Burger

$10.00

Cheese Burger

$12.00

Mexican Burger

$15.00

avocado. jalapenos, grilled onions, pepper jack cheese

Texan Burger

$15.00

bacon, cheddar cheese, onion ring, BBQ sauce

Lumber Jack

$15.00

grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, jack cheese

Juicy Lucy

$16.00

Specials

Shrimp & Chips

$18.00

Hot Link

$12.00

French Lentil And Bacon

$12.00

Blackened Salmon

$18.00

Shrimp Ceviche

$13.00

Lamb Shanks

$22.00

Beef Curry Stew

$16.00

Chicken Milanese Piccata

$19.00

Bbq Ribs

$16.00

Weekly Specials

French Dip

$17.00

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Chicken Anselmo

$22.00

Prime Rib

$26.00

Prime Rib End Cut

$26.00

Ribeye Steak

$30.00

Shrimp N Chips

$18.00

Bbq Ribs

$16.00

Corned Beef Dinner

$20.00

Corned Beef Sando

$18.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$8.00

Coppa Catalana

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Chocolate Mousse

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Spongecake

$8.00

Tres Leches

$8.00

Chocolate Temptation

$8.00

Panna Cotta

$8.00

Torta De La Nonna

$8.00

Apple Strudel

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Chocolate Overload

$8.00

Chocolate Fudge

$8.00

Red Velvet

$8.00

Guinness Float

$8.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$8.00

Strawberry

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Pumpkin Pie

$8.00

SNACKS & SIDES

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.50

one egg

$1.50

CHIPS

$1.50

Side Toast

$2.00

side Cole Slaw

$4.00

Croissant

$2.50

side hash browns

$4.00

burger patty

$4.00

side bacon

$3.00

side ham

$3.00

side sausage

$3.00

side hot link

$4.00

side chicken breast

$6.00

side carnitas

$5.00

side shrimp

$6.00

side tuna

$4.00

side potato salad

$4.50

garlic bread

$3.00

Side avocado

$2.00

King Size Snickers

$2.00

King Size Reeses

$2.00

Hershey's with almonds

$2.00

Kit Kat

$1.50

Milky Way

$1.50

side Toast

$2.00

Snickers

$1.50

Reeses

$1.50

Hershey's

$1.50

Side Salmon

$11.00

Pastas

Chicken Rosemary Ravioli

$16.00

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Linguini & Meatballs

$16.00

Cheese Ravioli

$16.00

Cheese Tortellini

$15.00

Linguini with Salmon

$22.00

Linguini with Chicken

$21.00

Linguini In Meat Sauce

$16.00

Linguine W Shrimp

$21.00

Linguini Carbonara

$18.00

Linguini Lamb Ragu

$16.00

Lobster, Shrimp, Asparagus Ravioli

$18.00

Short Rib Tortelloni

$18.00

Penne With Salmon

$21.00

Gnocchi

$14.00

Beef Ravioli

$16.00

Orecchette Carbonara

$16.00

Sandwich Specials

Chicken Parmesan

$17.00

CUBANO

$15.00

CRISPY CHICKEN

$16.00

MEATBALL

$14.00

BBQ PULLED PORK

$14.00

EGG SALAD

$7.00

CHICKEN SALAD

$14.00

CHICKEN CEASAR WRAP

$15.00

TUNA MELT

$14.00

REUBEN

$18.00

Mortadella Sandwich

$17.00

chicken strips tossed in buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, tomato, red onions, olives and shredded cheese wrapped in a tortilla

Caprese Sandwich

$14.00

Open Face Turkey Sandwich

$15.00

TUNA COLD

$13.00

Creole Shrimp Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Shrimp Sandwich

$14.00

Steak Sandwich Chipotle Aioli

$17.00

Special Philly W\ Prime Rib

$18.00

Heirloom BLT

$15.00

Shrimp BLT

$16.00

CRISPY CHicken Sando

$16.00

Crispy Chicken Sliders

$10.00

Bbq Pulled Pork Sliders

$10.00

Chicken Pesto

$16.00

Char Chx Sando

$17.00

Ham And Cheese

$14.00

Salad Specials

SHRIMP LOUIE

$18.00

Salmon Caesar

$21.00

Mango Salad W/ Fish

$17.00

Shrimp Caesar With Avocado

$18.00

Iceberg Wedge With Shrimp

$18.00

Salmon Mango Salsa

$21.00

Chicken Mango Salad

$18.00

Salmon Louie

$21.00

Cajun Louie Salad

$17.00

Warm Spinach Salad

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Salad

$16.00

BLT Salad

$14.00

CHICKEN SALAD

$14.00

Taco Salad

$15.00

BLAT Salad

$14.00

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Greek Salad With Shrimp

$21.00

Shrimp Cobb

$17.00

Chopped Wedge With Shrimp

$21.00

Rib Eye Caesar

$26.00

Salmon Mango Spinch Salad

$21.00

Caesar With Fried Shrimp

$15.00

Tuna Salad

$12.00

FISH CAESAR SALAD W\ AVOCADO

$17.00

Greek Salad W Salmon

$21.00

Tacos, Nachos & Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Carnitas Quesadilla

