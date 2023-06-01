Petite Madeline Bakery & Bistro
223 North Coast Hwy
Oceanside, CA 92054
Popular Items
Ham & Cheese Croissant Sandwich
Our go to breakfast sandwich on the run! Scrambled eggs, tomato, ham, and cheese on our homemade butter croissant.
Cafe Au Lait
Delicious brewed coffee (med-dark roast) with your choice of steamed milk.
Savory Crepe
A crowd favorite. Filled with chicken, mushroom, onion, tomato, spinach, béchamel sauce.
Breakfast
Egg Plate
Classic egg plate, 2 eggs your style, homefries or hashbrowns, meat choice, and bread choice. Take a look at your substitution options ;)
ABC [Omelette or Scramble] Avocado, Bacon, & Cheese
Avocado, bacon, and cheddar jack cheese! Your choice of an omelette or scramble, side of toast, and side of homefries - hashbrowns - or a side salad. Other options available.
Avocado Toast
Levain bread, avocado, chopped tomatoes, everything seasoning, topped with micro greens (mizuna, cabbage, kale, kohlrabi) your choice to add an egg, salmon, or more veggies!
Breakfast Sandwich
Quick sandwich on the run! Your choice of bread, with scrambled eggs and tomato. Options to add additional fillings... cheese, sausage, and many more!
Butter Croissant Sandwich
Our homemade butter croissant with scrambled eggs and tomato.
California Benedict
2 soft poached eggs, house made hollandaise sauce on an English muffin with avocado, bacon, and tomato. Select your side. Enjoy!
Chicken & Waffles Benedict - Best Seller
2 soft poached eggs, liege pearl sugar waffles, boneless fried chicken, avocado, honey chipotle sauce, topped with our signature homemade hollandaise sauce! Your choice of homefried potatoes, shredded hash browns, or a side salad. See more options! Must try!
Cinnamon Swirl French Toast
Our croissant dough, we bake it into a bread loaf swirled with cinnamon and brown sugar. This meal comes with your choice of meat. Option to add fruit!
Creamy Oatmeal
Creamy oatmeal with a side of brown sugar and raisins. Your choice of add ons: fruit, honey, or nuts.
Denver [Omelette or Scramble]
Black Forest ham, bell pepper, tomato, onion, jack-cheddar. Your choice of an omelette or scramble, side of toast, and side of homefries - hashbrowns - or a side salad. Other options available.
Egg Frittata Bowl
Crustless quiche filled with sautéed veggies [mushroom, zucchini, tomato, onion], parmesan, gruyère cheese; atop your choice of salad, hash browns, or home fried potatoes (gluten-free)
Eggs Benedict
Canadian Bacon : 2 soft-poached eggs / house hollandaise sauce, on English muffin / Choice of potatoes or side salad.
Florentine [Omelette or Scramble]
Includes mushrooms, spinach, and parmesan cheese. Choose an omelette or scramble. Choose your bread: White, wheat, rustic, sourdough, baguette. Choose your side: Homefries, hashbrowns, or a side salad.
French Toast Plate
4 - half slices of French Toast (topped with powdered sugar) with your choice of meat on the side. You can add fruit 🍓🫐
Garden [Omelette or Scramble]
Includes zucchini, bell pepper, mushroom, tomato, onion, and spinach. Choose an omelette or scramble. Choose your bread: White, wheat, rustic, sourdough, baguette. Choose your side: homefries, hashbrowns, or a side salad.
Greek Egg Bowl
Scrambled eggs, spinach, artichoke, onion, tomato, feta, lemon crema, on hashbrowns. Option to add meat 🥓
Ham & Cheese Croissant Sandwich
Our go to breakfast sandwich on the run! Scrambled eggs, tomato, ham, and cheese on our homemade butter croissant.
Hill Street [Omelette or Scramble]
Oceanside classic - chicken, mushroom, spinach, onion, tomato, gruyere. Your choice of an omelette or scramble, side of toast, and side of homefries - hashbrowns - or a side salad. Other options available.
Kid's Breakfast :)
Our kid's favorite breakfast plate! Micky mouse pancake, 1 scrambled egg, hashbrowns, and your choice of bacon or sausage. Option to add fruit or chocolate chips!
Meat-Ta-Tarian [Omelette or Scramble]
Crowd Favorite - Bacon, black forest ham, sausage, and jack cheddar cheese. Side of homefries, hashbrowns, or side salad. Choose your choice of bread as well! Enjoy!
Pancake Plate
2 - homemade pancakes with a side of meat. Your choice of fruit on top or chocolate inside the pancakes. More options available.
Quiche & Side Salad
Baked dish of sautéed mushrooms, zucchini, tomatoes, eggs, and onions, with parmesan and gruyere cheese. Side salad included.
Quiche Ala Carte
Baked dish of sautéed mushrooms, zucchini, tomatoes, eggs, and onions, with parmesan and gruyere cheese.
Santorini [Omelette or Scramble]
Includes artichoke, spinach, tomato, onion, and feta cheese. Choose an omelette or scramble. Choose your bread: White, wheat, rustic, sourdough, baguette. Choose your side: homefries, hashbrowns, or a side salad.
Savory Crepe
A crowd favorite. Filled with chicken, mushroom, onion, tomato, spinach, béchamel sauce.
Smoked Salmon Benedict
Smoked salmon / red onion / tomato / 2 soft-poached eggs / house hollandaise sauce, fresh dill, on English muffin / Choice of potatoes or side salad 🥗
Smoked Salmon Croissant Sandwich
Homemade croissant, with scrambled eggs, capers, red onions, and tomato. Your choice to add cream cheese.
Spinach & Feta Croissant Sandwich
Homemade spinach and feta croissant, with scrambled eggs, and tomato! Great breakfast sandwich!
Sweet Crepe
Fresh strawberries / bananas / nutella / real whipped cream / chocolate sauce drizzle. Your choice to remove any items.
Lunch
Greek Salad
Romaine hearts, tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, red onion, feta cheese, kalamata olives, with our house flatbread (fresh to order... honestly our favorite part!), red wine vinaigrette on the side.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Homemade diced chicken, celery, onion, sherry wine-soaked cranberries, mayo, Dijon mustard and cayenne. lettuce, tomato. Your choice of bread. One of our favorites is on a butter croissant 🥐 (while supplies last). Side salad or kettle potato chips.
Turkey Honey Chipotle Sandwich
Oven roasted turkey breast, avocado, honey-chipotle sauce, tomato, red onion, lettuce, on rustic bread. Your choice of kettle chips, fresh side salad, or upgrade to a fruit bowl, hashbrowns, or homefries.
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
A Staff Favorite! Chicken, lettuce, tomato, béchamel sauce, pesto-and-cheddar jack-toasted rustic bread. Your choice to add bacon or mushrooms. Side salad or kettle potato chips.
Fried Chicken Sando
Panko crusted buttermilk chicken thigh, housemade spiced pickle, chipotle honey mayo, lettuce, tomato, on a brioche bun. Your choice of salad or chips. You can also sub for homefries or hashbrowns!
Espresso Bar
Coffee
Royal cup "One World Blend" dark roast coffee :)
Decaf Coffee
New Coatl Decaf coffee! Your choice of a 12 oz or 16 oz.
Latte
Best seller! Espresso shots, steamed milk, topped with foam. Your choice of milk, flavor, and extras.
Americano
Hot water topped with espresso shots! Very smooth taste. Your choice of a 12 oz hot, 16 oz hot, or 20 oz iced.
Cafe Au Lait
Delicious brewed coffee (med-dark roast) with your choice of steamed milk.
Cappuccino
Espresso shots, steamed milk, topped with foam! Your choice of size and milk.
