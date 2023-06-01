Restaurant header imageView gallery

Petite Madeline Bakery & Bistro

No reviews yet

223 North Coast Hwy

Oceanside, CA 92054

Popular Items

Ham & Cheese Croissant Sandwich

$9.00

Our go to breakfast sandwich on the run! Scrambled eggs, tomato, ham, and cheese on our homemade butter croissant.

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25+

Delicious brewed coffee (med-dark roast) with your choice of steamed milk.

Savory Crepe

Savory Crepe

$12.00

A crowd favorite. Filled with chicken, mushroom, onion, tomato, spinach, béchamel sauce.


Breakfast

Egg Plate

Egg Plate

$13.75

Classic egg plate, 2 eggs your style, homefries or hashbrowns, meat choice, and bread choice. Take a look at your substitution options ;)

ABC [Omelette or Scramble] Avocado, Bacon, & Cheese

ABC [Omelette or Scramble] Avocado, Bacon, & Cheese

$14.95

Avocado, bacon, and cheddar jack cheese! Your choice of an omelette or scramble, side of toast, and side of homefries - hashbrowns - or a side salad. Other options available.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$7.50

Levain bread, avocado, chopped tomatoes, everything seasoning, topped with micro greens (mizuna, cabbage, kale, kohlrabi) your choice to add an egg, salmon, or more veggies!

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Quick sandwich on the run! Your choice of bread, with scrambled eggs and tomato. Options to add additional fillings... cheese, sausage, and many more!

Butter Croissant Sandwich

$9.00

Our homemade butter croissant with scrambled eggs and tomato.

California Benedict

California Benedict

$14.00

2 soft poached eggs, house made hollandaise sauce on an English muffin with avocado, bacon, and tomato. Select your side. Enjoy!

Chicken & Waffles Benedict - Best Seller

Chicken & Waffles Benedict - Best Seller

$17.95

2 soft poached eggs, liege pearl sugar waffles, boneless fried chicken, avocado, honey chipotle sauce, topped with our signature homemade hollandaise sauce! Your choice of homefried potatoes, shredded hash browns, or a side salad. See more options! Must try!

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$14.00

Our croissant dough, we bake it into a bread loaf swirled with cinnamon and brown sugar. This meal comes with your choice of meat. Option to add fruit!

Creamy Oatmeal

Creamy Oatmeal

$5.50

Creamy oatmeal with a side of brown sugar and raisins. Your choice of add ons: fruit, honey, or nuts.

Denver [Omelette or Scramble]

$14.95

Black Forest ham, bell pepper, tomato, onion, jack-cheddar. Your choice of an omelette or scramble, side of toast, and side of homefries - hashbrowns - or a side salad. Other options available.

Egg Frittata Bowl

$11.00

Crustless quiche filled with sautéed veggies [mushroom, zucchini, tomato, onion], parmesan, gruyère cheese; atop your choice of salad, hash browns, or home fried potatoes (gluten-free)

Eggs Benedict

$14.00

Canadian Bacon : 2 soft-poached eggs / house hollandaise sauce, on English muffin / Choice of potatoes or side salad.

Florentine [Omelette or Scramble]

$14.95

Includes mushrooms, spinach, and parmesan cheese. Choose an omelette or scramble. Choose your bread: White, wheat, rustic, sourdough, baguette. Choose your side: Homefries, hashbrowns, or a side salad.

French Toast Plate

French Toast Plate

$14.00

4 - half slices of French Toast (topped with powdered sugar) with your choice of meat on the side. You can add fruit 🍓🫐

Garden [Omelette or Scramble]

$14.95

Includes zucchini, bell pepper, mushroom, tomato, onion, and spinach. Choose an omelette or scramble. Choose your bread: White, wheat, rustic, sourdough, baguette. Choose your side: homefries, hashbrowns, or a side salad.

Greek Egg Bowl

Greek Egg Bowl

$12.00

Scrambled eggs, spinach, artichoke, onion, tomato, feta, lemon crema, on hashbrowns. Option to add meat 🥓

Ham & Cheese Croissant Sandwich

$9.00

Our go to breakfast sandwich on the run! Scrambled eggs, tomato, ham, and cheese on our homemade butter croissant.

Hill Street [Omelette or Scramble]

Hill Street [Omelette or Scramble]

$14.95

Oceanside classic - chicken, mushroom, spinach, onion, tomato, gruyere. Your choice of an omelette or scramble, side of toast, and side of homefries - hashbrowns - or a side salad. Other options available.

