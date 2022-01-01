Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Pete's New Haven Style Apizza - Friendship Heights

1,658 Reviews

$$

4940 Wisconsin Ave

Washington, DC 20016

Order Again

Popular Items

18" Original Cheese
14" Original Cheese
10" Original Cheese

CUSTOM APIZZA

10" Original Cheese

$8.00

10" Vegan Cheese

$8.75

12" Kyra's Gluten Free Cheese

$11.50

12" Kyra's Gluten Free Vegan Cheese

$12.75

14" Original Cheese

$15.50

14" Vegan Cheese

$17.00

18" Original Cheese

$19.50

18" Vegan Cheese

$22.50

SPECIALTY APIZZA

10” Arugula Pie: white pizza, marinated cherry tomatoes, red onions, fresh arugula salad, parmigiano cheese.

$10.00

10” Boola Boola: house-made meatballs, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, hot cherry peppers

$10.00

10” Coliseum: kalamata olives, caramelized onions, roasted garlic, fried eggplant

$10.00

10” Cutler’s: pepperoni, hot sausage, prosciutto, salami

$10.00

10” Down-the-Hill: meatball, sausage, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, wild mushrooms, kalamata olives

$10.00

10” East Rock: white pizza, ricotta, mozzarella, fontina, pecorino romano, minced garlic, parmigiano-reggiano, extra virgin olive oil, oregano

$9.00

10” Edge of the Woods: sauteed spinach, caramelized onions, ricotta, fried eggplant

$10.00

10” Elm City: white pizza, fontina cheese, roasted chicken, caramelized onions, sauteed wild mushrooms

$10.00

10” The Green: artichoke hearts, sauteed spinach, kalamata olives, slow roasted tomatoes

$10.00

10” Long Wharf: basil pesto, local chesapeake clams, fresh shrimp, red onions, minced garlic, lemon oil

$11.00

10” Margherita: tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, basil, extra virgin olive oil

$10.00

10” Merritt PKWY: prosciutto, kalamata olives, caramelized onions, basil, extra virgin olive oil

$10.00

10” Metro-North: white pizza, slow roasted pork, caramelized onions, ricotta, pancetta

$10.00

10” Mill River: BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, pancetta, red onions, banana peppers

$10.00

10” New Haven: white pizza, local chesapeake clams, minced garlic, pecorino romano, oregano, extra virgin olive oil

$10.00

10” Nighthawk: basil pesto, roasted chicken, wild mushrooms, caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella

$10.00

10” Prospect Hill: ranch dressing, roasted chicken, hot buffalo sauce

$10.00

10” Q Bridge: Italian ham, fresh pineapple, house-made pancetta, red onions, chili oil, arugula

$10.00

10” Staven: pepperoni, hot sausage, roasted garlic, caramelized onions, hot cherry peppers

$10.00

10” The Game: salami, hot cherry peppers, red onion, artichokes, parmigiano-reggiano, extra virgin olive oil

$10.00

10” Tomato Pie: tomato sauce, pecorino cheese, olive oil, minced garlic, oregano (NO mozzarella cheese on this pie)

$7.00

10” Wooster SQ: broccoli rabe, hot sausage, salami, parmigiano-reggiano, extra virgin olive oil

$10.00

10" Cedar Hill: fresh mozzarella, local heirloom tomatoes, minced garlic, shallots, basil, extra virgin olive oil (summer only)

$9.00Out of stock

KYRA Half and Half Specialty

KYRA GF Arugula Pie: white pizza, marinated cherry tomatoes, red onions, fresh arugula salad, parmigiano cheese.

$15.50

KYRA GF Coliseum (NOT GF): kalamata olives, caramelized onions, roasted garlic, fried eggplant

$16.50

KYRA GF Cutler’s: pepperoni, hot sausage, prosciutto, salami

$16.50

KYRA GF East Rock: white pizza, ricotta, mozzarella, fontina, pecorino romano, minced garlic, parmigiano-reggiano, extra virgin olive oil, oregano

$15.00

KYRA GF Edge of the Woods (NOT GF): sauteed spinach, caramelized onions, ricotta, fried eggplant

$16.50

KYRA GF Elm City: white pizza, fontina cheese, roasted chicken, caramelized onions, sauteed wild mushrooms

$16.50

KYRA GF Green: artichoke hearts, sauteed spinach, kalamata olives, slow roasted tomatoes

$16.50

KYRA GF Long Wharf: basil pesto, local chesapeake clams, fresh shrimp, red onions, minced garlic, lemon oil

$20.50

KYRA GF Margherita: tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, basil, extra virgin olive oil

