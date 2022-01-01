Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Brewpubs & Breweries

Petoskey Brewing

833 Reviews

$$

1844 M 119

Petoskey, MI 49770

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Signature Burger
Classic Burger
Single Patty Burger

Appetizers

Our not so chilly chili with onion and cheddar cheese, served with a pretzel stick.

6 Boneless Wings

$8.00

6 Boneless Style Chicken Wings. Hand-tossed in your choice. Mild, Hot, Parmesan Garlic, or BBQ. Served with Celery and choice or ranch or blue cheese dipping sauces.

12 Boneless Wings

$14.00

12 Boneless Style Chicken Wings. Hand-tossed in your choice. Mild, Hot, Parmesan Garlic, or BBQ. Served with Celery and choice or ranch or blue cheese dipping sauces.

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Five Breaded Chicken Tenders served with ranch dipping sauce and Kettle Chips. Add Beer Battered Fries for $2

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Basket of fried white cheddar cheese curds. Served with ranch dipping sauce.

Pretzels

$8.00

Three soft, Bavarian style pretzel sticks served with Brown Mustard, Horny Monk Beer Cheese and Peanut Butter & Jelly.

Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.00

Deep fried breaded cauliflower. Served with ranch dipping sauce.

Salads and Soups

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Hearts of romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing. Add Chicken for $2

PBC Salad

$13.00

A fresh blend of romaine and baby spring lettuce, dried cranberries, goat cheese, and walnuts. Served with your choice of dressing. This is a meal sized salad. Add Chicken for $2

Not-so-Chilly Chili

$8.00

Beef and bean chili with just the right touch of spices. Topped with shredded cheddar cheese and diced onions. Served with a warm Bavarian style pretzel stick.

Burgers

Our Smash Burgers are 6 ounces of Custom Blended, Fresh-ground Daily from Toski Sands Market. Served on a toasted Brioche Bun. All burgers come with chips and your choice of lettuce, onion, tomato, or pickle.
Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$12.00

Two smashed Toski Sand’s beef patties on a brioche bun.

Signature Burger

Signature Burger

$14.00

Two smashed Toski Sand’s beef patties on a brioche bun. Topped with Cheddar cheese, Plath’s bacon and our house-made signature sauce.

Smokin Betty

Smokin Betty

$14.00

Two smashed Toski Sand’s beef patties on a brioche bun. Topped with pepper jack cheese, diced jalapeños, Plath’s bacon and chipotle mayo.

Olive Burger

Olive Burger

$14.00

Two smashed Toski Sand’s beef patties on a brioche bun. Topped with olive mayo and Swiss cheese.

Black n Bleu Burger

$14.00

Bleu cheese crumbles, Swiss cheese, bacon, grilled onions, and a house made bleu cheese sauce.

Single Patty Burger

Single Patty Burger

$11.00

One smashed Toski Sand’s beef patties on a brioche bun.

Spicy Black Bean

$13.00

Sandwiches

Chipotle Chicken

Chipotle Chicken

$12.00

Smoked pulled chickent, Plath’s bacon, Swiss cheese and chipotle mayo on a pretzel bun.

Pesto Chicken

Pesto Chicken

$12.00

Smoked pulled chicken, Swiss cheese, tomato and pesto mayo on a pretzel bun.

French Dip

French Dip

$14.00

Thinly sliced beef, mushrooms, onion and provolone cheese on French bread. Served with Au Jus.

Beef Rueben

$14.00

Juicy sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, Sauerkraut, on swirl rye bread, and served with Thousand Island Dressing.

Shrimp Basket

$15.00

8 Breaded butterfly shrimp. Served with beer battered fries, cocktail sauce, and a lemon wedge.

Patty Melt

$14.00

Two Smashed Toski Sands beef patties, Swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms and onions. Served with our house made signature sauce on swirl rye bread.

SPECIALS

Chili Cheese Fries SPECIAL

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Due to high order volumes we will only be accepting take-out until 4pm daily and will not accept any orders on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. We are sorry for any inconvenience.

Website

Location

1844 M 119, Petoskey, MI 49770

Directions

Gallery
Petoskey Brewing image
Petoskey Brewing image
Petoskey Brewing image

Similar restaurants in your area

Red Mesa Grill - Boyne City
orange star4.4 • 642
117 Water St Boyne City, MI 49712
View restaurantnext
Boyne City Tap Room - 220 S. Lake St.
orange starNo Reviews
220 S. Lake St. Boyne City, MI 49712
View restaurantnext
Breakers Topinabee
orange star3.5 • 111
967 N Straits Hwy Topinabee, MI 49791
View restaurantnext
Bridge Street Tap Room - 202 Bridge St
orange starNo Reviews
202 Bridge St Charlevoix, MI 49720
View restaurantnext
Alpine Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
220 S. Otsego Ave Gaylord, MI 49735
View restaurantnext
Snowbelt Brewing Co. - 132 W. Main St
orange star4.5 • 378
132 W. Main St Gaylord, MI 49735
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Petoskey

Roast & Toast
orange star4.7 • 881
309 E Lake St Petoskey, MI 49770
View restaurantnext
Parkside Deli, Petoskey
orange star4.6 • 104
313 Howard St Petoskey, MI 49770
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Petoskey
Northport
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Kalkaska
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Traverse City
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Cadillac
review star
Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)
Ludington
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston