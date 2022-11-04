Peticolas Brewing Company

A Lost Epic - Single

$4.00

Belgian Tripel featuring complex fruit and spice aroma balanced by a light malt sweetness. Did you know A LOST EPIC is an anagram of your favorite brewery. Well not of "your favorite brewery" but the name of your favorite brewery. You see, we're assuming Peticolas is your favorite brewery. A LOST EPIC is an anagram of PETICOLAS. If you move all the letters of A LOST EPIC around the right way, it will spell PETICOLAS. That's what an anagram is y'all! 11% abv