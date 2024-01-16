Restaurant info

Hi there! Welcome to Pete's Cart of Snacks. We specialize in unique, flavorful snacks that are sure to tantalize your taste buds and make your day a little more delicious. Our menu includes a variety of snacks, as well as homemade favorites. We're passionate about providing our customers with the freshest, most flavorful snacks possible. We believe that eating delicious snacks should be a fun and enjoyable experience. Our team is friendly and knowledgeable and we strive to make your experience with us the best it can be. We look forward to serving you and making your day a little more special. Thanks for choosing Pete's Cart of Snacks Food Truck. Enjoy!