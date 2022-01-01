Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries
Petite Provence Sandy
390 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3420 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97232
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cup and Saucer Cafe inc - 3566 SE Hawthorne Blvd
No Reviews
3566 SE Hawthorne Blvd portland, OR 97214
View restaurant