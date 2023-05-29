Restaurant header imageView gallery

Petite Patisserie MH

27 East 6th Street

Mountain Home, AR 72653

Croissant

Chocolate

$3.75

Almond

$3.75

Lemon

$3.75

Maple Pecan

$3.75

Cinnamon Sugar Cruffin

$3.75

Cream Danish

$3.75

Raspberry Cream Danish

$3.75

Blueberry Cream

$3.75

Nutella

$3.75

Jalapeno Popper

$3.75

Spinach and Artichoke

$3.75

Special of the Day

$3.75

Plain

$2.75

Monkey Bread

$3.75

Croissant - Specialty

Espresso Dulce de Leche

$4.25

Pistachio White Chocolate

$4.25

S'more

$4.25

Salted Caramel

$4.25

Apricot Pistachio

$4.25

Ham and Cheddar Roll-Up

$4.25

Ham, Feta, and Asparagus

$4.50

Daily Special

$4.25

Breakfast Sandwich

breakfast sandwich

$6.25

Bagel

Bagel

$3.75

With Cream Cheese

$5.00

English Muffins

Individual

$2.50

Half Dozen

$10.00

Sandwiches

Curry Chicken Salad

$11.00

Garden Salad Sandwich

$11.00

Turkey Club

$11.00

Muffaletta

$11.00

Banh Mi

$11.00

Macarons

Macarons

$2.75

Dozen Macarons

$30.00

6

$18.00

Sliced Cakes

Opera Cake

$5.25

Lemon Raspberry

$5.25

Pistachio Raspberry

$5.25

Apricot Orange

$5.25

Dark Chocolate Cherry

$5.25

Frasier Cake

$5.25

Bread Loaves

Classic

$10.00

Multigrain

$10.00

Honey Oat and Flax

$10.00

Brioche

$10.00

Buttermilk Oat Bran

$10.00

Rye

$10.00

Baguettes

$4.25

Babkas

$10.00

Focaccia

Ciabatta Rolls (1/2 dozen)

$10.00

Cinnamon Rolls

cinnamon roll

$4.25

Cream Puff

cream puff

$4.25

chips

chips

$1.00

Croissant French Toast

French toast

$7.25

Drinks

Water

$1.50

Other

$2.00

Misc

Blueberry Coffee Cake

$4.25
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

27 East 6th Street, Mountain Home, AR 72653

