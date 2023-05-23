Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Petoskey's

review star

No reviews yet

125 North 36 Street

seattle, WA 98103

Popular Items

$5 Burger

$5.00

1/4 pound burger, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, lettuce, burger sauce.

CHEESE PIZZA

$15.00

Chicken Nuggets w/fries

$12.00

Crispy and breaded chicken tenders. Choice of Ranch or BBQ

FOOD

APPETIZERS

Fries

$6.00

Tots

$6.00

Onion Rings

$11.00

Deep Fried Pickle Chips

$8.00

Cheese Curds

$14.00Out of stock

from Ellsworth, WI 1/2 pound beer battered, deep fried & served with ranch or marinara

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00Out of stock

Blistered Greens

$8.00

Wings

$15.00

Chicken Nuggets w/fries

$12.00

Crispy and breaded chicken tenders. Choice of Ranch or BBQ

Cheese Fries

$10.00

Mac and Cheese

$7.00

4 cheese, seashell pasta, topped with bread crumbs and shredded cheddar

Poutine

$14.00

Authentic poutine with fries and fresh Wisconsin cheese curds covered in a rich beef gravy.

Toasted Ravioli

$17.00

Straight from IMO'S, a St. Louis classic. Served with marinara or beer cheese sauce

Wood Fired Nachos

$17.00

Totchos

$17.00

Tater tots, onion, black olive, jalapeno, pico de gallo, and covered in our beer cheese sauce and sprinkled with Mexican Cream cheese and green onions.

SALAD & SOUP

Chopped Romaine

$14.00

chopped romaine, tomatoes, onions, black olives, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini, oregano flake, house Italian dressing

CAESAR

$12.00

romaine, house Caesar dressing, parmesan, croutons, served with lemon wedge

Side House Salad

$6.50

Side Ceaser

$4.00

Minnesota Wild Rice, Broccoli, Cheddar Soup

$7.00

Wild Rice Soup Cup

$7.00

Chicken Noodle Soup

$7.00

BURGERS/HOT SANDWICH

All day Egg Sandwich

$14.00

2 cage free eggs any style, Black Forest ham, choice of cheese, chipotle mayo

$5 Burger

$5.00

1/4 pound burger, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, lettuce, burger sauce.

Jucy Lucy

$16.00

MINNESOTA ORIGINAL ~8 OZ PATTY STUFFED WITH AMERICAN CHEESE, PICKLE & ONION, BURGER SAUCE. Served with fries or tots.

CHILI BURGER

$17.00

8oz burger, bacon, white cheddar, American, pepper jack, onions, pickles, burger sauce

TOP n ODD BURGER

$17.00

8oz burger, bacon, white cheddar, American, pepper jack, onions, pickles, burger sauce

Deluxe Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

deep-fried chicken breast, white American, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, grilled onions, chipotle mayo, on a brioche bun

Italian Beef Hot Sandwich

$17.00

thin sliced beef, giardiniera, grilled onions, au jus on hoagie roll

Cheese Steak

$17.00

Thin sliced Philly style beef, choice of cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms. green peppers, hoagie roll

The Wilensky

$14.00

3 Cheese Bacon Burger

$17.00

PIZZA

BUILD YOUR OWN

$17.00

BLUE EARTH MINNESOTA

$23.00

RED AND GREEN BELL PEPPER, BLACK OLIVE, MUSHROOM, ONION

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$26.00

BUFFALO SAUCE BASE, GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, DRIZZLED WITH BLUE CHEESE AND RANCH DRESSINGS

CHEESE PIZZA

$15.00

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$25.00

WHITE GARLIC SAUCE BASE, GRILLED CHICKEN, BACON, TOMATOES, RANCH BASE

DETROITER

$26.00

BACON, PEPPERONI, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, TOMATO, JALEPENO, ONION

GARRISON, IOWA

$25.00

GREAT MIKE PETOSKEY

$26.00

PEPPERONI, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, BLACK OLIVE, BELL PEPPER, MUSHROOM, ONION

HAT TRICK MAC N CHEESE

$25.00

PEPPERONI, PETOSKEY’S HAT TRICK MAC N CHEESE

KRAKEN BAIT

$24.00

PEPPERONI, BACON, TOMATOES, HOT HONEY DRIZZLE

MACKINAC ISLAND

$23.00

CANADIAN BACON, PINEAPPLE, JALEPENO

MEAT ME IN ST. LOUIS

$27.00

ITALIAN SAUSAGE, CANADIAN BACON, PEPPERONI, BACON, PROVEL CHEESE

MIDWEST SIDE OF PHILLY

$27.00Out of stock

RELAXED VIKING

$25.00

WHITE GARLIC SAUCE BASE, ARTICHOKE HEARTS, ROASTED GARLIC, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, GOAT CHEESE, PESTO DRIZZLE

PIZZA HOAGIE

$14.00

PERSONAL PIZZA

$12.00

Limited Game Day Menu

Cheese Fries

$10.00

Chicken Nuggets W/Fries

$12.00

Deep-Fried Pickle Chips

$7.00

Onion Rings

$11.00

Poutine

$14.00

Wings

$14.00

Cheese Curds

$14.00

Fries

$6.00

Tots

$6.00

Toasted Ravioli

$16.00

Totchos

$17.00

Tater tots, onion, black olive, jalapeno, pico de gallo, and covered in our beer cheese sauce and sprinkled with Mexican Cream cheese and green onions.

Curds N Busch

$17.00

Classic Petoskey's Burger W/ Fries

$10.00

Chipotle Chicken

$17.00

Cheese Steak

$17.00

PIZZA HOAGIE

$8.00

FRIED BOLOGNA SANDWICH

$15.00

Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.50

Great Mike Petoskey Pizza

$25.00

Detroiter Pizza

$25.00

Meat Me in St. Louis Pizza

$26.00

Blue Earth Minnesota Pizza

$26.00

DRINK

Craft Cocktail Menu

High Humidity

$13.00

North Dakota Tallgrass

$13.00

The Cornhusker

$13.00

Nordic Summer

$13.00

Missouri Monarch

$14.00

Hoosier Daddy

$13.00

Sota Pop

$10.00

Wisconsin Old Fashioned

$15.00

Michigander

$14.00

All Day Bloody Mary

$14.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$14.00

G-Spot

$11.00

Michelada

$8.00

Michigalada

$10.00

Woke Up In Canton

$14.00

South Dakota Shandy

$15.00

LS Cold Water Chai

$14.00

Dew and a brew

$8.00

Chicago Handshake

$10.00

AMF

$14.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Hot Chai Apple Cider

$11.00

Hot Dirty Chai

$11.00

Chilled Dirty Chai

$11.00

Martini

$11.00

Pearl Harbor

$11.00

Love Potion

$13.00

Melon Ball

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Electric Leninade

$12.00

Harvey Wallbanger

$13.00

Kamikaze Cocktail

$12.00

Greyhound

$11.00

Cape Codder

$11.00

Bay Breeze

$11.00

Agent Orange

$14.00

Black Russian

$12.00

Negroni

$13.00

Martini

$11.00

Blue Monday

$10.00

Caribbean Sunset

$14.00

Chelsea Sidecar

$12.00

Dawn

$11.00

Foghorn

$12.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Gin Julep

$12.00

Gin Sling

$12.00

Gin Rickey

$7.00

Gin Fizz

$7.00

Gin and Tonic

$7.00

Black Sombrero

$13.00

Margarita

$10.00

Tokyo Highball

$11.00

Pendleton Mule

$13.00

1910 Sour

$12.00

Crik Water

$13.00

Paper Plane

$13.00

Manhattan

$12.00

The Perfect Storm

$12.00

Kraken and Cola

$10.00

Cephalopunch

$11.00

TO-GO Craft Cocktail

On The Rocks Margarita

$8.00

On The Rocks Classic Daiquiri

$8.00

On The Rocks Jalapeno Pineapple Margarita

$8.00

On The Rocks Old Fashioned

$8.00

On The Rocks Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Kraken Specials

Bucket of Coors

$20.00

Bucket of Modelo

$20.00

Truly Draft

$6.00

Truly Seltzer

$5.00

Coors 16oz

$3.00

Modelo 16oz

$4.00

Angry Balls....lol

$10.00

Kraken Colins

$8.00

Fireball + Modelo

$7.00

Drink Specials

Irish Orange Lemonade

$9.00

Jaerson Cold Brew

$10.00

Iowa Boulevardier

$12.00

A-O American Whiskey Mule

$10.00

Sota Pop

$10.00

Touchdown (shot)

$7.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Washington Apple (shot)

$7.00

Kraken Punch

$8.00

MERCHANDISE

CANDY CIGARETTES

$2.00

KOOZIE

$5.00

Rep Savings

$60.00

Limited Breakfast Menu

Breakfast

Sausage Egg and Chaddar

$11.00

Breakfast burrito

$11.00

French toast

$10.00

All day egg sandwich

$11.00

Pancakes

$10.00

Extra hash browns

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

125 North 36 Street, seattle, WA 98103

Directions

Gallery
PETOSKEY'S image
PETOSKEY'S image
PETOSKEY'S image

