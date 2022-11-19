Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pete's Bar and Grill

402 N Commercial St.

Albers, IL 62215

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Wrap
Double Cheeseburger

Appetizer

Beef Nachos

$5.50

Breadsticks

$4.75

w/ marinara

Cheese Balls

$4.75

Cheese Cup

$0.75

nacho, beer cheddar, or queso

Cheese Sticks

$5.50

w/ marinara

Chips and Salsa

$3.25

Corn Nuggets

$4.75

Fried Green Beans

$4.75

Fried Pickles

$4.75

Hand Battered Fresh To Order

Half Order Fried Pickles

$3.25

Hand Battered Fresh To Order

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.75

Loaded Totchos

$5.50

Mini Tacos

$4.75

Mushrooms

$4.75

Hand Battered Fresh To Order

Nachos Supreme

$7.25

beef, lettuce, tomato, nacho cheese, sour cream, salsa

Nachos with Cheese

$3.75

Onion Straws

$4.75

Hand Battered Fresh To Order

Half Order Onion Straws

$3.25

Hand Battered Fresh To Order

Pepperjack Cheese Cubes

$4.75

Pretzel Bites

$6.50

w/ beer cheese

Side Nacho Cheese

$0.75

Soft Pretzel

$2.00Out of stock

w/ Cheese

Toasted Ravioli

$4.75

w/ marinara

Salads

Large Garden Salad

$5.75

Romaine, cheese, tomatoes, bacon bits, croutons, dressing

Small Garden Salad

$4.50

romaine, cheese, tomatoes, bacon bits, croutons, dressing

Large Caesar Salad

$5.75

romaine, lettuce, parmesan, croutons Caesar dressing

Small Caesar Salad

$4.50

romaine, lettuce, parmesan, croutons Caesar dressing

Small Chef Salad

$5.75

iceberg & romaine, cheese, tomatoes, ham, egg & croutons

Large Chef Salad

$7.25

Iceberg & romaine, cheese, tomatoes, ham, egg & croutons

Small Taco Salad

$6.25

Tortilla shell, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, taco meat, sour cream & salsa

Large Taco Salad

$7.50

Tortilla shell, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, taco meat, sour cream & salsa

Burger

1/4lb and hand-pattied daily

Bacon Cheeseburger

$5.00

Cheeseburger

$4.25

Double Cheeseburger

$7.00

Double Hamburger

$6.50

Frisco Melt

$5.25

Hamburger

$4.00

Jalapeno Burger

$5.25

pepper jack cheese & jalapeños

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$5.00

Ragin' Cajun Burger

$6.25

Smokehouse Burger

$5.25

choice of cheese, bbq, and crunchy onion straws

Southwest Bacon Onion Cheeseburger

$5.25

choice of cheese, bacon, grilled onion, and chipotle sauce

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

$6.25

grilled, crispy, or spicy crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, ranch

Philly Wrap

$6.75

Steak or chicken, peppers & onions & provolone

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$6.75

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, ranch

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$6.25

Grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan, caesar dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$6.75

Grilled Chicken dipped in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheese, ranch

Chicken Sandwiches & Strips

Chicken Sandwich

$5.50

Grilled, crispy, or spicy crispy

Chicken Strips

$5.25

Half Order Chicken Strips

$3.25

Spicy Chicken Strips

$5.25

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$7.00

peppers & onion &provolone on a hoagie roll

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$7.00

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Pepper Jack, jalapeños, and chipotle sauce

Misc Entrees

BLT

$5.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$5.75

Cod Chunks

$7.00

5

Fish Sandwich

$6.00

w/ cheese

Grilled Cheese

$2.75

Hot Ham and Cheese

$5.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$4.25

6

Philly Steak Sandwich

$7.00

grilled steak, peppers & onion &provolone on a hoagie roll

Popcorn Shrimp

$6.00

Wings

Boneless Wings

$1.00

Bone-in Wings

$1.25

Sides

French Fries

$2.75

Cheese Fries

$3.50

Seasoned Curly Fries

$2.75

Homemade Potato Chips

$2.75

Half Order French Fries

$1.50

Half Order Seasoned Curly Fries

$1.50

Tator Tots

$2.75

Side Beer Cheese

$0.75

Side Nacho Cheese

$0.75

Side Queso Cheese

$0.75

Soups

Bowl Soup To Go

$4.25

Cup Soup To Go

$3.00

Pizza

9" Custom Pizza

$8.00

12" Custom Pizza

$12.00

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.00

ranch sauce topped with chicken & bacon

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

bbq sauce and grilled chicken

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

buffalo, ranch, grilled chicken

12" Deluxe Pizza

$14.00

all toppings

12" Meat Lover's Pizza

$14.00

pepperoni, italian sausage, hamburger, bacon

12" Veggie Pizza

$14.00

mushrooms, black olives, green pepper, onions

9" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$11.00

ranch sauce topped with chicken & bacon

9" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.00

bbq sauce and grilled chicken

9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.00

buffalo, ranch, grilled chicken

9" Deluxe Pizza

$10.00

all toppings

9" Meat Lover's Pizza

$10.00

pepperoni, italian sausage, hamburger, bacon

9" Veggie Pizza

$10.00

mushrooms, black olives, green pepper, onions

Flatbreads

Garlic Parmesan Flatbread

$8.00

Grilled Chicken & Spinach Flatbread

$9.00

Margherita Flatbread

$8.00

Pepperoni Pizza Flatbread

$8.00

Philly Cheese Flatbread

$9.00

N/A BEVERAGES

7up

$1.50

A&W

$1.50

Choc Milk

$2.00

Coke

$1.50

Crush

$1.50

Diet 7up

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Diet Mtn. Dew

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Ski

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Large Fountain Soda

$1.50

Lemonade

$1.50

Medium Fountain Soda

$1.25

Milk

$2.00

Mtn. Dew

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Ski

$1.50

Soda

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Squirt

$1.50

Tea

$1.50

Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

402 N Commercial St., Albers, IL 62215

Directions

