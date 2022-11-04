Peticolas Brewing Company
2026 Farrington St
Dallas, TX 75207
Popular Items
Single Can
A Lost Epic - Single
Belgian Tripel featuring complex fruit and spice aroma balanced by a light malt sweetness. Did you know A LOST EPIC is an anagram of your favorite brewery. Well not of "your favorite brewery" but the name of your favorite brewery. You see, we're assuming Peticolas is your favorite brewery. A LOST EPIC is an anagram of PETICOLAS. If you move all the letters of A LOST EPIC around the right way, it will spell PETICOLAS. That's what an anagram is y'all! 11% abv
Black Curtains - Single
Rich and malty Imperial Stout with big roasted barley aromatics. We celebrated our second anniversary with the release of this brew. Anyone out there still rocking that "2 years, 10 beers" shirt? 11% abv
Don't Think it- Won't Happen - Single
Hazy IPA featuring big notes of tangerine, pineaple and mango. The boss man never wanted us to brew a hazy. Sorry Michael. 7.5% abv
Doppelboxer - Single
Doppelbock rich with flavors of chocolate, caramel and dark fruit. The undisputed Champion of our Ninth Anniversary Barley Brawl. 8.5% abv
Golden Opportunity - Single
Light and refreshing with a crisp finish. Our year-round Kolsch is the perfect brew when having a few. 4.6% abv
IPA - Single
Inspired by the classics, our house IPA features big notes of citrus complimented by a touch of pine. Each year, our brewers take a trip to the Yakima Valley to select the Centennial hops featured in this go-to IPA. 6.5% abv
It's Always Something - Single
Big Belgian dark strong ale with notes of plum and caramelized candy sugar. For anniversary number four, we brewed this GABF award winning beer as a dedicated reminder to expect the unexpected. 9% abv
Main Squeeze - Single
This juicy IPA features refreshing notes of orange, tangerine and apicot (inside joke). Hold this one close. 7.85% abv
Match Day - Single
Light and crisp easy drinking pale ale with orange and lemon aromatics. It took a collaboration in Columbus Ohio to get our beer pouring at an FC Dallas Match. Shame it was an away game. 5.5% abv
Sit Down or I'll Sit You Down - Single
Our full-time imperial IPA is balanced by a trifecta of big hops, a solid malt backbone and just the right amount of booziness . Unquestionably, the favorite brew of our crew; when this beer tells you to Sit Down, you better listen. 10% abv
Spar in Qatar - Single
2022 World Cup IPA bursting with notes of peach, apricot and citrus fruit. Or as we call it, the hat trick of flavors. Get the full experience by stopping by our place during the tournament and enjoy one with us. We'll be the ones screaming at the TV.
The DUKE w/ Peaches - Single
Our blonde barley wine aged on a bed of sliced peaches. Dangerously delicious. 12% abv
Thrilla in Brazilla - Single
IPA brewed in celebration of the 2014 World Cup. Bright citrus and floral hops provide all the flair the host country inspires. 7.5% abv
Velvet Hammer - Single
Smooth as Velvet, hits you like a hammer. Citrus and floral hops compliment flavors of caramel and sweet malt. We came out swinging when we first brewed Hammer in December of 2011. Never intended to be a full-time beer, YOU made it a DFW institution. 9% abv
Wintervention - Single
Dark strong ale brewed with cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and allspice. Spice up the holiday season with this DFW winter staple. 10% abv
4 Pk
A Lost Epic - 4pk
Black Curtains - 4pk
Don't Think it- Won't Happen - 4pk
Doppelboxer - 4pk
Golden Opportunity - 4pk
IPA - 4pk
It's Always Something - 4pk
Main Squeeze - 4pk
Match Day - 4pk
Sit Down or I'll Sit You Down - 4pk
Spar in Qatar - 4pk
The DUKE w/ Peaches - 4pk
Thrilla in Brazilla - 4pk
Velvet Hammer - 4pk
Wintervention - 4pk
18 Pk
Golden Opportunity - 18pk
IPA - 18pk
Sit Down or I'll Sit You Down - 18pk
Velvet Hammer - 18pk
