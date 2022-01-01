Bars & Lounges
Brewpubs & Breweries
Petoskey Brewing
833 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Due to high order volumes we will only be accepting take-out until 4pm daily and will not accept any orders on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. We are sorry for any inconvenience.
Location
1844 M 119, Petoskey, MI 49770
Gallery