Petisco Brazuca - FCM 2123 Caton avenue

Petisco Brazuca - FCM

review star

No reviews yet

2123 Caton Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11218

COXINHAS

Chicken coxinha

Chicken coxinha

$13.78+
Cheese coxinha

Cheese coxinha

$13.78+
Margherita Coxinha

Margherita Coxinha

$13.78+

Churros

$13.78

EMPANADAS / PASTEL

Chicken empanada

Chicken empanada

$13.78+
Cheese empanada

Cheese empanada

$13.78+
Beef empanada

Beef empanada

$13.78+
Mix Empanadas

Mix Empanadas

$13.78

BEVERAGE

COCA-COLA

COCA-COLA

$2.76
GUARANA

GUARANA

$2.76
DIET GUARANA

DIET GUARANA

$2.76

WATER

$1.84
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
2123 Caton Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11218