Chai Latte
One of our best sellers! Chai powder with your choice of steamed or cold milk. Need a boost... add espresso shots or a flavor! We love to add vanilla.
Cinnamon Honey Latte
Honey and cinnamon powder topped with espresso shots, steamed milk, and foam. Sprinkle of cinnamon powder on top!
Espresso
Double or Single shot of espresso. Your choice of add ons!
Flat White
Espresso shots, with equal parts steamed milk, topped with foam.
Hammerhead
Strong brewed coffee with an added espresso shot!
Honey White Chocolate Mocha
Espresso, white chocolate powder, honey, steamed milk, topped with foam. Your choice of milk and/or whip.
Hot Chocolate
Ghirardelli mocha powder with steamed milk. Add whip, if you like!
Hot Tea 16 oz
Hot water with your choice of tea. Wonderful selection!
Hot White Chocolate
Ghirardelli white chocolate powder with steamed milk. Your choice to add whip!
Lavender Latte
Always a staff favorite :) lavender syrup, espresso, steamed milk, topped with foam.
London Fog 16 oz
Your choice of tea with steamed milk. Sweeten it, if you like!
Matcha Latte
Matcha powder topped with your choice of milk. We love to add lavender!
Mocha
Ghirardelli mocha powder, espresso, topped with milk. Your choice of milk, flavor, and whip.
Mocha de Mexico
Mocha de Mexico powder, espresso, and milk! Your choice of hot or iced. Milk and whip options.
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Chef Marc's homemade pumpkin spice powder, espresso, and your choice of milk. Hot or iced options.
Tea Latte
Your choice of tea and milk.
Vietnamese Coffee
Need a pick me up?! 3 shots of espresso with equal parts condensed milk, shaken with ice!
White Chocolate Mocha
Ghirardelli white chocolate powder, espresso, and milk. Your choice of milk, hot or iced, and whip cream. One of our favorites!
Cold Drinks
Arnold Palmer
Our homemade passion fruit iced tea (black tea & unsweetened), topped with lemonade in a 20 oz cup! Extremely refreshing :)
Chocolate Milk 12 oz
Ghirardelli mocha powder with cold milk. Your choice to add whip!
Cold Brew
Delicious iced cold brew. Stepped in house. Beans roasted made by Coatl, Oceanside, Ca.
Iced Tea
Your choice of tea! Stepped in hot water and poured over ice. One of our house favorites is Passion Fruit (a black, unseated tea).
Lemonade
Juice - your choice of a 12oz or 20oz.
Milk
Your choice of milk and size.
Orange Juice
Juice - your choice of 12oz or 20oz.
Pelligrino
Soda
Coke, Diet Coke, or Ginger ale.
Urbn Water
Local 16.9 oz Spring Water Bottle. 100% recycled plastic.
White Chocolate Milk 12 oz
Ghirardelli white chocolate powder with cold milk. Your choice of whip!
Sides
1 Egg
2 Eggs
Side Hashbrowns
Side Homefries
Fruit Bowl
2 Toast Slices
French Toast (2 halves)
Cinnamon Swirl French Toast (2 halves)
Side Bacon
Side Breakfast Sausage
Side Chicken Sausage
Side Green Salad
Pancake (1)
Pancakes (2)
Pancakes (3)
Pancakes (4)
1-Plain Crepe
Leige Waffle (1)
Leige Waffle (2)
Maple syrup
Extra, Salad Dressing
Extra, Side Hollandaise Sauce
Extra, Side Honey Chipotle
Scrambled Egg Whites
Side Avocado
Side Bananas
Side Chicken
Side Cream Cheese
Side Fried Chicken
Side Plain Chips
Side Smoked Salmon
Side Sour Cream
Side Strawberries
Side Veggies
Homegrown bakery with great food, blocks from Oceanside Pier. Always made from scratch. Come in and enjoy!
223 North Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA 92054