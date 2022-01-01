- Home
Pizza
Pete's New Haven Style Apizza - Friendship Heights
1,658 Reviews
$$
4940 Wisconsin Ave
Washington, DC 20016
Order Again
CUSTOM APIZZA
SPECIALTY APIZZA
10” Arugula Pie: white pizza, marinated cherry tomatoes, red onions, fresh arugula salad, parmigiano cheese.
$10.00
10” Boola Boola: house-made meatballs, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, hot cherry peppers
$10.00
10” Coliseum: kalamata olives, caramelized onions, roasted garlic, fried eggplant
$10.00
10” Cutler’s: pepperoni, hot sausage, prosciutto, salami
$10.00
10” Down-the-Hill: meatball, sausage, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, wild mushrooms, kalamata olives
$10.00
10” East Rock: white pizza, ricotta, mozzarella, fontina, pecorino romano, minced garlic, parmigiano-reggiano, extra virgin olive oil, oregano
$9.00
10” Edge of the Woods: sauteed spinach, caramelized onions, ricotta, fried eggplant
$10.00
10” Elm City: white pizza, fontina cheese, roasted chicken, caramelized onions, sauteed wild mushrooms
$10.00
10” The Green: artichoke hearts, sauteed spinach, kalamata olives, slow roasted tomatoes
$10.00
10” Long Wharf: basil pesto, local chesapeake clams, fresh shrimp, red onions, minced garlic, lemon oil
$11.00
10” Margherita: tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, basil, extra virgin olive oil
$10.00
10” Merritt PKWY: prosciutto, kalamata olives, caramelized onions, basil, extra virgin olive oil
$10.00
10” Metro-North: white pizza, slow roasted pork, caramelized onions, ricotta, pancetta
$10.00
10” Mill River: BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, pancetta, red onions, banana peppers
$10.00
10” New Haven: white pizza, local chesapeake clams, minced garlic, pecorino romano, oregano, extra virgin olive oil
$10.00
10” Nighthawk: basil pesto, roasted chicken, wild mushrooms, caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella
$10.00
10” Prospect Hill: ranch dressing, roasted chicken, hot buffalo sauce
$10.00
10” Q Bridge: Italian ham, fresh pineapple, house-made pancetta, red onions, chili oil, arugula
$10.00
10” Staven: pepperoni, hot sausage, roasted garlic, caramelized onions, hot cherry peppers
$10.00
10” The Game: salami, hot cherry peppers, red onion, artichokes, parmigiano-reggiano, extra virgin olive oil
$10.00
10” Tomato Pie: tomato sauce, pecorino cheese, olive oil, minced garlic, oregano (NO mozzarella cheese on this pie)
$7.00
10” Wooster SQ: broccoli rabe, hot sausage, salami, parmigiano-reggiano, extra virgin olive oil
$10.00
10" Cedar Hill: fresh mozzarella, local heirloom tomatoes, minced garlic, shallots, basil, extra virgin olive oil (summer only)
$9.00Out of stock
KYRA Half and Half Specialty
KYRA GF Arugula Pie: white pizza, marinated cherry tomatoes, red onions, fresh arugula salad, parmigiano cheese.
