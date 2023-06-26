  • Home
A map showing the location of Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse - Redding 815 Browning StreetView gallery

Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse - Redding 815 Browning Street

No reviews yet

815 Browning Street

Redding, CA 96003

PIZZA

SMALL PETE’S COMBO

$17.00

SMALL ALL MEAT

$17.00

SMALL PETE’S ITALIAN GARLIC

$17.00

SMALL CREAMY GARLIC & CHICKEN

$17.00

SMALL HAWAIIAN LUAU

$17.00

SMALL BBQ CHICKEN

$17.00

SMALL THE VEGHEAD

$17.00

SMALL CYO

$13.00

MED PETE’S COMBO

$23.00

MEDIUM ALL MEAT

$23.00

MEDIUM PETE’S ITALIAN GARLIC

$23.00

MEDIUM CREAMY GARLIC & CHICKEN

$23.00

MEDIUM HAWAIIAN LUAU

$23.00

MEDIUM BBQ CHICKEN

$23.00

MEDIUM THE VEGHEAD

$23.00

MEDIUM CYO

$17.00

LARGE PETE’S COMBO

$28.00

LARGE PETE’S ALL MEAT

$28.00

LARGE PETE’S ITALIAN GARLIC

$28.00

LARGE CREAMY GARLIC & CHICKEN

$28.00

LARGE HAWAIIAN LUAU

$28.00

LARGE BBQ CHICKEN

$28.00

LARGE THE VEGHEAD

$28.00

LARGE CYO PIZZA

$21.00

X-LARGE PETE’S COMBO

$32.00

X-LARGE PETE’S ALL MEAT

$32.00

X-LARGE PETE’S ITALIAN GARLIC

$32.00

X-LARGE CREAMY GARLIC & CHICKEN

$32.00

X-LARGE HAWAIIAN LUAU

$32.00

X-LARGE BBQ CHICKEN

$32.00

X-LARGE THE VEGHEAD

$32.00

X- LARGE CYO PIZZA

$24.00

GF PETE’S COMBO

$23.00

GF ALL MEAT

$23.00

GF PETE’S ITALIAN GARLIC

$23.00

GF CREAMY GARLIC & CHICKEN

$23.00

GF HAWAIIAN LUAU

$23.00

GF BBQ CHICKEN

$23.00

GF THE VEGHEAD

$23.00

GF CYO

$17.00

SHAREABLES / FLATBREADS

BUFFALO WINGS

$15.00

LOADED BAKED POTATOES

$15.00

THAI STYLE SHRIMP

$14.00

RAVIOLI CAPRESE SALAD

$15.00

ARTICHOKE HEARTS

$13.00

COMBO PLATTER

$18.00

SPICY BUFFALO SLIDERS

$12.00

HAWAIIAN SLIDERS

$12.00

CALAMARI

$16.00

PETE'S FAMOUS KNOTS (FULL)

$10.00

STUFFED KNOTS

$12.00

SEARED AHI TUNA

$16.00

PETE'S FAMOUS KNOTS (HALF)

$8.00

TUSCAN STEAK FLATBREAD

$15.00

CHICKEN CLASSIC FLATBREAD

$12.00

PETE'S GARDEN

$12.00

MARGERITA

$12.00

MANGO HARBANERO WINGS

$15.00

BBQ WINGS

$15.00

GARLIC/PAR WINGS

$15.00

SWEET N SPICY WINGS

$15.00

THAI CHILI WINGS

$15.00

FRIES

$7.00

GARLIC FRIES

$8.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$9.00

ONION RINGS

$10.00

CHICKEN STRIPS

$10.00

FRIED RAVIOLI

$9.00

PHILLY STEAK FLATBREAD

$16.00

CYO FLAT BREAD

$12.00

Buffalo Fries

$12.00

SOUPS / SALADS / WRAPS

MINESTRONE

$7.00+

CHICKEN & DUMPLINGS

$7.00+

POBLANO CHICKEN

$7.00+

TURKEY SAUSAGE LASAGNA

$7.00+

TOMATO BISQUE

$7.00+

CLAM CHOWDER

$7.00+

HOUSE SALAD

$7.00+

CAESAR SALAD

$8.00+

COBB SALAD

$16.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$16.00

SANTA FE SALAD

$17.00

STEAKHOUSE SALAD

$19.00

AHI & AVOCADO SALAD

$19.00

MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN WRAP

$18.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$18.00

TURKEY BACON BLEU WRAP

$18.00

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN WRAP

$18.00

WALNUT CHICKEN

$17.00

BURGERS / SANDWICHES

BREWHOUSE BURGER

$19.00

CALIFORNIA BURGER

$18.00

ALL AMERICAN BURGER

$17.00

JALAPENO BURGER

$18.00

MUSHROOM JACK BURGER

$18.00

CHICKEN & AVO CLUB SANDWICH

$16.00

PASTRAMI SANDWICH

$16.00

PRIME RIB DIP

$18.00

MONTEREY TURKEY SANDWICH

$16.00

PHILLY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$17.00

DELUXE CHICKEN SANDWICH

$17.00

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

PHILLY STEAK SANDWICH

$18.00

ENTREES

RIB-EYE

$44.00

FILET MIGNON

$48.00

SALMON

$23.00

FISH & CHIPS

$17.00

BBQ RIBS HALF

$24.00

PORK SHANK

$28.00

BBQ RIBS FULL

$34.00

CHICKEN PLATTER

$17.00

BEER BATTERED SHRIMP

$20.00

Chicken Risotto

$22.00

PASTAS

CHICKEN GORGONZOLA BOWTIE

$19.00

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$19.00

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$17.00

LASAGNA

$19.00

SEAFOOD PASTA

$23.00

SPICY CHICKEN FETTUCCINE

$19.00

SPAGHETTI AGLIO

$18.00

LINGUINE & SHRIMP

$21.00

BOWTIE PAST WITH CHICKEN

$20.00

SHRIMP PESTO TORTELLINI

$21.00

SPAGHETTI

$17.00

SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE

$19.00

CHICKEN LEMON PASTA

$19.00

DESSERTS

MONSTER COOKIE

$11.00

BIG BLITZ

$11.00

CHEESECAKE

$8.00

CHOCOLATE VOLCANO CAKE

$9.00

CARROT CAKE

$10.00

7 LAYER CHOCOLATE CAKE

$11.00

LEMONADE CAKE

$12.00

CHOCOLATE STUFFED KNOTTS

$13.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS PLATTER

$7.99

KIDS PASTA

$7.99

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.99

KIDS CORN DOG

$7.99

KIDS BURGER

$7.99

KIDS SODA

$1.80

KIDS MILK

$1.80

KIDS PIZZA

$7.99

BEVERAGES

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

MR. PIBB

$3.00

ROOT BEER

$3.00

FANTA ORANGE

$3.00

UNSWEETENED ICED TEA

$3.00

RASPBERRY ICED TEA

$3.00

SWEET GREEN ICED TEA

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$3.00

COFFEE

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

GINGER ALE

$4.00

TONIC WATER

$3.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$4.50

ROY ROGERS

$5.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.50

KIDS DRINK

$2.00

GINGER BEER

$5.50

RED BULL

$3.75

ORANGE & LEMONADE

$4.00

SIDES & MEATS

LARGE SIDE GRILL CHICKEN

$5.50

LARGE SIDE GRILLED SHRIMP

$7.50

LARGE SIDE GRILLED SALMON

$12.00

SIDE OF STEAK

$9.00

LARGE SIDE SEARED AHI

$10.50

LARGE SIDE BURGER PATTY

$6.00

SIDE OF ROASTED VEGGIES

$3.50

SIDE OF AVOCADO

$2.50

SIDE OF CHEESE

$1.00

SIDE SAUCE

$2.00

SIDE GARLIC BREAD

$2.00

SIDE BACON

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

815 Browning Street, Redding, CA 96003

