Peticolas Brewing Company

2026 Farrington St

Dallas, TX 75207

Velvet Hammer - 18pk

Single Can

A Lost Epic - Single

A Lost Epic - Single

$4.00

Belgian Tripel featuring complex fruit and spice aroma balanced by a light malt sweetness. Did you know A LOST EPIC is an anagram of your favorite brewery. Well not of "your favorite brewery" but the name of your favorite brewery. You see, we're assuming Peticolas is your favorite brewery. A LOST EPIC is an anagram of PETICOLAS. If you move all the letters of A LOST EPIC around the right way, it will spell PETICOLAS. That's what an anagram is y'all! 11% abv

Black Curtains - Single

Black Curtains - Single

$4.00

Rich and malty Imperial Stout with big roasted barley aromatics. We celebrated our second anniversary with the release of this brew. Anyone out there still rocking that "2 years, 10 beers" shirt? 11% abv

Don't Think it- Won't Happen - Single

Don't Think it- Won't Happen - Single

$5.00

Hazy IPA featuring big notes of tangerine, pineaple and mango. The boss man never wanted us to brew a hazy. Sorry Michael. 7.5% abv

Doppelboxer - Single

Doppelboxer - Single

$4.00

Doppelbock rich with flavors of chocolate, caramel and dark fruit. The undisputed Champion of our Ninth Anniversary Barley Brawl. 8.5% abv

Golden Opportunity - Single

Golden Opportunity - Single

$2.75

Light and refreshing with a crisp finish. Our year-round Kolsch is the perfect brew when having a few. 4.6% abv

IPA - Single

IPA - Single

$3.50

Inspired by the classics, our house IPA features big notes of citrus complimented by a touch of pine. Each year, our brewers take a trip to the Yakima Valley to select the Centennial hops featured in this go-to IPA. 6.5% abv

It's Always Something - Single

It's Always Something - Single

$6.00

Big Belgian dark strong ale with notes of plum and caramelized candy sugar. For anniversary number four, we brewed this GABF award winning beer as a dedicated reminder to expect the unexpected. 9% abv

Main Squeeze - Single

Main Squeeze - Single

$3.50

This juicy IPA features refreshing notes of orange, tangerine and apicot (inside joke). Hold this one close. 7.85% abv

Match Day - Single

Match Day - Single

$3.00

Light and crisp easy drinking pale ale with orange and lemon aromatics. It took a collaboration in Columbus Ohio to get our beer pouring at an FC Dallas Match. Shame it was an away game. 5.5% abv

Sit Down or I'll Sit You Down - Single

Sit Down or I'll Sit You Down - Single

$4.00

Our full-time imperial IPA is balanced by a trifecta of big hops, a solid malt backbone and just the right amount of booziness . Unquestionably, the favorite brew of our crew; when this beer tells you to Sit Down, you better listen. 10% abv

Spar in Qatar - Single

Spar in Qatar - Single

$3.50

2022 World Cup IPA bursting with notes of peach, apricot and citrus fruit. Or as we call it, the hat trick of flavors. Get the full experience by stopping by our place during the tournament and enjoy one with us. We'll be the ones screaming at the TV.

The DUKE w/ Peaches - Single

The DUKE w/ Peaches - Single

$5.00

Our blonde barley wine aged on a bed of sliced peaches. Dangerously delicious. 12% abv

Thrilla in Brazilla - Single

Thrilla in Brazilla - Single

$3.50

IPA brewed in celebration of the 2014 World Cup. Bright citrus and floral hops provide all the flair the host country inspires. 7.5% abv

Velvet Hammer - Single

Velvet Hammer - Single

$3.50

Smooth as Velvet, hits you like a hammer. Citrus and floral hops compliment flavors of caramel and sweet malt. We came out swinging when we first brewed Hammer in December of 2011. Never intended to be a full-time beer, YOU made it a DFW institution. 9% abv

Wintervention - Single

Wintervention - Single

$4.00

Dark strong ale brewed with cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and allspice. Spice up the holiday season with this DFW winter staple. 10% abv

A Lost Epic - 4pk

A Lost Epic - 4pk

$15.00

Black Curtains - 4pk

Black Curtains - 4pk

$15.00

Don't Think it- Won't Happen - 4pk

Don't Think it- Won't Happen - 4pk

$18.00

Doppelboxer - 4pk

Doppelboxer - 4pk

$15.00

Golden Opportunity - 4pk

Golden Opportunity - 4pk

$10.00

IPA - 4pk

IPA - 4pk

$13.00

It's Always Something - 4pk

It's Always Something - 4pk

$22.00

Main Squeeze - 4pk

Main Squeeze - 4pk

$13.00

Match Day - 4pk

Match Day - 4pk

$11.00

Sit Down or I'll Sit You Down - 4pk

Sit Down or I'll Sit You Down - 4pk

$15.00

Spar in Qatar - 4pk

Spar in Qatar - 4pk

$13.00

The DUKE w/ Peaches - 4pk

The DUKE w/ Peaches - 4pk

$18.00

Thrilla in Brazilla - 4pk

Thrilla in Brazilla - 4pk

$13.00

Velvet Hammer - 4pk

Velvet Hammer - 4pk

$13.00

Wintervention - 4pk

Wintervention - 4pk

$15.00

Golden Opportunity - 18pk

Golden Opportunity - 18pk

$40.00

IPA - 18pk

IPA - 18pk

$52.00

Sit Down or I'll Sit You Down - 18pk

Sit Down or I'll Sit You Down - 18pk

$58.00

Velvet Hammer - 18pk

Velvet Hammer - 18pk

$52.00

Coke

Coke

$1.50
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$1.50
High Brew Nitro Latte Toasted Coconut

High Brew Nitro Latte Toasted Coconut

$3.50
Hint Fruity Water Juicebox

Hint Fruity Water Juicebox

$1.50
Loud Brew Cold Brew + L-Theanine

Loud Brew Cold Brew + L-Theanine

$3.50
Mayawell

Mayawell

$3.49
Richard's Rainwater Sparkling Water

Richard's Rainwater Sparkling Water

$1.50
Sprite

Sprite

$1.50
Swoon Lemonade

Swoon Lemonade

$1.50
Swoon Sweet Tea

Swoon Sweet Tea

$1.50

Bag of Nuts

$2.50

Cheezits

$1.00

Fruit Bites

$3.00

Goldfish

$1.00

Hippeas

$2.00

Love Corn

$2.31

Quinn Pretzel Nuggets

$1.75

Quinn Pretzel Sticks

$1.75

Righteous Felon Meat Sticks

$2.00

Salami Minis

$6.25

Smart Snacks

$2.99