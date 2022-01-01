Petite Provence Sandy

Monte Cristo

$15.50

Smoked turkey, ham, Swiss, cheddar, pineapple, tomato, and mayonnaise layered on our sourdough bread. Stacked, dipped in egg batter, then grilled to golden brown. Served with raspberry jam and a side: green salad, potato salad, or fresh fruit. Our Cristo is cured for 24 hours to maintain its structure. No substitutions or changes, please.