Kid's Breakfast :)

Kid's Breakfast :)

$7.00

Our kid's favorite breakfast plate! Micky mouse pancake, 1 scrambled egg, hashbrowns, and your choice of bacon or sausage. Option to add fruit or chocolate chips!

Meat-Ta-Tarian [Omelette or Scramble]

Meat-Ta-Tarian [Omelette or Scramble]

$14.95

Crowd Favorite - Bacon, black forest ham, sausage, and jack cheddar cheese. Side of homefries, hashbrowns, or side salad. Choose your choice of bread as well! Enjoy!

Pancake Plate

Pancake Plate

$14.00

2 - homemade pancakes with a side of meat. Your choice of fruit on top or chocolate inside the pancakes. More options available.

Quiche & Side Salad

Quiche & Side Salad

$11.50

Baked dish of sautéed mushrooms, zucchini, tomatoes, eggs, and onions, with parmesan and gruyere cheese. Side salad included.

Quiche Ala Carte

Quiche Ala Carte

$7.50

Baked dish of sautéed mushrooms, zucchini, tomatoes, eggs, and onions, with parmesan and gruyere cheese.

Santorini [Omelette or Scramble]

Santorini [Omelette or Scramble]

$14.95

Includes artichoke, spinach, tomato, onion, and feta cheese. Choose an omelette or scramble. Choose your bread: White, wheat, rustic, sourdough, baguette. Choose your side: homefries, hashbrowns, or a side salad.

Savory Crepe

Savory Crepe

$12.00

A crowd favorite. Filled with chicken, mushroom, onion, tomato, spinach, béchamel sauce.

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$15.75

Smoked salmon / red onion / tomato / 2 soft-poached eggs / house hollandaise sauce, fresh dill, on English muffin / Choice of potatoes or side salad 🥗

Smoked Salmon Croissant Sandwich

Smoked Salmon Croissant Sandwich

$10.50

Homemade croissant, with scrambled eggs, capers, red onions, and tomato. Your choice to add cream cheese.

Spinach & Feta Croissant Sandwich

Spinach & Feta Croissant Sandwich

$9.00

Homemade spinach and feta croissant, with scrambled eggs, and tomato! Great breakfast sandwich!

Sweet Crepe

Sweet Crepe

$12.00

Fresh strawberries / bananas / nutella / real whipped cream / chocolate sauce drizzle. Your choice to remove any items.

Lunch

Greek Salad

$11.00

Romaine hearts, tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, red onion, feta cheese, kalamata olives, with our house flatbread (fresh to order... honestly our favorite part!), red wine vinaigrette on the side.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.00

Homemade diced chicken, celery, onion, sherry wine-soaked cranberries, mayo, Dijon mustard and cayenne. lettuce, tomato. Your choice of bread. One of our favorites is on a butter croissant 🥐 (while supplies last). Side salad or kettle potato chips.

Turkey Honey Chipotle Sandwich

$12.00

Oven roasted turkey breast, avocado, honey-chipotle sauce, tomato, red onion, lettuce, on rustic bread. Your choice of kettle chips, fresh side salad, or upgrade to a fruit bowl, hashbrowns, or homefries.

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$12.00

A Staff Favorite! Chicken, lettuce, tomato, béchamel sauce, pesto-and-cheddar jack-toasted rustic bread. Your choice to add bacon or mushrooms. Side salad or kettle potato chips.

Fried Chicken Sando

Fried Chicken Sando

$12.95

Panko crusted buttermilk chicken thigh, housemade spiced pickle, chipotle honey mayo, lettuce, tomato, on a brioche bun. Your choice of salad or chips. You can also sub for homefries or hashbrowns!

Espresso Bar

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00+

Royal cup "One World Blend" dark roast coffee :)

Decaf Coffee

Decaf Coffee

$3.00+

New Coatl Decaf coffee! Your choice of a 12 oz or 16 oz.

Latte

Latte

$4.00+

Best seller! Espresso shots, steamed milk, topped with foam. Your choice of milk, flavor, and extras.

Americano

Americano

$3.25+

Hot water topped with espresso shots! Very smooth taste. Your choice of a 12 oz hot, 16 oz hot, or 20 oz iced.

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25+

Delicious brewed coffee (med-dark roast) with your choice of steamed milk.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Espresso shots, steamed milk, topped with foam! Your choice of size and milk.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.00+

One of our best sellers! Chai powder with your choice of steamed or cold milk. Need a boost... add espresso shots or a flavor! We love to add vanilla.

Cinnamon Honey Latte

Cinnamon Honey Latte

$4.50+

Honey and cinnamon powder topped with espresso shots, steamed milk, and foam. Sprinkle of cinnamon powder on top!

Espresso

Espresso

$2.00+

Double or Single shot of espresso. Your choice of add ons!

Flat White

Flat White

$3.50+

Espresso shots, with equal parts steamed milk, topped with foam.

Hammerhead

$3.25+

Strong brewed coffee with an added espresso shot!

Honey White Chocolate Mocha

$5.75+

Espresso, white chocolate powder, honey, steamed milk, topped with foam. Your choice of milk and/or whip.

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Ghirardelli mocha powder with steamed milk. Add whip, if you like!

Hot Tea 16 oz

$3.50

Hot water with your choice of tea. Wonderful selection!

Hot White Chocolate

$3.75+

Ghirardelli white chocolate powder with steamed milk. Your choice to add whip!

Lavender Latte

Lavender Latte

$5.75+

Always a staff favorite :) lavender syrup, espresso, steamed milk, topped with foam.

London Fog 16 oz

$4.00

Your choice of tea with steamed milk. Sweeten it, if you like!

Matcha Latte

$5.75+

Matcha powder topped with your choice of milk. We love to add lavender!

Mocha

Mocha

$4.75+

Ghirardelli mocha powder, espresso, topped with milk. Your choice of milk, flavor, and whip.

Mocha de Mexico

$4.75+

Mocha de Mexico powder, espresso, and milk! Your choice of hot or iced. Milk and whip options.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.75+

Chef Marc's homemade pumpkin spice powder, espresso, and your choice of milk. Hot or iced options.

Tea Latte

$4.00+

Your choice of tea and milk.

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.00

Need a pick me up?! 3 shots of espresso with equal parts condensed milk, shaken with ice!

White Chocolate Mocha

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.75+

Ghirardelli white chocolate powder, espresso, and milk. Your choice of milk, hot or iced, and whip cream. One of our favorites!

Cold Drinks

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Our homemade passion fruit iced tea (black tea & unsweetened), topped with lemonade in a 20 oz cup! Extremely refreshing :)

Chocolate Milk 12 oz

$3.75

Ghirardelli mocha powder with cold milk. Your choice to add whip!

Cold Brew

$4.25

Delicious iced cold brew. Stepped in house. Beans roasted made by Coatl, Oceanside, Ca.

Iced Tea

$3.75

Your choice of tea! Stepped in hot water and poured over ice. One of our house favorites is Passion Fruit (a black, unseated tea).

Lemonade

Juice - your choice of a 12oz or 20oz.

Milk

$2.50+

Your choice of milk and size.

Orange Juice

Juice - your choice of 12oz or 20oz.

Pelligrino

$3.00
Soda

Soda

$2.50

Coke, Diet Coke, or Ginger ale.

Urbn Water

Urbn Water

$2.50

Local 16.9 oz Spring Water Bottle. 100% recycled plastic.

White Chocolate Milk 12 oz

$3.75

Ghirardelli white chocolate powder with cold milk. Your choice of whip!

Sides

1 Egg

$3.00

2 Eggs

$5.00

Side Hashbrowns

$5.00

Side Homefries

$5.00

Fruit Bowl

$3.75

2 Toast Slices

$5.00

French Toast (2 halves)

$6.00

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast (2 halves)

$6.00

Side Bacon

$4.50

Side Breakfast Sausage

$4.50

Side Chicken Sausage

$4.50

Side Green Salad

$4.50

Pancake (1)

$6.00

Pancakes (2)

$11.50

Pancakes (3)

$14.00

Pancakes (4)

$18.00

1-Plain Crepe

$5.00

Leige Waffle (1)

$5.75

Leige Waffle (2)

$9.50

Maple syrup

$2.00

Extra, Salad Dressing

$0.50

Extra, Side Hollandaise Sauce

$1.00

Extra, Side Honey Chipotle

$1.00

Scrambled Egg Whites

$2.75

Side Avocado

$2.95

Side Bananas

$2.00

Side Chicken

$4.00

Side Cream Cheese

$1.50

Side Fried Chicken

$6.25

Side Plain Chips

$1.50

Side Smoked Salmon

$6.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Strawberries

$2.00

Side Veggies

$6.50
Sunday4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Homegrown bakery with great food, blocks from Oceanside Pier. Always made from scratch. Come in and enjoy!

223 North Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA 92054