$17.50

KYRA GF Merritt PKWY: prosciutto, kalamata olives, caramelized onions, basil, extra virgin olive oil

$17.50

KYRA GF Metro-North: white pizza, slow roasted pork, caramelized onions, ricotta, pancetta

$16.50

KYRA GF Mill River: BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, pancetta, red onions, banana peppers

$16.50

KYRA GF New Haven: white pizza, local chesapeake clams, minced garlic, pecorino romano, oregano, extra virgin olive oil

$17.50

KYRA GF Nighthawk: basil pesto, roasted chicken, wild mushrooms, caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella

$17.50

KYRA GF Prospect Hill: ranch dressing, roasted chicken, hot buffalo sauce

$16.50

KYRA GF Q Bridge: Italian ham, fresh pineapple, house-made pancetta, red onions, chili oil, arugula

$15.50

KYRA GF Staven: pepperoni, hot sausage, roasted garlic, caramelized onions, hot cherry peppers

$16.50

KYRA GF The Game: salami, hot cherry peppers, red onion, artichokes, parmigiano-reggiano, extra virgin olive oil

$16.50

KYRA GF Tomato Pie: tomato sauce, pecorino cheese, olive oil, minced garlic, oregano (NO mozzarella cheese on this pie)

$9.50

KYRA GF Wooster SQ: broccoli rabe, hot sausage, salami, parmigiano-reggiano, extra virgin olive oil

$16.50

KYRA Down The Hill (NOT GF)

$16.50

KYRA GF Cedar Hill: fresh mozzarella, local heirloom tomatoes, minced garlic, shallots, basil, extra virgin olive oil (summer only)

$15.00Out of stock

14" Half and Half Specialty

14” Arugula Pie: white pizza, marinated cherry tomatoes, red onions, fresh arugula salad, parmigiano cheese.

$20.00

14” Boola Boola: house-made meatballs, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, hot cherry peppers

$21.00

14” Coliseum: kalamata olives, caramelized onions, roasted garlic, fried eggplant

$21.00

14” Cutler’s: pepperoni, hot sausage, prosciutto, salami

$21.00

14” Down-the-hill: meatball, sausage, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, wild mushrooms, kalamata olives

$21.00

14” East Rock: white pizza, ricotta, mozzarella, fontina, pecorino romano, minced garlic, parmigiano-reggiano, extra virgin olive oil, oregano

$19.50

14” Edge of the Woods: sauteed spinach, caramelized onions, ricotta, fried eggplant

$21.00

14” Elm City: white pizza, fontina cheese, roasted chicken, caramelized onions, sauteed wild mushrooms

$21.00

14” Green: artichoke hearts, sauteed spinach, kalamata olives, slow roasted tomatoes

$21.00

14” Long Wharf: basil pesto, local chesapeake clams, fresh shrimp, red onions, minced garlic, lemon oil

$26.00

14” Margherita: tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, basil, extra virgin olive oil

$22.00

14” Merritt PKWY: prosciutto, kalamata olives, caramelized onions, basil, extra virgin olive oil

$22.00

14” Metro-North: white pizza, slow roasted pork, caramelized onions, ricotta, pancetta

$21.00

14” Mill River: BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, pancetta, red onions, banana peppers

$21.00

14” New Haven: white pizza, local chesapeake clams, minced garlic, pecorino romano, oregano, extra virgin olive oil

$22.00

14” Nighthawk: basil pesto, roasted chicken, wild mushrooms, caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella

$22.00

14” Prospect Hill: ranch dressing, roasted chicken, hot buffalo sauce

$21.00

14” Q Bridge: Italian ham, fresh pineapple, house-made pancetta, red onions, chili oil, arugula

$20.00

14” Staven: pepperoni, hot sausage, roasted garlic, caramelized onions, hot cherry peppers

$21.00

14” The Game: salami, hot cherry peppers, red onion, artichokes, parmigiano-reggiano, extra virgin olive oil

$21.00

14” Tomato Pie: tomato sauce, pecorino cheese, olive oil, minced garlic, oregano (NO mozzarella cheese on this pie)

$11.50

14” Wooster SQ: broccoli rabe, hot sausage, salami, parmigiano-reggiano, extra virgin olive oil

$21.00

14" Cedar Hill: fresh mozzarella, local heirloom tomatoes, minced garlic, shallots, basil, extra virgin olive oil (summer only)

$19.00Out of stock

18" Half and Half Specialty

18” Arugula Pie: white pizza, marinated cherry tomatoes, red onions, fresh arugula salad, parmigiano cheese.