$15.50
KYRA GF Coliseum (NOT GF): kalamata olives, caramelized onions, roasted garlic, fried eggplant
$16.50
KYRA GF Cutler’s: pepperoni, hot sausage, prosciutto, salami
$16.50
KYRA GF East Rock: white pizza, ricotta, mozzarella, fontina, pecorino romano, minced garlic, parmigiano-reggiano, extra virgin olive oil, oregano
$15.00
KYRA GF Edge of the Woods (NOT GF): sauteed spinach, caramelized onions, ricotta, fried eggplant
$16.50
KYRA GF Elm City: white pizza, fontina cheese, roasted chicken, caramelized onions, sauteed wild mushrooms
$16.50
KYRA GF Green: artichoke hearts, sauteed spinach, kalamata olives, slow roasted tomatoes
$16.50
KYRA GF Long Wharf: basil pesto, local chesapeake clams, fresh shrimp, red onions, minced garlic, lemon oil
$20.50
KYRA GF Margherita: tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, basil, extra virgin olive oil
$17.50
KYRA GF Merritt PKWY: prosciutto, kalamata olives, caramelized onions, basil, extra virgin olive oil
$17.50
KYRA GF Metro-North: white pizza, slow roasted pork, caramelized onions, ricotta, pancetta
$16.50
KYRA GF Mill River: BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, pancetta, red onions, banana peppers
$16.50
KYRA GF New Haven: white pizza, local chesapeake clams, minced garlic, pecorino romano, oregano, extra virgin olive oil
$17.50
KYRA GF Nighthawk: basil pesto, roasted chicken, wild mushrooms, caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella
$17.50
KYRA GF Prospect Hill: ranch dressing, roasted chicken, hot buffalo sauce
$16.50
KYRA GF Q Bridge: Italian ham, fresh pineapple, house-made pancetta, red onions, chili oil, arugula
$15.50
KYRA GF Staven: pepperoni, hot sausage, roasted garlic, caramelized onions, hot cherry peppers
$16.50
KYRA GF The Game: salami, hot cherry peppers, red onion, artichokes, parmigiano-reggiano, extra virgin olive oil
$16.50
KYRA GF Tomato Pie: tomato sauce, pecorino cheese, olive oil, minced garlic, oregano (NO mozzarella cheese on this pie)
$9.50
KYRA GF Wooster SQ: broccoli rabe, hot sausage, salami, parmigiano-reggiano, extra virgin olive oil
$16.50
KYRA Down The Hill (NOT GF)
$16.50
KYRA GF Cedar Hill: fresh mozzarella, local heirloom tomatoes, minced garlic, shallots, basil, extra virgin olive oil (summer only)
$15.00Out of stock
14" Half and Half Specialty
14” Arugula Pie: white pizza, marinated cherry tomatoes, red onions, fresh arugula salad, parmigiano cheese.
$20.00
14” Boola Boola: house-made meatballs, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, hot cherry peppers
$21.00
14” Coliseum: kalamata olives, caramelized onions, roasted garlic, fried eggplant
$21.00
14” Cutler’s: pepperoni, hot sausage, prosciutto, salami
$21.00
14” Down-the-hill: meatball, sausage, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, wild mushrooms, kalamata olives
$21.00
14” East Rock: white pizza, ricotta, mozzarella, fontina, pecorino romano, minced garlic, parmigiano-reggiano, extra virgin olive oil, oregano
$19.50
14” Edge of the Woods: sauteed spinach, caramelized onions, ricotta, fried eggplant
$21.00
14” Elm City: white pizza, fontina cheese, roasted chicken, caramelized onions, sauteed wild mushrooms
$21.00
14” Green: artichoke hearts, sauteed spinach, kalamata olives, slow roasted tomatoes
$21.00
14” Long Wharf: basil pesto, local chesapeake clams, fresh shrimp, red onions, minced garlic, lemon oil
$26.00
14” Margherita: tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, basil, extra virgin olive oil
$22.00
14” Merritt PKWY: prosciutto, kalamata olives, caramelized onions, basil, extra virgin olive oil
$22.00
14” Metro-North: white pizza, slow roasted pork, caramelized onions, ricotta, pancetta
$21.00
14” Mill River: BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, pancetta, red onions, banana peppers
$21.00
14” New Haven: white pizza, local chesapeake clams, minced garlic, pecorino romano, oregano, extra virgin olive oil
$22.00
14” Nighthawk: basil pesto, roasted chicken, wild mushrooms, caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella
$22.00
14” Prospect Hill: ranch dressing, roasted chicken, hot buffalo sauce
$21.00
14” Q Bridge: Italian ham, fresh pineapple, house-made pancetta, red onions, chili oil, arugula
$20.00
14” Staven: pepperoni, hot sausage, roasted garlic, caramelized onions, hot cherry peppers
$21.00
14” The Game: salami, hot cherry peppers, red onion, artichokes, parmigiano-reggiano, extra virgin olive oil
$21.00
14” Tomato Pie: tomato sauce, pecorino cheese, olive oil, minced garlic, oregano (NO mozzarella cheese on this pie)
$11.50
14” Wooster SQ: broccoli rabe, hot sausage, salami, parmigiano-reggiano, extra virgin olive oil
$21.00
14" Cedar Hill: fresh mozzarella, local heirloom tomatoes, minced garlic, shallots, basil, extra virgin olive oil (summer only)
$19.00Out of stock
18" Half and Half Specialty
18” Arugula Pie: white pizza, marinated cherry tomatoes, red onions, fresh arugula salad, parmigiano cheese.
