French
Breakfast & Brunch

Petit Trois Le Valley Sherman Oaks

13705 Ventura Blvd.

Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

Course One

Baguette & Olives

Boston

Endive

Tomato

Steak Tartare

Crab Cake

Escargot

Course Two

Pesto Pasta

Poulet Roti

Trout Almondine

Steak Frites

Croque Monsieur

Dessert

Apple Tart

Mousse

Course One Brunch

Boston

Endive

Pastry Assortment

Course Two Brunch

Avocado Tartine

Mec Muffin

Croque Monsieur

Brunch Beverage

Coffee

Orange Juice

Iced Tea

Prix Fixe

Prix Fixe #1

$95.00

Prix Fixe #2

$125.00

Brunch Prix Fixe

$95.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

If you're unable to come in and enjoy the bistro vibes, order online!

Website

Location

13705 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

Directions