$26.50

18” Boola Boola: house-made meatballs, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, hot cherry peppers

$27.50

18” Coliseum: kalamata olives, caramelized onions, roasted garlic, fried eggplant

$27.50

18” Cutler’s: pepperoni, hot sausage, prosciutto, salami

$27.50

18” Down-the-hill: meatball, sausage, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, wild mushrooms, kalamata olives

$27.50

18” East Rock: white pizza, ricotta, mozzarella, fontina, pecorino romano, minced garlic, parmigiano-reggiano, extra virgin olive oil, oregano

$25.50

18” Edge of the Woods: sauteed spinach, caramelized onions, ricotta, fried eggplant

$27.50

18” Elm City: white pizza, fontina cheese, roasted chicken, caramelized onions, sauteed wild mushrooms

$27.50

18” Green: artichoke hearts, sauteed spinach, kalamata olives, slow roasted tomatoes

$27.50

18” Long Wharf: basil pesto, local chesapeake clams, fresh shrimp, red onions, minced garlic, lemon oil

$33.50

18” Margherita: tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, basil, extra virgin olive oil

$28.50

18” Merritt PKWY: prosciutto, kalamata olives, caramelized onions, basil, extra virgin olive oil

$28.50

18” Metro-North: white pizza, slow roasted pork, caramelized onions, ricotta, pancetta

$27.50

18” Mill River: BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, pancetta, red onions, banana peppers

$27.50

18” New Haven: white pizza, local chesapeake clams, minced garlic, pecorino romano, oregano, extra virgin olive oil

$28.50

18” Nighthawk: basil pesto, roasted chicken, wild mushrooms, caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella

$28.50

18” Prospect Hill: ranch dressing, roasted chicken, hot buffalo sauce

$27.50

18” Q Bridge: Italian ham, fresh pineapple, house-made pancetta, red onions, chili oil, arugula

$26.50

18” Staven: pepperoni, hot sausage, roasted garlic, caramelized onions, hot cherry peppers

$27.50

18” The Game: salami, hot cherry peppers, red onion, artichokes, parmigiano-reggiano, extra virgin olive oil

$27.50

18” Tomato Pie: tomato sauce, pecorino cheese, olive oil, minced garlic, oregano (NO mozzarella cheese on this pie)

$16.00

18” Wooster SQ: broccoli rabe, hot sausage, salami, parmigiano-reggiano, extra virgin olive oil

$27.50

18" Cedar Hill: fresh mozzarella, local heirloom tomatoes, minced garlic, shallots, basil, extra virgin olive oil (summer only)

$25.00Out of stock

SORBILLO'S

Sorbillo: tomato sauce, salami, ricotta, mozzarella, basil

$10.00

C.Y.O.Sorbillo

$11.00

PRIMI

Small Arancini: filled crispy rice balls with seasonal accompaniments

$6.50Out of stock

Large Arancini: filled crispy rice balls with seasonal accompaniments

$12.50Out of stock

Mozzarella Fritta: crispy mozzarella sticks, pomodoro sauce, parmesan cheese

$8.00

Crispy Calamari: lightly breaded calamari, fried banana peppers, lemon-caper aioli, spicy marinara sauce

$12.00

10 Chicken Wings: classic chicken wings tossed with your favorite sauce

$15.00

20 Chicken Wings: classic chicken wings tossed with your favorite sauce

$28.00

5 Boneless Wings: hearty boneless tenders tossed in your favorite sauce

$15.00

10 Boneless Wings: hearty boneless tenders tossed in your favorite sauce

$28.00

Garlic Bread: house-made focaccia bread baked with garlic butter

$4.00

Cheese Bread: house-made focaccia bread baked with garlic butter and mozzarella cheese

$6.00

Bread: house-made light and airy focaccia

$0.75

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Meatball Sliders: garlic focaccia, house-made meatballs, pesto, pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, parmesan

$9.00

SM. Hearts Of Romaine Caesar: parmesan crisp, croutons, house-made caesar dressing

$6.00

SM. Spinach Olivada Salad: goat cheese, oven-dried tomatoes, pine nuts, house-made olivada dressing

$6.50

SM. Beet Salad: roasted beets, frisee and mixed greens, goat cheese, toasted pine nuts, house-made orange vinaigrette

$6.50

SM. Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad: crispy buffalo boneless chicken, romaine, carrots, red onions, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese dressing

$8.25

SM. Crispy Goat Cheese: herb greens, candied pecans, dried currants, house-made shallot vinaigrette

$7.00

SM. House Salad: mixed greens, walnuts, point reyes blue cheese, house-made balsamic vinaigrette

$6.00

SM. Side Salad: mixed greens, croutons, parmigiano-reggiano, house-made vinaigrette

$5.50

SM. Heirloom Apple Salad: (Fall) fall greens, heirloom apples, pomegranate seeds, blue cheese, candied hazelnuts, house-made pomegranate vinaigrette

$7.00

LG. Hearts Of Romaine Caesar: parmesan crisp, croutons, house-made caesar dressing

$11.50

LG. Spinach Olivada Salad: goat cheese, oven-dried tomatoes, pine nuts, house-made olivada dressing

$12.50

LG. Beet Salad: roasted beets, frisee and mixed greens, goat cheese, toasted pine nuts, house-made orange vinaigrette

$12.50

LG. Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad: crispy buffalo boneless chicken, romaine, carrots, red onions, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese dressing

$15.50

LG. Crispy Goat Cheese: herb greens, candied pecans, dried currants, house-made shallot vinaigrette

$13.50

LG. House Salad: mixed greens, walnuts, point reyes blue cheese, house-made balsamic vinaigrette

$11.50

LG. Side Salad: mixed greens, croutons, parmigiano-reggiano, house-made vinaigrette

$10.50

LG Apple Salad: (Fall) fall greens, heirloom apples, pomegranate seeds, blue cheese, candied hazelnuts, house-made pomegranate vinaigrette

$13.50

PASTA

Spaghetti: house-made tomato sauce, pecorino

$9.00

My Mother's Pasta Bolognese: rigatoni, rustic house-made meat sauce, basil, parmigiano-reggiano

$13.00

Chicken Alfredo: penne pasta, oven-roasted herb chicken, house-made pancetta, roasted garlic parmesan sauce, parmigiano-reggiano

$14.00

Linguini: pesto, white wine, cream, roasted pine nuts, extra virgin olive oil

$10.00

Spaghetti All'amatriciana: Crispy guanciale, red onions, hot cherry peppers, ricotta, pomodoro sauce

$13.00

Lasagna: Four layers of fresh pasta, hoouse-made bolognese sauce, ricotta cheese, bechamel, mozzarella

$12.00

Designer Mac & Cheese: taleggio, fontina, toma, house-made parmesan and pecorino sauce, breadcrumbs

$9.00

Meatball: house-made

$2.00

small pomodoro

$0.50

large pomodoro

$2.00

PANINI

Big Pete: Italian ham, milano salami, calabrese salami, mozzarella, red onions, romaine, tomatoes, hot cherry peppers, house-made vinaigrette

$10.00

Olivia: oven roasted herb chicken breast, fontina, house-made pancetta, house-made avocado mayo

$9.50

Little Pete: (Fall) eggplant parmesan- fried eggplant, pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano

$9.00

DESSERTS

Tiramisu

$3.00

Cannoli

$3.00

Chocolate Cannoli

$3.50Out of stock

Cupcakes

$3.25Out of stock

Chocolate Torte (GF): gluten free decadent chocolate torte

$3.50

Cheesecake Brownie

$2.50

Stuff Your Face Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25Out of stock

Stuff Your Face Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.25

Stuff Your Face Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Cookie

$3.25

KID'S

Kids Spaghetti and Tomato Sauce

$5.00

Kids Spaghetti, Tomato Sauce, Meatball

$6.00

Kid's Cheese Ravioli with Tomato Sauce

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders: BBQ sauce, mixed greens ranch dressing

$7.00

Bread: house-made light and airy focaccia

$0.75

Kid's Ravioli, Tomato Sauce, Meatball

$7.00

By The Slice

Cheese Slice

$3.00

Pepperoni Slice

$3.25

Sausage & Mushroom Slice

$3.50

Chef Choice Slice: (toppings varies daily)

$3.75

Veggie Slice: (toppings varies daily)

$3.75

Sicilian Cheese

$3.00Out of stock

Sicilian Pepperoni

$3.25Out of stock

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.25

Melograno

$2.75Out of stock

Blood Orange

$2.75

Pomegrante Orange

$2.75

Limonata

$2.75

Spring Water

$2.00

Retail

Small Pizza Dough

$3.00

Medium Pizza Dough

$4.00

Large Pizza Dough

$5.00

Kyra Gluten Free Dough

$4.00

Dressing

$4.00

Growler

$10.00

Pizza Kit

$8.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4940 Wisconsin Ave, Washington, DC 20016

Directions

Gallery
Pete's New Haven Style Apizza image
Pete's New Haven Style Apizza image
Pete's New Haven Style Apizza image
Pete's New Haven Style Apizza image