$14.00

Baja Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Carnitas Taco

$5.00

Baja Fish Taco

$5.00

Pastor Taco

$5.00

Baja Chicken Taco

$5.00

Steak Taco

$5.00

Taco Salad

$15.00

Quesadilla

$9.00

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$14.00

Steak Quesadilla

$15.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.00

Crispy Chx Quesadilla

$13.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.00

Pulled Pork Nachos

$14.00

Carne Asada Nachos

$15.00

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$14.00

Chili Verde

$17.00

Burger, Dog & Link Specials

Chili Cheese Dog

$14.00

Patty Melt

$15.00

Crispy Chicken Jack Bacon

$16.00

Blue Cheese Burger With Bacon

$16.00

Crispy Chx Sliders

$11.00

Guacamole Burger

$15.00

Blknd Pepper Jack Burger

$15.00

Chili Cheese Burger

$14.00

Hot Link

$12.00

Mexican Hot Dog

$14.00

Double Smash Burger

$16.00

Spicy Crispy Chx Sliders

$10.00

Pulled Pork Sliders

$10.00

BACON WRP DOG

$14.00

Breakfast Burger

$15.00

Breakfast

Eggs Benedict

$13.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

with ham, bacon or sausage and hash browns

2 Eggs Any Style

$12.00

with ham, bacon or sausage, your choice of toast and hash browns

Omelette

$12.00

Breakfast Burger

$13.00

scrambled eggs, your choice of meat, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream

Breakfast Pasta

$16.00

Scramble

$12.00

French Toast

$12.00

Corned Beef Hash

$16.00

Chilequeles

$10.00

Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

Blackstone Benedict

$13.00

Cigarettes

AS Blues

$14.00

AS Yellows

$14.00

AS Turquoise

$14.00

Marlboro Reds

$13.00

Marlboro Lights

$13.00

Camel Filters

$13.00

Camel Blues

$13.00

Parliaments

$13.00

American Spirit Golds

$14.00

T-SHIRTS

Mens XL

$20.00

Mens L

$20.00

Mens M

$20.00

Mens S

$20.00

Womens XL

$20.00

Womens L

$20.00

Womens M

$20.00

Womens S

$20.00

Womens XS

$20.00

Catering Drink

Drinks

Attributes and Amenities
check markDivey
check markSports
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Pete’s 881 Club was established in 1951. It's a sports bar, restaurant, and the only legal cardroom in Marin County! Pete’s has delicious food, cold beer, and tasty cocktails. There are TVs on every wall and we show all local and live sports every day and night!

Location

721 Lincoln Av, San Rafael, CA 94901

Directions

Gallery
Petes 881 Club image
Petes 881 Club image
Petes 881 Club image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lotus Cuisine of India - 812 4th Street
orange star4.5 • 109
812 4th Street San Rafael, CA 94901
View restaurantnext
Kamikaze - 223 3rd St.
orange starNo Reviews
223 3rd St. San Rafael, CA 94901
View restaurantnext
Los Moles - San Rafael
orange starNo Reviews
912 Lincoln Avenue San Rafael, CA 94901
View restaurantnext
Cafe del Soul - San Rafael
orange star4.2 • 344
1408 4th Street San Rafael, CA 94901
View restaurantnext
State Room Brewery - 1132 4th St
orange starNo Reviews
1132 4th St San Rafael, CA 94901
View restaurantnext
Julie's Hummus Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1026 Court Street San Rafael, CA 94901
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Rafael

The Kitchen Table
orange star4.5 • 568
1574 4th st. San Rafael, CA 94901
View restaurantnext
Cafe del Soul - San Rafael
orange star4.2 • 344
1408 4th Street San Rafael, CA 94901
View restaurantnext
LJ's Deli
orange star4.6 • 205
4380 Redwood Hwy B15 San Rafael, CA 94903
View restaurantnext
Pond Farm Brewing Company
orange star4.7 • 199
1848 4th St. San Rafael, CA 94901
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000128 - Northgate
orange star4.1 • 126
266 Northgate One San Rafael, CA 94903
View restaurantnext
Lotus Cuisine of India - 812 4th Street
orange star4.5 • 109
812 4th Street San Rafael, CA 94901
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Rafael
Ross
review star
No reviews yet
San Anselmo
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Greenbrae
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Larkspur
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Corte Madera
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Novato
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Mill Valley
review star
Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)
Belvedere Tiburon
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston