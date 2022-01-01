Petite Chou imageView gallery
French
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Petite Chou Petite Chou Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

823 E Westfield Blvd.

Indianapolis, IN 46220

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$4.00

12oz Coffee

$3.00

16oz Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Espresso

$2.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Honey Chai

$5.00

Americano

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Cafe au Lait

$4.00

Alt Milk Upcharge

$1.00

Flavor Shot

$1.00

Beehive Latte

$5.00

Lavender Latte

$5.00

Palmiers

$3.00

Beehive Latte

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sparkling Glass

$2.00

Sparkling Liter

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Small OJ

$4.00

Large OJ

$6.00

V8

$3.00

Small Cranberry

$3.00

Large Cranberry

$5.00

Small Milk

$3.00

Large Milk

$5.00

Small Choco Milk

$3.50

Large Choco Milk

$5.50

Smoothie

$7.00Out of stock

Kids Beverage

$1.50

Root Beer

$5.00Out of stock

Starters/Salads

Cup Frites

$4.00

Small Frites

$7.00

Large Frites

$9.00

Onion Soup

$11.00

Gougeres

$11.00

Steak Tartare

$19.00

LNCH Potato Galette

$13.00

Cheese Board

$19.00

Mushroom Duxelle

$14.00

Parmesan Soup

$11.00

Market Salad

$15.00

Simple Greens

$10.00

Butter Salad

$12.00

Burrata Salad

$16.00

Warm Quinoa

$14.00

DNR Potato Galette

$19.00

Omelettes

Brie Antoinette

$16.00

Beouf & Oeuf

$16.00

Everyone's Favorite

$16.00

Hippie with a Beamer

$16.00

Omelette of the Day

$16.00

Create Your Own

$16.00

Mushroom Duxelle

$16.00

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Cacio e Pepe

$14.00

Broken Yolk

$15.00

French Toast

$14.00

Liege Waffle

$15.00

Porridge

$10.00

Salmon Sourdough

$20.00

Seasonal Hash

$14.00

Cup Granola

$7.00

Bowl Granola

$9.00

Small Fruit

$4.00

Cup Fruit

$6.00

Bowl Fruit

$8.00

Cup Yogurt

$4.00

Bowl Yogurt

$6.00

Lobster Benedict

$31.00Out of stock

Oeufs Habilles

$10.00

LNCH Potato Gallette

$15.00

Entrees

Sandwich Au Polet

$16.00

Chicken Salad Tartine

$15.00

Croque Poisson

$19.00Out of stock

Croque Madame

$18.00

Croque Monsieur

$16.00

FO Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Burger Frites

$19.00

Le Club

$16.00

Le Club Salmon

$20.00

Mussels

$20.00

Veggie Burger

$17.00

Warm Quinoa

$14.00

Steak Frites

$34.00

Chicken Paillard

$26.00

Crepes

Breakfast Crepe

$15.00

Savory Ham Crepe

$15.00

Mushroom Crepe

$15.00

Fresh Berry Crepe

$12.00

Nutella Crepe

$8.00

Sugar Crepe

$8.00

ADD GELATO

$3.00

Salmon Crepe

$18.00

Ala Carte

1 EGG

$2.50

2 EGGS

$4.50

3 EGGS

$6.50

4 EGGS

$8.50

1 EGG WHITE

$3.00

2 EGG WHITES

$5.00

3 EGG WHITES

$7.00

4 EGG WHITES

$9.00

Toast

$5.00

1 Piece of Toast

$2.50

Cup Frites

$4.00

Small Frites

$7.00

Large Frites

$9.00

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Side of Bacon

$6.00

1/2 Bacon

$3.00

Side of Greens

$4.00

Chicken Sausage

$6.00

Side of Ham

$4.00

1/2 Ham

$2.00

Side of Potatoes

$4.00

Side of Peanut Butter

$2.00

Side of Poached Chicken

$4.00

1 Piece Smoked Salmon

$2.00

