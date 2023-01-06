Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pete's-A-Pie of Denver @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Blvd Bldg IV

Denver, CO 80222

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Original Cheese (build your own)
Cheese Slice
Pepperoni Slice

16"

16" Original Cheese (build your own)

$20.00

Mozzarella, Pecorino

16" Avalanche

$27.00

Pesto, Chicken, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion, Ricotta Cheese

16" Aspen

$27.00

Meatball, Sausage, Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Kalamata Olives

16" Red Rocks (S)

$27.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Roasted Garlic, Caramelized Onions, Jalapeno Peppers

16" Cherry Creek (V)

$27.00

Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Ricotta, Roasted Peppers

16" Lodo

$27.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball

16" Estes Park

$27.00

Buffalo Chicken, Mozzarella, Ranch Dressing

16" Petes Hawaiian

$27.00

16" Vegan Cheese

$22.00
Delivery Fee

Olive Oil base, Mozzarella,Pecorino Romano, Clams,Garlic Mix

16" 1/2 & 1/2

Choice of each half of the Specialty Pizzas

DEEP DISH

DD Original Cheese (Build Your Own)

$30.00

Mozzarella, Pecorino

DD Avalanche

$38.00

Pesto, Chicken, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion, Ricotta Cheese

DD Aspen

$38.00

Meatball, Sausage, Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Kalamata Olives

DD Red Rocks (S)

$38.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Roasted Garlic, Caramelized Onions, Jalapeno Peppers

DD Cherry Creek (V)

$38.00

Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Ricotta, Roasted Peppers

DD Lodo

$38.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball

DD Estes Park

$38.00

Buffalo Chicken, Mozzarella, Ranch Dressing

DD Vegan Cheese

$38.00

DD Petes Hawaiian

$38.00

GLUTEN FREE

GF Original Cheese (Build Your Own)

$15.00

Mozzarella, Pecorino

GF Avalanche

$19.00

Pesto, Chicken, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion

GF Aspen

$19.00

Meatball, Sausage, Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Kalamata Olives

GF Red Rocks (S)

$19.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Roasted Garlic, Caramelized Onions, Jalapeno Peppers

GF Cherry Creek (V)

$19.00

Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Ricotta, Roasted Peppers

GF Lodo

$19.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball

GF Estes Park

$19.00

Buffalo Chicken, Mozzarella, Ranch Dressing

GF Petes Hawaiian

$19.00

PIZZA BY SLICE

Cheese Slice

$4.00

Pepperoni Slice

$4.50

Deep Dish Cheese

$5.00Out of stock

Deep Dish Pepp & Sausage

$5.50Out of stock

Chef Choice

$4.50

Veggie Chef Choice

$4.50

Hawaiian Slice

$4.50

SALAD

Caesar Salad (V)

$8.00

Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

House Salad (V)

$8.00

Mixed Greens, Walnuts, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Catering House Salad

$40.00

Catering Caesar Salad

$40.00

Cup

Beverage

$2.99

Water Bottle

$2.00Out of stock

Cannoli

$2.00Out of stock

6 For 10 Con

$10.00Out of stock

Fundraiser

All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 7:45 pm
Monday10:45 am - 7:45 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 7:45 pm
Friday10:45 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 7:45 pm
A chef-driven pizza purveyor using fresh, all-natural ingredients in the new Junction Food & Drink Market at Colorado Center. Traditional and deep-dish by the slice or whole pie. Get a salad too!

2000 S. Colorado Blvd Bldg IV, Denver, CO 80222