$26.50
18” Boola Boola: house-made meatballs, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, hot cherry peppers
$27.50
18” Coliseum: kalamata olives, caramelized onions, roasted garlic, fried eggplant
$27.50
18” Cutler’s: pepperoni, hot sausage, prosciutto, salami
$27.50
18” Down-the-hill: meatball, sausage, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, wild mushrooms, kalamata olives
$27.50
18” East Rock: white pizza, ricotta, mozzarella, fontina, pecorino romano, minced garlic, parmigiano-reggiano, extra virgin olive oil, oregano
$25.50
18” Edge of the Woods: sauteed spinach, caramelized onions, ricotta, fried eggplant
$27.50
18” Elm City: white pizza, fontina cheese, roasted chicken, caramelized onions, sauteed wild mushrooms
$27.50
18” Green: artichoke hearts, sauteed spinach, kalamata olives, slow roasted tomatoes
$27.50
18” Long Wharf: basil pesto, local chesapeake clams, fresh shrimp, red onions, minced garlic, lemon oil
$33.50
18” Margherita: tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, basil, extra virgin olive oil
$28.50
18” Merritt PKWY: prosciutto, kalamata olives, caramelized onions, basil, extra virgin olive oil
$28.50
18” Metro-North: white pizza, slow roasted pork, caramelized onions, ricotta, pancetta
$27.50
18” Mill River: BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, pancetta, red onions, banana peppers
$27.50
18” New Haven: white pizza, local chesapeake clams, minced garlic, pecorino romano, oregano, extra virgin olive oil
$28.50
18” Nighthawk: basil pesto, roasted chicken, wild mushrooms, caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella
$28.50
18” Prospect Hill: ranch dressing, roasted chicken, hot buffalo sauce
$27.50
18” Q Bridge: Italian ham, fresh pineapple, house-made pancetta, red onions, chili oil, arugula
$26.50
18” Staven: pepperoni, hot sausage, roasted garlic, caramelized onions, hot cherry peppers
$27.50
18” The Game: salami, hot cherry peppers, red onion, artichokes, parmigiano-reggiano, extra virgin olive oil
$27.50
18” Tomato Pie: tomato sauce, pecorino cheese, olive oil, minced garlic, oregano (NO mozzarella cheese on this pie)
$16.00
18” Wooster SQ: broccoli rabe, hot sausage, salami, parmigiano-reggiano, extra virgin olive oil
$27.50
18" Cedar Hill: fresh mozzarella, local heirloom tomatoes, minced garlic, shallots, basil, extra virgin olive oil (summer only)
$25.00Out of stock
PRIMI
Small Arancini: filled crispy rice balls with seasonal accompaniments
$6.50Out of stock
Large Arancini: filled crispy rice balls with seasonal accompaniments
$12.50Out of stock
Mozzarella Fritta: crispy mozzarella sticks, pomodoro sauce, parmesan cheese
$8.00
Crispy Calamari: lightly breaded calamari, fried banana peppers, lemon-caper aioli, spicy marinara sauce
$12.00
10 Chicken Wings: classic chicken wings tossed with your favorite sauce
$15.00
20 Chicken Wings: classic chicken wings tossed with your favorite sauce
$28.00
5 Boneless Wings: hearty boneless tenders tossed in your favorite sauce
$15.00
10 Boneless Wings: hearty boneless tenders tossed in your favorite sauce
$28.00
Garlic Bread: house-made focaccia bread baked with garlic butter
$4.00
Cheese Bread: house-made focaccia bread baked with garlic butter and mozzarella cheese
$6.00
Bread: house-made light and airy focaccia
$0.75
Ranch
$0.50
Blue Cheese
$0.50
Meatball Sliders: garlic focaccia, house-made meatballs, pesto, pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
$9.00
SM. Hearts Of Romaine Caesar: parmesan crisp, croutons, house-made caesar dressing
$6.00
SM. Spinach Olivada Salad: goat cheese, oven-dried tomatoes, pine nuts, house-made olivada dressing
$6.50
SM. Beet Salad: roasted beets, frisee and mixed greens, goat cheese, toasted pine nuts, house-made orange vinaigrette
$6.50
SM. Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad: crispy buffalo boneless chicken, romaine, carrots, red onions, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese dressing
$8.25
SM. Crispy Goat Cheese: herb greens, candied pecans, dried currants, house-made shallot vinaigrette
$7.00
SM. House Salad: mixed greens, walnuts, point reyes blue cheese, house-made balsamic vinaigrette
$6.00
SM. Side Salad: mixed greens, croutons, parmigiano-reggiano, house-made vinaigrette
$5.50
SM. Heirloom Apple Salad: (Fall) fall greens, heirloom apples, pomegranate seeds, blue cheese, candied hazelnuts, house-made pomegranate vinaigrette
$7.00
LG. Hearts Of Romaine Caesar: parmesan crisp, croutons, house-made caesar dressing
$11.50
LG. Spinach Olivada Salad: goat cheese, oven-dried tomatoes, pine nuts, house-made olivada dressing
$12.50
LG. Beet Salad: roasted beets, frisee and mixed greens, goat cheese, toasted pine nuts, house-made orange vinaigrette
$12.50
LG. Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad: crispy buffalo boneless chicken, romaine, carrots, red onions, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese dressing
$15.50
LG. Crispy Goat Cheese: herb greens, candied pecans, dried currants, house-made shallot vinaigrette
$13.50
LG. House Salad: mixed greens, walnuts, point reyes blue cheese, house-made balsamic vinaigrette
$11.50
LG. Side Salad: mixed greens, croutons, parmigiano-reggiano, house-made vinaigrette
$10.50
LG Apple Salad: (Fall) fall greens, heirloom apples, pomegranate seeds, blue cheese, candied hazelnuts, house-made pomegranate vinaigrette
$13.50
PASTA
Spaghetti: house-made tomato sauce, pecorino
$9.00
My Mother's Pasta Bolognese: rigatoni, rustic house-made meat sauce, basil, parmigiano-reggiano
$13.00
Chicken Alfredo: penne pasta, oven-roasted herb chicken, house-made pancetta, roasted garlic parmesan sauce, parmigiano-reggiano
$14.00
Linguini: pesto, white wine, cream, roasted pine nuts, extra virgin olive oil
$10.00
Spaghetti All'amatriciana: Crispy guanciale, red onions, hot cherry peppers, ricotta, pomodoro sauce
$13.00
Lasagna: Four layers of fresh pasta, hoouse-made bolognese sauce, ricotta cheese, bechamel, mozzarella
$12.00
Designer Mac & Cheese: taleggio, fontina, toma, house-made parmesan and pecorino sauce, breadcrumbs
$9.00
Meatball: house-made
$2.00
small pomodoro
$0.50
large pomodoro
$2.00
PANINI
Big Pete: Italian ham, milano salami, calabrese salami, mozzarella, red onions, romaine, tomatoes, hot cherry peppers, house-made vinaigrette
$10.00
Olivia: oven roasted herb chicken breast, fontina, house-made pancetta, house-made avocado mayo
$9.50
Little Pete: (Fall) eggplant parmesan- fried eggplant, pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano
$9.00
DESSERTS
Tiramisu
$3.00
Cannoli
$3.00
Chocolate Cannoli
$3.50Out of stock
Cupcakes
$3.25Out of stock
Chocolate Torte (GF): gluten free decadent chocolate torte
$3.50
Cheesecake Brownie
$2.50
Stuff Your Face Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.25Out of stock
Stuff Your Face Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
$3.25
Stuff Your Face Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Cookie
$3.25
KID'S
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4940 Wisconsin Ave, Washington, DC 20016