3 Piece Smoked Salmon

$6.00

1/2 Sausage

$2.00

Sour Cream

$2.00

Side Sliced Tomato

$2.00Out of stock

Croissant

$7.00

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$5.00

side Chicken breast

$6.00

Desserts

1 Scoop Gelato

$6.00

1 Scoop Sorbet

$6.00

Sugar Crepe

$8.00

Fresh Berry Crepe

$12.00

Harrison's Crepe

$12.00

Chocolate Ganache Crepe

$10.00

ADD GELATO

$3.00

Profiteroles

$10.00

Hazelnut Petite Gateau

$12.00

Les Enfants

Bebe Burger

$8.00

Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Bebe Omelette

$8.00

Kid Cheese Crepe

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

PB & J

$8.00

Kid French Tst

$8.00

Kids PB&J Crepe

$6.00

Kid Berry Crepe

$8.00

Kid Sugar Crepe

$5.00

Gelato

$4.00

Misc

Metal Straw

$1.00

Strawberry Preserves

Blueberry Preserves

Sriracha

Ketchup

Dijonnaise

Sourdough Loaf

$10.00

Multigrain Loaf

$12.00

Sourdough Boule

$12.00

GF Bread Loaf

$12.00

1 LB Coffee

$16.00

1 LB Granola

$15.00

1 LB Chicken Salad

$17.00

8oz Keep Cup

$22.00

12oz Keep Cup

$24.00

Wine

GLS Prosecco

$9.00

BTL Prosecco

$30.00

GLS Faire La Fete

$14.00

BTL Faire La Fete

$56.00

GLS Dopff

$15.00

BTL Dopff

$60.00

GLS Laurent

$20.00

BTL Laurent

$74.00

GLS Laurent Vintage

$28.00

BTL Laurent Vintage

$96.00

GLS Laurent Rose

$33.00

BTL Laurent Rose

$110.00

GLS Sauvignon

$15.00

BTL Sauvignon

$56.00

GLS Chenin Blanc

$14.00

BTL Chenin Blanc

$52.00

GLS Cote Du Rhone

$15.00

BTL Cote Du Rhone

$56.00

GLS Albert Bichot

$16.00

BTL Albert Bichot

$60.00

GLS Chardonnay

$16.00

BTL Chardonnay

$60.00

GLS Rose Garden Rose

$15.00

BTL Rose Garden Rose

$56.00

GLS Mary Taylor Gamay

$15.00

BTL Mary Taylor Gamay

$56.00

GLS Red Cote Du Rhone

$15.00

BTL Red Cote Du Rhone

$56.00

GLS Cab Franc

$14.00

BTL Cab Franc

$52.00

GLS Malbec

$16.00

BTL Malbec

$60.00

GLS Chateau Lagrugere

$17.00

BTL Chateau Lagrugere

$64.00

GLS Calvet

$17.00

BTL Calvet

$64.00

BTL Boony Doon

$48.00

BTL Freynelle

$48.00

BTL Pouilly Fume

$64.00

BTL Ragotiere

$48.00

BTL Aine & Fils

$56.00

BTL LaPlage Rose

$48.00

BTL Sophie Siadou

$48.00

BTL Jacky Janodet

$52.00

BTL Les Garrigue

$48.00

BTL Roquefort

$56.00

BTL Ch Maurac

$68.00

Champ Cocktails

French 75

$12.00

Kir Royale

$12.00

Le Peche

$12.00Out of stock

Mimosa

$12.00

Pamplemosa

$12.00

Short Shorts

$12.00

PIT French 75

$44.00

PIT Kir Royale

$44.00

PIT Le Peche

$44.00Out of stock

PIT Mimosa

$44.00

PIT Pamplemosa

$44.00

PIT Short Shorts

$44.00

Cocktails/Beer

Miller Lite

$5.00

Petite Tini

$12.00

Char. Highball

$14.00

French Manhattan

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Scrimshaw Pilsner

$7.00

Founders IPA

$6.00

Lemon Tart

$13.00

Flaugnarde

$13.00

Liquor

Hangar One

$8.00

Belvedere

$13.00

18th St Gin

$10.00

Cimarron Tequila

$9.00

Pinhook Bourbon

$10.00

Oban 14

$24.00

Glenlivet 18

$24.00

St. Germain

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

Averna

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Chartreuse

$11.00

Sweet Lucy's

$7.00

Allergies

GLUTEN ALLERGY!

TREE NUT ALLERGY!

SHELLFISH ALLERGY!

EGG ALLERGY!

PEANUT ALLERGY!

DAIRY ALLERGY!

SOY ALLERGY!

SHROOM ALLERGY!

OTHER ALLERGY!

!!CELIAC!!

Wine

GLS Prosecco

$9.00

BTL Prosecco

$30.00

GLS Faire La Fete

$14.00

BTL Faire La Fete

$56.00

GLS Dopff

$15.00

BTL Dopff

$60.00

GLS Laurent Perrier

$20.00

BTL Laurent Perrier

$74.00

GLS Laurent Vintage

$28.00

BTL Laurent Vintage

$96.00

GLS Laurent Rose

$33.00

BTL Laurent Rose

$110.00

1/2 BLT LP Brut

$37.00

GLS Sauterne

$15.00

GLS Sauvignon

$15.00

BTL Sauvignon

$56.00

GLS Chenin Blanc

$14.00

BTL Chenin Blanc

$52.00

GLS Cote Du Rhone

$15.00

BTL Cote Du Rhone

$56.00

GLS Albert Bichot

$16.00

BTL Albert Bichot

$60.00

GLS Chardonnay

$16.00

BTL Chardonnay

$60.00

GLS Rose garden Rose

$15.00

BTL Rose Garden Rose

$56.00

GLS Mary Taylor Gamay

$15.00

BTL Mary Taylor Gamay

$56.00

GLS Red Cote Du Rhone

$15.00

BTL Red Cote Du Rhone

$56.00

GLS Cab Franc

$14.00

BTL Cab Franc

$52.00

GLS Malbec

$16.00

BTL Malbec

$60.00

GLS Chateau Lagrugere

$17.00

BTL Chateau Lagrugere

$64.00

GLS Calvet

$17.00

BTL Calvet

$64.00

BTL Boony Doon

$48.00

BTL Freynelle

$48.00

BTL Pouilly Fume

$64.00

BTl Ragotiere

$48.00

BTL Aine & Fils

$56.00

BTL LaPlage Rose

$48.00

BTL Sophie Siadou

$48.00

BTL Jacky Janodet

$52.00

BTL Garrigue

$48.00

BTL Roquefort

$56.00

BTL Ch Maurac

$68.00

Cocktails/Beer

Miller Lite

$5.00

Petite Tini

$12.00

Char. Highball

$14.00

French Manhattan

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Scrimshaw Pilsner

$7.00

Founders IPA

$6.00

Lemon Tart

$13.00

Flaugnarde

$13.00

Brunch Bourbon

$12.00

Petite Negroni

$10.00

Paloma

$12.00

Belvedere Tini

$12.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

French Martini

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Side Car

$12.00

Champ Cocktails

Cognac Mimosa

$11.00

Dame Rouge

$11.00

Fleur Orangen

$11.00

Some Lavender

$11.00

Petite Pomme

$11.00Out of stock

Dame Rose

$11.00Out of stock

PIT Cog Mimosa

$40.00

PIT Fleur Orangen

$40.00

PIT Some Lavender

$40.00

PIT Pet Pomme

$40.00Out of stock

PIT Dame Rose

$40.00Out of stock

Petite Kir Royale

$11.00

PIT Petite Kir Royale

$40.00

French 75

$12.00

Kir Royale

$12.00

Le Peche

$12.00Out of stock

Mimosa

$12.00

Pamplemosa

$12.00

Short Shorts

$12.00

PIT French 75

$44.00

PIT Kir Royale

$44.00

PIT Le Peche

$44.00Out of stock

PIT Mimosa

$44.00

PIT Pamplemosa

$44.00

PIT Short Shorts

$44.00

Liquor

Hangar One

$8.00

Belvedere

$13.00

18th St Gin

$10.00

Cimarron Tequila

$9.00

Pinhook Bourbon

$10.00

Oban 14

$24.00

Glenlivet 18

$24.00

St. Germain

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

Averna

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Chartreuse

$11.00

Sweet Lucy's

$7.00

Starters/Salads

Cup Frites

$4.00

Small Frites

$7.00

Large Frites

$9.00

Onion Soup

$11.00

Gougeres

$11.00

Steak Tartare

$19.00

LNCH Potato Galette

$13.00

Cheese Board

$19.00

Mushroom Duxelle

$14.00

Parmesan Soup

$11.00

Market Salad

$15.00

Simple Greens

$10.00

Butter Salad

$12.00

Burrata Salad

$16.00

Warm Quinoa

$14.00

DNR Potato Galette

$19.00

Entrees/Sides

Chicken Paillard

$26.00

Burger Frites

$19.00

Lobster & Frites

$39.00

Mussels

$20.00

Steak Frites

$34.00

Veggie Burger

$17.00

Warm Quinoa

$14.00

Croque Poisson

$19.00Out of stock

Duck Confit

$29.00

Truffle Parm

$5.00

Pork Chop

$36.00

Beef Bourguignon

$30.00

Potato Galette

$10.00

Veggie Grenobloise

$10.00

Pommes Puree

$10.00

Mac N Cheese

$10.00

Coq Au Vin

$28.00

Desserts

Profiteroles

$10.00

1 Scoop Gelato

$6.00

1 Scoop Sorbet

$6.00

Sugar Crepe

$8.00

Nutella Crepe

$8.00

Fresh Berry Crepe

$12.00

Chocolate Ganache Crepe

$10.00

ADD GELATO

$3.00

Grand Marnier Creme Brulee

$9.00

Hazelnut Petite Gateau

$12.00

Les Enfants

Bebe Burger

$8.00

Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Bebe Omelette

$8.00

Kid Cheese Crepe

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

PB & J

$8.00

Kid French Tst

$8.00

Kids PB&J Crepe

$6.00

Kid Berry Crepe

$8.00

Kid Sugar Crepe

$5.00

Gelato

$4.00

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$4.00

12oz Coffee

$3.00

16oz Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Espresso

$2.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Turmeric Latte

$5.00

Honey Chai

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Americano

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Cafe au Lait

$4.00

Alt Milk Upcharge

$1.00

Flavor Shot

$1.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sparkling Glass

$2.00

Sparkling Liter

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Small OJ

$4.00

Large OJ

$6.00

V8

$3.00

Small Cranberry

$3.00

Large Cranberry

$5.00

Small Milk

$3.00

Large Milk

$5.00

Small Choco Milk

$3.50

Large Choco Milk

$5.50

Smoothie

$7.00Out of stock

Kids Beverage

$1.50

Misc

Metal Straw

$1.00

Ala Carte

1 EGG

$2.50

2 EGGS

$4.50

3 EGGS

$6.50

4 EGGS

$8.50

1 EGG WHITE

$3.00

2 EGG WHITES

$5.00

3 EGG WHITES

$7.00

4 EGG WHITES

$9.00

Toast

$5.00

1 Piece of Toast

$2.50

Cup Frites

$4.00

Small Frites

$7.00

Large Frites

$9.00

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Side of Bacon

$6.00

1/2 Bacon

$3.00

Side of Greens

$4.00

Chicken Sausage

$6.00

Side of Ham

$4.00

1/2 Ham

$2.00

Side of Potatoes

$4.00

Side of Peanut Butter

$2.00

Side of Poached Chicken

$4.00

1 Piece Smoked Salmon

$2.00

3 Piece Smoked Salmon

$6.00

Side of Sausage

$4.00

1/2 Sausage

$2.00

Sour Cream

$2.00

Side Sliced Tomato

$2.00Out of stock

Croissant

$7.00

Bastille Day Menu

Bastille Food Per Person

$25.00

Bastille Champagne Per Person

$25.00

Cup frites

Cacio E pepe Gougeres

Peach Melba

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Petite Chou will be open Thursday - Sunday for patio dining and online carryout.

Location

823 E Westfield Blvd., Indianapolis, IN 46220

Directions

Gallery
Petite Chou image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Garden Table
orange starNo Reviews
908 e. Westfield blvd. Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
Public Greens - Public Greens Broad Ripple
orange star4.6 • 408
900 E 64th Street Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
The Northside Social & - Northside Kitchenette
orange star4.6 • 1,903
6525 N College Ave Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
Patachou Provisions
orange star4.7 • 1,285
4901 N Pennsylvania St Indianapolis, IN 46205
View restaurantnext
Upland College Ave
orange starNo Reviews
4842 North College Avenue Indianapolis, IN 46205
View restaurantnext
Big Lug Canteen & Roost Nora - Nora
orange star4.7 • 769
1435 E 86th St Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Indianapolis

Union Jack Pub
orange star4.5 • 4,474
921 Broad Ripple Ave Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
317 Burger
orange star4.5 • 2,675
915 E Westfield Blvd Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
The Northside Social & - Northside Kitchenette
orange star4.6 • 1,903
6525 N College Ave Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
Public Greens - Public Greens Broad Ripple
orange star4.6 • 408
900 E 64th Street Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
317 BBQ
orange star5.0 • 44
6320 Guilford Ave Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Indianapolis
Chatham Arch
review star
No reviews yet
Fletcher Place
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Renaissance Place
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Mile Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Fountain Square
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
SoBro
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Meridian Kessler
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston