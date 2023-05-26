Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
French
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Petit Chou

729 Reviews

$$

662 Memorial Dr Se

Atlanta, GA 30312

Popular Items

Grouper Meuniere

$22.00

Pan fried with lemon butter sauce

Duck Breast

$26.00

Moulard Magret Duck breast from D'Artagnan prepared medium rare with a Orange / Guava Sauce (GF)

Dinner

Appetizer

Cheese Platter

$20.00

Seasonal selection of three or four cheeses served with house made preserves, truffle oil Marconi almonds, Mixed Olives served with crackers and French bread

Charcuterie Platter

$20.00

Chefs rotating selection of three items : Duck Prosciutto, Prosciutto, Tasso Ham, Saucisson, Bresaola, Lamb Pepperoni, Smoked Duck Breast served with truffle oil Marconi almonds, Mixed Olives served with crackers and French bread

Escargot

$12.00

Escargot , white wine, garlic and mushrooms (GF)

Crab Cakes

$16.00

fried lump crab meat with remoulade sauce…

Moqueca De Peixe Soup

$10.00

Lamb Lollipops

$23.00

Lamb Lollipops with Parsley, Garlic Sauce

Pear Salad

$11.00

French Onion Soup

$7.00

Vegan base with melted gruyere cheese and baguette

1 Cent

$0.01

Free Bread

Service Fee

$150.00

Sides

Butter Beans (GF)

$6.00

Melting Potatoes (GF)(v)

$6.00

Haricot Verts with Almonds (V)(GF)

$6.00

Wheat Berries(V)

$6.00

Entrée

Entrée

Grouper Meuniere

$22.00

Pan fried with lemon butter sauce

Duck Breast

$26.00

Moulard Magret Duck breast from D'Artagnan prepared medium rare with a Orange / Guava Sauce (GF)

Kofta (Vegan)

$18.00

Grilled Beyond Meat seasoned Mediterranean spices with a garlic parsley sauce (V) (GF)

Ribeye Steak 7oz

$29.00

Grilled, served with Chateaubriand Sauce

Coquilles Saint Jacques

$24.00

Classic Julia Child recipe of Scallops sauteed with White Wine, Tarragon, and Shallots

Dessert

Tiramisu

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.50Out of stock

Chocolate Garnache Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Hazelnut Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.50

Pistachio Cake

$8.00

Almond Croissant

$5.00

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

Cheese Danish

$5.50

Pistachio Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Stick

$5.00

Kouign-Amann

$4.75

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Day Old Pastries

$1.00

Rosemary Brulee

$7.00Out of stock

Pistachio Cheesecake

$8.00

Matcha Creme Brulee

$7.00Out of stock

Rugelach

$6.00Out of stock

Basque Cheese/ Souffle Cake

$8.00

Bev

Bar

Wine

Beer

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Prosecco & Combier

$11.00

Btl La Galope, Rose, France

$38.00

Btl False Bay, Chardonnay, France

$38.00

Btl Bordeaux Bl, Suau

$48.00

Btl Pinot Noir, Domain De Valmoissine France

$40.00

Btl La Noble, Cabernet Sauvignon, France

$40.00

Btl Clarendelle, Bordeaux Rouge, France

$56.00

Btl Malbec, chateau De Cedre France

$45.00

Cotes-du-Rhone Villages - Laudun, 70% Grenache, 20% Clairette, 10% Bourboulenc, France

$65.00Out of stock

Fleur de Mer, Rose - Cotes de Provence, France

$45.00Out of stock

Btl F

$52.00

Btl Chateauneuf-du-Pape, Famille Perrin - Les Sinnards, France

$140.00

Louis Latour, Appelation Pommard - Burgundy, France

$180.00Out of stock

Btl Fler De Mer, Rosé, France

$42.00

Scattered Peaks Cabernet Sauv

$80.00

Half Of Bordeux Rouge

$28.00

Cafe Offerings

Coffee

$3.75

Cold brew

$5.50

Americano

$4.25

Espresso

$3.75

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$4.75

Cortado

$4.25

Golden Almond Milk Latte

$6.50

Golden Almond Milk (No espresso)

$4.50

Soda

$2.50

Housemade Craft Sodas

$5.00

Juice

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

London Fog

$4.50

Wellness Lemon Shot

$4.00

Turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, black pepper, salt, lime and lemon juice

Add Shot Of Espresso

$1.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Mocktail

$5.00

White Wine Bottles

Btl False Bay, Chardonnay, France

$38.00

Btl La Galope, Rose, France

$38.00

Btl Recougne Blanc

$40.00

Btl Bordeaux Bl, Suau

$48.00

Btl Gris Blanc, Rose

$52.00

Btl Prosecco

$40.00

Btl Clara Vie, Brut Rose, France

$42.00

Btl Duc Du Valmer

$20.00

Btl Bonterra, Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

Btl Brut Cremant

$56.00

Btl Brut Rosé Cremant

$56.00

Btl Bonterra

$34.00

Btl Les Pirres

$80.00

Btl Terres Blondes, Chardonnay

$56.00

Red Wine Bottles

Btl La Noble, Cabernet Sauvignon, France

$40.00

Btl Natural Cabernet

$52.00

Btl Recougne Bordeaux

$52.00

Btl Pinot Noir, Domain De Valmoissine France

$40.00

Btl Clarendelle, Bordeaux Rouge, France

$56.00

Btl Malbec, chateau De Cedre France

$45.00

Btl Scattered Peaks

$80.00

Btl Pineau Des Charentes

$50.00

Btl Pinot Noir, Dom De L'aigle

$84.00

Btl Clarendelle

$56.00

Btl Chateauneuf-du-Pape, Famille Perrin - Les Sinnards, France

$140.00

Btl Tons De Duoru

$34.00

Gift Certificate

Certificate Amounts

Gift Certificate $20

$20.00

Gift Certificate $30

$30.00

Gift Certificate $50

$50.00

Gift Certificate $75

$75.00

Gift Certificate $100

$100.00

Gift Card 40

$0.40

Gift Card $40

$40.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
French with a Southern twist. Made to order with the best ingredients.

